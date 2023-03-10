Fuji Electric Industry : Financial Results for the Year Ended January31, 2023

Note 1: Percentages for net sales, operating income etc. for the FY 2024 show increase (decrease) from the previous year.

Regarding the cumulative profit, the inventory was built up with increase of orders received, manufacturing costs decreased, the operating income was 350 million yen (increased by 52.9% compared with the previous year), the ordinary income was 374 million yen (increased by 36.6% compared with the previous year), and the net income was 262 million yen (increased by 37.3% compared with the previous year).

The cumulative sales amount of this fiscal year was 3,707 million yen (decreased by 0.4% compared with the previous year).

Under these circumstances, We focused our sales activity on the domestic market of electric power, general industries, electric railway and overseas market of Asia and Middle East. As a result of this performance, although the sales of Auxiliary switch and Test terminal block increased, the sales of Equipments for photovoltaic generation and Products for railway vehicles decreased.

During the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, Japan's economy was showing signs of recovery in capital investment and production activities. However, it remains uncertain because of concerns about soaring raw material prices associated with geopolitical risk and about sluggish consumer spending due to rising domestic prices.

2. Forecast for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024

The economic outlook for the next financial year, we expect that capital investment and production activities will recover, but it remains uncertain because of concerns ab out soaring raw material prices associated with geopolitical risk and about sluggish consumer spending due to rising domestic prices.

Electric power and heavy electrical machinery market, our main business environment, are changing drastically because it is expected to progress in construction of next -generation network and cross-regional interconnected grid to aim to achieve carbon neutral by 2050.

We will strengthen the revenue base through development of devices for digitalization, market launch of high-value-added products such as automatic equipment corresponding to population aging and working population declining.

Moreover, we will continue to increase our sales through exploring new markets by expanding our lineup in third party sales and promoting production equipment and mold manufacturing. The prospects of our business performances of next financial year are as follows.

The net sales is 4,000 million yen (increased by 7.9% compared with the previous year). Regarding the profit, we anticipate that soring material and energy prices, increasing in depreciation for mold investment, the operating income is 242 million yen (decreased by 30.8% compared with the previous year), the ordinary income is 265 million yen (decreased by 29.1% compared with the previous year), and the net income is 184 million yen (decreased by 29.7% compared with the previous year).

