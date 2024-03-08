Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
(Under Japanese GAAP)
February 9, 2024
Company name:
Fuji Oil Company, Ltd.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities code:
5017
URL:
https://www.foc.co.jp/
Representative:
Shigeto Yamamoto, Representing Director, President
Inquiries:
Ryuji Suzuki, General Manager, General Administration Department
Telephone:
+81-3-5462-7803
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
February 13, 2024
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results:
Yes (Japanese only)
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
None
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
For the nine months ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months ended December 31, 2022
Millions of yen
535,893
680,237
%
(21.2)
115.3
Millions of yen
8,134
2,653
%
206.6
(48.8)
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
10,126
357.4
8,768
385.8
2,213
(54.1)
1,805
(66.9)
(Note)
Total comprehensive income:
For the nine months ended December 31, 2023: 13,047 million yen [56.0%]
For the nine months ended December 31, 2022: 8,363 million yen [19.1%]
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per
share
For the nine months ended
Yen
Yen
113.64
-
December 31, 2023
For the nine months ended
23.41
-
December 31, 2022
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of December
31, 2023
411,147
83,932
As of March 31,
2023
336,985
71,658
(Reference) Equity:
As of December 31, 2023: 83,735 million yen
As of March 31, 2023: 71,476 million yen
20.4
21.2
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended March
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
0.00
-
10.00
10.00
31, 2023
Fiscal year ending March
-
0.00
-
31, 2024
Fiscal year ending March
10.00
10.00
31, 2024 (forecast)
(Note)
Revisions to the forecast of cash
dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Basic earnings
per share
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
728,300
(14.4)
5,700
13.3
7,900
67.9
6,900
93.0
89.42
(Note) Revisions to the forecast of the financial results most recently announced: Yes
*Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2023
:
None
(2)
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial
:
None
statements
(3)
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatement
(i)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations
:
None
(ii)
Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (i)
:
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates
:
None
(iv)
Restatement
:
None
(4)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
(i)
Total number of issued shares at the end of
As of December 31,
78,183,677 shares
As of March 31,
78,183,677 shares
the period (including treasury shares)
2023
2023
(ii)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the
As of December 31,
1,020,911 shares
As of March 31,
1,020,910 shares
period
2023
2023
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding
For the nine months
77,162,767 shares
For the nine months
77,120,097 shares
during the period (cumulative)
ended December 31,
ended December 31,
2023
2022
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
-
Proper use of financial results forecast, and other special matters
The forward-looking statements, such as financial results forecasts contained in this document, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual financial results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. For the assumptions underlying the financial results forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof, please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements" on page 3 of the attachment.
○ Table of Contents of Attachment
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Current Fiscal Year
2
(1)
Explanation of Operating Results
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Positions
2
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto
4
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
4
(2)
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
6
(3)
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
8
(Notes on Going Concern Assumption)
8
(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
8
(Segment Information, etc.)
8
1
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Current Fiscal Year
- Explanation of Operating Results
Dubai crude oil prices for the first nine months of the current fiscal year started at the US$84/bbl level. However, in early April, concerns about tight supply and demand for crude oil increased due to the additional reduction of oil production by OPEC-plus, which led to an upward trend in the oil market. Subsequently, however, the price fell to the US$71/bbl level in June due to growing concerns over an economic downturn, mainly from the spread of anxiety about the financial system in conjunction with the further interest raises by central banks in Europe and the U.S. and the collapse of U.S. regional banks. Thereafter, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced a voluntary additional crude oil production cut, creating an upward trend from July onward. In September, the two said countries further announced that they would extend the voluntary production cut until the end of 2023, raising awareness of a still tighter supply and demand for crude oil, which caused the price level to be over US$90/bbl continuously. In October, military conflict arose between Israel and the Islamic armed organization Hamas. Although strong awareness of increasing geopolitical risks arose, the crude oil prices instantly reversed to a decline as the conflict between the two had a limited impact on the crude oil supply to neighboring countries. Since then, with greater concern over the deterioration of economic sentiment indices for China and other countries, awareness of crude oil supply and demand slackness rose, consequently causing crude oil prices to fall significantly. The crude oil finished trading at the end of the third quarter at the US$77/bbl level. As a result, the average Dubai crude oil price during the first nine months ended December 31, 2023 was at the US$82/bbl level.
On the other hand, in the foreign exchange market, the yen started the period at the lower ¥133/US$ level. In April, the Bank of Japan decided to maintain the monetary easing policy and yield curve control measures at its monetary policy meeting. Against the background that the Bank of Japan continued to maintain the policies even after the meeting, and the inflation-controlling interest rate hiking cycle prolonged in the U.S. as the FOMC suggested, the yen weakened to the ¥151/US$ level in November. Thereafter, the yen continued to swing back stronger against the backdrop of heightened expectations of policy revisions by the Bank of Japan and an indication of the end of the interest rate hiking cycle in the U.S., ending the period at the upper ¥141/US$ level. As a result, the average exchange rate during the first nine months of the current fiscal year was at the lower ¥143/US$ range.
Under such business environment, the volume of crude oil processed at the Sodegaura Refinery decreased 0.739 million kiloliters year on year to 5.147 million kiloliters mainly due to the execution of minor periodic shutdown maintenance (SDM). The Company's sales volume of petroleum products, petrochemical products and others also decreased 0.834 million kiloliters to 5.393 million kiloliters.
Given such circumstances, the consolidated financial results for the first nine months ended December 31, 2023 were as follows: Net sales were 535.8 billion yen, down 144.3 billion yen from the same period a year earlier, due in large part to a decline in sales volumes caused by the minor periodic SDM. Looking at profit and loss for the period, operating profit was 8.1 billion yen, an increase of 5.4 billion yen from the same period a year earlier, due to a year-on-year increase in the positive effect of inventory valuation (i.e., effect on cost of sales arising from inventory valuation using the gross average method and the lower of cost or market method), which pushed down the cost of sales by 6.3 billion yen (in the same period of a year earlier, the positive effect of inventory valuation pushed down the cost of sales by 1.1 billion yen). Ordinary profit was 10.1 billion yen, an increase of 7.9 billion yen year on year, mainly due to the recording of 1.8 billion yen in equity in earnings of affiliates and 1.4 billion yen in foreign exchange gains. Profit attributable to owners of parent was 8.7 billion yen, an increase of 6.9 billion yen from the same period a year earlier.
As for profit in real terms, excluding the effect of inventory valuation, operating profit and ordinary profit amounted to 1.7 billion yen (an increase of 0.2 billion yen year on year) and 3.7 billion yen (an increase of 2.6 billion yen year on year), respectively, primarily due to the continuous firm product margins despite the impact of the minor periodic SDM.
- Explanation of Financial Positions
-
Status of assets, liabilities and net assets (Current assets)
At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, current assets totaled 281.6 billion yen, an increase of 70.6 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 37.5 billion yen increase in inventories and a 32.6 billion yen increase in notes and accounts receivable - trade.
(Non-current assets)
At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, non-current assets were up 3.4 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year to 129.4 billion yen. This was mainly due to a 4.8 billion yen increase in investment securities and a 1.0 billion yen decrease in machinery, equipment and vehicles.
(Current liabilities)
At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, current liabilities totaled 291.0 billion yen, an increase of 64.4 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 34.3 billion yen increase in short- term loans payable and a 25.4 billion yen increase in accounts payable - trade.
(Non-current liabilities)
At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, non-current liabilities totaled 36.1 billion yen, a decrease of
2.5 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 2.7 billion yen decrease in long- term loans payable.
2
(Net assets)
At the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, net assets totaled 83.9 billion yen, an increase of 12.2 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 7.9 billion yen increase in retained earnings and a 3.7 billion yen increase in foreign currency translation adjustments.
(3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements
The financial results forecasts for the full year are revised to reflect the trend of financial results and other factors after the previous forecasts (announced on November 10, 2023).
The assumptions for the revised forecast are an average Dubai crude oil price of US$75/bbl in the fourth quarter (previous forecast: US$85/bbl) and an exchange rate of ¥145/US$ (previous forecast: ¥145/US$).
Net sales are expected to decrease 8.5 billion yen from the previous forecast to 728.3 billion yen.
As for profit, the Company expects a less substantive effect of inventory valuation on lowering the cost of sales due to the lowering of the assumed crude oil price, and operating profit is expected to decrease by 7.9 billion yen from the previous forecast to 5.7 billion yen, ordinary profit is expected to decrease by 6.9 billion yen to 7.9 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent is expected to decrease by 5.2 billion yen to 6.9 billion yen.
As for profit in real terms, excluding the effect of the inventory valuation, operating profit is expected to increase 1.8 billion yen from the previous forecast to 1.9 billion yen, and ordinary profit by 2.8 billion yen to 4.1 billion yen.
The above forecasts are based on information available as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto
- Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of the end of
As of the end of third quarter of
the previous fiscal year
the fiscal year under review
(March 31, 2023)
(December 31, 2023)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
12,463
13,745
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
69,461
102,142
Securities
-
400
Inventories
119,288
156,863
Accounts receivable - other
1,929
5,084
Other
7,827
3,412
Total current assets
210,970
281,647
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
12,056
11,646
Storage tanks, net
2,651
2,566
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
29,862
28,826
Land
51,541
51,541
Construction in progress
1,152
1,285
Other, net
590
574
Total property, plant and equipment
97,855
96,441
Intangible assets
Software
478
520
Other
134
134
Total intangible assets
612
654
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
26,169
31,010
Long-term loans receivable
641
641
Net defined benefit asset
761
728
Other
380
430
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(407)
(407)
Total investments and other assets
27,545
32,403
Total non-current assets
126,014
129,499
Total assets
336,985
411,147
4
(Millions of yen)
As of the end of
As of the end of third quarter of
the previous fiscal year
the fiscal year under review
(March 31, 2023)
(December 31, 2023)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
35,792
61,204
Short-term loans payable
130,316
164,703
Current portion of long-term loans payable
10,949
9,619
Accounts payable - other
26,402
22,449
Excise taxes payable on gasoline and other fuels
16,482
23,981
Income taxes payable
213
1,466
Provision for bonuses
336
149
Other
6,052
7,449
Total current liabilities
226,545
291,023
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
19,793
17,091
Deferred tax liabilities
8,854
9,132
Provision for special repairs
2,387
2,685
Provision for repairs
5,080
4,818
Net defined benefit liability
1,740
1,808
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
23
24
Other
900
629
Total non-current liabilities
38,780
36,190
Total liabilities
265,326
327,214
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
24,467
24,467
Capital surplus
25,495
25,495
Retained earnings
18,653
26,650
Treasury stock
(1,271)
(1,271)
Total shareholders' equity
67,345
75,342
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
842
1,095
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
155
462
Revaluation reserve for land
1
1
Foreign currency translation adjustments
2,571
6,327
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
560
506
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
4,130
8,393
Non-controlling interests
182
197
Total net assets
71,658
83,932
Total liabilities and net assets
336,985
411,147
5
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Quarterly consolidated statement of income
First nine months
(Millions of yen)
First nine months of
First nine months of
the previous fiscal year
the fiscal year under review
(From April 1, 2022
(From April 1, 2023
to December 31, 2022)
to December 31, 2023)
Net sales
680,237
535,893
Cost of sales
674,021
524,257
Gross profit
6,216
11,635
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,563
3,501
Operating profit
2,653
8,134
Non-operating income
Interest income
41
161
Dividend income
172
93
Foreign exchange gains
1,070
1,452
Equity in earnings of affiliates
1,854
1,804
Rent income from storage tanks
162
155
Other
216
246
Total non-operating income
3,518
3,914
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
3,268
1,261
Rent expenses on storage tanks
159
157
Other
530
503
Total non-operating expenses
3,958
1,922
Ordinary profit
2,213
10,126
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
0
9
Total extraordinary income
0
9
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
23
6
Loss on cancellation of leases
-
0
Total extraordinary losses
23
6
Profit before income taxes
2,190
10,129
Income taxes - current
369
1,207
Income taxes - deferred
2
136
Total income taxes
372
1,344
Profit
1,818
8,785
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
13
16
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,805
8,768
6
Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income
First nine months
(Millions of yen)
First nine months of
First nine months of
the previous fiscal year
the fiscal year under review
(From April 1, 2022
(From April 1, 2023
to December 31, 2022)
to December 31, 2023)
Profit
1,818
8,785
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(14)
252
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
509
306
Foreign currency translation adjustments
1,166
683
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(80)
(53)
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
4,964
3,072
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
6,545
4,262
Comprehensive income
8,363
13,047
(Comprehensive income attributable to)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
8,350
13,030
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
13
16
interests
7
(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable.
(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable.
(Segment Information, etc.)
Segment information is omitted as the Group has only one segment consisting of the petroleum refining and sales business.
8
