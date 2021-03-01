Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Fuji Media Holdings, Inc.    4676   JP3819400007

FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

(4676)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji Media : Announcement Regarding the Status of Stock Repurchase (Acquisition of own shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation)

03/01/2021 | 01:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translation)

March 1, 2021

Company name: Representative:Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. Osamu Kanemitsu,

President and Representative Director

(Stock Code: 4676, the 1st section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:

Kenji Shimizu,

Telephone:

Executive Managing Director +81-3-3570-8000

Announcement Regarding the Status of Stock Repurchase

(Acquisition of own shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation under

Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), as decided at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 22, 2020, has made a stock repurchase in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the said Act.

The Company hereby announces the status of the repurchase as follows.

1.

Class of shares repurchased:

Common stock of the Company

2.

Total number of shares repurchased:

1,101,400 shares

3.

Total purchase price for the stock repurchase:

JPY 1,432,354,200

4.

Period of repurchase:

February 1, 2021 through February 28, 2021

5.

Method of repurchase:

Market purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(on a trade basis)

(Reference)

1. Details of the repurchase resolved by the Board of Directors on July 22, 2020

  • (1) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock of the Company

  • (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased: 12,500,000 shares (upper limit)

    (5.3% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))

  • (3) Total purchase price for the stock repurchase: JPY 10,000,000,000 (upper limit)

  • (4) Period of repurchase: August 7, 2020 through March 31, 2021

2.

Total number of its treasury stock repurchased through February 28, 2021 based on the above resolution

  • (1) Total number of shares repurchased: 7,986,400 shares

  • (2) Total purchase price for the stock repurchase: JPY 8,804,322,600

End of Document

Disclaimer

Fuji Media Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.
01:04aFUJI MEDIA : Announcement Regarding the Status of Stock Repurchase (Acquisition ..
PU
02/18FUJI MEDIA : Attributable Net Income Drops 40% in April-December 2020
MT
02/04FUJI MEDIA : Attributable Profit Soars 123% in October-December 2020
MT
01/25FUJI MEDIA : Subsidiary Dinos Cecile to Change Trade Name to Dinos Corporation
MT
01/05Japanese Shares Close Lower After Choppy Trade as Lockdown Fears Loom
MT
01/04FUJI MEDIA : Repurchases Shares Worth $58 Million
MT
2020FUJI MEDIA : to Transfer Subsidiary's Businesses to NIFTY
MT
2020FUJI MEDIA : Fiscal H1 Profit Slips 81%
MT
2020FUJI MEDIA : Repurchases Over $15 Million Worth of Stocks in October
MT
2020FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 576 B 5 406 M 5 406 M
Net income 2021 12 625 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2021 193 B 1 812 M 1 812 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 289 B 2 710 M 2 713 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 7 518
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 396,67 JPY
Last Close Price 1 288,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masaki Miyauchi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryunosuke Endo President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Habara Senior MD, Head-Finance & Accounting
Akihiro Miki Independent Outside Director
Yoshishige Shimatani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.17.09%2 710
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY4.34%343 157
COMCAST CORPORATION0.61%241 492
VIACOMCBS INC.73.08%39 946
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP1.40%15 051
FORMULA ONE GROUP3.05%10 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ