Fuji Oil : May. 28，2021 Items Disclosed on the Internet concerning Convocation Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders （300KB）

ACCOUNTING AUDITOR

1. Name of Accounting Auditor

KPMG AZSA LLC

2. Remuneration for the Period

Remuneration Remuneration paid for services rendered under 84 million yen Article 2 (1) of the Certified Public Accountant Law Remuneration paid for another service than － described above Total cash and other compensation paid by the 88 million yen Company and its subsidiaries

Note: 1. ASB has consented to the amount of remuneration, etc. of the Accounting Auditor under Article 399 (1) of the Compnaies Act after checking and evaluating the contents of the audit plan for the period explained by the said Auditor, the performance of audit services of the previous period and the basis for calculation upon which the remuneration is estimated, judging that the amount is at a reasonabel level as compared with the past actual amounts and remunerations of other companies in the same industry.

2．Under the audit contract with the Accounting Auditor, specific separation is not, or practically cannot be, made between the audit fees payable for auditing services rendered under the Companies Act and the ones rendered under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. The above amount paid for services as provided under Article 2 (1) of the Certified Public Account Law shows the total for services rendered for these two audits.

3．One of the Company's principal subsidiaries, PETRO PROGRESS PTE LTD, is audited by a different accounting auditor from the Company's accounting auditor.

Any other service rendered by Accounting Auditor than auditing None. Policy for dismissing or not reappointing Accounting Auditor

In the event the Accounting Auditor is deemed to fall under any of the matters listed in the items of Article 340 (1) of the Companies Act, the Audit & Supervisory Board (ASB) of the Company shall by its unanimous resolution dismiss such Accounting Auditor. One of the members on the ASB shall be appointed to report the dismissal with its reason to the first AGM to be held after the dismissal.

Furthermore, in the event there is any doubt about Accounting Auditor's capability to continuously perform its duties and responsibilities in a satisfactory manner, or the ASB concluded that it is appropriate to change the Accounting Auditor due to the reason that we could expect more appropriate audit etc., the ASB shall decide the contents of a proposition regarding dismissal or refusal of reappointment of the Accounting Auditor, which is to be submitted to a General Meeting of Shareholders.