Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2607   JP3816400000

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

(2607)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-30 am EDT
2406.00 JPY   -0.12%
03:04aFuji Oil : Governance(462.86KB)
PU
03:04aFuji Oil : Fact Book 2022 (2 page spread)(7.74MB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : For All Pages (2 page spread)(5.19MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji Oil : Fact Book 2022 (2 page spread)(7.74MB)

09/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fact Book

Fuji Oil Group Integrated Report

Supplement

Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

As of March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022

(Millions of yen)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Assets

Current assets

  Cash and deposits

12,762

13,009

21,217

18,589

20,463

15,926

  Notes and accounts receivable-trade

59,045

64,031

71,192

65,749

65,954

81,121

  Merchandise and finished goods

24,740

23,866

31,315

33,932

31,832

40,786

  Raw materials and supplies

27,657

24,474

53,895

45,529

36,960

55,249

  Deferred income tax assets

1,435

-

-

-

-

-

  Other

7,022

5,841

8,068

5,056

5,746

8,468

  Allowance for doubtful accounts

(209)

(419)

(254)

(196)

(221)

(217)

  Total current assets

132,455

130,805

185,435

168,662

160,736

201,334

Non-current assets

  Property, plant and equipment

  Buildings and structures, net

34,047

35,279

39,562

37,988

37,468

39,485

  Machinery, equipment and vehicles,

net

35,832

35,856

49,671

48,473

49,472

58,137

Land

15,093

14,734

18,052

18,243

17,719

20,659

Construction in progress

4,059

6,638

7,580

12,593

17,810

15,283

Other, net

2,370

2,374

2,461

6,308

6,963

7,061

  Total property, plant and equipment

91,402

94,883

117,327

123,606

129,435

140,628

Intangible assets

Goodwill

12,898

11,647

34,083

29,227

25,590

27,008

Customer-related assets

-

-

20,197

18,080

16,046

16,954

Other

10,312

10,430

12,860

12,371

11,075

11,734

Total intangible assets

23,210

22,077

67,140

59,679

52,712

55,697

  Investments and other assets

Investment securities

16,103

16,484

12,388

8,133

7,411

7,122

Retirement benefit asset

1,023

2,076

2,707

2,238

4,670

4,952

Deferred tax assets

312

642

1,178

1,504

642

708

Other

7,846

3,915

4,468

3,417

2,778

6,110

  Allowance for doubtful accounts

(245)

(154)

(123)

(119)

(61)

(62)

  Total investments and other assets

25,040

22,964

20,620

15,173

15,441

18,831

Total non-current assets

139,653

139,925

205,088

198,459

197,589

215,156

Deferred assets

Bond issuance costs

-

-

-

243

185

126

Total deferred assets

-

-

-

243

185

126

Total assets

272,109

270,731

390,524

367,365

358,511

416,617

Change in the accounting period

From fiscal 2019, we have changed the closing settlement date to March 31 or have applied temporary settlement on the consolidated settlement date. The purpose is to promote integrated management of the Group by unifying the management cycle and to further improve management transparency through timely and appropriate disclosure of management information, such as business performance. Due to this change in the accounting period, for fiscal 2019, overseas Group companies have been consolidated for 15 months, from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, and adjusted in the consolidated statements of income (excluding IFS*1 and Blommer,*2 which were recently acquired).

*1  IFS: Industrial Food Services Pty. Ltd.

*2 Blommer: Blommer Chocolate Company and eight sub-consolidated companies

(Millions of yen)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

  Notes and accounts payable-trade

23,212

25,210

31,723

26,671

28,222

40,654

Short-term borrowings

29,789

19,747

114,249

51,300

36,965

44,518

  Current portion of bonds payable

-

-

-

-

-

10,000

Commercial paper

-

5,000

-

10,000

10,000

10,000

Income taxes payable

2,511

2,263

1,531

2,935

2,608

1,727

Provision for bonuses

2,320

2,415

2,533

2,589

2,140

2,588

  Provision for bonuses for directors

(and other officers)

64

86

106

128

87

62

Other

11,679

12,738

18,188

11,859

10,993

11,290

Total current liabilities

69,576

67,460

168,333

105,484

91,017

120,840

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

10,000

10,000

10,000

45,000

45,000

35,000

Long-term borrowings

25,878

21,865

36,205

39,931

39,344

49,251

Deferred tax liabilities

4,587

3,221

12,788

12,300

13,510

15,038

Retirement benefit liability

1,867

2,088

1,992

2,028

1,958

1,996

Other

4,718

1,196

1,976

4,634

4,790

4,995

Total non-current liabilities

47,051

38,372

62,963

103,894

104,604

106,282

Total liabilities

116,628

105,833

231,297

209,379

195,621

227,122

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13,208

13,208

13,208

13,208

13,208

13,208

Capital surplus

15,609

15,609

12,478

11,730

11,945

11,945

Retained earnings

119,251

129,031

136,315

148,119

152,675

159,664

Treasury shares

(1,749)

(1,750)

(1,752)

(1,753)

(1,968)

(1,954)

Total shareholders' equity

146,320

156,098

160,249

171,306

175,860

182,864

  • Accumulated other comprehensive income
  • Valuation difference on available-for-

sale securities

5,484

5,543

4,176

2,272

1,810

1,523

  Deferred gains or losses on hedges

41

(329)

(9)

124

483

1,070

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

29

(592)

(7,487)

(16,950)

(18,150)

1,079

Remeasurements of defined

benefit plans

(1,144)

(509)

(507)

(1,285)

20

(161)

Total accumulated other

comprehensive income

4,410

4,112

(3,829)

(15,838)

(15,837)

3,512

Non-controlling interests

4,749

4,686

2,806

2,518

2,866

3,117

Total net assets

155,480

164,897

159,227

157,986

162,890

189,495

Total liabilities and net assets

272,109

270,731

390,524

367,365

358,511

416,617

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022

1

Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022

(Millions of yen)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(Overseas, 15 months)

Net sales

292,547

307,645

300,844

414,727

364,779

433,831

Cost of sales

231,334

244,145

235,593

334,411

298,915

367,519

Gross profit

61,213

63,500

65,250

80,315

65,864

66,312

Selling, general and administrative expenses

41,518

43,018

46,725

56,717

47,952

51,303

Operating profit

19,694

20,481

18,525

23,598

17,911

15,008

Non-operating income

Interest income

898

434

305

266

181

566

Dividend income

200

183

144

121

83

76

Foreign exchange gains

-

-

32

489

467

-

  Share of profit of entities accounted for

using equity method

66

147

458

100

333

144

  Gain on valuation of derivatives

398

-

-

-

259

98

Other

729

514

490

682

417

477

Total non-operating income

2,294

1,279

1,025

1,662

1,742

1,363

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,218

716

510

2,106

1,415

977

Foreign exchange losses

298

230

-

-

-

211

  Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

-

298

-

-

-

-

Other

758

531

863

794

673

822

Total non-operating expenses

2,275

1,776

1,374

2,900

2,089

2,011

Ordinary profit

19,712

19,983

18,176

22,359

17,565

14,360

Extraordinary income

  Gain on sale of non-current assets

-

-

19

899

12

758

  Gain on sale of investment securities

1,360

802

2,182

1,987

526

385

  Return of profit gained through ­

short-term trading

-

348

-

-

-

-

  Gain on transfer of business

-

-

-

152

-

-

  Gain on sales of investments in capital

of subsidiaries and associates

-

-

-

-

530

-

  Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries

and associates

-

-

-

-

-

910

Refunded taxes

-

-

-

-

-

758

Total extraordinary income

1,894

1,151

2,202

3,038

1,069

2,812

Extraordinary losses

  Loss on sale of non-current assets

-

-

-

-

35

50

  Loss on retirement of non-current assets

-

-

-

447

365

546

  Loss on disposal of fixed assets

314

440

665

-

-

-

Impairment losses

2,322

836

2,039

900

1,110

43

Loss on disaster

-

-

505

-

-

-

  Restructuring expenses of subsidiaries

and affiliates

-

767

200

489

-

242

  Loss on valuation of shares of

subsidiaries and associates

-

34

428

158

102

-

  Loss on valuation of investments in

capital of subsidiaries and associates

-

221

-

-

-

-

  Loss on cancellation of contracts

757

-

-

-

-

-

  Loss on cancellation of

leasehold contracts

-

-

-

120

-

-

Subsidiary liquidation loss

109

-

-

-

-

-

Total extraordinary losses

3,504

2,301

3,840

2,117

1,614

883

Profit before income taxes

18,103

18,833

16,538

23,279

17,020

16,289

Income taxes-current

5,003

5,165

3,974

5,824

4,025

4,418

Income taxes-deferred

398

(606)

562

539

1,769

218

Total income taxes

5,402

4,558

4,536

6,364

5,794

4,636

Profit

12,700

14,274

12,002

16,915

11,226

11,653

Profit attributable to

non-controlling interests

594

532

420

539

211

148

Profit attributable to owners of parent

12,105

13,742

11,582

16,375

11,014

11,504

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022

(Millions of yen)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(Overseas, 15 months)

Profit

12,700

14,274

12,002

16,915

11,226

11,653

Other comprehensive income

  Valuation difference on available-for-sale

securities

93

59

(1,367)

(1,903)

(462)

(286)

  Deferred gains or losses on hedges

1,016

(331)

279

151

358

587

  Foreign currency translation adjustment

419

(791)

(7,590)

(9,777)

(1,035)

19,301

  Remeasurements of defined benefit plans,

net of tax

45

635

1

(777)

1,305

(181)

  Share of other comprehensive income of

entities accounted for using equity method

78

(23)

(98)

(167)

94

180

  Total other comprehensive income

1,653

(451)

(8,775)

(12,474)

260

19,601

Comprehensive income

14,354

13,823

3,226

4,440

11,486

31,254

  • Comprehensive income attributable to
  • Comprehensive income attributable to

owners of parent

13,893

13,444

3,640

4,365

11,016

30,854

    Comprehensive income attributable to

non-controlling interests

460

378

(413)

74

470

400

Net Sales by Business

(Billions of yen)

500

414.7

433.8

34.2

35.4

400

364.8

79.1

85.2

33.3

287.5

292.5

307.6

300.8

70.6

300

253.0

271.9

40.5

39.2

38.0

36.1

222.7

236.6

232.2

39.4

213.2

39.2

86.5

185.5

36.6

36.9

180.1

37.3

156.1

38.0

200

118.6

127.6

138.2

146.8

162.4

92.1

95.8

100.7

104.4

72.1

100

135.0

89.6

90.9

95.2

104.8

108.8

106.5

113.6

106.1

114.1

98.4

83.1

99.2

0

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Vegetable Oils and Fats Business (Oils and Fats Business)  Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business  Industrial Chocolate Business  Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business  Soy-Based Ingredients Business (Soy Business)

Notes: 1  Net sales represents net sales from external sources.

2  The figures for fiscal 2020 has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of soy milk and USS soy milk products from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business from fiscal 2021.

3  In fiscal 2019, the Group's business segments were reorganized and the Oils and Fats Business and the Soy Business were renamed the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Soy-Based Ingredients Business, respectively. Meanwhile, the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business was split off into the Industrial Chocolate Business and the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business.

4  In fiscal 2019, the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business in Europe was split off into the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Industrial Chocolate Business. 5  The figures for fiscal 2018 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the transactions noted in 3. and 4. above.

Operating Profit / Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

(Billions of yen)

25

23.6

19.7

20.5

20

18.0

18.5

17.9

16.8

16.6

15.2

16.4

14.1

14.2

15.0

15

13.0

13.7

12.1

11.6

11.0

11.5

10.7

9.8

9.3

9.2

10

8.3

8.3

8.2

5

0

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Operating profit  Profit attributable to owners of parent

2

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022

3

Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022

(Millions of yen)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(Overseas, 15 months)

Cash flows from operating activities

  Profit before income taxes

18,103

18,833

16,538

23,279

17,020

16,289

Depreciation

10,431

10,900

11,989

15,537

14,336

15,285

Amortization of goodwill

-

-

709

2,399

2,071

2,160

  Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset

(366)

(1,053)

(630)

469

(2,432)

(281)

  Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

150

1,091

(39)

(1,018)

2,173

(295)

  Interest and dividend income

(1,099)

(617)

(449)

(388)

(265)

(643)

Interest expenses

1,218

716

510

2,106

1,415

977

Impairment losses

2,322

836

2,039

900

1,110

43

  Restructuring expenses of subsidiaries and

affiliates

-

-

-

489

-

-

  Loss (gain) on sale of shares of subsidiaries

and associates

(533)

-

-

-

(530)

-

  Subsidiary and affiliate liquidation loss

109

-

-

-

-

-

Loss on disaster

-

-

505

-

-

-

  Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using

equity method

(66)

(147)

(84)

(100)

(333)

(144)

  Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities

(1,360)

(802)

(2,182)

(1,987)

(526)

(385)

  Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets

350

440

646

(451)

388

(161)

  Loss (gain) on sales of investments in capital of

subsidiaries and associates

-

-

-

-

-

(910)

  Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and

associates

-

34

428

158

102

-

  Loss (gain) on sales of investments in capital of

subsidiaries and associates

-

221

-

-

-

-

  Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(2,899)

(5,006)

1,062

2,877

(1,078)

(10,183)

  Decrease (increase) in inventories

(3,082)

4,377

(1,298)

4,032

10,041

(20,962)

  Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(1,649)

1,983

(887)

(4,049)

1,913

8,940

Other, net

1,509

1,647

(581)

(2,803)

(1,418)

(255)

Subtotal

23,138

33,457

28,275

41,453

43,990

9,473

  Interest and dividends received

1,086

621

442

399

270

383

Interest paid

(1,235)

(714)

(536)

(1,996)

(1,526)

(941)

  Income taxes refund (paid)

(6,468)

(5,158)

(5,544)

(2,797)

(4,529)

(5,378)

  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

16,521

28,206

22,637

37,058

38,205

3,537

Cash flows from investing activities

  Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(15,097)

(13,919)

(15,101)

(19,701)

(19,927)

(18,107)

  Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

-

-

391

1,165

24

1,279

  Purchase of intangible assets

-

(1,395)

(1,884)

(1,847)

(954)

(1,019)

  Purchase of investment securities

(71)

(12)

(13)

(17)

(9)

(101)

  Proceeds from sale of investment securities

1,863

1,749

4,221

2,976

767

684

  Payments for purchase of shares of subsidiaries

-

-

(65,262)

-

-

-

  Proceeds from the liquidation of subsidiaries and

associates

424

-

-

288

84

-

  Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries

and affiliates

443

-

-

-

-

-

  Income by acquisition of subsidiary company stocks

with change in scope of consolidation

396

-

-

-

-

-

  Proceeds from sales of investment in subsidiaries

resulting in change in scope of consolidation

-

32

-

-

-

-

  Payments for purchase of investments in affiliated

companies

-

(815)

-

-

-

-

  Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries

resulting in change in scope of consolidation

-

-

-

-

1,145

-

  Payments for investments in capital

-

-

-

-

-

(325)

  Payments for sales of investments in capital

of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of

consolidation

-

-

(1,012)

(225)

-

(155)

  Proceeds from collection of long-term loans

receivable

-

-

-

30

1,742

16

  Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses

-

-

-

-

-

(773)

Other, net

(1,720)

(149)

(444)

(973)

(267)

(303)

  Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(13,760)

(14,510)

(79,104)

(18,302)

(17,395)

(18,807)

(Millions of yen)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(Overseas, 15 months)

Cash flows from financing activities

  Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

7,221

(8,994)

82,914

(81,563)

1,731

8,175

  Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper

-

5,000

(5,000)

10,000

-

-

  Proceeds from long-term borrowings

2,406

1,248

2,764

29,516

9,040

14,836

  Repayments of long-term borrowings

(5,877)

(6,444)

(5,243)

(6,811)

(25,308)

(8,446)

  Proceeds from issuance of bonds

-

-

-

34,707

-

-

  Dividends paid

(3,438)

(3,868)

(4,297)

(4,469)

(4,730)

(4,475)

  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(312)

(124)

(126)

(137)

(128)

(122)

  • Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of

consolidation

(5,467)

(125)

(4,874)

(1,094)

-

-

  • Payments from changes in ownership interests in investments in capital of subsidiaries that do not

result in change in scope of consolidation

-

-

(517)

-

-

-

  Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries not

resulting in change in scope of consolidation

-

-

-

-

79

-

  Other, net

(194)

(144)

(131)

(821)

(613)

(579)

  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(5,662)

(13,452)

65,487

(20,674)

(19,931)

9,387

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and

cash equivalents

(601)

(122)

(811)

(829)

995

1,345

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(3,503)

120

8,208

(2,748)

1,873

(4,536)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

16,698

12,681

12,999

21,207

18,578

20,452

Cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated

subsidiaries at beginning of period

-

197

-

119

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents from exclusion of

consolidated subsidiaries at beginning of period

(513)

-

-

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

12,681

12,999

21,207

18,578

20,452

15,915

Cash Flows

(Billions of yen)

80

65.5

60

37.1

38.2

40

24.0

28.2

22.6

20.8

18.8

16.9

18.7

14.5

16.5

20

13.86.9

16.0

13.7

9.4

10.8

10.1

0.5

2.8

3.5

0

(6.1) (5.2)

(8.6)(4.5)

(6.9)

(3.3)

(18.8)

(5.7)

(14.5)(13.5)

(15.3)

(20)

(12.8)

(14.0)

(13.8)

(18.3)(20.7)

(17.4)(19.9)

(18.8)

(34.8)

(40)

(60)

(56.5)

(79.1)

(80)

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Cash flows from operating activities  Cash flows from investing activities  Cash flows from financing activities  Free cash flow

Capital Expenditures / Depreciation Expenses

(Billions of yen)

25

20.8

20

18.0

17.3

15.3

14.7

15.9

15

13.6

13.0

12.7

11.8

11.2

11.0

10

8.4

8.1

8.3

10.0

8.2

9.2

9.6

6.2

6.5

6.1

5

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

4

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022

Capital expenditures 

Depreciation expenses

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022

5

Financial Analysis

Key Performance Indicators

(Billions of yen)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019*1

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

(Forecast)

EBITDA

30.8

32.1

31.2

41.5

34.3

32.4

34.9

Capital expenditures

13.6

14.7

15.9

18.0

20.8

17.3

20.0

Depreciation expenses

9.6

10.0

11.0

13.0

11.8

12.7

13.8

Interest-bearing debt

65.7

56.6

160.5

146.2

131.3

148.8

145.5

Net interest-bearing debt

52.9

43.6

139.2

127.6

110.8

132.8

130.5

Net operating capital

62.9

63.3

17.1

63.2

69.7

80.5

88.2

Net interest-bearing debt/

EBITDA (Times)

1.7

1.4

4.5

3.1

3.2

4.1

3.7

Equity ratio (%)

55.4

59.2

40.1

42.3

44.6

44.7

45.6

D/E ratio*2 (Times)

0.44

0.35

1.03

0.94

0.82

0.80

0.74

Net D/E ratio*3 (Times)

0.36

0.28

0.87

0.75

0.63

0.73

0.69

Cash flows from operating activities

16.5

28.2

22.6

37.1

38.2

3.5

25.7

Cash flows from investing activities

(13.8)

(14.5)

(79.1)

(18.3)

(17.4)

(18.8)

(18.6)

Free cash flow

2.8

13.7

(56.5)

18.8

20.8

(15.3)

7.1

ROE (%)

8.3

8.8

7.3

10.5

7.0

6.6

5.5

ROA (%)

7.3

7.4

5.5

5.9

4.8

3.7

3.7

Operating profit margin (%)

6.7

6.7

6.2

5.7

4.9

3.5

3.4

ROIC (%)

6.3

6.6

4.1

5.4

4.3

3.1

3.3

CCC (Days)

110

103

105*4

113*5

107

115

108

Stock price, at year-end (Yen)

2,607

3,210

3,790

2,608

2,953

1,980

-

Earnings per share (Yen)

140.83

159.87

134.75

190.51

128.14

133.84

122.15

Net assets per share (Yen)

1,753.54

1,863.83

1,819.74

1,808.65

1,861.67

2,168.13

-

*1 The figures reflect 15 months of results for overseas Group companies (excluding Blommer and IFS) due to the change in their accounting period. *2 D/E ratio = Interest-bearing debt/Equity

*3 Net D/E ratio = Net interest-bearing debt/Shareholders' equity *4 Excluding Blommer

*5 Calculated based on 12-month period for overseas Group companies that reported 15 months of results

Allocation of Operating Cash Flows

(Billions of yen)

80

4.3

40

30

13.9

16.3

9.6

79.1

37.1

4.8

38.2

4.5

4.5

20

3.8

4.1

28.2

22.6

18.3

17.4

18.8

10

16.5

13.8

14.5

0

3.5

(1.0)

(10)

(19.7)

(20)

(60.8)

(30)

(40)

(80)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Cash flows from operating activities 

Cash flows from investing activities 

Total dividends paid  Free cash flow, adjusted for dividend payments

Net Sales and Operating Profit by Region and Business

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

(Overseas, 15 months)

(Overseas, 12 months)*1

(Forecast)

Net sales

Vegetable Oils and Fats Business

Japan

36,782

35,430

35,430

35,221

43,387

43,700

Americas

28,782

35,156

28,200

30,333

43,839

75,500

Southeast Asia

17,793

20,931

16,313

14,987

20,982

23,000

China

2,893

3,122

2,524

2,714

2,994

1,800

Europe*2

19,889

19,463

15,417

15,156

23,772

24,500

Total

106,142

114,104

97,886

98,413

134,976

168,500

Industrial Chocolate Business

Japan

38,560

38,189

38,189

36,271

39,537

41,800

Americas

17,247

121,576

116,667

107,738

122,234

124,900

Southeast Asia

9,862

12,501

10,593

9,729

12,540

13,400

China

2,896

3,454

2,791

5,628

6,392

5,000

Europe*2

3,533

4,345

3,479

3,076

4,834

4,900

Total

72,100

180,068

171,723

162,445

185,540

190,000

Emulsified and Fermented

Japan

62,487

58,837

60,519

49,725

51,292

51,400

Ingredients Business

Southeast Asia

11,366

12,778

9,766

9,208

11,981

11,700

China

12,639

13,577

10,735

11,664

15,872

17,500

Total

86,492

85,192

81,021

70,599

79,146

80,600

Soy-Based Ingredients Business

Japan

33,129

32,721

31,039

31,644

32,315

39,600

China

2,981

2,638

2,001

1,677

1,852

1,100

Europe

-

-

-

-

-

200

Total

36,110

35,360

33,040

33,321

34,167

40,900

Total net sales

300,844

414,727

383,672

364,779

433,831

480,000

Operating profit

Vegetable Oils and Fats Business

Japan

3,984

4,626

4,626

4,450

3,806

3,448

Americas

1,753

3,218

2,731

1,927

333

1,457

Southeast Asia

929

1,657

1,325

1,091

2,120

1,017

China

306

220

156

167

11

(150)

Europe*2

842

1,615

1,196

75

1,236

957

Consolidated

adjustment

9

(134)

88

160

(107)

28

Total

7,825

11,203

10,124

7,872

7,401

6,758

Industrial Chocolate Business

Japan

6,446

6,974

6,974

5,874

6,325

6,024

Americas

1,360

(352)

(775)

1,268

244

1,864

Southeast Asia

961

1,100

865

349

651

1,009

China

(28)

111

66

(166)

135

(273)

Europe*2

323

469

365

233

174

120

Consolidated

adjustment

(1,306)

22

49

48

17

29

Total

7,756

8,324

7,547

7,608

7,548

8,772

Emulsified and Fermented

Japan

1,830

2,321

2,103

1,462

1,794

1,502

Ingredients Business

Southeast Asia

198

422

252

(152)

(864)

12

China

991

1,263

1,055

1,318

530

1,219

Consolidated

adjustment

300

46

167

75

157

34

Total

3,320

4,054

3,577

2,703

1,617

2,767

Soy-Based Ingredients Business

Japan

2,648

3,151

3,369

3,303

2,049

2,584

China

584

620

527

331

317

474

Europe

-

(23)

(23)

(126)

(296)

(600)

Consolidated

adjustment

56

267

276

(24)

78

39

Total

3,289

4,016

4,150

3,484

2,149

2,496

Consolidated adjustment/

Group administrative expenses

(3,665)

(4,000)

(3,940)

(3,756)

(3,708)

(4,293)

Total operating profit

18,525

23,598

21,459

17,911

15,008

16,500

Note: The figures for fiscal 2019 (overseas, 12 months) and fiscal 2020 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of soy milk and USS soy milk products from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business as of fiscal 2021.

*1  Figures reflect 12 months of consolidated results for the period from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 for Group companies in Japan and overseas (excluding Blommer and IFS).

*2  Figures for Europe, which were previously shown entirely under the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business, are shown separately under the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Industrial Chocolate Business as of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

6

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
03:04aFuji Oil : Governance(462.86KB)
PU
03:04aFuji Oil : Fact Book 2022 (2 page spread)(7.74MB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : For All Pages (2 page spread)(5.19MB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : For All Pages (Single page) (4.87MB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : Introduction(672.04KB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : Value Creation(949.16KB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : Financial Strategy(167.48KB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : Foundation of Value Creation(981.69KB)
PU
09/29FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/04Fuji Oil : Corporate Governance Report (861.33KB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 497 B 3 440 M 3 440 M
Net income 2023 10 000 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net Debt 2023 124 B 860 M 860 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 207 B 1 433 M 1 433 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 623
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 409,00 JPY
Average target price 2 166,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikio Sakai President, CEO & Representative Director
Tomoki Matsumoto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Haruyasu Kida Director, CTO & Senior Executive Officer
Takehiko Sumiya Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Kazuhiro Mishina Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.3.84%1 433
NESTLÉ S.A.-17.01%297 832
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.54%79 685
GENERAL MILLS, INC.16.93%46 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY19.26%46 476
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.97%46 388