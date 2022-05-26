Log in
    4676   JP3819400007

FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

(4676)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/26 02:00:00 am EDT
1067.00 JPY   +0.85%
06:40aFUJI MEDIA : ［Delayed] Flash Report (Consolidated Basis) Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
PU
05/12Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
05/12Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
Fuji Media : ［Delayed] Flash Report (Consolidated Basis) Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
May 12, 2022

Flash Report [Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated Basis)

Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

Company name: Fuji Media Holdings, Inc.

Stock listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 4676

URL: https://www.fujimediahd.co.jp/en

Representative:

Osamu Kanemitsu, President

Person to contact: Junji Okunogi, Executive Managing Director and General Manager of Treasury & Finance Department Telephone: +81-3-3570-8000 (key)

Scheduled date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: June 28, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 29, 2022

Scheduled date of filing securities report: June 28, 2022

Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available

Schedule of financial results briefing session: Scheduled

(Figures less than ¥1 million have been omitted.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Business Performance

Years ended March 31

Percentages indicate year-on-year increases/(decreases).

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring profit

Net income attributable

to owners of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

2022

525,087

1.0

33,338

104.9

45,534

104.2

24,879

146.0

2021

519,941

(17.7)

16,274

(38.2)

22,295

(36.0)

10,112

(75.5)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Year ended March 31, 2022: ¥33,624 million, (42.3)%,

Year ended March 31, 2021: ¥58,254 million, 236.9%

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

Rate of return on

Recurring profit-to-

Operating income-

share

share

equity

total-assets ratio

to-net-sales ratio

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

2022

111.86

3.2

3.4

6.3

2021

44.31

1.3

1.7

3.1

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: Year ended March 31, 2022: ¥6,390 million,

Year ended March 31, 2021: ¥2,347 million

(2) Financial Position

At March 31

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

2022

1,335,991

808,788

59.7

3,588.35

2021

1,336,042

784,429

57.9

3,479.47

(Reference) Total shareholders' equity: March 31, 2022: ¥798,068 million, March 31, 2021: ¥774,011 million

(3) Cash Flows Years ended March 31

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

year

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

2022

53,859

(46,790)

(24,892)

102,598

2021

45,844

(26,613)

20,395

118,591

1

2. Dividends

Years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 / Year ending March 31, 2023

Dividends per share

Total amount

Dividends-to-

of dividends

Payout

net assets

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year-end

Total

(for the entire

ratio

ratio

fiscal year)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

2021

18.00

18.00

36.00

8,229

81.2

1.1

2022

18.00

20.00

38.00

8,563

34.0

1.1

2023

20.00

20.00

40.00

32.9

(Forecast)

(Note) Please refer to "Notice Concerning Revision of Dividend Forecasts" released today on May 12, 2022 for the revision of the dividend forecasts.

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Percentages indicate year-on-year increases/(decreases).

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year

542,200

3.3

35,000

5.0

41,500

(8.9)

Net income attributable to

Basic earnings per share

owners of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year

27,000

8.5

121.40

Notes:

1. Significant changes in subsidiaries (changes in specific subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation) during the subject period: None

Additions: None

Deletions: None

2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and modifications and restatements:

  1. Changes in accounting policies based on revision of accounting standards: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Modifications and restatements: None

(Note) For details, please refer to "3. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PRIMARY NOTES: (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 22.

2

3. Number of issued shares (Common stock)

Years ended March 31

2022

2021

1)

Number of issued shares (including treasury stock) at

234,194,500

234,194,500

end of fiscal year (shares)

2)

Number of treasury stock at end of fiscal year (shares)

11,788,673

11,743,558

3)

Average number of issued shares during the fiscal

222,423,996

228,223,747

year (shares)

(Reference) Flash Report (Non-Consolidated Basis)

Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022

(1) Business Performance

Years ended March 31

Percentages indicate year-on-year increases/(decreases).

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring profit

Net income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

2022

13,584

(50.0)

7,096

(65.5)

11,810

(49.4)

10,557

(63.8)

2021

27,182

49.2

20,561

78.3

23,338

57.6

29,128

74.1

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

2022

46.85

2021

126.03

  1. Financial Position
    At March 31

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

2022

820,418

576,092

70.2

2,556.38

2021

825,203

570,955

69.2

2,533.59

(Reference) Total shareholders' equity: March 31, 2022: ¥576,092 million, March 31, 2021: ¥570,955 million

This flash report is outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm. Explanation of appropriate use of forecasts of financial results; other important items

The forward-looking statements made in this document, including the aforementioned forecasts, are based on all information available to the management at the time of this document's release and certain assumptions considered rational. Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future. Regarding the assumptions forming the forecast of financial results, please refer to "1. OVERVIEW OF BUSINESS RESULTS, ETC.: (4) Future Outlook" on page 10.

3

CONTENTS OF ATTACHMENT

1. OVERVIEW OF BUSINESS RESULTS, ETC.

5

(1)

Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review

5

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review

8

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review

8

(4)

Future Outlook

10

(5)

Basic Policy Regarding Profit Allocation and Dividends in the Fiscal Year under

Review and the Next Fiscal Year

10

2. BASIC STANCE ON SELECTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

11

3. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PRIMARY NOTES

12

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

12

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income

14

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

16

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

20

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

22

(Note on Assumptions for Going Concern)

22

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

22

(Changes in Presentation)

23

(Segment Information)

24

(Amounts per Share)

27

(Significant Events after the Reporting Period)

27

4

1. OVERVIEW OF BUSINESS RESULTS, ETC.

(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review

The Japanese government's Monthly Economic Report on the Japanese economy for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) states, "Concerning short-term prospects, the economy is expected to pick up, supported by the effects of various policies and improvement in overseas economies while economic and social activities are moving toward normalization with taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. However, amid the uncertainty caused by the situation in Ukraine and other factors, full attention should be given to further increase in downside risks due to rising raw material prices, fluctuations in financial and capital markets, supply- side constraints, etc. In addition, the impact of infectious diseases should be closely monitored." It also states that firms' judgments on business conditions "appear to be pausing for picking up."

Fuji Media Holdings Group (the "Group"), as in the previous fiscal year, was affected by the lasting impact of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). However, the Group was able to improve its performance thanks to a marked recovery in advertising revenue, gradual resumption of events, etc., as well as an expansion of digital-related sales such as distribution, and a review of its profit structure.

Amid this economic environment, consolidated net sales of the Group increased overall during the fiscal year under review, up 1.0% from the previous fiscal year to ¥525,087 million, thanks to an increase in the Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts segment, despite a decrease in the Media & Content segment due to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. and the transfer of the Cecile business.

In terms of earnings, operating income increased 104.9% year-on-year to ¥33,338 million, as there were revenue increases in both the Media & Content segment and the Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts segment. Recurring profit increased 104.2% year-on-year to ¥45,534 million and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased 146.0% year-on-year to ¥24,879 million, despite a reactionary decrease in gain on sales of investment securities recorded in the previous fiscal year and the posting of extra retirement payments under extraordinary loss, and other factors.

Due to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc., net sales decreased ¥23,779 million, cost of sales decreased ¥20,884 million and selling, general and administrative expenses decreased ¥3,133 million, while operating income, recurring profit and income before income taxes increased ¥237 million, respectively.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fuji Media Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
