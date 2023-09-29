Financial Analysis

Key Performance Indicators

(Billions of yen) FY2017 FY2018 FY2019* 1 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022* 2 FY2023 Forecast*3 EBITDA 32.1 31.2 41.5 34.3 32.4 31.2 36.5 Capital expenditures 14.7 15.9 18.0 20.8 17.3 21.5 - Depreciation expenses 10.0 11.0 13.0 11.8 12.7 14.6 - Interest-bearing debt 56.6 160.5 146.2 131.3 148.8 168.4 1,270 Net interest-bearing debt 43.6 139.2 127.6 110.8 132.8 149.4 1,120 Net operating capital 63.3 17.1 63.2 69.7 80.5 81.9 - Net interest-bearing debt/ EBITDA (Times) 1.4 4.5 3.1 3.2 4.1 4.8 3.1 Equity ratio (%) 59.2 40.1 42.3 44.6 44.7 43.3 50.1 D/E ratio*4 (Times) 0.35 1.03 0.94 0.82 0.80 0.83 0.58 Net D/E ratio*5 (Times) 0.28 0.87 0.75 0.63 0.73 0.80 0.56 Cash flows from operating activities 28.2 22.6 37.1 38.2 3.5 7.6 40.0 Cash flows from investing activities (14.5) (79.1) (18.3) (17.4) (18.8) (16.5) 2.0 Free cash flow 13.7 (56.5) 18.8 20.8 (15.3) (8.9) 42.0 ROE (%) 8.8 7.3 10.5 7.0 6.6 3.1 7.6 ROA (%) 7.4 5.5 5.9 4.8 3.7 2.2 3.3 Operating profit margin (%) 6.7 6.2 5.7 4.9 3.5 2.0 3.0 ROIC*6 (%) 6.6 4.1 5.4 4.3 3.1 2.0 3.3 CCC (Days) 103 105*7 113*8 107 115 104 98 Stock price, at year-end (Yen) 3,210 3,790 2,608 2,953 1,980 1,923 - Earnings per share (Yen) 159.87 134.75 190.51 128.14 133.84 71.27 186.12 Net assets per share (Yen) 1,863.83 1,819.74 1,808.65 1,861.67 2,168.13 2,359.34 -

* 1 Due to a change in their accounting period, fiscal 2019 is a 15-month period covering January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 for 19 Group companies outside of Japan

*2 Due to a change in their accounting period, fiscal 2022 is a 15-month period and a 14-month period for INDUSTRIAL FOOD SERVICES and Blommer Chocolate Manufacturing (Shanghai) Company Ltd., respectively

*3 As of May 10, 2023

*4 D/E ratio = Interest-bearing debt/Equity

*5 Net D/E ratio = Net interest-bearing debt/Shareholders' equity

*6 ROIC = Operating profit x (1 - Corporate tax rate) / (Interest-bearing debt + Owned capital)

*7 Excluding Blommer

*8 Calculated based on 12-month period for Group companies outside of Japan that reported 15 months of results

Allocation of Operating Cash Flows

(Billions of yen) 90 4.3

60 79.1 30 9.6 13.9 16.3 4.5 37.1 4.8 38.2 4.5 4.5 28.2 4.1 22.6 18.3 17.4 3.5 18.8 16.5 14.5 7.6 0 (19.7) (13.4) (30) (60.8) (60)