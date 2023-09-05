September 5, 2023

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year 2024

(Six months ended on July 31, 2023)

Date of the board meeting for this period: September 5, 2023

1.Second quarter financial results for the six months ended on July 31(February 1,2023 through July

31,2023)

(1) Operating Results

(Unit: Millions of

Yen)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

2nd Q.FY 2024

1,824

(3.5)

200

5.1

213

2.7

2nd Q.FY 2023

1,890

3.1

190

125.5

207

80.1

Net income

Net income per share

Net income per share

basic

diluted

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

2nd Q.FY 2024

218

50.1

39.38

39.32

2nd Q.FY 2023

145

79.6

25.64

25.60

Note: Percentages for net sales, operating income etc. show increase (decrease) from previous year's second quarter.

(2) Financial Condition

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per

share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

2nd Q.FY 2024

11,120

10,335

92.9

1,860.23

FY 2023

10,869

10,167

93.5

1,831.24

Note: Equity capital

2nd Q.FY 2024

10,326 million yen

FY 2023

10,158 million yen

2.Dividends

Dividend per share

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY 2023

16.00

16.00

32.00

FY 2024

16.00

FY 2024 (forecast)

16.00

32.00

Note : Revision of dividends forecast for this periodNo

3.Forecast of operating results for Fiscal Year 2024(February 1,2023 through January 31,2024)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY 2024

3,720

0.3

330

(5.7)

353

(5.7)

Net income

Net income per share

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY 2024

304

16.1

54.90

Note : Revision of operating results forecast for this periodNo

4.Others

(1)

Application of special accounting policy for quarterly financial reporting No

(2)

Changes in the accounting policy

Yes

(3)

Changes except (2)

No

(4)

About number of shares

Number of shares issued

2nd Q.FY 2024

6,669,000

FY 2023

6,669,000

Treasury stock at end of each period

2nd Q.FY 2024

1,117,630

FY 2023

1,121,430

Average number of shares

2nd Q.FY 2024

5,549,207

2nd Q.FY 2023

5,679,777

  • Note with respect to "Forecast of operating results for Fiscal Year 2024"
    Forecasts announced by the company referred to above be prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
    Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to be materially different from the forecasts (earnings forecast, dividend forecast, and other forecasts).
    Supplementary financial materials will be posted on our web site on September 6, 2023.

Qualitative information / Financial affairs

1.Description on business performance

(1) General situation

During the first six months of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, Japan's economy slowly recovered because of these factors like improvements in consumer spending and corporate earnings. However, it remains uncertain including concerns about rising domestic prices continuously.

Under these circumstances, We focused our sales activity on the domestic market of electric power, public facilities, general industries, electric railway and overseas market of Asia and the Middle East. As a result of this performance, although the sales of Telephone relay and I/O terminal increased, the sales of Terminal blocks and Connector terminal block decreased.

The cumulative sales amount in the first six months of the fiscal year was 1,824 million yen (decreased by 3.5% compared with the previous year).

Regarding the cumulative profit, the net sales fell below last year's, inventory was built up, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased, the operating income was 200 million yen (increased by 5.1% compared with the previous year), the ordinary income was 213 million yen (increased by 2.7% compared with the previous year), and recorded 102 million yen under gain on sales of investment securities in extraordinary income, the net income was 218 million yen (increased by 50.1% compared with the previous year).

  1. Products sales Control switches
    Although the sales of Cam switch increased, the sales of Auxiliary Switch and Switches for railway vehicles decreased. The sales amount was 455 million yen (decreased by 11.3% compared with the previous year).
    Connecting devices
    The sales of Large current busbar connector increased. However, the sales of Terminal blocks and Connector terminal block decreased. The sales amount was 740 million yen (decreased by 10.7% compared with the previous year).
    Pilot lamps and Indicators
    The sales of Multi-window Indicator and Indicators were sluggish. The sales amount was 214 million yen (decreased by 9.0% compared with the previous year).
    Electronic devices
    Telephone relay and I/O terminal were selling well. The sales amount was 373 million yen (increased by 29.6% compared with the previous year).
    Third party sales
    Because of the increase in sales of Equipments for photovoltaic generation and parts, the sales amount was 31 million yen (increased by 34.4% compared with the previous year).
    Others
    The sales amount except for Electric control devices was 8 million yen.

2. Description on business performance forecast

As for the prospects of our business performances of January 2024, there have been no changes in the prospects announced by the brief note on August 29, 2023.

3.Non-consolidated quarterly balance sheets

Thousands of Yen

As of January 31,

As of July 31,

2023

2023

Amount

Amount

Assets

Current assets

1.Cash and deposits

4,466,974

4,640,121

2.Notes and accounts receivable-trade

1,053,605

1,107,507

3.Electronically recorded monetary claims

322,929

295,334

4. Finished goods

255,512

296,604

5. Work in process

453,508

475,975

6. Raw materials

563,602

557,516

7. Others

35,934

53,909

Total current assets

7,152,067

7,426,970

Noncurrent assets

(1) Property, plant and equipment

1.Buildings, net

1,509,720

1,457,674

2.Land

1,347,627

1,347,627

3.Others, net

189,279

197,230

Total property, plant and equipment

3,046,626

3,002,532

(2) Intangible assets

13,005

10,606

(3) Investments and other assets

1.Investment securities

609,408

651,031

2.Others

48,873

29,303

Total investments and other assets

658,281

680,334

Total noncurrent assets

3,717,913

3,693,473

Total assets

10,869,981

11,120,444

3.Non-consolidated quarterly balance sheets

Thousands of Yen

As of January 31,

As of July 31,

2023

2023

Amount

Amount

Liabilities

Current liabilities

1.Accounts payable-trade

122,753

114,049

2.Short-term loans payable

120,000

120,000

3.Income taxes payable

75,768

110,625

4.Provision for bonuses

55,566

53,003

5.Provision for directors' bonuses

2,025

6.Provision for product warranties

84,914

70,181

7.Others

119,421

183,517

Total current liabilities

578,423

653,402

Noncurrent liabilities

1.Provision for retirement benefits

108,523

115,698

2.Others

15,440

15,874

Total noncurrent liabilities

123,963

131,572

Total liabilities

702,387

784,975

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

1.Capital stock

1,087,250

1,087,250

2.Capital surplus

1,712,314

1,712,257

3.Retained earnings

8,368,109

8,497,859

4.Treasury stock

(1,255,990)

(1,251,734)

Total shareholders' equity

9,911,683

10,045,633

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

247,253

281,179

Total valuation and translation adjustments

247,253

281,179

Share option

8,656

8,656

Total net assets

10,167,593

10,335,468

Total liabilities and net assets

10,869,981

11,120,444

