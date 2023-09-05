September 5, 2023

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year 2024

(Six months ended on July 31, 2023)

Company: FUJI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Stock: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 6654 URL: https://www.fujidk.co.jp Coordinator: Noriko Shimomura Head Office: Kyoto, JAPAN Director and Executive Officer Telephone: (075) 221-7978

Date of the board meeting for this period: September 5, 2023

1.Second quarter financial results for the six months ended on July 31(February 1,2023 through July

31,2023) (1) Operating Results (Unit: Millions of Yen) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 2nd Q.FY 2024 1,824 (3.5) 200 5.1 213 2.7 2nd Q.FY 2023 1,890 3.1 190 125.5 207 80.1 Net income Net income per share Net income per share －basic －diluted Millions of yen % Yen Yen 2nd Q.FY 2024 218 50.1 39.38 39.32 2nd Q.FY 2023 145 79.6 25.64 25.60

Note: Percentages for net sales, operating income etc. show increase (decrease) from previous year's second quarter.

(2) Financial Condition

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen 2nd Q.FY 2024 11,120 10,335 92.9 1,860.23 FY 2023 10,869 10,167 93.5 1,831.24

Note: Equity capital 2nd Q.FY 2024 10,326 million yen FY 2023 10,158 million yen 2.Dividends Dividend per share First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year-end Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY 2023 － 16.00 － 16.00 32.00 FY 2024 － 16.00 FY 2024 (forecast) － 16.00 32.00

Note : Revision of dividends forecast for this period：No

3.Forecast of operating results for Fiscal Year 2024(February 1,2023 through January 31,2024)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % FY 2024 3,720 0.3 330 (5.7) 353 (5.7) Net income Net income per share Millions of yen % Yen FY 2024 304 16.1 54.90

Note : Revision of operating results forecast for this period：No