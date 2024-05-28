Here, we list the strengths of the Industry Segment.

The strengths of the Automation Systems Subsegment include the ability to quickly develop power electronics equipment equipped with our in-house power semiconductors, and engineering capabilities accumulated through an extensive trace record in deliveries to various industries. In recent years, we have advanced the standardization of each model through platforming, thereby enhancing development and production efficiency, while upgrading overseas bases and acquiring distribution channels.

For the systems business in particular, we are focused on expanding overseas business by transferring our domestically honed technologies, know-how, and experience to overseas bases, especially in the industries where we excel, such as steel and harbor cranes.

The Social Solutions Subsegment has strengths in advanced sensing and electrical equipment control technologies.

As the leading domestic supplier of radiation-related equipment, including monitoring posts and personal dosimeters, we have built up an extensive track record in deliveries. Moving forward, we will enhance synergies with the nuclear power-related equipment business.

In rail cars, we specialize in electrical doors. In Japan, our electric doors have been widely adopted on many conventional railway lines, such as the JR Yamanote Line, and we are expanding our market share in the United States, primarily with the New York City Subway.

The strength of the Digital Transformation Solutions Subsegment lies in its ability to provide both hardware and software.

We will promote vertically integrated customer proposals, including on-site device equipment from the Automation Systems Subsegment.