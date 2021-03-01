Fuji Media : Announcement Regarding the Status of Stock Repurchase (Acquisition of own shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation)

(Translation)
March 1, 2021
Company name: Representative:Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. Osamu Kanemitsu,
President and Representative Director
(Stock Code: 4676, the 1st section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:
Kenji Shimizu,
Telephone:
Executive Managing Director +81-3-3570-8000
Announcement Regarding the Status of Stock Repurchase
(Acquisition of own shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation under
Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), as decided at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 22, 2020, has made a stock repurchase in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the said Act.
The Company hereby announces the status of the repurchase as follows.
|
1.
|
Class of shares repurchased:
|
Common stock of the Company
|
2.
|
Total number of shares repurchased:
|
1,101,400 shares
|
3.
|
Total purchase price for the stock repurchase:
|
JPY 1,432,354,200
|
4.
|
Period of repurchase:
|
February 1, 2021 through February 28, 2021
|
5.
|
Method of repurchase:
|
Market purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(on a trade basis)
(Reference)
1. Details of the repurchase resolved by the Board of Directors on July 22, 2020
-
(1) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock of the Company
-
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased: 12,500,000 shares (upper limit)
(5.3% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))
-
(3) Total purchase price for the stock repurchase: JPY 10,000,000,000 (upper limit)
-
(4) Period of repurchase: August 7, 2020 through March 31, 2021
2.
Total number of its treasury stock repurchased through February 28, 2021 based on the above resolution
-
(1) Total number of shares repurchased: 7,986,400 shares
-
(2) Total purchase price for the stock repurchase: JPY 8,804,322,600
End of Document
Disclaimer
Fuji Media Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:03:06 UTC.