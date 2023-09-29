Fact Book

Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries 

As of March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2023

(Millions of yen)

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Assets

Current assets

  Cash and deposits

13,009

21,217

18,589

20,463

15,926

19,002

  Notes and accounts receivable-trade

64,031

71,192

65,749

65,954

81,121

93,023

  Merchandise and finished goods

23,866

31,315

33,932

31,832

40,786

49,082

  Raw materials and supplies

24,474

53,895

45,529

36,960

55,249

56,662

  Other

5,841

8,068

5,056

5,746

8,468

10,173

  Allowance for doubtful accounts

(419)

(254)

(196)

(221)

(217)

(173)

  Total current assets

130,805

185,435

168,662

160,736

201,334

227,771

Non-current assets

  Property, plant and equipment

  Buildings and structures, net

35,279

39,562

37,988

37,468

39,485

44,374

  Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

35,856

49,671

48,473

49,472

58,137

64,308

Land

14,734

18,052

18,243

17,719

20,659

21,226

Right-of-use assets, net

-

-

-

-

4,370

13,277

Construction in progress

6,638

7,580

12,593

17,810

15,283

13,833

Other, net

2,374

2,461

6,308

6,963

2,690

2,834

  Total property, plant and equipment

94,883

117,327

123,606

129,435

140,628

159,855

Intangible assets

Goodwill

11,647

34,083

29,227

25,590

27,008

27,245

Customer-related assets

-

20,197

18,080

16,046

16,954

17,793

Other

10,430

12,860

12,371

11,075

11,734

12,283

Total intangible assets

22,077

67,140

59,679

52,712

55,697

57,322

  Investments and other assets

Investment securities

16,484

12,388

8,133

7,411

7,122

14,378

Retirement benefit asset

2,076

2,707

2,238

4,670

4,952

4,791

Deferred tax assets

642

1,178

1,504

642

708

649

Other

3,915

4,468

3,417

2,778

6,110

3,988

  Allowance for doubtful accounts

(154)

(123)

(119)

(61)

(62)

(63)

  Total investments and other assets

22,964

20,620

15,173

15,441

18,831

23,745

Total non-current assets

139,925

205,088

198,459

197,589

215,156

240,922

Deferred assets

Bond issuance costs

-

-

243

185

126

95

Total deferred assets

-

-

243

185

126

95

Total assets

270,731

390,524

367,365

358,511

416,617

468,789

Change in the accounting period

From fiscal 2019, we have changed the closing settlement date to March 31 or have applied temporary settlement on the consolidated settlement date. The purpose is to promote integrated management of the Group by unifying the management cycle and to further improve management transparency through timely and appropriate disclosure of management information, such as business performance. Due to a change in their accounting period, fiscal 2019 is a 15-month period covering January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 for 19 Group companies outside of Japan and fiscal 2022 is a 15-month period and a 14-month period for INDUSTRIAL FOOD SERVICES and Blommer Chocolate Manufacturing (Shanghai) Company Ltd., respectively.

(Millions of yen)

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

  Notes and accounts payable-trade

25,210

31,723

26,671

28,222

40,654

40,285

Short-term borrowings

19,747

114,249

51,300

36,965

44,518

76,091

  Current portion of bonds payable

-

-

-

-

10,000

-

Commercial paper

5,000

-

10,000

10,000

10,000

10,000

Income taxes payable

2,263

1,531

2,935

2,608

1,727

1,872

Provision for bonuses

2,415

2,533

2,589

2,140

2,588

2,764

  Provision for bonuses for directors

(and other officers)

86

106

128

87

62

52

Other

12,738

18,188

11,859

10,993

11,290

14,826

Total current liabilities

67,460

168,333

105,484

91,017

120,840

145,891

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

10,000

10,000

45,000

45,000

35,000

41,000

Long-term borrowings

21,865

36,205

39,931

39,344

49,251

41,325

Deferred tax liabilities

3,221

12,788

12,300

13,510

15,038

15,762

Retirement benefit liability

2,088

1,992

2,028

1,958

1,996

1,885

Lease liabilities

-

-

-

-

2,854

9,790

Other

1,196

1,976

4,634

4,790

2,141

2,149

Total non-current liabilities

38,372

62,963

103,894

104,604

106,282

111,914

Total liabilities

105,833

231,297

209,379

195,621

227,122

257,806

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13,208

13,208

13,208

13,208

13,208

13,208

Capital surplus

15,609

12,478

11,730

11,945

11,945

14,757

Retained earnings

129,031

136,315

148,119

152,675

159,664

161,305

Treasury shares

(1,750)

(1,752)

(1,753)

(1,968)

(1,954)

(1,946)

Total shareholders' equity

156,098

160,249

171,306

175,860

182,864

187,324

  • Accumulated other comprehensive income
  • Valuation difference on available-for-

sale securities

5,543

4,176

2,272

1,810

1,523

1,593

  Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(329)

(9)

124

483

1,070

(547)

  Foreign currency translation adjustment

(592)

(7,487)

(16,950)

(18,150)

1,079

15,108

  Remeasurements of defined benefit

plans

(509)

(507)

(1,285)

20

(161)

(657)

  Total accumulated other

comprehensive income

4,112

(3,829)

(15,838)

(15,837)

3,512

15,496

Non-controlling interests

4,686

2,806

2,518

2,866

3,117

8,163

Total net assets

164,897

159,227

157,986

162,890

189,495

210,983

Total liabilities and net assets

270,731

390,524

367,365

358,511

416,617

468,789

Consolidated Statements of Income

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries 

For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2023

(Millions of yen)

FY2019

FY2022

FY2017

FY2018

(Outside of Japan,

FY2020

FY2021

15 months)

Net sales

307,645

300,844

414,727

364,779

433,831

557,410

Cost of sales

244,145

235,593

334,411

298,915

367,519

485,166

Gross profit

63,500

65,250

80,315

65,864

66,312

72,244

Selling, general and administrative

expenses

43,018

46,725

56,717

47,952

51,303

61,303

Operating profit

20,481

18,525

23,598

17,911

15,008

10,940

Non-operating income

Interest income

434

305

266

181

566

452

Dividend income

183

144

121

83

76

82

Foreign exchange gains

-

32

489

467

-

296

  Share of profit of entities accounted for

using equity method

147

458

100

333

144

1,007

  Gain on valuation of derivatives

-

-

-

259

98

-

Other

514

490

682

417

477

749

Total non-operating income

1,279

1,025

1,662

1,742

1,363

2,588

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

716

510

2,106

1,415

977

2,563

Foreign exchange losses

230

-

-

-

211

-

  Provision of allowance for doubtful

accounts

298

-

-

-

-

-

Other

531

863

794

673

822

1,274

Total non-operating expenses

1,776

1,374

2,900

2,089

2,011

3,838

Ordinary profit

19,983

18,176

22,359

17,565

14,360

9,690

Extraordinary income

  Gain on sale of non-current assets

-

19

899

12

758

112

  Gain on sale of investment securities

802

2,182

1,987

526

385

426

  Return of profit gained through short-

term trading

348

-

-

-

-

-

  Gain on transfer of business

-

-

152

-

-

-

  Gain on sales of investments in capital

of subsidiaries and associates

-

-

-

530

-

-

  Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries

and associates

-

-

-

-

910

-

Refunded taxes

-

-

-

-

758

141

  Gain on extinguishment of tie-in shares

-

-

-

-

-

5

Total extraordinary income

1,151

2,202

3,038

1,069

2,812

686

Extraordinary losses

  Loss on sale of non-current assets

-

-

-

35

50

7

  Loss on retirement of non-current assets

-

-

447

365

546

370

  Loss on disposal of fixed assets

440

665

-

-

-

-

Impairment losses

836

2,039

900

1,110

43

-

Loss on disaster

-

505

-

-

-

-

  Restructuring expenses of subsidiaries

and affiliates

767

200

489

-

242

90

  Loss on valuation of shares of

subsidiaries and associates

34

428

158

102

-

-

  Loss on valuation of investments in

capital of subsidiaries and associates

221

-

-

-

-

-

  Loss on sale of investment securities

-

-

-

-

-

4

Loss on cancellation of leasehold contracts

-

-

120

-

-

-

Total extraordinary losses

2,301

3,840

2,117

1,614

883

473

Profit before income taxes

18,833

16,538

23,279

17,020

16,289

9,903

Income taxes-current

5,165

3,974

5,824

4,025

4,418

4,465

Income taxes-deferred

(606)

562

539

1,769

218

(715)

Total income taxes

4,558

4,536

6,364

5,794

4,636

3,750

Profit

14,274

12,002

16,915

11,226

11,653

6,152

Profit attributable to

non-controlling interests

532

420

539

211

148

25

Profit attributable to owners of parent

13,742

11,582

16,375

11,014

11,504

6,126

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries 

For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2023

(Millions of yen)

FY2019

FY2022

FY2017

FY2018

(Outside of Japan,

FY2020

FY2021

15 months)

Profit

14,274

12,002

16,915

11,226

11,653

6,152

Other comprehensive income

  Valuation difference on available-for-sale

securities

59

(1,367)

(1,903)

(462)

(286)

70

  Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(331)

279

151

358

587

(1,618)

  Foreign currency translation adjustment

(791)

(7,590)

(9,777)

(1,035)

19,301

14,670

  Remeasurements of defined benefit plans,

net of tax

635

1

(777)

1,305

(181)

(496)

  Share of other comprehensive income of

entities accounted for using equity method

(23)

(98)

(167)

94

180

32

  Total other comprehensive income

(451)

(8,775)

(12,474)

260

19,601

12,658

Comprehensive income

13,823

3,226

4,440

11,486

31,254

18,811

  • Comprehensive income attributable to
  • Comprehensive income attributable to

owners of parent

13,444

3,640

4,365

11,016

30,854

18,847

    Comprehensive income attributable to non-

controlling interests

378

(413)

74

470

400

(36)

Net Sales by Business

(Billions of yen)

600

557.4

34.3

433.8

91.2

414.7

34.2

35.4

400

364.8

791.

85.2

33.3

307.6

228.5

300.8

287.5

292.5

70.6

271.9

38.0

36.1

253.0

40.5

39.2

222.7

236.6

232.2

39.4

39.2

36.6

86.5

185.5

36.9

180.1

200

37.3

156.1

127.6

138.2

146.8

162.4

118.6

100.7

104.4

95.8

72.1

203.4

89.6

99.2

90.9

95.2

104.8

108.8

106.5

113.6

106.1

114.1

98.4

135.0

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Vegetable Oils and Fats Business (Oils and Fats Business)  Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business  Industrial Chocolate Business  Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business  Soy-Based Ingredients Business (Soy Business)

Notes: 1 Net sales represents net sales from external sources.

  1. The figures for fiscal 2020 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of soy milk and USS soy milk products from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business from fiscal 2021.
  2. In fiscal 2019, the Group's business segments were reorganized and the Oils and Fats Business and the Soy Business were renamed the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Soy- Based Ingredients Business, respectively. Meanwhile, the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business was split off into the Industrial Chocolate Business and the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business.
  3. In fiscal 2019, the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business in Europe was split off into the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Industrial Chocolate Business.
  4. The figures for fiscal 2018 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the transactions noted in 3. and 4. above.

Operating Profit / Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

(Billions of yen)

25

23.6

19.7

20.5

20

18.5

17.9

16.8

16.6

15.2

16.4

14.1

14.2

15.0

15

13.0

13.7

12.1

11.6

11.0

11.5

10.9

9.8

9.3

9.2

10

8.3

8.3

8.2

6.1

5

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Operating profit 

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries  For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2023

(Millions of yen)

FY2019

FY2022

FY2017

FY2018

(Outside of Japan,

FY2020

FY2021

15 months)

Cash flows from operating activities

  Profit before income taxes

18,833

16,538

23,279

17,020

16,289

9,903

Depreciation

10,900

11,989

15,537

14,336

15,285

17,671

Amortization of goodwill

-

709

2,399

2,071

2,160

2,629

  Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset

(1,053)

(630)

469

(2,432)

(281)

161

  Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

1,091

(39)

(1,018)

2,173

(295)

(880)

  Interest and dividend income

(617)

(449)

(388)

(265)

(643)

(534)

Interest expenses

716

510

2,106

1,415

977

2,563

Impairment losses

836

2,039

900

1,110

43

-

  Restructuring expenses of subsidiaries and affiliates

-

-

489

-

-

-

  Loss (gain) on sale of shares of subsidiaries and

associates

-

-

-

(530)

-

-

Loss on disaster

-

505

-

-

-

-

  Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using

equity method

(147)

(84)

(100)

(333)

(144)

(1,007)

  Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities

(802)

(2,182)

(1,987)

(526)

(385)

(422)

  Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets

440

646

(451)

388

(161)

227

  Loss (gain) on sales of investments in capital of

subsidiaries and associates

-

-

-

-

(910)

-

  Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and

associates

34

428

158

102

-

-

  Loss (gain) on sales of investments in capital of

subsidiaries and associates

221

-

-

-

-

-

  Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(5,006)

1,062

2,877

(1,078)

(10,183)

(8,144)

  Decrease (increase) in inventories

4,377

(1,298)

4,032

10,041

(20,962)

(3,533)

  Increase (decrease) in trade payables

1,983

(887)

(4,049)

1,913

8,940

(2,528)

Other, net

1,647

(581)

(2,803)

(1,418)

(255)

(459)

Subtotal

33,457

28,275

41,453

43,990

9,473

15,646

  Interest and dividends received

621

442

399

270

383

1,101

Interest paid

(714)

(536)

(1,996)

(1,526)

(941)

(2,411)

  Income taxes refund (paid)

(5,158)

(5,544)

(2,797)

(4,529)

(5,378)

(6,741)

  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

28,206

22,637

37,058

38,205

3,537

7,594

Cash flows from investing activities

  Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(13,919)

(15,101)

(19,701)

(19,927)

(18,107)

(18,404)

  Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

-

391

1,165

24

1,279

1,699

  Purchase of intangible assets

(1,395)

(1,884)

(1,847)

(954)

(1,019)

(1,126)

  Purchase of investment securities

(12)

(13)

(17)

(9)

(101)

(297)

  Proceeds from sale of investment securities

1,749

4,221

2,976

767

684

591

  Payments for purchase of shares of subsidiaries

-

(65,262)

-

-

-

-

  Proceeds from the liquidation of subsidiaries and

associates

-

-

288

84

-

-

  Proceeds from sales of investment in subsidiaries

resulting in change in scope of consolidation

32

-

-

-

-

-

  Payments for purchase of investments in affiliated

companies

(815)

-

-

-

-

-

  Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries resulting

in change in scope of consolidation

-

-

-

1,145

-

-

  Payments for investments in capital

-

-

-

-

(325)

(105)

  Payments for sales of investments in capital

of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of

consolidation

-

(1,012)

(225)

-

(155)

-

  Proceeds from sale of investments in subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

1,394

  Proceeds from collection of long-term loans receivable

-

-

30

1,742

16

8

  Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses

-

-

-

-

(773)

-

Other, net

(149)

(444)

(973)

(267)

(303)

(247)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(14,510)

(79,104)

(18,302)

(17,395)

(18,807)

(16,487)

FUJI OIL GROUP Fact Book 2023

(Millions of yen)

FY2019

FY2022

FY2017

FY2018

(Outside of Japan,

FY2020

FY2021

15 months)

Cash flows from financing activities

  Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(8,994)

82,914

(81,563)

1,731

8,175

19,458

  Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper

5,000

(5,000)

10,000

-

-

-

  Proceeds from long-term borrowings

1,248

2,764

29,516

9,040

14,836

7,608

  Repayments of long-term borrowings

(6,444)

(5,243)

(6,811)

(25,308)

(8,446)

(7,328)

  Proceeds from issuance of bonds

-

-

34,707

-

-

5,967

Redemption of bonds

-

-

-

-

-

(10,000)

Dividends paid

(3,868)

(4,297)

(4,469)

(4,730)

(4,475)

(4,475)

  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(124)

(126)

(137)

(128)

(122)

(189)

  • Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of

consolidation

(125)

(4,874)

(1,094)

-

-

-

  • Payments from changes in ownership interests in investments in capital of subsidiaries that do not result

in change in scope of consolidation

-

(517)

-

-

-

-

  Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries not

resulting in change in scope of consolidation

-

-

-

79

-

-

  Other, net

(144)

(131)

(821)

(613)

(579)

(1,235)

  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(13,452)

65,487

(20,674)

(19,931)

9,387

9,804

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

equivalents

(122)

(811)

(829)

995

1,345

349

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

120

8,208

(2,748)

1,873

(4,536)

1,260

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

12,681

12,999

21,207

18,578

20,452

15,915

Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from

merger with unconsolidated subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

16

Cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated

subsidiaries at beginning of period

197

-

119

-

-

1,798

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

12,999

21,207

18,578

20,452

15,915

18,991

Cash Flows

(Billions of yen)

80

65.5

60

37.1

38.2

40

24.0

28.2

22.6

20.8

18.8

18.7

14.5

16.5

20

13.86.9

16.0

13.7

10.1

0.5

2.8

9.4

7.6

9.8

3.5

0

(8.6)(4.5)

(6.9)

(3.3)

(18.8)

(5.7)

(14.5)

(15.3)

(8.9)

(20)

(12.8)

(14.0)

(13.8)

(13.5)

(18.3) (20.7)

(17.4) (19.9)

(18.8)

(16.5)

(34.8)

(40)

(60)

(56.5)

(79.1)

(80)

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Cash flows from operating activities  Cash flows from investing activities  Cash flows from financing activities  Free cash flow

Capital Expenditures / Depreciation Expenses

(Billions of yen)

25

20.8

21.5

20

18.0

15.3

14.7

15.9

17.3

14.6

15

13.6

13.0

12.7

11.8

11.2

11.0

10

8.1

8.3

10.0

9.2

9.6

8.2

6.5

6.1

5

0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Capital expenditures 

Depreciation expenses

Financial Analysis

Key Performance Indicators

(Billions of yen)

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019*

1

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022*

2

FY2023

Forecast*3

EBITDA

32.1

31.2

41.5

34.3

32.4

31.2

36.5

Capital expenditures

14.7

15.9

18.0

20.8

17.3

21.5

-

Depreciation expenses

10.0

11.0

13.0

11.8

12.7

14.6

-

Interest-bearing debt

56.6

160.5

146.2

131.3

148.8

168.4

1,270

Net interest-bearing debt

43.6

139.2

127.6

110.8

132.8

149.4

1,120

Net operating capital

63.3

17.1

63.2

69.7

80.5

81.9

-

Net interest-bearing debt/

EBITDA (Times)

1.4

4.5

3.1

3.2

4.1

4.8

3.1

Equity ratio (%)

59.2

40.1

42.3

44.6

44.7

43.3

50.1

D/E ratio*4 (Times)

0.35

1.03

0.94

0.82

0.80

0.83

0.58

Net D/E ratio*5 (Times)

0.28

0.87

0.75

0.63

0.73

0.80

0.56

Cash flows from operating activities

28.2

22.6

37.1

38.2

3.5

7.6

40.0

Cash flows from investing activities

(14.5)

(79.1)

(18.3)

(17.4)

(18.8)

(16.5)

2.0

Free cash flow

13.7

(56.5)

18.8

20.8

(15.3)

(8.9)

42.0

ROE (%)

8.8

7.3

10.5

7.0

6.6

3.1

7.6

ROA (%)

7.4

5.5

5.9

4.8

3.7

2.2

3.3

Operating profit margin (%)

6.7

6.2

5.7

4.9

3.5

2.0

3.0

ROIC*6 (%)

6.6

4.1

5.4

4.3

3.1

2.0

3.3

CCC (Days)

103

105*7

113*8

107

115

104

98

Stock price, at year-end (Yen)

3,210

3,790

2,608

2,953

1,980

1,923

-

Earnings per share (Yen)

159.87

134.75

190.51

128.14

133.84

71.27

186.12

Net assets per share (Yen)

1,863.83

1,819.74

1,808.65

1,861.67

2,168.13

2,359.34

-

* 1  Due to a change in their accounting period, fiscal 2019 is a 15-month period covering January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 for 19 Group companies outside of Japan

*2  Due to a change in their accounting period, fiscal 2022 is a 15-month period and a 14-month period for INDUSTRIAL FOOD SERVICES and Blommer Chocolate Manufacturing (Shanghai) Company Ltd., respectively

*3  As of May 10, 2023

*4  D/E ratio = Interest-bearing debt/Equity

*5  Net D/E ratio = Net interest-bearing debt/Shareholders' equity

*6  ROIC = Operating profit x (1 - Corporate tax rate) / (Interest-bearing debt + Owned capital)

*7 Excluding Blommer

*8  Calculated based on 12-month period for Group companies outside of Japan that reported 15 months of results

Allocation of Operating Cash Flows

(Billions of yen)

90

4.3

60

79.1

30

9.6

13.9

16.3

4.5

37.1

4.8

38.2

4.5

4.5

28.2

4.1

22.6

18.3

17.4

3.5

18.8

16.5

14.5

7.6

0

(19.7)

(13.4)

(30)

(60.8)

(60)

(90)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Cash flows from operating activities 

Cash flows from investing activities 

Total dividends paid 

Free cash flow, adjusted for dividend payments

Net Sales and Operating Profit by Region and Business

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

(Outside of Japan,

Forecast*3

12 months)*1

Net sales

Vegetable Oils and Fats Business

Japan

36,782

35,430

35,221

43,387

56,432

56,700

Americas

28,782

28,200

30,333

43,839

79,217

64,400

Southeast Asia

17,793

16,313

14,987

20,982

30,858

29,700

China

2,893

2,524

2,714

2,994

3,374

3,100

Europe*2

19,889

15,417

15,156

23,772

33,564

29,600

Total

106,142

97,886

98,413

134,976

203,448

183,500

Industrial Chocolate Business

Japan

38,560

38,189

36,271

39,537

42,248

44,600

Americas

17,247

116,667

107,738

122,233

153,324

155,800

Southeast Asia

9,862

10,593

9,729

12,540

18,168

19,800

China

2,896

2,791

5,628

6,392

7,467

7,100

Europe*2

3,533

3,479

3,076

4,834

7,304

7,900

Total

72,100

171,723

162,445

185,540

228,513

235,200

Emulsified and Fermented

Japan

62,487

60,519

49,725

51,292

57,697

58,700

Ingredients Business

Southeast Asia

11,366

9,766

9,208

11,981

16,071

17,600

China

12,639

10,735

11,664

15,872

17,395

19,000

Total

86,492

81,021

70,599

79,146

91,164

95,300

Soy-Based Ingredients Business

Japan

33,129

31,039

31,644

32,315

33,248

34,800

China

2,981

2,001

1,677

1,852

1,035

1,100

Europe

-

-

-

-

-

100

Total

36,110

33,040

33,321

34,167

34,284

36,000

Total net sales

300,844

383,672

364,779

433,831

557,410

550,000

Operating profit

Vegetable Oils and Fats Business

Japan

3,984

4,626

4,450

3,806

3,950

3,829

Americas

1,753

2,731

1,927

333

(938)

2,048

Southeast Asia

929

1,325

1,091

2,120

2,959

1,623

China

306

156

167

11

(187)

(227)

Europe*2

842

1,196

75

1,236

1,383

1,231

Consolidated

adjustment

9

88

160

(107)

(145)

28

Total

7,825

10,124

7,872

7,401

7,021

8,532

Industrial Chocolate Business

Japan

6,446

6,974

5,874

6,325

5,629

5,312

Americas

1,360

(775)

1,268

244

(2,026)

1,292

Southeast Asia

961

865

349

651

882

1,392

China

(28)

66

(166)

135

38

(96)

Europe*2

323

365

233

174

375

309

Consolidated

adjustment

(1,306)

49

48

17

73

29

Total

7,756

7,547

7,608

7,548

4,973

8,238

Emulsified and Fermented

Japan

1,830

2,103

1,462

1,794

2,163

2,023

Ingredients Business

Southeast Asia

198

252

(152)

(864)

(432)

215

China

991

1,055

1,318

530

(185)

786

Consolidated

adjustment

300

167

75

157

(54)

33

Total

3,320

3,577

2,703

1,617

1,490

3,058

Soy-Based Ingredients Business

Japan

2,648

3,369

3,303

2,049

1,346

1,330

China

584

527

331

317

284

380

Europe

-

(23)

(126)

(296)

(376)

(724)

Consolidated

adjustment

56

276

(24)

78

22

40

Total

3,289

4,150

3,484

2,149

1,277

1,026

Consolidated adjustment/

Group administrative expenses

(3,665)

(3,940)

(3,756)

(3,708)

(3,822)

(4,355)

Total operating profit

18,525

21,459

17,911

15,008

10,940

16,500

Note: The figures for fiscal 2019 (outside of Japan, 12 months) and fiscal 2020 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of soy milk and USS soy milk products from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business as of fiscal 2021.

*1  Figures for the 19 Group companies outside of Japan that changed their accounting period are for the 12-month period from April 2019 to March 2020.

*2  Figures for Europe, which were previously shown entirely under the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business, are shown separately under the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Industrial Chocolate Business as of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

*3  As of May 10, 2023

