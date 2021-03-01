Fuji Media : Announcement Regarding the Status of Stock Repurchase (Acquisition of own shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation)

(Translation)

March 1, 2021

Company name: Representative:Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. Osamu Kanemitsu,

President and Representative Director

(Stock Code: 4676, the 1st section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)Contact:

Kenji Shimizu,

Telephone:

Executive Managing Director +81-3-3570-8000

Announcement Regarding the Status of Stock Repurchase

(Acquisition of own shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation under

Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), as decided at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 22, 2020, has made a stock repurchase in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the said Act.

The Company hereby announces the status of the repurchase as follows.

1. Class of shares repurchased: Common stock of the Company 2. Total number of shares repurchased: 1,101,400 shares 3. Total purchase price for the stock repurchase: JPY 1,432,354,200 4. Period of repurchase: February 1, 2021 through February 28, 2021 5. Method of repurchase: Market purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(on a trade basis)

(Reference)

1. Details of the repurchase resolved by the Board of Directors on July 22, 2020

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common stock of the Company

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased: 12,500,000 shares (upper limit) (5.3% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))

(3) Total purchase price for the stock repurchase: JPY 10,000,000,000 (upper limit)

(4) Period of repurchase: August 7, 2020 through March 31, 2021

2.

Total number of its treasury stock repurchased through February 28, 2021 based on the above resolution

(1) Total number of shares repurchased: 7,986,400 shares

(2) Total purchase price for the stock repurchase: JPY 8,804,322,600

End of Document