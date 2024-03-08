1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Current Fiscal Year

Explanation of Operating Results

Dubai crude oil prices for the first nine months of the current fiscal year started at the US$84/bbl level. However, in early April, concerns about tight supply and demand for crude oil increased due to the additional reduction of oil production by OPEC-plus, which led to an upward trend in the oil market. Subsequently, however, the price fell to the US$71/bbl level in June due to growing concerns over an economic downturn, mainly from the spread of anxiety about the financial system in conjunction with the further interest raises by central banks in Europe and the U.S. and the collapse of U.S. regional banks. Thereafter, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a voluntary additional crude oil production cut, creating an upward trend from July onward. In September, the two said countries further announced that they would extend the voluntary production cut until the end of 2023, raising awareness of a still tighter supply and demand for crude oil, which caused the price level to be over US$90/bbl continuously. In October, military conflict arose between Israel and the Islamic armed organization Hamas. Although strong awareness of increasing geopolitical risks arose, the crude oil prices instantly reversed to a decline as the conflict between the two had a limited impact on the crude oil supply to neighboring countries. Since then, with greater concern over the deterioration of economic sentiment indices for China and other countries, awareness of crude oil supply and demand slackness rose, consequently causing crude oil prices to fall significantly. The crude oil finished trading at the end of the third quarter at the US$77/bbl level. As a result, the average Dubai crude oil price during the first nine months ended December 31, 2023 was at the US$82/bbl level.

On the other hand, in the foreign exchange market, the yen started the period at the lower ¥133/US$ level. In April, the Bank of Japan decided to maintain the monetary easing policy and yield curve control measures at its monetary policy meeting. Against the background that the Bank of Japan continued to maintain the policies even after the meeting, and the inflation-controlling interest rate hiking cycle prolonged in the U.S. as the FOMC suggested, the yen weakened to the ¥151/US$ level in November. Thereafter, the yen continued to swing back stronger against the backdrop of heightened expectations of policy revisions by the Bank of Japan and an indication of the end of the interest rate hiking cycle in the U.S., ending the period at the upper ¥141/US$ level. As a result, the average exchange rate during the first nine months of the current fiscal year was at the lower ¥143/US$ range.

Under such business environment, the volume of crude oil processed at the Sodegaura Refinery decreased 0.739 million kiloliters year on year to 5.147 million kiloliters mainly due to the execution of minor periodic shutdown maintenance (SDM). The Company's sales volume of petroleum products, petrochemical products and others also decreased 0.834 million kiloliters to 5.393 million kiloliters.

Given such circumstances, the consolidated financial results for the first nine months ended December 31, 2023 were as follows: Net sales were 535.8 billion yen, down 144.3 billion yen from the same period a year earlier, due in large part to a decline in sales volumes caused by the minor periodic SDM. Looking at profit and loss for the period, operating profit was 8.1 billion yen, an increase of 5.4 billion yen from the same period a year earlier, due to a year-on-year increase in the positive effect of inventory valuation (i.e., effect on cost of sales arising from inventory valuation using the gross average method and the lower of cost or market method), which pushed down the cost of sales by 6.3 billion yen (in the same period of a year earlier, the positive effect of inventory valuation pushed down the cost of sales by 1.1 billion yen). Ordinary profit was 10.1 billion yen, an increase of 7.9 billion yen year on year, mainly due to the recording of 1.8 billion yen in equity in earnings of affiliates and 1.4 billion yen in foreign exchange gains. Profit attributable to owners of parent was 8.7 billion yen, an increase of 6.9 billion yen from the same period a year earlier.

As for profit in real terms, excluding the effect of inventory valuation, operating profit and ordinary profit amounted to 1.7 billion yen (an increase of 0.2 billion yen year on year) and 3.7 billion yen (an increase of 2.6 billion yen year on year), respectively, primarily due to the continuous firm product margins despite the impact of the minor periodic SDM.

Explanation of Financial Positions

Status of assets, liabilities and net assets (Current assets)

At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, current assets totaled 281.6 billion yen, an increase of 70.6 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 37.5 billion yen increase in inventories and a 32.6 billion yen increase in notes and accounts receivable - trade.

(Non-current assets)

At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, non-current assets were up 3.4 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year to 129.4 billion yen. This was mainly due to a 4.8 billion yen increase in investment securities and a 1.0 billion yen decrease in machinery, equipment and vehicles.

(Current liabilities)

At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, current liabilities totaled 291.0 billion yen, an increase of 64.4 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 34.3 billion yen increase in short- term loans payable and a 25.4 billion yen increase in accounts payable - trade.

(Non-current liabilities)

At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, non-current liabilities totaled 36.1 billion yen, a decrease of

2.5 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 2.7 billion yen decrease in long- term loans payable.