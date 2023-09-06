1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Current Fiscal Year

Explanation of Operating Results

Dubai crude oil prices for the first quarter of the current fiscal year started at the US$84/bbl level. However, in early April, a number of OPEC-plus oil producing countries, led by Saudi Arabia, announced an additional reduction of oil production of 1.16 million barrels per day, causing concerns about tight supply and demand for crude oil leading to an upward trend in the oil market. However, the price subsequently fell sharply due to growing concerns about a decline in demand for crude oil caused by the delay in economic recovery in China and the spread of anxiety over the financial system following a series of failures of U.S. regional banks. In June, Saudi Arabia announced a voluntary additional crude oil production cut, and the market temporarily turned upward. However, the price closed the period at the $76 level due to the strong view that the global economy would remain sluggish as a result of continued interest rate hikes. As a result, it marked about US$78/bbl on a quarterly average basis.

On the other hand, in the foreign exchange market, the yen started the period at the lower ¥133/US$ level. In April, the Bank of Japan decided to maintain the monetary easing policy and yield curve control measures at its monetary policy meeting. Even after the meeting, the Bank of Japan continued to emphasize the continuation of the policies. In the U.S., the FOMC sent signals that the ongoing interest rate hiking cycle would be prolonged. Both incidents highlighted such situations as the difference in interest rates in the U.S. and Japan. Against this background, the U.S. dollar went up and up against the yen, and the yen ended the period at the higher ¥144/US$ level. As a result, the yen was in the mid ¥137/US$ level on a quarterly average basis.

Under such business environment, the volume of crude oil processed at the Sodegaura Refinery decreased by 0.641 million kiloliters year on year to 1.218 million kiloliters mainly due to the execution of a minor periodic shutdown maintenance (SDM). The Company's sales volume of petroleum products, petrochemical products and others also decreased by 0.583 million kiloliters to 1.299 million kiloliters.

Given such circumstances, the consolidated financial results for the first three months ended June 30, 2023 were as follows: Net sales were 123.7 billion yen, down 84.7 billion yen from the same period of a year earlier, due in large part to a decline in sales volumes caused by the minor periodic SDM. Looking at profit and loss for the period, operating profit was 2.6 billion yen, a decrease of 15.2 billion yen from the same period of a year earlier, due to a large year-on-year decline in the positive effect of inventory valuation ( i.e., effect on cost of sales arising from inventory valuation using the gross average method and the lower of cost or market method), which pushed down the cost of sales by 3.5 billion yen (in the same period of a year earlier, the positive effect of inventory valuation pushed down the cost of sales by 13.0 billion yen). Ordinary profit was 3.3 billion yen, a decrease of 15.2 billion yen year on year, mainly due to the recording of 0.3 billion yen in interest expenses despite the reporting of 0.4 billion yen in foreign exchange gains and 0.7 billion yen in equity in earnings of affiliates, and others. Profit attributable to owners of parent was 2.8 billion yen, a decrease of 12.8 billion yen from the same period of a year earlier.

As for profit in real terms, excluding the effect of the inventory valuation, operating loss and ordinary loss excluding the effect of inventory valuation amounted to 0.8 billion yen (a decrease of 5.6 billion yen year on year) and 0.1 billion yen (a decrease of

5.7 billion yen year on year), respectively, primarily due to the minor periodic SDM.

Explanation of Financial Positions

(Current assets)

At the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, current assets totaled 174.2 billion yen, a decrease of 36.6 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 43.6 billion yen decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade and a 10.5 billion yen increase in inventory.

(Non-current assets)

At the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, non-current assets totaled 126.0 billion yen, almost the same amount as at the end of the previous fiscal year.

(Current liabilities)

At the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, current liabilities totaled 188.5 billion yen, a decrease of 37.9 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 36.2 billion yen decrease in short- term loans payable, a 5.9 billion yen decrease in accounts payable - other, and a 4.9 billion yen increase in excise taxes payable on gasoline and other fuels.

(Non-current liabilities)

At the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, non-current liabilities totaled 38.0 billion yen, a decrease of 0.6 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 1.5 billion yen decrease in long-term loans payable, and a 1.0 billion yen increase in provision for repairs.

(Net assets)

At the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, net assets totaled 73.7 billion yen, an increase of 2.0 billion yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a 2.1 billion yen increase in retained earnings.