  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuji Electric Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6654   JP3820500001

FUJI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(6654)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-10 am EST
1089.00 JPY   -3.29%
Fuji Electric Industry : Financial Results for the Year Ended January31, 2023

03/10/2023 | 12:44am EST
March 9, 2023

Financial Results for the Year Ended January 31, 2023

Company:

FUJI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Stock:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

6654

URL:

https://www.fujidk.co.jp/

Coordinator:

Noriko Shimomura

Head Office: Kyoto, JAPAN

Director and Executive Officer

Telephone:

(075) 221-7978

General Manager

Date of the board meeting for this period: March 9, 2023

Date of the general meeting of shareholders: April 27, 2023

1. Results of fiscal year 2023 (February 1, 2022 through January 31, 2023)

(1) Operating Results

(Unit: Millions

of Yen)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY 2023

3,707

(0.4)

350

52.9

374

36.6

FY 2022

3,721

1.7

229

(20.2)

274

(10.6)

Return

Ratio of

Ratio of

Net income per share

Ordinary

Operating

Net income

on

income to

income to

equity

Total

Net sales

basic

diluted

assets

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY 2023

262

37.3

46.77

46.70

2.6

3.4

9.5

FY 2022

191

(6.9)

33.34

33.26

1.9

2.5

6.2

Note 1: Percentages for net sales, operating income etc. show increase (decrease) from the previous year.

Note 2: Equity in earnings of affiliates: No

(2) Financial Condition

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per

share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

FY 2023

10,869

10,167

93.5

1,831.24

FY 2022

11,004

10,286

93.4

1,789.50

Note: Equity capital

FY 2023

10,158 million yen

FY 2022

10,277 million yen

(3) Cash Flows

Net cash

Net cash

Net cash

Cash and cash

provided by (used in)

provided by (used in)

provided by (used in)

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

FY 2023

396

29

(413)

1,166

FY 2022

375

(251)

(182)

1,152

2.Dividends

Dividends per share

Payout ratio

Dividends to

Total dividends

shareholders'

Interim

Year-end

Annual

equity ratio

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

FY 2022

16.00

16.00

32.00

183

96.0

1.8

FY 2023

16.00

16.00

32.00

177

68.4

1.7

FY 2024

16.00

16.00

32.00

96.2

(forecast)

3.Forecast of operating results for Fiscal Year 2024(February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Interim

2,014

6.5

129

(32.1)

142

(31.2)

FY 2024

4,000

7.9

242

(30.8)

265

(29.1)

Net income

Net income per share

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Interim

99

(31.7)

17.92

FY 2024

184

(29.7)

33.28

Note 1: Percentages for net sales, operating income etc. for the FY 2024 show increase (decrease) from the previous year.

2: Revision of operating results forecast for this periodNo

4.Others

(1)

Changes in the accounting policy

Yes

(2)

Changes except (1)

No

(3)

About number of shares

Number of shares issued

FY 2023

6,669,000

FY 2022

6,669,000

Treasury stock at end of each period

FY 2023

1,121,430

FY 2022

925,730

Average number of shares

FY 2023

5,613,076

FY 2022

5,736,594

  • Note with respect to "Forecast of operating results for Fiscal Year 2024"
    Forecasts announced by the company referred to above be prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
    Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to be materially different from the forecasts (earnings forecast, dividend forecast, and other forecasts).

Business performance and Financial circumstances

1. Analysis of operating results

(1) General situation

During the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, Japan's economy was showing signs of recovery in capital investment and production activities. However, it remains uncertain because of concerns about soaring raw material prices associated with geopolitical risk and about sluggish consumer spending due to rising domestic prices.

Under these circumstances, We focused our sales activity on the domestic market of electric power, general industries, electric railway and overseas market of Asia and Middle East. As a result of this performance, although the sales of Auxiliary switch and Test terminal block increased, the sales of Equipments for photovoltaic generation and Products for railway vehicles decreased.

The cumulative sales amount of this fiscal year was 3,707 million yen (decreased by 0.4% compared with the previous year).

Regarding the cumulative profit, the inventory was built up with increase of orders received, manufacturing costs decreased, the operating income was 350 million yen (increased by 52.9% compared with the previous year), the ordinary income was 374 million yen (increased by 36.6% compared with the previous year), and the net income was 262 million yen (increased by 37.3% compared with the previous year).

  1. Operating results by segment Control switches
    Although the sales of Switches for railway vehicles decreased, the sales of Auxiliary switch increased. The sales amount was 995 million yen (increased by 2.2% compared with the previous year).
    Connecting devices
    Connector terminal block and Test terminal block were selling well. The sales amount was 1,611 million yen (increased by 6.3% compared with the previous year).
    Pilot lamps and Indicators
    Although the sales of Indicators increased, the sales of Indicator for railway vehicles and Multi-window Indicator decreased.
    The sales amount was 465 million yen (decreased by 2.5% compared with the previous year). Electronic devices
    The sales of Digital alarm and Indicator module were sluggish. However, the sales of I/O terminal and Annunciator relay increased.
    The sales amount was 598 million yen (increased by 8.4% compared with the previous year). Third party sales
    Although the sales of parts increased, the sales of Equipments for photovoltaic generation decreased. The sales amount was 36 million yen (decreased by 80.4% compared with the previous year).
    Others
    The sales amount except for Electric control devices was 0 million yen.

2. Forecast for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024

The economic outlook for the next financial year, we expect that capital investment and production activities will recover, but it remains uncertain because of concerns ab out soaring raw material prices associated with geopolitical risk and about sluggish consumer spending due to rising domestic prices.

Electric power and heavy electrical machinery market, our main business environment, are changing drastically because it is expected to progress in construction of next -generation network and cross-regional interconnected grid to aim to achieve carbon neutral by 2050.

We will strengthen the revenue base through development of devices for digitalization, market launch of high-value-added products such as automatic equipment corresponding to population aging and working population declining.

Moreover, we will continue to increase our sales through exploring new markets by expanding our lineup in third party sales and promoting production equipment and mold manufacturing. The prospects of our business performances of next financial year are as follows.

The net sales is 4,000 million yen (increased by 7.9% compared with the previous year). Regarding the profit, we anticipate that soring material and energy prices, increasing in depreciation for mold investment, the operating income is 242 million yen (decreased by 30.8% compared with the previous year), the ordinary income is 265 million yen (decreased by 29.1% compared with the previous year), and the net income is 184 million yen (decreased by 29.7% compared with the previous year).

Financial statements 1. Balance Sheets

Thousands of Yen

As of January31, 2022

As of January31, 2023

Amount

Amount

Assets

Current assets

1.Cash and deposits

4,552,192

4,466,974

2.Notes and accounts receivable-trade

1,197,161

1,053,605

3.Electronically recorded monetary claims

311,988

322,929

4. Inventories

1,059,831

1,272,623

5. Others

39,880

35,934

Total current assets

7,161,055

65.1

7,152,067

65.8

Noncurrent assets

1.Property, plant and equipment

3,207,709

3,046,626

2.Intangible assets

9,510

13,005

3.Investments and other assets

625,915

658,281

Total noncurrent assets

3,843,136

34.9

3,717,913

34.2

Total assets

11,004,191

100.0

10,869,981

100.0

Liabilities

Current liabilities

1.Notes and accounts payable-trade

138,762

122,753

2.Short-term loans payable

120,000

120,000

3.Other current liabilities

344,401

335,670

Total current liabilities

603,164

5.5

578,423

5.3

Noncurrent liabilities

1.Other noncurrent liabilities

114,285

123,963

Total noncurrent liabilities

114,285

1.0

123,963

1.2

Total liabilities

717,449

6.5

702,387

6.5

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

1.Capital stock

1,087,250

1,087,250

2.Capital surplus

1,712,365

1,712,314

3.Retained earnings

8,286,226

8,368,109

4.Treasury stock

(1,027,968)

(1,255,990)

Total shareholders' equity

10,057,873

91.4

9,911,683

91.2

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on

219,680

247,253

available-for-sale securities

Total valuation and translation

219,680

2.0

247,253

2.2

adjustments

Share option

9,187

0.1

8,656

0.1

Total net assets

10,286,741

93.5

10,167,593

93.5

Total liabilities and net assets

11,004,191

100.0

10,869,981

100.0

Disclaimer

FUJI Electric Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
