Fuji Media : ［Delayed] Flash Report (Consolidated Basis) Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

(Reference) Total shareholders' equity: March 31, 2022: ¥576,092 million, March 31, 2021: ¥570,955 million
This flash report is outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm. Explanation of appropriate use of forecasts of financial results; other important items
The forward-looking statements made in this document, including the aforementioned forecasts, are based on all information available to the management at the time of this document's release and certain assumptions considered rational. Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future. Regarding the assumptions forming the forecast of financial results, please refer to "1. OVERVIEW OF BUSINESS RESULTS, ETC.: (4) Future Outlook" on page 10.
3
CONTENTS OF ATTACHMENT
1. OVERVIEW OF BUSINESS RESULTS, ETC.
5
(1)
Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review
5
(2)
Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review
8
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review
8
(4)
Future Outlook
10
(5)
Basic Policy Regarding Profit Allocation and Dividends in the Fiscal Year under
Review and the Next Fiscal Year
10
2. BASIC STANCE ON SELECTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARDS
11
3. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PRIMARY NOTES
12
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
12
(2)
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of
Comprehensive Income
14
(3)
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
16
(4)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
20
(5)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
22
(Note on Assumptions for Going Concern)
22
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
22
(Changes in Presentation)
23
(Segment Information)
24
(Amounts per Share)
27
(Significant Events after the Reporting Period)
27
4
1. OVERVIEW OF BUSINESS RESULTS, ETC.
(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review
The Japanese government's Monthly Economic Report on the Japanese economy for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) states, "Concerning short-term prospects, the economy is expected to pick up, supported by the effects of various policies and improvement in overseas economies while economic and social activities are moving toward normalization with taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. However, amid the uncertainty caused by the situation in Ukraine and other factors, full attention should be given to further increase in downside risks due to rising raw material prices, fluctuations in financial and capital markets, supply- side constraints, etc. In addition, the impact of infectious diseases should be closely monitored." It also states that firms' judgments on business conditions "appear to be pausing for picking up."
Fuji Media Holdings Group (the "Group"), as in the previous fiscal year, was affected by the lasting impact of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). However, the Group was able to improve its performance thanks to a marked recovery in advertising revenue, gradual resumption of events, etc., as well as an expansion of digital-related sales such as distribution, and a review of its profit structure.
Amid this economic environment, consolidated net sales of the Group increased overall during the fiscal year under review, up 1.0% from the previous fiscal year to ¥525,087 million, thanks to an increase in the Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts segment, despite a decrease in the Media & Content segment due to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. and the transfer of the Cecile business.
In terms of earnings, operating income increased 104.9% year-on-year to ¥33,338 million, as there were revenue increases in both the Media & Content segment and the Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts segment. Recurring profit increased 104.2% year-on-year to ¥45,534 million and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 146.0% year-on-year to ¥24,879 million, despite a reactionary decrease in gain on sales of investment securities recorded in the previous fiscal year and the posting of extra retirement payments under extraordinary loss, and other factors.
Due to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc., net sales decreased ¥23,779 million, cost of sales decreased ¥20,884 million and selling, general and administrative expenses decreased ¥3,133 million, while operating income, recurring profit and income before income taxes increased ¥237 million, respectively.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fuji Media Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:41 UTC.