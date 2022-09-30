Fuji Oil : Fact Book 2022 (2 page spread)(7.74MB)

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
As of March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022
(Millions of yen)
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
12,762
13,009
21,217
18,589
20,463
15,926
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
59,045
64,031
71,192
65,749
65,954
81,121
Merchandise and finished goods
24,740
23,866
31,315
33,932
31,832
40,786
Raw materials and supplies
27,657
24,474
53,895
45,529
36,960
55,249
Deferred income tax assets
1,435
-
-
-
-
-
Other
7,022
5,841
8,068
5,056
5,746
8,468
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(209)
(419)
(254)
(196)
(221)
(217)
Total current assets
132,455
130,805
185,435
168,662
160,736
201,334
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
34,047
35,279
39,562
37,988
37,468
39,485
Machinery, equipment and vehicles,
net
35,832
35,856
49,671
48,473
49,472
58,137
Land
15,093
14,734
18,052
18,243
17,719
20,659
Construction in progress
4,059
6,638
7,580
12,593
17,810
15,283
Other, net
2,370
2,374
2,461
6,308
6,963
7,061
Total property, plant and equipment
91,402
94,883
117,327
123,606
129,435
140,628
Intangible assets
Goodwill
12,898
11,647
34,083
29,227
25,590
27,008
Customer-related assets
-
-
20,197
18,080
16,046
16,954
Other
10,312
10,430
12,860
12,371
11,075
11,734
Total intangible assets
23,210
22,077
67,140
59,679
52,712
55,697
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
16,103
16,484
12,388
8,133
7,411
7,122
Retirement benefit asset
1,023
2,076
2,707
2,238
4,670
4,952
Deferred tax assets
312
642
1,178
1,504
642
708
Other
7,846
3,915
4,468
3,417
2,778
6,110
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(245)
(154)
(123)
(119)
(61)
(62)
Total investments and other assets
25,040
22,964
20,620
15,173
15,441
18,831
Total non-current assets
139,653
139,925
205,088
198,459
197,589
215,156
Deferred assets
Bond issuance costs
-
-
-
243
185
126
Total deferred assets
-
-
-
243
185
126
Total assets
272,109
270,731
390,524
367,365
358,511
416,617
Change in the accounting period
From fiscal 2019, we have changed the closing settlement date to March 31 or have applied temporary settlement on the consolidated settlement date. The purpose is to promote integrated management of the Group by unifying the management cycle and to further improve management transparency through timely and appropriate disclosure of management information, such as business performance. Due to this change in the accounting period, for fiscal 2019, overseas Group companies have been consolidated for 15 months, from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, and adjusted in the consolidated statements of income (excluding IFS*1 and Blommer,*2 which were recently acquired).
*1 IFS: Industrial Food Services Pty. Ltd.
*2 Blommer: Blommer Chocolate Company and eight sub-consolidated companies
(Millions of yen)
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
23,212
25,210
31,723
26,671
28,222
40,654
Short-term borrowings
29,789
19,747
114,249
51,300
36,965
44,518
Current portion of bonds payable
-
-
-
-
-
10,000
Commercial paper
-
5,000
-
10,000
10,000
10,000
Income taxes payable
2,511
2,263
1,531
2,935
2,608
1,727
Provision for bonuses
2,320
2,415
2,533
2,589
2,140
2,588
Provision for bonuses for directors
(and other officers)
64
86
106
128
87
62
Other
11,679
12,738
18,188
11,859
10,993
11,290
Total current liabilities
69,576
67,460
168,333
105,484
91,017
120,840
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
10,000
10,000
10,000
45,000
45,000
35,000
Long-term borrowings
25,878
21,865
36,205
39,931
39,344
49,251
Deferred tax liabilities
4,587
3,221
12,788
12,300
13,510
15,038
Retirement benefit liability
1,867
2,088
1,992
2,028
1,958
1,996
Other
4,718
1,196
1,976
4,634
4,790
4,995
Total non-current liabilities
47,051
38,372
62,963
103,894
104,604
106,282
Total liabilities
116,628
105,833
231,297
209,379
195,621
227,122
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13,208
13,208
13,208
13,208
13,208
13,208
Capital surplus
15,609
15,609
12,478
11,730
11,945
11,945
Retained earnings
119,251
129,031
136,315
148,119
152,675
159,664
Treasury shares
(1,749)
(1,750)
(1,752)
(1,753)
(1,968)
(1,954)
Total shareholders' equity
146,320
156,098
160,249
171,306
175,860
182,864
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
sale securities
5,484
5,543
4,176
2,272
1,810
1,523
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
41
(329)
(9)
124
483
1,070
Foreign currency translation
adjustment
29
(592)
(7,487)
(16,950)
(18,150)
1,079
Remeasurements of defined
benefit plans
(1,144)
(509)
(507)
(1,285)
20
(161)
Total accumulated other
comprehensive income
4,410
4,112
(3,829)
(15,838)
(15,837)
3,512
Non-controlling interests
4,749
4,686
2,806
2,518
2,866
3,117
Total net assets
155,480
164,897
159,227
157,986
162,890
189,495
Total liabilities and net assets
272,109
270,731
390,524
367,365
358,511
416,617
1
Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP)
Consolidated Statements of Income
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022
(Millions of yen)
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
(Overseas, 15 months)
Net sales
292,547
307,645
300,844
414,727
364,779
433,831
Cost of sales
231,334
244,145
235,593
334,411
298,915
367,519
Gross profit
61,213
63,500
65,250
80,315
65,864
66,312
Selling, general and administrative expenses
41,518
43,018
46,725
56,717
47,952
51,303
Operating profit
19,694
20,481
18,525
23,598
17,911
15,008
Non-operating income
Interest income
898
434
305
266
181
566
Dividend income
200
183
144
121
83
76
Foreign exchange gains
-
-
32
489
467
-
Share of profit of entities accounted for
using equity method
66
147
458
100
333
144
Gain on valuation of derivatives
398
-
-
-
259
98
Other
729
514
490
682
417
477
Total non-operating income
2,294
1,279
1,025
1,662
1,742
1,363
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,218
716
510
2,106
1,415
977
Foreign exchange losses
298
230
-
-
-
211
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
-
298
-
-
-
-
Other
758
531
863
794
673
822
Total non-operating expenses
2,275
1,776
1,374
2,900
2,089
2,011
Ordinary profit
19,712
19,983
18,176
22,359
17,565
14,360
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
-
-
19
899
12
758
Gain on sale of investment securities
1,360
802
2,182
1,987
526
385
Return of profit gained through
short-term trading
-
348
-
-
-
-
Gain on transfer of business
-
-
-
152
-
-
Gain on sales of investments in capital
of subsidiaries and associates
-
-
-
-
530
-
Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries
and associates
-
-
-
-
-
910
Refunded taxes
-
-
-
-
-
758
Total extraordinary income
1,894
1,151
2,202
3,038
1,069
2,812
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
-
-
-
-
35
50
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
-
-
-
447
365
546
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
314
440
665
-
-
-
Impairment losses
2,322
836
2,039
900
1,110
43
Loss on disaster
-
-
505
-
-
-
Restructuring expenses of subsidiaries
and affiliates
-
767
200
489
-
242
Loss on valuation of shares of
subsidiaries and associates
-
34
428
158
102
-
Loss on valuation of investments in
capital of subsidiaries and associates
-
221
-
-
-
-
Loss on cancellation of contracts
757
-
-
-
-
-
Loss on cancellation of
leasehold contracts
-
-
-
120
-
-
Subsidiary liquidation loss
109
-
-
-
-
-
Total extraordinary losses
3,504
2,301
3,840
2,117
1,614
883
Profit before income taxes
18,103
18,833
16,538
23,279
17,020
16,289
Income taxes-current
5,003
5,165
3,974
5,824
4,025
4,418
Income taxes-deferred
398
(606)
562
539
1,769
218
Total income taxes
5,402
4,558
4,536
6,364
5,794
4,636
Profit
12,700
14,274
12,002
16,915
11,226
11,653
Profit attributable to
non-controlling interests
594
532
420
539
211
148
Profit attributable to owners of parent
12,105
13,742
11,582
16,375
11,014
11,504
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022
(Millions of yen)
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
(Overseas, 15 months)
Profit
12,700
14,274
12,002
16,915
11,226
11,653
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
securities
93
59
(1,367)
(1,903)
(462)
(286)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
1,016
(331)
279
151
358
587
Foreign currency translation adjustment
419
(791)
(7,590)
(9,777)
(1,035)
19,301
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans,
net of tax
45
635
1
(777)
1,305
(181)
Share of other comprehensive income of
entities accounted for using equity method
78
(23)
(98)
(167)
94
180
Total other comprehensive income
1,653
(451)
(8,775)
(12,474)
260
19,601
Comprehensive income
14,354
13,823
3,226
4,440
11,486
31,254
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to
owners of parent
13,893
13,444
3,640
4,365
11,016
30,854
Comprehensive income attributable to
non-controlling interests
460
378
(413)
74
470
400
Net Sales by Business
(Billions of yen)
500
414.7
433.8
34.2
35.4
400
364.8
79.1
85.2
33.3
287.5
292.5
307.6
300.8
70.6
300
253.0
271.9
40.5
39.2
38.0
36.1
222.7
236.6
232.2
39.4
213.2
39.2
86.5
185.5
36.6
36.9
180.1
37.3
156.1
38.0
200
118.6
127.6
138.2
146.8
162.4
92.1
95.8
100.7
104.4
72.1
100
135.0
89.6
90.9
95.2
104.8
108.8
106.5
113.6
106.1
114.1
98.4
83.1
99.2
0
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Vegetable Oils and Fats Business (Oils and Fats Business) Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business Industrial Chocolate Business Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business Soy-Based Ingredients Business (Soy Business)
Notes: 1 Net sales represents net sales from external sources.
2 The figures for fiscal 2020 has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of soy milk and USS soy milk products from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business from fiscal 2021.
3 In fiscal 2019, the Group's business segments were reorganized and the Oils and Fats Business and the Soy Business were renamed the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Soy-Based Ingredients Business, respectively. Meanwhile, the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business was split off into the Industrial Chocolate Business and the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business.
4 In fiscal 2019, the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business in Europe was split off into the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Industrial Chocolate Business. 5 The figures for fiscal 2018 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the transactions noted in 3. and 4. above.
Operating Profit / Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
(Billions of yen)
25
23.6
19.7
20.5
20
18.0
18.5
17.9
16.8
16.6
15.2
16.4
14.1
14.2
15.0
15
13.0
13.7
12.1
11.6
11.0
11.5
10.7
9.8
9.3
9.2
10
8.3
8.3
8.2
5
0
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Operating profit Profit attributable to owners of parent
2
Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022
(Millions of yen)
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
(Overseas, 15 months)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
18,103
18,833
16,538
23,279
17,020
16,289
Depreciation
10,431
10,900
11,989
15,537
14,336
15,285
Amortization of goodwill
-
-
709
2,399
2,071
2,160
Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset
(366)
(1,053)
(630)
469
(2,432)
(281)
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
150
1,091
(39)
(1,018)
2,173
(295)
Interest and dividend income
(1,099)
(617)
(449)
(388)
(265)
(643)
Interest expenses
1,218
716
510
2,106
1,415
977
Impairment losses
2,322
836
2,039
900
1,110
43
Restructuring expenses of subsidiaries and
affiliates
-
-
-
489
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of shares of subsidiaries
and associates
(533)
-
-
-
(530)
-
Subsidiary and affiliate liquidation loss
109
-
-
-
-
-
Loss on disaster
-
-
505
-
-
-
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using
equity method
(66)
(147)
(84)
(100)
(333)
(144)
Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities
(1,360)
(802)
(2,182)
(1,987)
(526)
(385)
Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets
350
440
646
(451)
388
(161)
Loss (gain) on sales of investments in capital of
subsidiaries and associates
-
-
-
-
-
(910)
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and
associates
-
34
428
158
102
-
Loss (gain) on sales of investments in capital of
subsidiaries and associates
-
221
-
-
-
-
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(2,899)
(5,006)
1,062
2,877
(1,078)
(10,183)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(3,082)
4,377
(1,298)
4,032
10,041
(20,962)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(1,649)
1,983
(887)
(4,049)
1,913
8,940
Other, net
1,509
1,647
(581)
(2,803)
(1,418)
(255)
Subtotal
23,138
33,457
28,275
41,453
43,990
9,473
Interest and dividends received
1,086
621
442
399
270
383
Interest paid
(1,235)
(714)
(536)
(1,996)
(1,526)
(941)
Income taxes refund (paid)
(6,468)
(5,158)
(5,544)
(2,797)
(4,529)
(5,378)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
16,521
28,206
22,637
37,058
38,205
3,537
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(15,097)
(13,919)
(15,101)
(19,701)
(19,927)
(18,107)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
-
-
391
1,165
24
1,279
Purchase of intangible assets
-
(1,395)
(1,884)
(1,847)
(954)
(1,019)
Purchase of investment securities
(71)
(12)
(13)
(17)
(9)
(101)
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
1,863
1,749
4,221
2,976
767
684
Payments for purchase of shares of subsidiaries
-
-
(65,262)
-
-
-
Proceeds from the liquidation of subsidiaries and
associates
424
-
-
288
84
-
Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries
and affiliates
443
-
-
-
-
-
Income by acquisition of subsidiary company stocks
with change in scope of consolidation
396
-
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from sales of investment in subsidiaries
resulting in change in scope of consolidation
-
32
-
-
-
-
Payments for purchase of investments in affiliated
companies
-
(815)
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries
resulting in change in scope of consolidation
-
-
-
-
1,145
-
Payments for investments in capital
-
-
-
-
-
(325)
Payments for sales of investments in capital
of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of
consolidation
-
-
(1,012)
(225)
-
(155)
Proceeds from collection of long-term loans
receivable
-
-
-
30
1,742
16
Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses
-
-
-
-
-
(773)
Other, net
(1,720)
(149)
(444)
(973)
(267)
(303)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(13,760)
(14,510)
(79,104)
(18,302)
(17,395)
(18,807)
(Millions of yen)
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
(Overseas, 15 months)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
7,221
(8,994)
82,914
(81,563)
1,731
8,175
Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper
-
5,000
(5,000)
10,000
-
-
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
2,406
1,248
2,764
29,516
9,040
14,836
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(5,877)
(6,444)
(5,243)
(6,811)
(25,308)
(8,446)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
-
-
-
34,707
-
-
Dividends paid
(3,438)
(3,868)
(4,297)
(4,469)
(4,730)
(4,475)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(312)
(124)
(126)
(137)
(128)
(122)
Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of
consolidation
(5,467)
(125)
(4,874)
(1,094)
-
-
Payments from changes in ownership interests in investments in capital of subsidiaries that do not
result in change in scope of consolidation
-
-
(517)
-
-
-
Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries not
resulting in change in scope of consolidation
-
-
-
-
79
-
Other, net
(194)
(144)
(131)
(821)
(613)
(579)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(5,662)
(13,452)
65,487
(20,674)
(19,931)
9,387
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and
cash equivalents
(601)
(122)
(811)
(829)
995
1,345
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(3,503)
120
8,208
(2,748)
1,873
(4,536)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
16,698
12,681
12,999
21,207
18,578
20,452
Cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated
subsidiaries at beginning of period
-
197
-
119
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents from exclusion of
consolidated subsidiaries at beginning of period
(513)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
12,681
12,999
21,207
18,578
20,452
15,915
Cash Flows
(Billions of yen)
80
65.5
60
37.1
38.2
40
24.0
28.2
22.6
20.8
18.8
16.9
18.7
14.5
16.5
20
13.86.9
16.0
13.7
9.4
10.8
10.1
0.5
2.8
3.5
0
(6.1) (5.2)
(8.6)(4.5)
(6.9)
(3.3)
(18.8)
(5.7)
(14.5)(13.5)
(15.3)
(20)
(12.8)
(14.0)
(13.8)
(18.3)(20.7)
(17.4)(19.9)
(18.8)
(34.8)
(40)
(60)
(56.5)
(79.1)
(80)
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Free cash flow
Capital Expenditures / Depreciation Expenses
(Billions of yen)
25
20.8
20
18.0
17.3
15.3
14.7
15.9
15
13.6
13.0
12.7
11.8
11.2
11.0
10
8.4
8.1
8.3
10.0
8.2
9.2
9.6
6.2
6.5
6.1
5
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
4
Capital expenditures
Depreciation expenses
Financial Analysis
Key Performance Indicators
(Billions of yen)
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019*1
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
(Forecast)
EBITDA
30.8
32.1
31.2
41.5
34.3
32.4
34.9
Capital expenditures
13.6
14.7
15.9
18.0
20.8
17.3
20.0
Depreciation expenses
9.6
10.0
11.0
13.0
11.8
12.7
13.8
Interest-bearing debt
65.7
56.6
160.5
146.2
131.3
148.8
145.5
Net interest-bearing debt
52.9
43.6
139.2
127.6
110.8
132.8
130.5
Net operating capital
62.9
63.3
17.1
63.2
69.7
80.5
88.2
Net interest-bearing debt/
EBITDA (Times)
1.7
1.4
4.5
3.1
3.2
4.1
3.7
Equity ratio (%)
55.4
59.2
40.1
42.3
44.6
44.7
45.6
D/E ratio*2 (Times)
0.44
0.35
1.03
0.94
0.82
0.80
0.74
Net D/E ratio*3 (Times)
0.36
0.28
0.87
0.75
0.63
0.73
0.69
Cash flows from operating activities
16.5
28.2
22.6
37.1
38.2
3.5
25.7
Cash flows from investing activities
(13.8)
(14.5)
(79.1)
(18.3)
(17.4)
(18.8)
(18.6)
Free cash flow
2.8
13.7
(56.5)
18.8
20.8
(15.3)
7.1
ROE (%)
8.3
8.8
7.3
10.5
7.0
6.6
5.5
ROA (%)
7.3
7.4
5.5
5.9
4.8
3.7
3.7
Operating profit margin (%)
6.7
6.7
6.2
5.7
4.9
3.5
3.4
ROIC (%)
6.3
6.6
4.1
5.4
4.3
3.1
3.3
CCC (Days)
110
103
105*4
113*5
107
115
108
Stock price, at year-end (Yen)
2,607
3,210
3,790
2,608
2,953
1,980
-
Earnings per share (Yen)
140.83
159.87
134.75
190.51
128.14
133.84
122.15
Net assets per share (Yen)
1,753.54
1,863.83
1,819.74
1,808.65
1,861.67
2,168.13
-
*1 The figures reflect 15 months of results for overseas Group companies (excluding Blommer and IFS) due to the change in their accounting period. *2 D/E ratio = Interest-bearing debt/Equity
*3 Net D/E ratio = Net interest-bearing debt/Shareholders' equity *4 Excluding Blommer
*5 Calculated based on 12-month period for overseas Group companies that reported 15 months of results
Allocation of Operating Cash Flows
(Billions of yen)
80
4.3
40
30
13.9
16.3
9.6
79.1
37.1
4.8
38.2
4.5
4.5
20
3.8
4.1
28.2
22.6
18.3
17.4
18.8
10
16.5
13.8
14.5
0
3.5
(1.0)
(10)
(19.7)
(20)
(60.8)
(30)
(40)
(80)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Total dividends paid Free cash flow, adjusted for dividend payments
Net Sales and Operating Profit by Region and Business
(Millions of yen)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
(Overseas, 15 months)
(Overseas, 12 months)*1
(Forecast)
Net sales
Vegetable Oils and Fats Business
Japan
36,782
35,430
35,430
35,221
43,387
43,700
Americas
28,782
35,156
28,200
30,333
43,839
75,500
Southeast Asia
17,793
20,931
16,313
14,987
20,982
23,000
China
2,893
3,122
2,524
2,714
2,994
1,800
Europe*2
19,889
19,463
15,417
15,156
23,772
24,500
Total
106,142
114,104
97,886
98,413
134,976
168,500
Industrial Chocolate Business
Japan
38,560
38,189
38,189
36,271
39,537
41,800
Americas
17,247
121,576
116,667
107,738
122,234
124,900
Southeast Asia
9,862
12,501
10,593
9,729
12,540
13,400
China
2,896
3,454
2,791
5,628
6,392
5,000
Europe*2
3,533
4,345
3,479
3,076
4,834
4,900
Total
72,100
180,068
171,723
162,445
185,540
190,000
Emulsified and Fermented
Japan
62,487
58,837
60,519
49,725
51,292
51,400
Ingredients Business
Southeast Asia
11,366
12,778
9,766
9,208
11,981
11,700
China
12,639
13,577
10,735
11,664
15,872
17,500
Total
86,492
85,192
81,021
70,599
79,146
80,600
Soy-Based Ingredients Business
Japan
33,129
32,721
31,039
31,644
32,315
39,600
China
2,981
2,638
2,001
1,677
1,852
1,100
Europe
-
-
-
-
-
200
Total
36,110
35,360
33,040
33,321
34,167
40,900
Total net sales
300,844
414,727
383,672
364,779
433,831
480,000
Operating profit
Vegetable Oils and Fats Business
Japan
3,984
4,626
4,626
4,450
3,806
3,448
Americas
1,753
3,218
2,731
1,927
333
1,457
Southeast Asia
929
1,657
1,325
1,091
2,120
1,017
China
306
220
156
167
11
(150)
Europe*2
842
1,615
1,196
75
1,236
957
Consolidated
adjustment
9
(134)
88
160
(107)
28
Total
7,825
11,203
10,124
7,872
7,401
6,758
Industrial Chocolate Business
Japan
6,446
6,974
6,974
5,874
6,325
6,024
Americas
1,360
(352)
(775)
1,268
244
1,864
Southeast Asia
961
1,100
865
349
651
1,009
China
(28)
111
66
(166)
135
(273)
Europe*2
323
469
365
233
174
120
Consolidated
adjustment
(1,306)
22
49
48
17
29
Total
7,756
8,324
7,547
7,608
7,548
8,772
Emulsified and Fermented
Japan
1,830
2,321
2,103
1,462
1,794
1,502
Ingredients Business
Southeast Asia
198
422
252
(152)
(864)
12
China
991
1,263
1,055
1,318
530
1,219
Consolidated
adjustment
300
46
167
75
157
34
Total
3,320
4,054
3,577
2,703
1,617
2,767
Soy-Based Ingredients Business
Japan
2,648
3,151
3,369
3,303
2,049
2,584
China
584
620
527
331
317
474
Europe
-
(23)
(23)
(126)
(296)
(600)
Consolidated
adjustment
56
267
276
(24)
78
39
Total
3,289
4,016
4,150
3,484
2,149
2,496
Consolidated adjustment/
Group administrative expenses
(3,665)
(4,000)
(3,940)
(3,756)
(3,708)
(4,293)
Total operating profit
18,525
23,598
21,459
17,911
15,008
16,500
Note: The figures for fiscal 2019 (overseas, 12 months) and fiscal 2020 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of soy milk and USS soy milk products from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business as of fiscal 2021.
*1 Figures reflect 12 months of consolidated results for the period from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 for Group companies in Japan and overseas (excluding Blommer and IFS).
*2 Figures for Europe, which were previously shown entirely under the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business, are shown separately under the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Industrial Chocolate Business as of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
