Fuji Electric : Meeting Rising Demand for Data Centers, Launch of the 7500WX Series, a High-Capacity Uninterruptible Power Supply System

June 18,2021

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan; led by President Michihiro Kitazawa) is pleased to announce the launch of the 7500WX Series, a high-capacity uninterruptible power supply system (hereinafter, 'UPS').

1. Background

With the development of cloud information systems and e-commerce, more data centers are being constructed around the world. Data centers must supply power continuously in order to protect, maintain, and operate servers that store important information and to provide Internet connection lines. By combining the equipment necessary to create a data center, Fuji Electric is able to offer integrated services that include design, construction, and operation support for the entire facility, thereby contributing to the stable supply of electricity and to energy saving. One of the core pieces of equipment in doing this is the UPS, which supplies power even during power outages.

In recent years, the construction of hyperscale data centers by major cloud service providers has been on the rise, and the global market of data centers is expected to grow to $34.2 billion with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6% by 2022.*1 Hyperscale data centers require a high-capacity power supply of 20,000 kVA or more, so UPSs are increasing in size and capacity, but data center operators need products that are more compact and that contribute to energy saving so they can expand server installation space and reduce power consumption.

Fuji Electric has developed the high-capacity UPS 7500WX Series for hyperscale data centers, offering one of the industry's smallest footprints*2 and highest power efficiency rating.

*1 Source: 2020 White Paper on Information and Communications (Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications)

*2 Compared with modular UPSs (According to research by FE.)

2. Product Features

1）Contributes to expanding server space with one of the smallest footprints in the industry With two 600-kVA UPSs combined into one unit, these products offer a single-unit capacity of 1,200 kVA. The load capacity of the UPS unit has also been increased to achieve one of the smallest footprints in the industry (W: 3,500 mm × D: 900 mm). Reducing the UPS space makes it possible to install more servers. 2）Achieves energy saving by reducing power loss ・One of the highest power conversion efficiency ratings in the industry The series applies a three-level power inverter circuit that uses originally developed reverse-blocking IGBT (RB-IGBT), achieving a power conversion efficiency rating of 96.6%, one of the highest in the industry. It has achieved a power efficiency rating of 95% or more even at low loads (load factor of 25%). ・HE (high-efficiency) mode FE offers a lineup of models equipped with an HE mode that allows them to operate with commercial power sources when the commercial power supply is stable.They don't use conversion by rectifier and inverter, allowing for UPS energy saving. 3）Compatible with global standard power specifications The series is compatible with both the global standard, which is three-phase, four-wire, and the Japanese standard, which is three-phase, three-wire.

3. Product Specifications

4. Launch Schedule

As of the date of this announcement.

5. Applications

Data centers, industrial equipment for semiconductor factories, etc.

