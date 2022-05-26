Fuji Media : ［Delayed] Flash Report (Consolidated Basis) Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

May 12, 2022 Flash Report [Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated Basis) Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 Company name: Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. Stock listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 4676 URL: https://www.fujimediahd.co.jp/en Representative: Osamu Kanemitsu, President Person to contact: Junji Okunogi, Executive Managing Director and General Manager of Treasury & Finance Department Telephone: +81-3-3570-8000 (key) Scheduled date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: June 28, 2022 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 29, 2022 Scheduled date of filing securities report: June 28, 2022 Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available Schedule of financial results briefing session: Scheduled (Figures less than ¥1 million have been omitted.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results Business Performance Years ended March 31 Percentages indicate year-on-year increases/(decreases). Net sales Operating income Recurring profit Net income attributable to owners of the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 2022 525,087 1.0 33,338 104.9 45,534 104.2 24,879 146.0 2021 519,941 (17.7) 16,274 (38.2) 22,295 (36.0) 10,112 (75.5) (Note) Comprehensive income: Year ended March 31, 2022: ¥33,624 million, (42.3)%, Year ended March 31, 2021: ¥58,254 million, 236.9% Basic earnings per Diluted earnings per Rate of return on Recurring profit-to- Operating income- share share equity total-assets ratio to-net-sales ratio Yen Yen % % % 2022 111.86 ― 3.2 3.4 6.3 2021 44.31 ― 1.3 1.7 3.1 (Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: Year ended March 31, 2022: ¥6,390 million, Year ended March 31, 2021: ¥2,347 million (2) Financial Position At March 31 Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen 2022 1,335,991 808,788 59.7 3,588.35 2021 1,336,042 784,429 57.9 3,479.47 (Reference) Total shareholders' equity: March 31, 2022: ¥798,068 million, March 31, 2021: ¥774,011 million (3) Cash Flows Years ended March 31 Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at end of operating activities investing activities financing activities year Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen 2022 53,859 (46,790) (24,892) 102,598 2021 45,844 (26,613) 20,395 118,591 1

2. Dividends Years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 / Year ending March 31, 2023 Dividends per share Total amount Dividends-to- of dividends Payout net assets 1Q 2Q 3Q Year-end Total (for the entire ratio ratio fiscal year) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % 2021 ― 18.00 ― 18.00 36.00 8,229 81.2 1.1 2022 ― 18.00 ― 20.00 38.00 8,563 34.0 1.1 2023 ― 20.00 ― 20.00 40.00 32.9 (Forecast) (Note) Please refer to "Notice Concerning Revision of Dividend Forecasts" released today on May 12, 2022 for the revision of the dividend forecasts. 3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 Percentages indicate year-on-year increases/(decreases). Net sales Operating income Recurring profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal year 542,200 3.3 35,000 5.0 41,500 (8.9) Net income attributable to Basic earnings per share owners of the parent Millions of yen % Yen Fiscal year 27,000 8.5 121.40 Notes: 1. Significant changes in subsidiaries (changes in specific subsidiaries involving a change in the scope of consolidation) during the subject period: None Additions: None Deletions: None 2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and modifications and restatements: Changes in accounting policies based on revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Modifications and restatements: None (Note) For details, please refer to "3. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PRIMARY NOTES: (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 22. 2

3. Number of issued shares (Common stock) Years ended March 31 2022 2021 1) Number of issued shares (including treasury stock) at 234,194,500 234,194,500 end of fiscal year (shares) 2) Number of treasury stock at end of fiscal year (shares) 11,788,673 11,743,558 3) Average number of issued shares during the fiscal 222,423,996 228,223,747 year (shares) (Reference) Flash Report (Non-Consolidated Basis) Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022 (1) Business Performance Years ended March 31 Percentages indicate year-on-year increases/(decreases). Net sales Operating income Recurring profit Net income Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 2022 13,584 (50.0) 7,096 (65.5) 11,810 (49.4) 10,557 (63.8) 2021 27,182 49.2 20,561 78.3 23,338 57.6 29,128 74.1 Basic earnings Diluted earnings per per share share Yen Yen 2022 46.85 ― 2021 126.03 ― Financial Position

At March 31 Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen 2022 820,418 576,092 70.2 2,556.38 2021 825,203 570,955 69.2 2,533.59 (Reference) Total shareholders' equity: March 31, 2022: ¥576,092 million, March 31, 2021: ¥570,955 million This flash report is outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or an audit firm. Explanation of appropriate use of forecasts of financial results; other important items The forward-looking statements made in this document, including the aforementioned forecasts, are based on all information available to the management at the time of this document's release and certain assumptions considered rational. Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future. Regarding the assumptions forming the forecast of financial results, please refer to "1. OVERVIEW OF BUSINESS RESULTS, ETC.: (4) Future Outlook" on page 10. 3

CONTENTS OF ATTACHMENT 1. OVERVIEW OF BUSINESS RESULTS, ETC. 5 (1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review 5 (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review 8 (3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review 8 (4) Future Outlook 10 (5) Basic Policy Regarding Profit Allocation and Dividends in the Fiscal Year under Review and the Next Fiscal Year 10 2. BASIC STANCE ON SELECTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARDS 11 3. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PRIMARY NOTES 12 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets 12 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 14 (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets 16 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 20 (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 22 (Note on Assumptions for Going Concern) 22 (Changes in Accounting Policies) 22 (Changes in Presentation) 23 (Segment Information) 24 (Amounts per Share) 27 (Significant Events after the Reporting Period) 27 4