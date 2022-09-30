Fuji Oil : Fact Book 2022 (2 page spread)(7.74MB) 09/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fact Book Fuji Oil Group Integrated Report Supplement Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP) Consolidated Balance Sheets Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries As of March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022 (Millions of yen) FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 12,762 13,009 21,217 18,589 20,463 15,926 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 59,045 64,031 71,192 65,749 65,954 81,121 Merchandise and finished goods 24,740 23,866 31,315 33,932 31,832 40,786 Raw materials and supplies 27,657 24,474 53,895 45,529 36,960 55,249 Deferred income tax assets 1,435 - - - - - Other 7,022 5,841 8,068 5,056 5,746 8,468 Allowance for doubtful accounts (209) (419) (254) (196) (221) (217) Total current assets 132,455 130,805 185,435 168,662 160,736 201,334 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 34,047 35,279 39,562 37,988 37,468 39,485 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 35,832 35,856 49,671 48,473 49,472 58,137 Land 15,093 14,734 18,052 18,243 17,719 20,659 Construction in progress 4,059 6,638 7,580 12,593 17,810 15,283 Other, net 2,370 2,374 2,461 6,308 6,963 7,061 Total property, plant and equipment 91,402 94,883 117,327 123,606 129,435 140,628 Intangible assets Goodwill 12,898 11,647 34,083 29,227 25,590 27,008 Customer-related assets - - 20,197 18,080 16,046 16,954 Other 10,312 10,430 12,860 12,371 11,075 11,734 Total intangible assets 23,210 22,077 67,140 59,679 52,712 55,697 Investments and other assets Investment securities 16,103 16,484 12,388 8,133 7,411 7,122 Retirement benefit asset 1,023 2,076 2,707 2,238 4,670 4,952 Deferred tax assets 312 642 1,178 1,504 642 708 Other 7,846 3,915 4,468 3,417 2,778 6,110 Allowance for doubtful accounts (245) (154) (123) (119) (61) (62) Total investments and other assets 25,040 22,964 20,620 15,173 15,441 18,831 Total non-current assets 139,653 139,925 205,088 198,459 197,589 215,156 Deferred assets Bond issuance costs - - - 243 185 126 Total deferred assets - - - 243 185 126 Total assets 272,109 270,731 390,524 367,365 358,511 416,617 Change in the accounting period From fiscal 2019, we have changed the closing settlement date to March 31 or have applied temporary settlement on the consolidated settlement date. The purpose is to promote integrated management of the Group by unifying the management cycle and to further improve management transparency through timely and appropriate disclosure of management information, such as business performance. Due to this change in the accounting period, for fiscal 2019, overseas Group companies have been consolidated for 15 months, from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, and adjusted in the consolidated statements of income (excluding IFS*1 and Blommer,*2 which were recently acquired). *1 IFS: Industrial Food Services Pty. Ltd. *2 Blommer: Blommer Chocolate Company and eight sub-consolidated companies (Millions of yen) FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 23,212 25,210 31,723 26,671 28,222 40,654 Short-term borrowings 29,789 19,747 114,249 51,300 36,965 44,518 Current portion of bonds payable - - - - - 10,000 Commercial paper - 5,000 - 10,000 10,000 10,000 Income taxes payable 2,511 2,263 1,531 2,935 2,608 1,727 Provision for bonuses 2,320 2,415 2,533 2,589 2,140 2,588 Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers) 64 86 106 128 87 62 Other 11,679 12,738 18,188 11,859 10,993 11,290 Total current liabilities 69,576 67,460 168,333 105,484 91,017 120,840 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 10,000 10,000 10,000 45,000 45,000 35,000 Long-term borrowings 25,878 21,865 36,205 39,931 39,344 49,251 Deferred tax liabilities 4,587 3,221 12,788 12,300 13,510 15,038 Retirement benefit liability 1,867 2,088 1,992 2,028 1,958 1,996 Other 4,718 1,196 1,976 4,634 4,790 4,995 Total non-current liabilities 47,051 38,372 62,963 103,894 104,604 106,282 Total liabilities 116,628 105,833 231,297 209,379 195,621 227,122 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 13,208 13,208 13,208 13,208 13,208 13,208 Capital surplus 15,609 15,609 12,478 11,730 11,945 11,945 Retained earnings 119,251 129,031 136,315 148,119 152,675 159,664 Treasury shares (1,749) (1,750) (1,752) (1,753) (1,968) (1,954) Total shareholders' equity 146,320 156,098 160,249 171,306 175,860 182,864 Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for- sale securities 5,484 5,543 4,176 2,272 1,810 1,523 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 41 (329) (9) 124 483 1,070 Foreign currency translation adjustment 29 (592) (7,487) (16,950) (18,150) 1,079 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (1,144) (509) (507) (1,285) 20 (161) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 4,410 4,112 (3,829) (15,838) (15,837) 3,512 Non-controlling interests 4,749 4,686 2,806 2,518 2,866 3,117 Total net assets 155,480 164,897 159,227 157,986 162,890 189,495 Total liabilities and net assets 272,109 270,731 390,524 367,365 358,511 416,617 FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022 1 Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP) Consolidated Statements of Income Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022 (Millions of yen) FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 (Overseas, 15 months) Net sales 292,547 307,645 300,844 414,727 364,779 433,831 Cost of sales 231,334 244,145 235,593 334,411 298,915 367,519 Gross profit 61,213 63,500 65,250 80,315 65,864 66,312 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,518 43,018 46,725 56,717 47,952 51,303 Operating profit 19,694 20,481 18,525 23,598 17,911 15,008 Non-operating income Interest income 898 434 305 266 181 566 Dividend income 200 183 144 121 83 76 Foreign exchange gains - - 32 489 467 - Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method 66 147 458 100 333 144 Gain on valuation of derivatives 398 - - - 259 98 Other 729 514 490 682 417 477 Total non-operating income 2,294 1,279 1,025 1,662 1,742 1,363 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,218 716 510 2,106 1,415 977 Foreign exchange losses 298 230 - - - 211 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts - 298 - - - - Other 758 531 863 794 673 822 Total non-operating expenses 2,275 1,776 1,374 2,900 2,089 2,011 Ordinary profit 19,712 19,983 18,176 22,359 17,565 14,360 Extraordinary income Gain on sale of non-current assets - - 19 899 12 758 Gain on sale of investment securities 1,360 802 2,182 1,987 526 385 Return of profit gained through ­ short-term trading - 348 - - - - Gain on transfer of business - - - 152 - - Gain on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates - - - - 530 - Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates - - - - - 910 Refunded taxes - - - - - 758 Total extraordinary income 1,894 1,151 2,202 3,038 1,069 2,812 Extraordinary losses Loss on sale of non-current assets - - - - 35 50 Loss on retirement of non-current assets - - - 447 365 546 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 314 440 665 - - - Impairment losses 2,322 836 2,039 900 1,110 43 Loss on disaster - - 505 - - - Restructuring expenses of subsidiaries and affiliates - 767 200 489 - 242 Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates - 34 428 158 102 - Loss on valuation of investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates - 221 - - - - Loss on cancellation of contracts 757 - - - - - Loss on cancellation of leasehold contracts - - - 120 - - Subsidiary liquidation loss 109 - - - - - Total extraordinary losses 3,504 2,301 3,840 2,117 1,614 883 Profit before income taxes 18,103 18,833 16,538 23,279 17,020 16,289 Income taxes-current 5,003 5,165 3,974 5,824 4,025 4,418 Income taxes-deferred 398 (606) 562 539 1,769 218 Total income taxes 5,402 4,558 4,536 6,364 5,794 4,636 Profit 12,700 14,274 12,002 16,915 11,226 11,653 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 594 532 420 539 211 148 Profit attributable to owners of parent 12,105 13,742 11,582 16,375 11,014 11,504 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022 (Millions of yen) FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 (Overseas, 15 months) Profit 12,700 14,274 12,002 16,915 11,226 11,653 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 93 59 (1,367) (1,903) (462) (286) Deferred gains or losses on hedges 1,016 (331) 279 151 358 587 Foreign currency translation adjustment 419 (791) (7,590) (9,777) (1,035) 19,301 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax 45 635 1 (777) 1,305 (181) Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method 78 (23) (98) (167) 94 180 Total other comprehensive income 1,653 (451) (8,775) (12,474) 260 19,601 Comprehensive income 14,354 13,823 3,226 4,440 11,486 31,254 Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 13,893 13,444 3,640 4,365 11,016 30,854 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 460 378 (413) 74 470 400 Net Sales by Business (Billions of yen) 500 414.7 433.8 34.2 35.4 400 364.8 79.1 85.2 33.3 287.5 292.5 307.6 300.8 70.6 300 253.0 271.9 40.5 39.2 38.0 36.1 222.7 236.6 232.2 39.4 213.2 39.2 86.5 185.5 36.6 36.9 180.1 37.3 156.1 38.0 200 118.6 127.6 138.2 146.8 162.4 92.1 95.8 100.7 104.4 72.1 100 135.0 89.6 90.9 95.2 104.8 108.8 106.5 113.6 106.1 114.1 98.4 83.1 99.2 0 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Vegetable Oils and Fats Business (Oils and Fats Business) Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business Industrial Chocolate Business Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business Soy-Based Ingredients Business (Soy Business) Notes: 1 Net sales represents net sales from external sources. 2 The figures for fiscal 2020 has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of soy milk and USS soy milk products from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business from fiscal 2021. 3 In fiscal 2019, the Group's business segments were reorganized and the Oils and Fats Business and the Soy Business were renamed the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Soy-Based Ingredients Business, respectively. Meanwhile, the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business was split off into the Industrial Chocolate Business and the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business. 4 In fiscal 2019, the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business in Europe was split off into the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Industrial Chocolate Business. 5 The figures for fiscal 2018 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the transactions noted in 3. and 4. above. Operating Profit / Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent (Billions of yen) 25 23.6 19.7 20.5 20 18.0 18.5 17.9 16.8 16.6 15.2 16.4 14.1 14.2 15.0 15 13.0 13.7 12.1 11.6 11.0 11.5 10.7 9.8 9.3 9.2 10 8.3 8.3 8.2 5 0 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Operating profit Profit attributable to owners of parent 2 FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022 3 Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022 (Millions of yen) FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 (Overseas, 15 months) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 18,103 18,833 16,538 23,279 17,020 16,289 Depreciation 10,431 10,900 11,989 15,537 14,336 15,285 Amortization of goodwill - - 709 2,399 2,071 2,160 Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset (366) (1,053) (630) 469 (2,432) (281) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability 150 1,091 (39) (1,018) 2,173 (295) Interest and dividend income (1,099) (617) (449) (388) (265) (643) Interest expenses 1,218 716 510 2,106 1,415 977 Impairment losses 2,322 836 2,039 900 1,110 43 Restructuring expenses of subsidiaries and affiliates - - - 489 - - Loss (gain) on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates (533) - - - (530) - Subsidiary and affiliate liquidation loss 109 - - - - - Loss on disaster - - 505 - - - Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method (66) (147) (84) (100) (333) (144) Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities (1,360) (802) (2,182) (1,987) (526) (385) Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets 350 440 646 (451) 388 (161) Loss (gain) on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates - - - - - (910) Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates - 34 428 158 102 - Loss (gain) on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates - 221 - - - - Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (2,899) (5,006) 1,062 2,877 (1,078) (10,183) Decrease (increase) in inventories (3,082) 4,377 (1,298) 4,032 10,041 (20,962) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,649) 1,983 (887) (4,049) 1,913 8,940 Other, net 1,509 1,647 (581) (2,803) (1,418) (255) Subtotal 23,138 33,457 28,275 41,453 43,990 9,473 Interest and dividends received 1,086 621 442 399 270 383 Interest paid (1,235) (714) (536) (1,996) (1,526) (941) Income taxes refund (paid) (6,468) (5,158) (5,544) (2,797) (4,529) (5,378) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 16,521 28,206 22,637 37,058 38,205 3,537 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (15,097) (13,919) (15,101) (19,701) (19,927) (18,107) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - - 391 1,165 24 1,279 Purchase of intangible assets - (1,395) (1,884) (1,847) (954) (1,019) Purchase of investment securities (71) (12) (13) (17) (9) (101) Proceeds from sale of investment securities 1,863 1,749 4,221 2,976 767 684 Payments for purchase of shares of subsidiaries - - (65,262) - - - Proceeds from the liquidation of subsidiaries and associates 424 - - 288 84 - Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates 443 - - - - - Income by acquisition of subsidiary company stocks with change in scope of consolidation 396 - - - - - Proceeds from sales of investment in subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation - 32 - - - - Payments for purchase of investments in affiliated companies - (815) - - - - Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation - - - - 1,145 - Payments for investments in capital - - - - - (325) Payments for sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation - - (1,012) (225) - (155) Proceeds from collection of long-term loans receivable - - - 30 1,742 16 Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses - - - - - (773) Other, net (1,720) (149) (444) (973) (267) (303) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (13,760) (14,510) (79,104) (18,302) (17,395) (18,807) (Millions of yen) FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 (Overseas, 15 months) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 7,221 (8,994) 82,914 (81,563) 1,731 8,175 Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper - 5,000 (5,000) 10,000 - - Proceeds from long-term borrowings 2,406 1,248 2,764 29,516 9,040 14,836 Repayments of long-term borrowings (5,877) (6,444) (5,243) (6,811) (25,308) (8,446) Proceeds from issuance of bonds - - - 34,707 - - Dividends paid (3,438) (3,868) (4,297) (4,469) (4,730) (4,475) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (312) (124) (126) (137) (128) (122) Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of consolidation (5,467) (125) (4,874) (1,094) - - Payments from changes in ownership interests in investments in capital of subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of consolidation - - (517) - - - Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries not resulting in change in scope of consolidation - - - - 79 - Other, net (194) (144) (131) (821) (613) (579) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,662) (13,452) 65,487 (20,674) (19,931) 9,387 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (601) (122) (811) (829) 995 1,345 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,503) 120 8,208 (2,748) 1,873 (4,536) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 16,698 12,681 12,999 21,207 18,578 20,452 Cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiaries at beginning of period - 197 - 119 - - Cash and cash equivalents from exclusion of consolidated subsidiaries at beginning of period (513) - - - - - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 12,681 12,999 21,207 18,578 20,452 15,915 Cash Flows (Billions of yen) 80 65.5 60 37.1 38.2 40 24.0 28.2 22.6 20.8 18.8 16.9 18.7 14.5 16.5 20 13.86.9 16.0 13.7 9.4 10.8 10.1 0.5 2.8 3.5 0 (6.1) (5.2) (8.6)(4.5) (6.9) (3.3) (18.8) (5.7) (14.5)(13.5) (15.3) (20) (12.8) (14.0) (13.8) (18.3)(20.7) (17.4)(19.9) (18.8) (34.8) (40) (60) (56.5) (79.1) (80) 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Free cash flow Capital Expenditures / Depreciation Expenses (Billions of yen) 25 20.8 20 18.0 17.3 15.3 14.7 15.9 15 13.6 13.0 12.7 11.8 11.2 11.0 10 8.4 8.1 8.3 10.0 8.2 9.2 9.6 6.2 6.5 6.1 5 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) 4 FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022 Capital expenditures Depreciation expenses FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022 5 Financial Analysis Key Performance Indicators (Billions of yen) FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019*1 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 (Forecast) EBITDA 30.8 32.1 31.2 41.5 34.3 32.4 34.9 Capital expenditures 13.6 14.7 15.9 18.0 20.8 17.3 20.0 Depreciation expenses 9.6 10.0 11.0 13.0 11.8 12.7 13.8 Interest-bearing debt 65.7 56.6 160.5 146.2 131.3 148.8 145.5 Net interest-bearing debt 52.9 43.6 139.2 127.6 110.8 132.8 130.5 Net operating capital 62.9 63.3 17.1 63.2 69.7 80.5 88.2 Net interest-bearing debt/ EBITDA (Times) 1.7 1.4 4.5 3.1 3.2 4.1 3.7 Equity ratio (%) 55.4 59.2 40.1 42.3 44.6 44.7 45.6 D/E ratio*2 (Times) 0.44 0.35 1.03 0.94 0.82 0.80 0.74 Net D/E ratio*3 (Times) 0.36 0.28 0.87 0.75 0.63 0.73 0.69 Cash flows from operating activities 16.5 28.2 22.6 37.1 38.2 3.5 25.7 Cash flows from investing activities (13.8) (14.5) (79.1) (18.3) (17.4) (18.8) (18.6) Free cash flow 2.8 13.7 (56.5) 18.8 20.8 (15.3) 7.1 ROE (%) 8.3 8.8 7.3 10.5 7.0 6.6 5.5 ROA (%) 7.3 7.4 5.5 5.9 4.8 3.7 3.7 Operating profit margin (%) 6.7 6.7 6.2 5.7 4.9 3.5 3.4 ROIC (%) 6.3 6.6 4.1 5.4 4.3 3.1 3.3 CCC (Days) 110 103 105*4 113*5 107 115 108 Stock price, at year-end (Yen) 2,607 3,210 3,790 2,608 2,953 1,980 - Earnings per share (Yen) 140.83 159.87 134.75 190.51 128.14 133.84 122.15 Net assets per share (Yen) 1,753.54 1,863.83 1,819.74 1,808.65 1,861.67 2,168.13 - *1 The figures reflect 15 months of results for overseas Group companies (excluding Blommer and IFS) due to the change in their accounting period. *2 D/E ratio = Interest-bearing debt/Equity *3 Net D/E ratio = Net interest-bearing debt/Shareholders' equity *4 Excluding Blommer *5 Calculated based on 12-month period for overseas Group companies that reported 15 months of results Allocation of Operating Cash Flows (Billions of yen) 80 4.3 40 30 13.9 16.3 9.6 79.1 37.1 4.8 38.2 4.5 4.5 20 3.8 4.1 28.2 22.6 18.3 17.4 18.8 10 16.5 13.8 14.5 0 3.5 (1.0) (10) (19.7) (20) (60.8) (30) (40) (80) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Total dividends paid Free cash flow, adjusted for dividend payments Net Sales and Operating Profit by Region and Business (Millions of yen) FY2018 FY2019 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 (Overseas, 15 months) (Overseas, 12 months)*1 (Forecast) Net sales Vegetable Oils and Fats Business Japan 36,782 35,430 35,430 35,221 43,387 43,700 Americas 28,782 35,156 28,200 30,333 43,839 75,500 Southeast Asia 17,793 20,931 16,313 14,987 20,982 23,000 China 2,893 3,122 2,524 2,714 2,994 1,800 Europe*2 19,889 19,463 15,417 15,156 23,772 24,500 Total 106,142 114,104 97,886 98,413 134,976 168,500 Industrial Chocolate Business Japan 38,560 38,189 38,189 36,271 39,537 41,800 Americas 17,247 121,576 116,667 107,738 122,234 124,900 Southeast Asia 9,862 12,501 10,593 9,729 12,540 13,400 China 2,896 3,454 2,791 5,628 6,392 5,000 Europe*2 3,533 4,345 3,479 3,076 4,834 4,900 Total 72,100 180,068 171,723 162,445 185,540 190,000 Emulsified and Fermented Japan 62,487 58,837 60,519 49,725 51,292 51,400 Ingredients Business Southeast Asia 11,366 12,778 9,766 9,208 11,981 11,700 China 12,639 13,577 10,735 11,664 15,872 17,500 Total 86,492 85,192 81,021 70,599 79,146 80,600 Soy-Based Ingredients Business Japan 33,129 32,721 31,039 31,644 32,315 39,600 China 2,981 2,638 2,001 1,677 1,852 1,100 Europe - - - - - 200 Total 36,110 35,360 33,040 33,321 34,167 40,900 Total net sales 300,844 414,727 383,672 364,779 433,831 480,000 Operating profit Vegetable Oils and Fats Business Japan 3,984 4,626 4,626 4,450 3,806 3,448 Americas 1,753 3,218 2,731 1,927 333 1,457 Southeast Asia 929 1,657 1,325 1,091 2,120 1,017 China 306 220 156 167 11 (150) Europe*2 842 1,615 1,196 75 1,236 957 Consolidated adjustment 9 (134) 88 160 (107) 28 Total 7,825 11,203 10,124 7,872 7,401 6,758 Industrial Chocolate Business Japan 6,446 6,974 6,974 5,874 6,325 6,024 Americas 1,360 (352) (775) 1,268 244 1,864 Southeast Asia 961 1,100 865 349 651 1,009 China (28) 111 66 (166) 135 (273) Europe*2 323 469 365 233 174 120 Consolidated adjustment (1,306) 22 49 48 17 29 Total 7,756 8,324 7,547 7,608 7,548 8,772 Emulsified and Fermented Japan 1,830 2,321 2,103 1,462 1,794 1,502 Ingredients Business Southeast Asia 198 422 252 (152) (864) 12 China 991 1,263 1,055 1,318 530 1,219 Consolidated adjustment 300 46 167 75 157 34 Total 3,320 4,054 3,577 2,703 1,617 2,767 Soy-Based Ingredients Business Japan 2,648 3,151 3,369 3,303 2,049 2,584 China 584 620 527 331 317 474 Europe - (23) (23) (126) (296) (600) Consolidated adjustment 56 267 276 (24) 78 39 Total 3,289 4,016 4,150 3,484 2,149 2,496 Consolidated adjustment/ Group administrative expenses (3,665) (4,000) (3,940) (3,756) (3,708) (4,293) Total operating profit 18,525 23,598 21,459 17,911 15,008 16,500 Note: The figures for fiscal 2019 (overseas, 12 months) and fiscal 2020 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of soy milk and USS soy milk products from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business as of fiscal 2021. *1 Figures reflect 12 months of consolidated results for the period from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 for Group companies in Japan and overseas (excluding Blommer and IFS). *2 Figures for Europe, which were previously shown entirely under the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business, are shown separately under the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Industrial Chocolate Business as of the first quarter of fiscal 2019. 6 FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022 7 This is an excerpt of the original content. 