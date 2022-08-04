Fuji Oil : Corporate Governance Report (861.33KB)

The corporate governance of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") is described below.
Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and
Other Basic Information
1. Basic Views
Through the realization of effective corporate governance, the Company aims to prevent the occurrence of situations that could harm the Company's corporate value, including legal violations, corruption, or scandals, as well as promote sustainable growth and increase our medium- to long-term corporate value. We position corporate governance as a vital framework for meeting the expectations of our stakeholders, including shareholders, clients and business partners, Companyexecutives and employees, and general society, and ensuring fair and rapiddecision-making.
Moreover, the Company believes that strengthening the monitoring functions of the Board of Directors while flexibly and rationally making decisions and executing business is very important to meet the trust and expectations of our shareholders and other stakeholders. Therefore, we will shift from being a company with an Audit and Supervisory Board to being a company with an audit and supervisory committee with a resolution at our 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. That will further enhance our corporate governance by strengthening the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors with Audit and Supervisory Committee members responsible for auditing the execution of duties by Directors serving as members of the Board of Directors. At the same time, we will delegate the authority to make important business execution decisions to Directors to accelerate the pace atwhich we execute growth strategies.
Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code ■Supplemental Principle2-4-1:Ensuring Diversity in the Promotion of Core Personnel; Concept of Ensuring Diversity
The Company believes that respecting and promoting diversity is a very important social responsibility for
1
us as we are involved in business activities globally. We also think that diversity of personnel is indispensable to achieve sound business development and social contribution amid a greatly changingbusiness environment.
We have not announced target achievement rates for the recruitment of women, foreigners and mid-career personnel from the perspective of promoting and placing the right personnel in the right places. Nevertheless, we are actively working on the promotion of women in particular to core positions by ensuring half of our new graduate recruits are women in addition to providing women with fair opportunities. The Company has disclosed our thoughts and efforts relating to diversity on IntegratedReport, Sustainability Report and our website.
Personnel Training Policy, Internal Environment Development Policy and Other Situations toEnsure Diversity
The Company believes it is essential to secure key personnel in each region and to systematically train them to continuously promote and expand our global business. The Company is striving to train global leaders mainly in our overseas bases. In particular, we are visualizing (listing) our personnel in our overseas bases and the potential qualities possessed by the applicable personnel to promote the proactive promotion of local employees at the executive management level. (That is, we are working to improve the rate of non-Japanese personnel in the management class.) The Company is also aiming to promote women and foreigners from the perspective of emphasizing diversity among our executiveofficers in the future.
We launched the Talent Development Committee in 2020 in Japan. Under this, we are building a personnel pool by selecting those applicable and implementing training measures to train the next-generation management personnel who will drive the Group. Moreover, we are promoting growth opportunities through promotion and job rotation while supporting the acquisition of the necessarymanagement skills for those applicable.
(Corporate Governance Code Standards Revised in June 2021)
Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code
■ Supplemental Principle 5-2-1: Business Portfolio
The Company is promoting product development and business strategies which accurately capture the trends sought by the market in the expansion and conversion of business that responds to mid- to long-term changes in the business environment. We are reviewing our business portfolio in anticipation of future changes in the business environment and optimizing our production bases overall in a timely manner. Moreover, we have been determining the allocation of management resources for investment and other areas by verifying whether that would create cash flows whichexceed the profitability set in the Group according to investment profit standards.
The Company has formulated a new Mid-Term Management Plan, Reborn 2024, for the three-year period between FY2022 and FY2024. We will combine our Group's technology with the products of various business divisions to pioneer new markets and customers by approaching new markets. And we will create new value and realize highly profitable business portfolio by shifting our portfolio from a focus on commodity products to high value-added solutions. We will concentrate allocation of management resources into growth and strategy areas and redistribute management resources to prioritize industrial chocolate business in the North and South America and the plant-based oilsbusiness. This will increase Group revenue and promote stable growth.
■ Principle 3-1(ⅱ)：Basic Stance and Basic Policy on Corporate Governance
The Company Group has embraced a 2030 Vision: "Together with our stakeholders, we will co-create a sustainable future for food, based on plant-based ingredients that are both delicious and healthy"and is promoting sustainability management.
All employees in the Group will promptly grasp social issues in the value chain (environmental issues,human rights, and physical and mental health, etc.) and then strive to provide solutions to meet the expectations of all our shareholders and to create social value. That will allow us to aim to realize a sustainable food future and improve the corporate value of the Group.
The Company established the ESG Committee (the name changed to the Sustainability Committee from2022) in 2015 as an advisory body of our Board of Directors in Fuji Oil Holdings and is operating
3
it with the purpose to strengthen sustainability management.
This committee assigns an Internal Director as the Chairman and discusses other management issues relating to sustainability and targets and strategies in addition to identifying the material ESG issues of the Group and monitoring the progress. Moreover, we invite experts from outside the Company to serve as advisors on this committee. With this, we are looking to incorporate theperspective of society.
In addition to Chief X Officers, regional management company representatives have been participating in this committee since FY2022. This is ensuring greater integration between initiatives and regional strategies. At the same time, we have established the Subcommittee on Group
Significant Risks under this committee. This subcommittee identifies important company-wide risks and then evaluates the appropriateness of the measures to tackle them. It is promoting activities to
The Group announced our endorsement of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in May 2019. We are disclosing information in regard to four items - governance, strategies,risk management, and indicators and targets - based on the recommendations of the TCFD.
We have provided high value-added products utilizing the research results and technological capabilities we have accumulated over many years by using palm, cocoa, soybean and other plant-basedraw materials as our basic raw materials since our foundation. We have built the resultswe have refined based on our core technologies into a patent portfolio to ensure the market superiority and pricing power of differentiated products. We have the leading share in Japan of important patents (based on number of patent citations) that can affect market superiority and pricingpower in both the oils and fats and chocolate-related business and plant-based food (PBF)-related business. Furthermore, we are also located near the top when it comes to human resource investment (≈ number of new inventors: number of inventors who have made a new patent application) to generate important patents in the future compared to our competitors both in and outside of Japan. We will continue to formulate and execute intellectual property strategies linked to our business and to invest human resources in core technological fields on an ongoing basis in the future. That will enhance our market superiority and pricing power across the globe.
4
Furthermore, the Company is promoting rejuvenation and improving the asset value of our intellectualproperties by periodically taking an efficient inventory of our intellectual property portfolio and then putting it into future investment.
; Investment in Human Capital
The Company believes it is very important to develop organizations and people that can respond flexibly to all the changes in the environment surrounding our business to continue contributing to society. We are strategically developing personnel looking ahead to the future of the Fuji Oil Group through multifaceted discussions with current management in relation to next-generation management personnel development.
In addition, we are training personnel capable of working globally in the future by implementing an overseas dispatch training program for our Japanese employees. Furthermore, we will start considering a local personnel training program in line with our efforts to improve our rate of diversity overseas. We give training by level and have established a subsidy program for distance learning students to support the improvement in skills of our employees in Japan. We have also been systematically placing employees from the perspective of priority fields in business and managementstructure enhancement. We have embraced human resource utilization as one of sustainability strategy aligned with management strategy in the key policies of theMid-termManagement Plan, first,begun to consider the human capital allocation necessary to realize the management plan at the management level.
We have established a CEO reappointment review meeting and operate it every fiscal year with independent Outside Directors. In addition, we formulated a scheme for our CEO succession plan inFY2021. We then held a CEO succession meeting in April 2022 and decided to proceed with discussions on the requirements, candidate selection and training of our next CEO. We consider candidates for Directors to be deliberated on at the General Meeting of Shareholders every fiscal year upon deliberations by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee that take into account diversity and business environment changes while considering the expertise and experience of eachindividual using a skills matrix. Furthermore, we launched the Talent Development Committee in FY2021 to serve as a forum to consider the development of next-generation personnel candidates. We are working on the selection and training of targets and promoting succession plans by rank.
■ Principle 1-4：Cross-shareholding
Since the corporate governance code was adopted in 2015, we have worked to eliminate cross-shareholding in accordance with the spirit of Principle 1-4. We currently hold 21 stocks in our cross-shareholdings. Comparing the end of FY2015 with the end of FY2021, we sold all our cross-shareholdings in 12 stocks. We have also continued to work on the partial sale of our cross-shareholdings. We have sold approximately 70% of the total acquisition price of our cross
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 10:06:58 UTC.