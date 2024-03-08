Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

February 9, 2024

Company name:

Fuji Oil Company, Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

5017

URL:

https://www.foc.co.jp/

Representative:

Shigeto Yamamoto, Representing Director, President

Inquiries:

Ryuji Suzuki, General Manager, General Administration Department

Telephone:

+81-3-5462-7803

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

February 13, 2024

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results:

Yes (Japanese only)

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022

Millions of yen

535,893

680,237

%

(21.2)

115.3

Millions of yen

8,134

2,653

%

206.6

(48.8)

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

10,126

357.4

8,768

385.8

2,213

(54.1)

1,805

(66.9)

(Note)

Total comprehensive income:

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023: 13,047 million yen [56.0%]

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022: 8,363 million yen [19.1%]

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per

share

For the nine months ended

Yen

Yen

113.64

-

December 31, 2023

For the nine months ended

23.41

-

December 31, 2022

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December

31, 2023

411,147

83,932

As of March 31,

2023

336,985

71,658

(Reference) Equity:

As of December 31, 2023: 83,735 million yen

As of March 31, 2023: 71,476 million yen

20.4

21.2

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended March

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

0.00

-

10.00

10.00

31, 2023

Fiscal year ending March

-

0.00

-

31, 2024

Fiscal year ending March

10.00

10.00

31, 2024 (forecast)

(Note)

Revisions to the forecast of cash

dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Basic earnings

per share

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

728,300

(14.4)

5,700

13.3

7,900

67.9

6,900

93.0

89.42

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of the financial results most recently announced: Yes

*Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2023

:

None

(2)

Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial

:

None

statements

(3)

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatement

(i)

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations

:

None

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (i)

:

None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates

:

None

(iv)

Restatement

:

None

(4)

Number of issued shares (common shares)

(i)

Total number of issued shares at the end of

As of December 31,

78,183,677 shares

As of March 31,

78,183,677 shares

the period (including treasury shares)

2023

2023

(ii)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the

As of December 31,

1,020,911 shares

As of March 31,

1,020,910 shares

period

2023

2023

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding

For the nine months

77,162,767 shares

For the nine months

77,120,097 shares

during the period (cumulative)

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2023

2022

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of financial results forecast, and other special matters
    The forward-looking statements, such as financial results forecasts contained in this document, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual financial results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the financial results forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof, please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements" on page 3 of the attachment.

○ Table of Contents of Attachment

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Current Fiscal Year

2

(1)

Explanation of Operating Results

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Positions

2

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

6

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

8

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption)

8

(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)

8

(Segment Information, etc.)

8

1

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Current Fiscal Year

  1. Explanation of Operating Results

Dubai crude oil prices for the first nine months of the current fiscal year started at the US$84/bbl level. However, in early April, concerns about tight supply and demand for crude oil increased due to the additional reduction of oil production by OPEC-plus, which led to an upward trend in the oil market. Subsequently, however, the price fell to the US$71/bbl level in June due to growing concerns over an economic downturn, mainly from the spread of anxiety about the financial system in conjunction with the further interest raises by central banks in Europe and the U.S. and the collapse of U.S. regional banks. Thereafter, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a voluntary additional crude oil production cut, creating an upward trend from July onward. In September, the two said countries further announced that they would extend the voluntary production cut until the end of 2023, raising awareness of a still tighter supply and demand for crude oil, which caused the price level to be over US$90/bbl continuously. In October, military conflict arose between Israel and the Islamic armed organization Hamas. Although strong awareness of increasing geopolitical risks arose, the crude oil prices instantly reversed to a decline as the conflict between the two had a limited impact on the crude oil supply to neighboring countries. Since then, with greater concern over the deterioration of economic sentiment indices for China and other countries, awareness of crude oil supply and demand slackness rose, consequently causing crude oil prices to fall significantly. The crude oil finished trading at the end of the third quarter at the US$77/bbl level. As a result, the average Dubai crude oil price during the first nine months ended December 31, 2023 was at the US$82/bbl level.

On the other hand, in the foreign exchange market, the yen started the period at the lower ¥133/US$ level. In April, the Bank of Japan decided to maintain the monetary easing policy and yield curve control measures at its monetary policy meeting. Against the background that the Bank of Japan continued to maintain the policies even after the meeting, and the inflation-controlling interest rate hiking cycle prolonged in the U.S. as the FOMC suggested, the yen weakened to the ¥151/US$ level in November. Thereafter, the yen continued to swing back stronger against the backdrop of heightened expectations of policy revisions by the Bank of Japan and an indication of the end of the interest rate hiking cycle in the U.S., ending the period at the upper ¥141/US$ level. As a result, the average exchange rate during the first nine months of the current fiscal year was at the lower ¥143/US$ range.

Under such business environment, the volume of crude oil processed at the Sodegaura Refinery decreased 0.739 million kiloliters year on year to 5.147 million kiloliters mainly due to the execution of minor periodic shutdown maintenance (SDM). The Company's sales volume of petroleum products, petrochemical products and others also decreased 0.834 million kiloliters to 5.393 million kiloliters.

Given such circumstances, the consolidated financial results for the first nine months ended December 31, 2023 were as follows: Net sales were 535.8 billion yen, down 144.3 billion yen from the same period a year earlier, due in large part to a decline in sales volumes caused by the minor periodic SDM. Looking at profit and loss for the period, operating profit was 8.1 billion yen, an increase of 5.4 billion yen from the same period a year earlier, due to a year-on-year increase in the positive effect of inventory valuation (i.e., effect on cost of sales arising from inventory valuation using the gross average method and the lower of cost or market method), which pushed down the cost of sales by 6.3 billion yen (in the same period of a year earlier, the positive effect of inventory valuation pushed down the cost of sales by 1.1 billion yen). Ordinary profit was 10.1 billion yen, an increase of 7.9 billion yen year on year, mainly due to the recording of 1.8 billion yen in equity in earnings of affiliates and 1.4 billion yen in foreign exchange gains. Profit attributable to owners of parent was 8.7 billion yen, an increase of 6.9 billion yen from the same period a year earlier.

As for profit in real terms, excluding the effect of inventory valuation, operating profit and ordinary profit amounted to 1.7 billion yen (an increase of 0.2 billion yen year on year) and 3.7 billion yen (an increase of 2.6 billion yen year on year), respectively, primarily due to the continuous firm product margins despite the impact of the minor periodic SDM.

  1. Explanation of Financial Positions
  1. Status of assets, liabilities and net assets (Current assets)
    At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, current assets totaled 281.6 billion yen, an increase of 70.6 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 37.5 billion yen increase in inventories and a 32.6 billion yen increase in notes and accounts receivable - trade.

(Non-current assets)

At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, non-current assets were up 3.4 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year to 129.4 billion yen. This was mainly due to a 4.8 billion yen increase in investment securities and a 1.0 billion yen decrease in machinery, equipment and vehicles.

(Current liabilities)

At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, current liabilities totaled 291.0 billion yen, an increase of 64.4 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 34.3 billion yen increase in short- term loans payable and a 25.4 billion yen increase in accounts payable - trade.

(Non-current liabilities)

At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, non-current liabilities totaled 36.1 billion yen, a decrease of

2.5 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 2.7 billion yen decrease in long- term loans payable.

2

(Net assets)

At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, net assets totaled 83.9 billion yen, an increase of 12.2 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 7.9 billion yen increase in retained earnings and a 3.7 billion yen increase in foreign currency translation adjustments.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements

The financial results forecasts for the full year are revised to reflect the trend of financial results and other factors after the previous forecasts (announced on November 10, 2023).

The assumptions for the revised forecast are an average Dubai crude oil price of US$75/bbl in the fourth quarter (previous forecast: US$85/bbl) and an exchange rate of ¥145/US$ (previous forecast: ¥145/US$).

Net sales are expected to decrease 8.5 billion yen from the previous forecast to 728.3 billion yen.

As for profit, the Company expects a less substantive effect of inventory valuation on lowering the cost of sales due to the lowering of the assumed crude oil price, and operating profit is expected to decrease by 7.9 billion yen from the previous forecast to 5.7 billion yen, ordinary profit is expected to decrease by 6.9 billion yen to 7.9 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to decrease by 5.2 billion yen to 6.9 billion yen.

As for profit in real terms, excluding the effect of the inventory valuation, operating profit is expected to increase 1.8 billion yen from the previous forecast to 1.9 billion yen, and ordinary profit by 2.8 billion yen to 4.1 billion yen.

The above forecasts are based on information available as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of the end of

As of the end of third quarter of

the previous fiscal year

the fiscal year under review

(March 31, 2023)

(December 31, 2023)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

12,463

13,745

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

69,461

102,142

Securities

-

400

Inventories

119,288

156,863

Accounts receivable - other

1,929

5,084

Other

7,827

3,412

Total current assets

210,970

281,647

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

12,056

11,646

Storage tanks, net

2,651

2,566

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

29,862

28,826

Land

51,541

51,541

Construction in progress

1,152

1,285

Other, net

590

574

Total property, plant and equipment

97,855

96,441

Intangible assets

Software

478

520

Other

134

134

Total intangible assets

612

654

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

26,169

31,010

Long-term loans receivable

641

641

Net defined benefit asset

761

728

Other

380

430

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(407)

(407)

Total investments and other assets

27,545

32,403

Total non-current assets

126,014

129,499

Total assets

336,985

411,147

4

(Millions of yen)

As of the end of

As of the end of third quarter of

the previous fiscal year

the fiscal year under review

(March 31, 2023)

(December 31, 2023)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

35,792

61,204

Short-term loans payable

130,316

164,703

Current portion of long-term loans payable

10,949

9,619

Accounts payable - other

26,402

22,449

Excise taxes payable on gasoline and other fuels

16,482

23,981

Income taxes payable

213

1,466

Provision for bonuses

336

149

Other

6,052

7,449

Total current liabilities

226,545

291,023

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

19,793

17,091

Deferred tax liabilities

8,854

9,132

Provision for special repairs

2,387

2,685

Provision for repairs

5,080

4,818

Net defined benefit liability

1,740

1,808

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

23

24

Other

900

629

Total non-current liabilities

38,780

36,190

Total liabilities

265,326

327,214

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

24,467

24,467

Capital surplus

25,495

25,495

Retained earnings

18,653

26,650

Treasury stock

(1,271)

(1,271)

Total shareholders' equity

67,345

75,342

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

842

1,095

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

155

462

Revaluation reserve for land

1

1

Foreign currency translation adjustments

2,571

6,327

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

560

506

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

4,130

8,393

Non-controlling interests

182

197

Total net assets

71,658

83,932

Total liabilities and net assets

336,985

411,147

5

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Quarterly consolidated statement of income

First nine months

(Millions of yen)

First nine months of

First nine months of

the previous fiscal year

the fiscal year under review

(From April 1, 2022

(From April 1, 2023

to December 31, 2022)

to December 31, 2023)

Net sales

680,237

535,893

Cost of sales

674,021

524,257

Gross profit

6,216

11,635

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,563

3,501

Operating profit

2,653

8,134

Non-operating income

Interest income

41

161

Dividend income

172

93

Foreign exchange gains

1,070

1,452

Equity in earnings of affiliates

1,854

1,804

Rent income from storage tanks

162

155

Other

216

246

Total non-operating income

3,518

3,914

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

3,268

1,261

Rent expenses on storage tanks

159

157

Other

530

503

Total non-operating expenses

3,958

1,922

Ordinary profit

2,213

10,126

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

0

9

Total extraordinary income

0

9

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

23

6

Loss on cancellation of leases

-

0

Total extraordinary losses

23

6

Profit before income taxes

2,190

10,129

Income taxes - current

369

1,207

Income taxes - deferred

2

136

Total income taxes

372

1,344

Profit

1,818

8,785

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

13

16

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,805

8,768

6

Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income

First nine months

(Millions of yen)

First nine months of

First nine months of

the previous fiscal year

the fiscal year under review

(From April 1, 2022

(From April 1, 2023

to December 31, 2022)

to December 31, 2023)

Profit

1,818

8,785

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(14)

252

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

509

306

Foreign currency translation adjustments

1,166

683

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(80)

(53)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

4,964

3,072

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

6,545

4,262

Comprehensive income

8,363

13,047

(Comprehensive income attributable to)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

8,350

13,030

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

13

16

interests

7

(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable.

(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable.

(Segment Information, etc.)

Segment information is omitted as the Group has only one segment consisting of the petroleum refining and sales business.

8

