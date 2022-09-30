Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2607   JP3816400000

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

(2607)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-30 am EDT
2406.00 JPY   -0.12%
03:04aFuji Oil : Governance(462.86KB)
PU
03:04aFuji Oil : Fact Book 2022 (2 page spread)(7.74MB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : For All Pages (2 page spread)(5.19MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji Oil : Fact Book 2022 (Single page) (8.34MB)

09/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fact Book

Fuji Oil Group Integrated Report

Supplement

Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

As of March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022

(Millions of yen)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Assets

Current assets

  Cash and deposits

12,762

13,009

21,217

18,589

20,463

15,926

  Notes and accounts receivable-trade

59,045

64,031

71,192

65,749

65,954

81,121

  Merchandise and finished goods

24,740

23,866

31,315

33,932

31,832

40,786

  Raw materials and supplies

27,657

24,474

53,895

45,529

36,960

55,249

  Deferred income tax assets

1,435

-

-

-

-

-

  Other

7,022

5,841

8,068

5,056

5,746

8,468

  Allowance for doubtful accounts

(209)

(419)

(254)

(196)

(221)

(217)

  Total current assets

132,455

130,805

185,435

168,662

160,736

201,334

Non-current assets

  Property, plant and equipment

  Buildings and structures, net

34,047

35,279

39,562

37,988

37,468

39,485

  Machinery, equipment and vehicles,

net

35,832

35,856

49,671

48,473

49,472

58,137

Land

15,093

14,734

18,052

18,243

17,719

20,659

Construction in progress

4,059

6,638

7,580

12,593

17,810

15,283

Other, net

2,370

2,374

2,461

6,308

6,963

7,061

  Total property, plant and equipment

91,402

94,883

117,327

123,606

129,435

140,628

Intangible assets

Goodwill

12,898

11,647

34,083

29,227

25,590

27,008

Customer-related assets

-

-

20,197

18,080

16,046

16,954

Other

10,312

10,430

12,860

12,371

11,075

11,734

Total intangible assets

23,210

22,077

67,140

59,679

52,712

55,697

  Investments and other assets

Investment securities

16,103

16,484

12,388

8,133

7,411

7,122

Retirement benefit asset

1,023

2,076

2,707

2,238

4,670

4,952

Deferred tax assets

312

642

1,178

1,504

642

708

Other

7,846

3,915

4,468

3,417

2,778

6,110

  Allowance for doubtful accounts

(245)

(154)

(123)

(119)

(61)

(62)

  Total investments and other assets

25,040

22,964

20,620

15,173

15,441

18,831

Total non-current assets

139,653

139,925

205,088

198,459

197,589

215,156

Deferred assets

Bond issuance costs

-

-

-

243

185

126

Total deferred assets

-

-

-

243

185

126

Total assets

272,109

270,731

390,524

367,365

358,511

416,617

Change in the accounting period

From fiscal 2019, we have changed the closing settlement date to March 31 or have applied temporary settlement on the consolidated settlement date. The purpose is to promote integrated management of the Group by unifying the management cycle and to further improve management transparency through timely and appropriate disclosure of management information, such as business performance. Due to this change in the accounting period, for fiscal 2019, overseas Group companies have been consolidated for 15 months, from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, and adjusted in the consolidated statements of income (excluding IFS*1 and Blommer,*2 which were recently acquired).

*1  IFS: Industrial Food Services Pty. Ltd.

*2 Blommer: Blommer Chocolate Company and eight sub-consolidated companies

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022

(Millions of yen)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

  Notes and accounts payable-trade

23,212

25,210

31,723

26,671

28,222

40,654

Short-term borrowings

29,789

19,747

114,249

51,300

36,965

44,518

  Current portion of bonds payable

-

-

-

-

-

10,000

Commercial paper

-

5,000

-

10,000

10,000

10,000

Income taxes payable

2,511

2,263

1,531

2,935

2,608

1,727

Provision for bonuses

2,320

2,415

2,533

2,589

2,140

2,588

  Provision for bonuses for directors

(and other officers)

64

86

106

128

87

62

Other

11,679

12,738

18,188

11,859

10,993

11,290

Total current liabilities

69,576

67,460

168,333

105,484

91,017

120,840

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

10,000

10,000

10,000

45,000

45,000

35,000

Long-term borrowings

25,878

21,865

36,205

39,931

39,344

49,251

Deferred tax liabilities

4,587

3,221

12,788

12,300

13,510

15,038

Retirement benefit liability

1,867

2,088

1,992

2,028

1,958

1,996

Other

4,718

1,196

1,976

4,634

4,790

4,995

Total non-current liabilities

47,051

38,372

62,963

103,894

104,604

106,282

Total liabilities

116,628

105,833

231,297

209,379

195,621

227,122

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13,208

13,208

13,208

13,208

13,208

13,208

Capital surplus

15,609

15,609

12,478

11,730

11,945

11,945

Retained earnings

119,251

129,031

136,315

148,119

152,675

159,664

Treasury shares

(1,749)

(1,750)

(1,752)

(1,753)

(1,968)

(1,954)

Total shareholders' equity

146,320

156,098

160,249

171,306

175,860

182,864

  • Accumulated other comprehensive income
  • Valuation difference on available-for-

sale securities

5,484

5,543

4,176

2,272

1,810

1,523

  Deferred gains or losses on hedges

41

(329)

(9)

124

483

1,070

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

29

(592)

(7,487)

(16,950)

(18,150)

1,079

Remeasurements of defined

benefit plans

(1,144)

(509)

(507)

(1,285)

20

(161)

Total accumulated other

comprehensive income

4,410

4,112

(3,829)

(15,838)

(15,837)

3,512

Non-controlling interests

4,749

4,686

2,806

2,518

2,866

3,117

Total net assets

155,480

164,897

159,227

157,986

162,890

189,495

Total liabilities and net assets

272,109

270,731

390,524

367,365

358,511

416,617

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022

1

Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022

(Millions of yen)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(Overseas, 15 months)

Net sales

292,547

307,645

300,844

414,727

364,779

433,831

Cost of sales

231,334

244,145

235,593

334,411

298,915

367,519

Gross profit

61,213

63,500

65,250

80,315

65,864

66,312

Selling, general and administrative expenses

41,518

43,018

46,725

56,717

47,952

51,303

Operating profit

19,694

20,481

18,525

23,598

17,911

15,008

Non-operating income

Interest income

898

434

305

266

181

566

Dividend income

200

183

144

121

83

76

Foreign exchange gains

-

-

32

489

467

-

  Share of profit of entities accounted for

using equity method

66

147

458

100

333

144

  Gain on valuation of derivatives

398

-

-

-

259

98

Other

729

514

490

682

417

477

Total non-operating income

2,294

1,279

1,025

1,662

1,742

1,363

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,218

716

510

2,106

1,415

977

Foreign exchange losses

298

230

-

-

-

211

  Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

-

298

-

-

-

-

Other

758

531

863

794

673

822

Total non-operating expenses

2,275

1,776

1,374

2,900

2,089

2,011

Ordinary profit

19,712

19,983

18,176

22,359

17,565

14,360

Extraordinary income

  Gain on sale of non-current assets

-

-

19

899

12

758

  Gain on sale of investment securities

1,360

802

2,182

1,987

526

385

  Return of profit gained through ­

short-term trading

-

348

-

-

-

-

  Gain on transfer of business

-

-

-

152

-

-

  Gain on sales of investments in capital

of subsidiaries and associates

-

-

-

-

530

-

  Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries

and associates

-

-

-

-

-

910

Refunded taxes

-

-

-

-

-

758

Total extraordinary income

1,894

1,151

2,202

3,038

1,069

2,812

Extraordinary losses

  Loss on sale of non-current assets

-

-

-

-

35

50

  Loss on retirement of non-current assets

-

-

-

447

365

546

  Loss on disposal of fixed assets

314

440

665

-

-

-

Impairment losses

2,322

836

2,039

900

1,110

43

Loss on disaster

-

-

505

-

-

-

  Restructuring expenses of subsidiaries

and affiliates

-

767

200

489

-

242

  Loss on valuation of shares of

subsidiaries and associates

-

34

428

158

102

-

  Loss on valuation of investments in

capital of subsidiaries and associates

-

221

-

-

-

-

  Loss on cancellation of contracts

757

-

-

-

-

-

  Loss on cancellation of

leasehold contracts

-

-

-

120

-

-

Subsidiary liquidation loss

109

-

-

-

-

-

Total extraordinary losses

3,504

2,301

3,840

2,117

1,614

883

Profit before income taxes

18,103

18,833

16,538

23,279

17,020

16,289

Income taxes-current

5,003

5,165

3,974

5,824

4,025

4,418

Income taxes-deferred

398

(606)

562

539

1,769

218

Total income taxes

5,402

4,558

4,536

6,364

5,794

4,636

Profit

12,700

14,274

12,002

16,915

11,226

11,653

Profit attributable to

non-controlling interests

594

532

420

539

211

148

Profit attributable to owners of parent

12,105

13,742

11,582

16,375

11,014

11,504

2

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2022

(Millions of yen)

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(Overseas, 15 months)

Profit

12,700

14,274

12,002

16,915

11,226

11,653

Other comprehensive income

  Valuation difference on available-for-sale

securities

93

59

(1,367)

(1,903)

(462)

(286)

  Deferred gains or losses on hedges

1,016

(331)

279

151

358

587

  Foreign currency translation adjustment

419

(791)

(7,590)

(9,777)

(1,035)

19,301

  Remeasurements of defined benefit plans,

net of tax

45

635

1

(777)

1,305

(181)

  Share of other comprehensive income of

entities accounted for using equity method

78

(23)

(98)

(167)

94

180

  Total other comprehensive income

1,653

(451)

(8,775)

(12,474)

260

19,601

Comprehensive income

14,354

13,823

3,226

4,440

11,486

31,254

  • Comprehensive income attributable to
  • Comprehensive income attributable to

owners of parent

13,893

13,444

3,640

4,365

11,016

30,854

    Comprehensive income attributable to

non-controlling interests

460

378

(413)

74

470

400

Net Sales by Business

(Billions of yen)

500

414.7

433.8

34.2

35.4

400

364.8

79.1

33.3

85.2

292.5

307.6

300.8

287.5

70.6

300

271.9

38.0

36.1

253.0

40.5

39.2

236.6

232.2

39.4

213.2

222.7

39.2

185.5

36.6

86.5

37.3

36.9

180.1

38.0

156.1

200

162.4

127.6

138.2

146.8

118.6

92.1

95.8

100.7

104.4

72.1

100

135.0

89.6

90.9

95.2

104.8

108.8

106.5

113.6

106.1

114.1

98.4

83.1

99.2

0

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Vegetable Oils and Fats Business (Oils and Fats Business)  Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business  Industrial Chocolate Business  Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business  Soy-Based Ingredients Business (Soy Business)

Notes: 1  Net sales represents net sales from external sources.

2  The figures for fiscal 2020 has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of soy milk and USS soy milk products from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business from fiscal 2021.

3  In fiscal 2019, the Group's business segments were reorganized and the Oils and Fats Business and the Soy Business were renamed the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Soy-Based Ingredients Business, respectively. Meanwhile, the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business was split off into the Industrial Chocolate Business and the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business.

4  In fiscal 2019, the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business in Europe was split off into the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Industrial Chocolate Business. 5  The figures for fiscal 2018 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the transactions noted in 3. and 4. above.

Operating Profit / Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

(Billions of yen)

25

23.6

19.7

20.5

20

18.0

18.5

17.9

16.8

16.6

15.2

16.4

14.1

14.2

15.0

15

13.0

13.7

12.1

11.6

11.0

11.5

10.7

9.8

9.3

9.2

10

8.3

8.3

8.2

5

0

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Operating profit  Profit attributable to owners of parent

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2022

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
03:04aFuji Oil : Governance(462.86KB)
PU
03:04aFuji Oil : Fact Book 2022 (2 page spread)(7.74MB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : For All Pages (2 page spread)(5.19MB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : For All Pages (Single page) (4.87MB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : Introduction(672.04KB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : Value Creation(949.16KB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : Financial Strategy(167.48KB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : Foundation of Value Creation(981.69KB)
PU
09/29FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/04Fuji Oil : Corporate Governance Report (861.33KB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 497 B 3 440 M 3 440 M
Net income 2023 10 000 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net Debt 2023 124 B 860 M 860 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 207 B 1 433 M 1 433 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 623
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 409,00 JPY
Average target price 2 166,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikio Sakai President, CEO & Representative Director
Tomoki Matsumoto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Haruyasu Kida Director, CTO & Senior Executive Officer
Takehiko Sumiya Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Kazuhiro Mishina Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.3.84%1 433
NESTLÉ S.A.-17.01%297 832
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.54%79 685
GENERAL MILLS, INC.16.93%46 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY19.26%46 476
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.97%46 388