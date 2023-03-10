Fuji Electric Industry : Financial Results for the Year Ended January31, 2023

Date of the board meeting for this period: March 9, 2023
Date of the general meeting of shareholders: April 27, 2023
1. Results of fiscal year 2023 (February 1, 2022 through January 31, 2023)
(1) Operating Results
(Unit: Millions
of Yen)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FY 2023
3,707
(0.4)
350
52.9
374
36.6
FY 2022
3,721
1.7
229
(20.2)
274
(10.6)
Return
Ratio of
Ratio of
Net income per share
Ordinary
Operating
Net income
on
income to
income to
equity
Total
Net sales
－basic
－diluted
assets
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FY 2023
262
37.3
46.77
46.70
2.6
3.4
9.5
FY 2022
191
(6.9)
33.34
33.26
1.9
2.5
6.2
Note 1: Percentages for net sales, operating income etc. show increase (decrease) from the previous year.
Note 2: Equity in earnings of affiliates: No
(2) Financial Condition
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per
share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
FY 2023
10,869
10,167
93.5
1,831.24
FY 2022
11,004
10,286
93.4
1,789.50
Note: Equity capital
FY 2023
10,158 million yen
FY 2022
10,277 million yen
(3) Cash Flows
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
Cash and cash
provided by (used in)
provided by (used in)
provided by (used in)
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
FY 2023
396
29
(413)
1,166
FY 2022
375
(251)
(182)
1,152
2.Dividends
Dividends per share
Payout ratio
Dividends to
Total dividends
shareholders'
Interim
Year-end
Annual
equity ratio
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
FY 2022
16.00
16.00
32.00
183
96.0
1.8
FY 2023
16.00
16.00
32.00
177
68.4
1.7
FY 2024
16.00
16.00
32.00
－
96.2
－
(forecast)
- 1 -
3.Forecast of operating results for Fiscal Year 2024(February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Interim
2,014
6.5
129
(32.1)
142
(31.2)
FY 2024
4,000
7.9
242
(30.8)
265
(29.1)
Net income
Net income per share
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Interim
99
(31.7)
17.92
FY 2024
184
(29.7)
33.28
Note 1: Percentages for net sales, operating income etc. for the FY 2024 show increase (decrease) from the previous year.
2: Revision of operating results forecast for this period：No
4.Others
(1)
Changes in the accounting policy
：Yes
(2)
Changes except (1)
：No
(3)
About number of shares
Number of shares issued
：
FY 2023
6,669,000
FY 2022
6,669,000
Treasury stock at end of each period ：
FY 2023
1,121,430
FY 2022
925,730
Average number of shares
：
FY 2023
5,613,076
FY 2022
5,736,594
Note with respect to "Forecast of operating results for Fiscal Year 2024"
Forecasts announced by the company referred to above be prepared based on management's assumptions with information available at this time and therefore involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
Please note such risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results to be materially different from the forecasts (earnings forecast, dividend forecast, and other forecasts).
- 2 -
Business performance and Financial circumstances
1. Analysis of operating results
(1) General situation
During the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, Japan's economy was showing signs of recovery in capital investment and production activities. However, it remains uncertain because of concerns about soaring raw material prices associated with geopolitical risk and about sluggish consumer spending due to rising domestic prices.
Under these circumstances, We focused our sales activity on the domestic market of electric power, general industries, electric railway and overseas market of Asia and Middle East. As a result of this performance, although the sales of Auxiliary switch and Test terminal block increased, the sales of Equipments for photovoltaic generation and Products for railway vehicles decreased.
The cumulative sales amount of this fiscal year was 3,707 million yen (decreased by 0.4% compared with the previous year).
Regarding the cumulative profit, the inventory was built up with increase of orders received, manufacturing costs decreased, the operating income was 350 million yen (increased by 52.9% compared with the previous year), the ordinary income was 374 million yen (increased by 36.6% compared with the previous year), and the net income was 262 million yen (increased by 37.3% compared with the previous year).
Operating results by segment Control switches
Although the sales of Switches for railway vehicles decreased, the sales of Auxiliary switch increased. The sales amount was 995 million yen (increased by 2.2% compared with the previous year).
Connecting devices
Connector terminal block and Test terminal block were selling well. The sales amount was 1,611 million yen (increased by 6.3% compared with the previous year).
Pilot lamps and Indicators
Although the sales of Indicators increased, the sales of Indicator for railway vehicles and Multi-window Indicator decreased.
The sales amount was 465 million yen (decreased by 2.5% compared with the previous year). Electronic devices
The sales of Digital alarm and Indicator module were sluggish. However, the sales of I/O terminal and Annunciator relay increased.
The sales amount was 598 million yen (increased by 8.4% compared with the previous year). Third party sales
Although the sales of parts increased, the sales of Equipments for photovoltaic generation decreased. The sales amount was 36 million yen (decreased by 80.4% compared with the previous year).
Others
The sales amount except for Electric control devices was 0 million yen.
- 3 -
2. Forecast for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024
The economic outlook for the next financial year, we expect that capital investment and production activities will recover, but it remains uncertain because of concerns ab out soaring raw material prices associated with geopolitical risk and about sluggish consumer spending due to rising domestic prices.
Electric power and heavy electrical machinery market, our main business environment, are changing drastically because it is expected to progress in construction of next -generation network and cross-regional interconnected grid to aim to achieve carbon neutral by 2050.
We will strengthen the revenue base through development of devices for digitalization, market launch of high-value-added products such as automatic equipment corresponding to population aging and working population declining.
Moreover, we will continue to increase our sales through exploring new markets by expanding our lineup in third party sales and promoting production equipment and mold manufacturing. The prospects of our business performances of next financial year are as follows.
The net sales is 4,000 million yen (increased by 7.9% compared with the previous year). Regarding the profit, we anticipate that soring material and energy prices, increasing in depreciation for mold investment, the operating income is 242 million yen (decreased by 30.8% compared with the previous year), the ordinary income is 265 million yen (decreased by 29.1% compared with the previous year), and the net income is 184 million yen (decreased by 29.7% compared with the previous year).
FUJI Electric Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 05:43:02 UTC.