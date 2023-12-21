us as we are involved in business activities globally. We also think that diversity of personnel isindispensable to achieve sound business development and social contribution amid a greatly changing business environment.

We have not announced target achievement rates for the recruitment of women, foreigners and mid-career personnel from the perspective of promoting and placing the right personnel in the right places. Nevertheless, we are actively working on the promotion of women in particular to core positions by ensuring half of our new graduate recruits (excluding in production employees) are women in addition to providing women with fair opportunities.

For details on metrics concerning our ratio of female managers, please refer to our 95th Marketable Securities Report under Status of Employees (4) Metrics Related to Diversity. (https://www.fujioilholdings.com/ir/library/negotiable/)

As for foreigner personnel, our efforts towards globalization have resulted in overseas human resources constituting 70% of our 6,000 total employees.

For career-oriented personnel, we are aggressively engaged in hiring with the aim of securing the new global business management skills required for our business strategy and incorporating diverse new perspectives into our business management.

One of the basic policies of our Midterm Management Plan is to implement sustainability strategy that is linked to our business strategy. One of the sustainability strategies we outline is the utilization of human resources, which includes evaluating the placement of the management-level human capital necessary to realize our management plans.

For the CEO, we have built scheme for a CEO succession plan through which we will evaluate the necessary requirements of future CEOs, select candidates, and outline development plans.

For directors, we will use a skills matrix to evaluate individual expertise and experiences while giving weight to diversity and changes in our operating environment. Director candidates are evaluated by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee and further discussed annually at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

For executive officers and human resources who will serve in management posts at major Group companies, we select and train personnel for growth opportunities and management experience to enhance their perspective and their ability to support Group business activities.

To foster the development of future leaders, current management engages in multifaceted discussions to develop human resources strategically based on the future outlook for the Group. We started human resource development meetings as a place for evaluating the development of future leaders. We select and encourage the development of candidates to create successors at each level. We also select trainees for overseas placement to promote the development of future overseas human resources.