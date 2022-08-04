Fuji Oil : Corporate Governance Report (861.33KB)

Corporate Governance Report

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. Last Update: June 21, 2022 FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

Mikio Sakai, President and Representative Director

Contact: Yoshiharu Okamoto, Chief of

Corporate Communication Group

Securities Code: 2607

https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/

The corporate governance of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") is described below.

Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and

Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

Through the realization of effective corporate governance, the Company aims to prevent the occurrence of situations that could harm the Company's corporate value, including legal violations, corruption, or scandals, as well as promote sustainable growth and increase our medium- to long-term corporate value. We position corporate governance as a vital framework for meeting the expectations of our stakeholders, including shareholders, clients and business partners, Companyexecutives and employees, and general society, and ensuring fair and rapid decision-making.

Moreover, the Company believes that strengthening the monitoring functions of the Board of Directors while flexibly and rationally making decisions and executing business is very important to meet the trust and expectations of our shareholders and other stakeholders. Therefore, we will shift from being a company with an Audit and Supervisory Board to being a company with an audit and supervisory committee with a resolution at our 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. That will further enhance our corporate governance by strengthening the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors with Audit and Supervisory Committee members responsible for auditing the execution of duties by Directors serving as members of the Board of Directors. At the same time, we will delegate the authority to make important business execution decisions to Directors to accelerate the pace atwhich we execute growth strategies.

Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code ■ Supplemental Principle 2-4-1:Ensuring Diversity in the Promotion of Core Personnel ; Concept of Ensuring Diversity

The Company believes that respecting and promoting diversity is a very important social responsibility for

1