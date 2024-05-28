This slide explains the strengths of our business.

Strengths in the Power Generation Business are derived from our extensive track record in deliveries and advanced engineering capabilities.

We hold the No. 1 global share in geothermal power generation and maintain a leading share of the domestic market for hydropower.

In the Energy Management Business, we have a long track record in deliveries and advanced power grid stabilization and control technologies.

This business includes products like PCS and peripheral electrical equipment, as well as large-capacity rectifiers, where we a leading group in terms of global market share.

The Power Supply and Facility Systems Business is capable of providing complete bundles of substation equipment and UPSs.

The business has a leading share of the domestic market for related products used in data centers.

In the ED&C Components Business, our strengths are high quality and a wide product lineup. It has the No. 1 and No. 2 domestic market shares for magnetic switches and hardwire circuit breakers, respectively.