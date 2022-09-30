Fuji Oil : Fact Book 2022 (Single page) (8.34MB)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022 (Millions of yen) FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 (Overseas, 15 months) Profit 12,700 14,274 12,002 16,915 11,226 11,653 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 93 59 (1,367) (1,903) (462) (286) Deferred gains or losses on hedges 1,016 (331) 279 151 358 587 Foreign currency translation adjustment 419 (791) (7,590) (9,777) (1,035) 19,301 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax 45 635 1 (777) 1,305 (181) Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method 78 (23) (98) (167) 94 180 Total other comprehensive income 1,653 (451) (8,775) (12,474) 260 19,601 Comprehensive income 14,354 13,823 3,226 4,440 11,486 31,254

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to

owners of parent 13,893 13,444 3,640 4,365 11,016 30,854 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 460 378 (413) 74 470 400

Net Sales by Business

(Billions of yen)

500 414.7 433.8 34.2 35.4 400 364.8 79.1 33.3 85.2 292.5 307.6 300.8 287.5 70.6 300 271.9 38.0 36.1 253.0 40.5 39.2 236.6 232.2 39.4 213.2 222.7 39.2 185.5 36.6 86.5 37.3 36.9 180.1 38.0 156.1 200 162.4 127.6 138.2 146.8 118.6 92.1 95.8 100.7 104.4 72.1 100 135.0 89.6 90.9 95.2 104.8 108.8 106.5 113.6 106.1 114.1 98.4 83.1 99.2 0 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY)

Vegetable Oils and Fats Business (Oils and Fats Business) Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business Industrial Chocolate Business Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business Soy-Based Ingredients Business (Soy Business)

Notes: 1 Net sales represents net sales from external sources.

2 The figures for fiscal 2020 has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of soy milk and USS soy milk products from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business from fiscal 2021.

3 In fiscal 2019, the Group's business segments were reorganized and the Oils and Fats Business and the Soy Business were renamed the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Soy-Based Ingredients Business, respectively. Meanwhile, the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business was split off into the Industrial Chocolate Business and the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business.

4 In fiscal 2019, the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business in Europe was split off into the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Industrial Chocolate Business. 5 The figures for fiscal 2018 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the transactions noted in 3. and 4. above.

Operating Profit / Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

(Billions of yen)

25 23.6 19.7 20.5 20 18.0 18.5 17.9 16.8 16.6 15.2 16.4 14.1 14.2 15.0 15 13.0 13.7 12.1 11.6 11.0 11.5 10.7 9.8 9.3 9.2 10 8.3 8.3 8.2 5 0 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY)

Operating profit Profit attributable to owners of parent