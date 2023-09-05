September 5, 2023
Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year 2024
(Six months ended on July 31, 2023)
Company:
FUJI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Stock:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code Number:
6654
URL:
https://www.fujidk.co.jp
Coordinator:
Noriko Shimomura
Head Office:
Kyoto, JAPAN
Director and Executive Officer
Telephone:
(075) 221-7978
Date of the board meeting for this period: September 5, 2023
1.Second quarter financial results for the six months ended on July 31(February 1,2023 through July
31,2023)
(1) Operating Results
(Unit: Millions of
Yen)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
2nd Q.FY 2024
1,824
(3.5)
200
5.1
213
2.7
2nd Q.FY 2023
1,890
3.1
190
125.5
207
80.1
Net income
Net income per share
Net income per share
－basic
－diluted
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
2nd Q.FY 2024
218
50.1
39.38
39.32
2nd Q.FY 2023
145
79.6
25.64
25.60
Note: Percentages for net sales, operating income etc. show increase (decrease) from previous year's second quarter.
(2) Financial Condition
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per
share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
2nd Q.FY 2024
11,120
10,335
92.9
1,860.23
FY 2023
10,869
10,167
93.5
1,831.24
Note: Equity capital
2nd Q.FY 2024
10,326 million yen
FY 2023
10,158 million yen
2.Dividends
Dividend per share
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY 2023
－
16.00
－
16.00
32.00
FY 2024
－
16.00
FY 2024 (forecast)
－
16.00
32.00
Note : Revision of dividends forecast for this period：No
3.Forecast of operating results for Fiscal Year 2024(February 1,2023 through January 31,2024)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FY 2024
3,720
0.3
330
(5.7)
353
(5.7)
Net income
Net income per share
Millions of yen
%
Yen
FY 2024
304
16.1
54.90
Note : Revision of operating results forecast for this period：No
4.Others
(1)
Application of special accounting policy for quarterly financial reporting ：No
(2)
Changes in the accounting policy
：Yes
(3)
Changes except (2)
：No
(4)
About number of shares
Number of shares issued
：
2nd Q.FY 2024
6,669,000
FY 2023
6,669,000
Treasury stock at end of each period ：
2nd Q.FY 2024
1,117,630
FY 2023
1,121,430
Average number of shares
：
2nd Q.FY 2024
5,549,207
2nd Q.FY 2023
5,679,777
- Note with respect to "Forecast of operating results for Fiscal Year 2024"
Forecasts announced by the company referred to above be prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to be materially different from the forecasts (earnings forecast, dividend forecast, and other forecasts).
Supplementary financial materials will be posted on our web site on September 6, 2023.
Qualitative information / Financial affairs
1.Description on business performance
(1) General situation
During the first six months of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, Japan's economy slowly recovered because of these factors like improvements in consumer spending and corporate earnings. However, it remains uncertain including concerns about rising domestic prices continuously.
Under these circumstances, We focused our sales activity on the domestic market of electric power, public facilities, general industries, electric railway and overseas market of Asia and the Middle East. As a result of this performance, although the sales of Telephone relay and I/O terminal increased, the sales of Terminal blocks and Connector terminal block decreased.
The cumulative sales amount in the first six months of the fiscal year was 1,824 million yen (decreased by 3.5% compared with the previous year).
Regarding the cumulative profit, the net sales fell below last year's, inventory was built up, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased, the operating income was 200 million yen (increased by 5.1% compared with the previous year), the ordinary income was 213 million yen (increased by 2.7% compared with the previous year), and recorded 102 million yen under gain on sales of investment securities in extraordinary income, the net income was 218 million yen (increased by 50.1% compared with the previous year).
- Products sales Control switches
Although the sales of Cam switch increased, the sales of Auxiliary Switch and Switches for railway vehicles decreased. The sales amount was 455 million yen (decreased by 11.3% compared with the previous year).
Connecting devices
The sales of Large current busbar connector increased. However, the sales of Terminal blocks and Connector terminal block decreased. The sales amount was 740 million yen (decreased by 10.7% compared with the previous year).
Pilot lamps and Indicators
The sales of Multi-window Indicator and Indicators were sluggish. The sales amount was 214 million yen (decreased by 9.0% compared with the previous year).
Electronic devices
Telephone relay and I/O terminal were selling well. The sales amount was 373 million yen (increased by 29.6% compared with the previous year).
Third party sales
Because of the increase in sales of Equipments for photovoltaic generation and parts, the sales amount was 31 million yen (increased by 34.4% compared with the previous year).
Others
The sales amount except for Electric control devices was 8 million yen.
2. Description on business performance forecast
As for the prospects of our business performances of January 2024, there have been no changes in the prospects announced by the brief note on August 29, 2023.
3.Non-consolidated quarterly balance sheets
Thousands of Yen
As of January 31,
As of July 31,
2023
2023
Amount
Amount
（Assets）
Ⅰ Current assets
1.Cash and deposits
4,466,974
4,640,121
2.Notes and accounts receivable-trade
1,053,605
1,107,507
3.Electronically recorded monetary claims
322,929
295,334
4. Finished goods
255,512
296,604
5. Work in process
453,508
475,975
6. Raw materials
563,602
557,516
7. Others
35,934
53,909
Total current assets
7,152,067
7,426,970
Ⅱ Noncurrent assets
(1) Property, plant and equipment
1.Buildings, net
1,509,720
1,457,674
2.Land
1,347,627
1,347,627
3.Others, net
189,279
197,230
Total property, plant and equipment
3,046,626
3,002,532
(2) Intangible assets
13,005
10,606
(3) Investments and other assets
1.Investment securities
609,408
651,031
2.Others
48,873
29,303
Total investments and other assets
658,281
680,334
Total noncurrent assets
3,717,913
3,693,473
Total assets
10,869,981
11,120,444
3.Non-consolidated quarterly balance sheets
Thousands of Yen
As of January 31,
As of July 31,
2023
2023
Amount
Amount
（Liabilities）
Ⅰ Current liabilities
1.Accounts payable-trade
122,753
114,049
2.Short-term loans payable
120,000
120,000
3.Income taxes payable
75,768
110,625
4.Provision for bonuses
55,566
53,003
5.Provision for directors' bonuses
－
2,025
6.Provision for product warranties
84,914
70,181
7.Others
119,421
183,517
Total current liabilities
578,423
653,402
Ⅱ Noncurrent liabilities
1.Provision for retirement benefits
108,523
115,698
2.Others
15,440
15,874
Total noncurrent liabilities
123,963
131,572
Total liabilities
702,387
784,975
（Net assets）
Ⅰ Shareholders' equity
1.Capital stock
1,087,250
1,087,250
2.Capital surplus
1,712,314
1,712,257
3.Retained earnings
8,368,109
8,497,859
4.Treasury stock
(1,255,990)
(1,251,734)
Total shareholders' equity
9,911,683
10,045,633
Ⅱ Valuation and translation adjustments
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
247,253
281,179
Total valuation and translation adjustments
247,253
281,179
Ⅲ Share option
8,656
8,656
Total net assets
10,167,593
10,335,468
Total liabilities and net assets
10,869,981
11,120,444
