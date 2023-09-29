Fact Book
Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
As of March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2023
(Millions of yen)
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
13,009
21,217
18,589
20,463
15,926
19,002
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
64,031
71,192
65,749
65,954
81,121
93,023
Merchandise and finished goods
23,866
31,315
33,932
31,832
40,786
49,082
Raw materials and supplies
24,474
53,895
45,529
36,960
55,249
56,662
Other
5,841
8,068
5,056
5,746
8,468
10,173
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(419)
(254)
(196)
(221)
(217)
(173)
Total current assets
130,805
185,435
168,662
160,736
201,334
227,771
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
35,279
39,562
37,988
37,468
39,485
44,374
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
35,856
49,671
48,473
49,472
58,137
64,308
Land
14,734
18,052
18,243
17,719
20,659
21,226
Right-of-use assets, net
-
-
-
-
4,370
13,277
Construction in progress
6,638
7,580
12,593
17,810
15,283
13,833
Other, net
2,374
2,461
6,308
6,963
2,690
2,834
Total property, plant and equipment
94,883
117,327
123,606
129,435
140,628
159,855
Intangible assets
Goodwill
11,647
34,083
29,227
25,590
27,008
27,245
Customer-related assets
-
20,197
18,080
16,046
16,954
17,793
Other
10,430
12,860
12,371
11,075
11,734
12,283
Total intangible assets
22,077
67,140
59,679
52,712
55,697
57,322
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
16,484
12,388
8,133
7,411
7,122
14,378
Retirement benefit asset
2,076
2,707
2,238
4,670
4,952
4,791
Deferred tax assets
642
1,178
1,504
642
708
649
Other
3,915
4,468
3,417
2,778
6,110
3,988
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(154)
(123)
(119)
(61)
(62)
(63)
Total investments and other assets
22,964
20,620
15,173
15,441
18,831
23,745
Total non-current assets
139,925
205,088
198,459
197,589
215,156
240,922
Deferred assets
Bond issuance costs
-
-
243
185
126
95
Total deferred assets
-
-
243
185
126
95
Total assets
270,731
390,524
367,365
358,511
416,617
468,789
Change in the accounting period
From fiscal 2019, we have changed the closing settlement date to March 31 or have applied temporary settlement on the consolidated settlement date. The purpose is to promote integrated management of the Group by unifying the management cycle and to further improve management transparency through timely and appropriate disclosure of management information, such as business performance. Due to a change in their accounting period, fiscal 2019 is a 15-month period covering January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 for 19 Group companies outside of Japan and fiscal 2022 is a 15-month period and a 14-month period for INDUSTRIAL FOOD SERVICES and Blommer Chocolate Manufacturing (Shanghai) Company Ltd., respectively.
(Millions of yen)
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
25,210
31,723
26,671
28,222
40,654
40,285
Short-term borrowings
19,747
114,249
51,300
36,965
44,518
76,091
Current portion of bonds payable
-
-
-
-
10,000
-
Commercial paper
5,000
-
10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
Income taxes payable
2,263
1,531
2,935
2,608
1,727
1,872
Provision for bonuses
2,415
2,533
2,589
2,140
2,588
2,764
Provision for bonuses for directors
(and other officers)
86
106
128
87
62
52
Other
12,738
18,188
11,859
10,993
11,290
14,826
Total current liabilities
67,460
168,333
105,484
91,017
120,840
145,891
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
10,000
10,000
45,000
45,000
35,000
41,000
Long-term borrowings
21,865
36,205
39,931
39,344
49,251
41,325
Deferred tax liabilities
3,221
12,788
12,300
13,510
15,038
15,762
Retirement benefit liability
2,088
1,992
2,028
1,958
1,996
1,885
Lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
2,854
9,790
Other
1,196
1,976
4,634
4,790
2,141
2,149
Total non-current liabilities
38,372
62,963
103,894
104,604
106,282
111,914
Total liabilities
105,833
231,297
209,379
195,621
227,122
257,806
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13,208
13,208
13,208
13,208
13,208
13,208
Capital surplus
15,609
12,478
11,730
11,945
11,945
14,757
Retained earnings
129,031
136,315
148,119
152,675
159,664
161,305
Treasury shares
(1,750)
(1,752)
(1,753)
(1,968)
(1,954)
(1,946)
Total shareholders' equity
156,098
160,249
171,306
175,860
182,864
187,324
- Accumulated other comprehensive income
- Valuation difference on available-for-
sale securities
5,543
4,176
2,272
1,810
1,523
1,593
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(329)
(9)
124
483
1,070
(547)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(592)
(7,487)
(16,950)
(18,150)
1,079
15,108
Remeasurements of defined benefit
plans
(509)
(507)
(1,285)
20
(161)
(657)
Total accumulated other
comprehensive income
4,112
(3,829)
(15,838)
(15,837)
3,512
15,496
Non-controlling interests
4,686
2,806
2,518
2,866
3,117
8,163
Total net assets
164,897
159,227
157,986
162,890
189,495
210,983
Total liabilities and net assets
270,731
390,524
367,365
358,511
416,617
468,789
Consolidated Statements of Income
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2023
(Millions of yen)
FY2019
FY2022
FY2017
FY2018
(Outside of Japan,
FY2020
FY2021
15 months)
Net sales
307,645
300,844
414,727
364,779
433,831
557,410
Cost of sales
244,145
235,593
334,411
298,915
367,519
485,166
Gross profit
63,500
65,250
80,315
65,864
66,312
72,244
Selling, general and administrative
expenses
43,018
46,725
56,717
47,952
51,303
61,303
Operating profit
20,481
18,525
23,598
17,911
15,008
10,940
Non-operating income
Interest income
434
305
266
181
566
452
Dividend income
183
144
121
83
76
82
Foreign exchange gains
-
32
489
467
-
296
Share of profit of entities accounted for
using equity method
147
458
100
333
144
1,007
Gain on valuation of derivatives
-
-
-
259
98
-
Other
514
490
682
417
477
749
Total non-operating income
1,279
1,025
1,662
1,742
1,363
2,588
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
716
510
2,106
1,415
977
2,563
Foreign exchange losses
230
-
-
-
211
-
Provision of allowance for doubtful
accounts
298
-
-
-
-
-
Other
531
863
794
673
822
1,274
Total non-operating expenses
1,776
1,374
2,900
2,089
2,011
3,838
Ordinary profit
19,983
18,176
22,359
17,565
14,360
9,690
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
-
19
899
12
758
112
Gain on sale of investment securities
802
2,182
1,987
526
385
426
Return of profit gained through short-
term trading
348
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on transfer of business
-
-
152
-
-
-
Gain on sales of investments in capital
of subsidiaries and associates
-
-
-
530
-
-
Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries
and associates
-
-
-
-
910
-
Refunded taxes
-
-
-
-
758
141
Gain on extinguishment of tie-in shares
-
-
-
-
-
5
Total extraordinary income
1,151
2,202
3,038
1,069
2,812
686
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
-
-
-
35
50
7
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
-
-
447
365
546
370
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
440
665
-
-
-
-
Impairment losses
836
2,039
900
1,110
43
-
Loss on disaster
-
505
-
-
-
-
Restructuring expenses of subsidiaries
and affiliates
767
200
489
-
242
90
Loss on valuation of shares of
subsidiaries and associates
34
428
158
102
-
-
Loss on valuation of investments in
capital of subsidiaries and associates
221
-
-
-
-
-
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
-
-
-
-
4
Loss on cancellation of leasehold contracts
-
-
120
-
-
-
Total extraordinary losses
2,301
3,840
2,117
1,614
883
473
Profit before income taxes
18,833
16,538
23,279
17,020
16,289
9,903
Income taxes-current
5,165
3,974
5,824
4,025
4,418
4,465
Income taxes-deferred
(606)
562
539
1,769
218
(715)
Total income taxes
4,558
4,536
6,364
5,794
4,636
3,750
Profit
14,274
12,002
16,915
11,226
11,653
6,152
Profit attributable to
non-controlling interests
532
420
539
211
148
25
Profit attributable to owners of parent
13,742
11,582
16,375
11,014
11,504
6,126
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2023
(Millions of yen)
FY2019
FY2022
FY2017
FY2018
(Outside of Japan,
FY2020
FY2021
15 months)
Profit
14,274
12,002
16,915
11,226
11,653
6,152
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
securities
59
(1,367)
(1,903)
(462)
(286)
70
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(331)
279
151
358
587
(1,618)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(791)
(7,590)
(9,777)
(1,035)
19,301
14,670
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans,
net of tax
635
1
(777)
1,305
(181)
(496)
Share of other comprehensive income of
entities accounted for using equity method
(23)
(98)
(167)
94
180
32
Total other comprehensive income
(451)
(8,775)
(12,474)
260
19,601
12,658
Comprehensive income
13,823
3,226
4,440
11,486
31,254
18,811
- Comprehensive income attributable to
- Comprehensive income attributable to
owners of parent
13,444
3,640
4,365
11,016
30,854
18,847
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
controlling interests
378
(413)
74
470
400
(36)
Net Sales by Business
(Billions of yen)
600
557.4
34.3
433.8
91.2
414.7
34.2
35.4
400
364.8
791.
85.2
33.3
307.6
228.5
300.8
287.5
292.5
70.6
271.9
38.0
36.1
253.0
40.5
39.2
222.7
236.6
232.2
39.4
39.2
36.6
86.5
185.5
36.9
180.1
200
37.3
156.1
127.6
138.2
146.8
162.4
118.6
100.7
104.4
95.8
72.1
203.4
89.6
99.2
90.9
95.2
104.8
108.8
106.5
113.6
106.1
114.1
98.4
135.0
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Vegetable Oils and Fats Business (Oils and Fats Business) Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business Industrial Chocolate Business Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business Soy-Based Ingredients Business (Soy Business)
Notes: 1 Net sales represents net sales from external sources.
- The figures for fiscal 2020 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of soy milk and USS soy milk products from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business from fiscal 2021.
- In fiscal 2019, the Group's business segments were reorganized and the Oils and Fats Business and the Soy Business were renamed the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Soy- Based Ingredients Business, respectively. Meanwhile, the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business was split off into the Industrial Chocolate Business and the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business.
- In fiscal 2019, the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business in Europe was split off into the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Industrial Chocolate Business.
- The figures for fiscal 2018 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the transactions noted in 3. and 4. above.
Operating Profit / Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
(Billions of yen)
25
23.6
19.7
20.5
20
18.5
17.9
16.8
16.6
15.2
16.4
14.1
14.2
15.0
15
13.0
13.7
12.1
11.6
11.0
11.5
10.9
9.8
9.3
9.2
10
8.3
8.3
8.2
6.1
5
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Operating profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese GAAP)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. and Consolidated Subsidiaries For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2023
(Millions of yen)
FY2019
FY2022
FY2017
FY2018
(Outside of Japan,
FY2020
FY2021
15 months)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
18,833
16,538
23,279
17,020
16,289
9,903
Depreciation
10,900
11,989
15,537
14,336
15,285
17,671
Amortization of goodwill
-
709
2,399
2,071
2,160
2,629
Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset
(1,053)
(630)
469
(2,432)
(281)
161
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
1,091
(39)
(1,018)
2,173
(295)
(880)
Interest and dividend income
(617)
(449)
(388)
(265)
(643)
(534)
Interest expenses
716
510
2,106
1,415
977
2,563
Impairment losses
836
2,039
900
1,110
43
-
Restructuring expenses of subsidiaries and affiliates
-
-
489
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of shares of subsidiaries and
associates
-
-
-
(530)
-
-
Loss on disaster
-
505
-
-
-
-
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using
equity method
(147)
(84)
(100)
(333)
(144)
(1,007)
Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities
(802)
(2,182)
(1,987)
(526)
(385)
(422)
Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets
440
646
(451)
388
(161)
227
Loss (gain) on sales of investments in capital of
subsidiaries and associates
-
-
-
-
(910)
-
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and
associates
34
428
158
102
-
-
Loss (gain) on sales of investments in capital of
subsidiaries and associates
221
-
-
-
-
-
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(5,006)
1,062
2,877
(1,078)
(10,183)
(8,144)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
4,377
(1,298)
4,032
10,041
(20,962)
(3,533)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
1,983
(887)
(4,049)
1,913
8,940
(2,528)
Other, net
1,647
(581)
(2,803)
(1,418)
(255)
(459)
Subtotal
33,457
28,275
41,453
43,990
9,473
15,646
Interest and dividends received
621
442
399
270
383
1,101
Interest paid
(714)
(536)
(1,996)
(1,526)
(941)
(2,411)
Income taxes refund (paid)
(5,158)
(5,544)
(2,797)
(4,529)
(5,378)
(6,741)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
28,206
22,637
37,058
38,205
3,537
7,594
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(13,919)
(15,101)
(19,701)
(19,927)
(18,107)
(18,404)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
-
391
1,165
24
1,279
1,699
Purchase of intangible assets
(1,395)
(1,884)
(1,847)
(954)
(1,019)
(1,126)
Purchase of investment securities
(12)
(13)
(17)
(9)
(101)
(297)
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
1,749
4,221
2,976
767
684
591
Payments for purchase of shares of subsidiaries
-
(65,262)
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from the liquidation of subsidiaries and
associates
-
-
288
84
-
-
Proceeds from sales of investment in subsidiaries
resulting in change in scope of consolidation
32
-
-
-
-
-
Payments for purchase of investments in affiliated
companies
(815)
-
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries resulting
in change in scope of consolidation
-
-
-
1,145
-
-
Payments for investments in capital
-
-
-
-
(325)
(105)
Payments for sales of investments in capital
of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of
consolidation
-
(1,012)
(225)
-
(155)
-
Proceeds from sale of investments in subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
1,394
Proceeds from collection of long-term loans receivable
-
-
30
1,742
16
8
Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses
-
-
-
-
(773)
-
Other, net
(149)
(444)
(973)
(267)
(303)
(247)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(14,510)
(79,104)
(18,302)
(17,395)
(18,807)
(16,487)
(Millions of yen)
FY2019
FY2022
FY2017
FY2018
(Outside of Japan,
FY2020
FY2021
15 months)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
(8,994)
82,914
(81,563)
1,731
8,175
19,458
Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper
5,000
(5,000)
10,000
-
-
-
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
1,248
2,764
29,516
9,040
14,836
7,608
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(6,444)
(5,243)
(6,811)
(25,308)
(8,446)
(7,328)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
-
-
34,707
-
-
5,967
Redemption of bonds
-
-
-
-
-
(10,000)
Dividends paid
(3,868)
(4,297)
(4,469)
(4,730)
(4,475)
(4,475)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(124)
(126)
(137)
(128)
(122)
(189)
- Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries that do not result in change in scope of
consolidation
(125)
(4,874)
(1,094)
-
-
-
- Payments from changes in ownership interests in investments in capital of subsidiaries that do not result
in change in scope of consolidation
-
(517)
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from sale of shares of subsidiaries not
resulting in change in scope of consolidation
-
-
-
79
-
-
Other, net
(144)
(131)
(821)
(613)
(579)
(1,235)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(13,452)
65,487
(20,674)
(19,931)
9,387
9,804
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
equivalents
(122)
(811)
(829)
995
1,345
349
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
120
8,208
(2,748)
1,873
(4,536)
1,260
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
12,681
12,999
21,207
18,578
20,452
15,915
Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from
merger with unconsolidated subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
16
Cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated
subsidiaries at beginning of period
197
-
119
-
-
1,798
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
12,999
21,207
18,578
20,452
15,915
18,991
Cash Flows
(Billions of yen)
80
65.5
60
37.1
38.2
40
24.0
28.2
22.6
20.8
18.8
18.7
14.5
16.5
20
13.86.9
16.0
13.7
10.1
0.5
2.8
9.4
7.6
9.8
3.5
0
(8.6)(4.5)
(6.9)
(3.3)
(18.8)
(5.7)
(14.5)
(15.3)
(8.9)
(20)
(12.8)
(14.0)
(13.8)
(13.5)
(18.3) (20.7)
(17.4) (19.9)
(18.8)
(16.5)
(34.8)
(40)
(60)
(56.5)
(79.1)
(80)
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Free cash flow
Capital Expenditures / Depreciation Expenses
(Billions of yen)
25
20.8
21.5
20
18.0
15.3
14.7
15.9
17.3
14.6
15
13.6
13.0
12.7
11.8
11.2
11.0
10
8.1
8.3
10.0
9.2
9.6
8.2
6.5
6.1
5
0
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Capital expenditures
Depreciation expenses
Financial Analysis
Key Performance Indicators
(Billions of yen)
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019*
1
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022*
2
FY2023
Forecast*3
EBITDA
32.1
31.2
41.5
34.3
32.4
31.2
36.5
Capital expenditures
14.7
15.9
18.0
20.8
17.3
21.5
-
Depreciation expenses
10.0
11.0
13.0
11.8
12.7
14.6
-
Interest-bearing debt
56.6
160.5
146.2
131.3
148.8
168.4
1,270
Net interest-bearing debt
43.6
139.2
127.6
110.8
132.8
149.4
1,120
Net operating capital
63.3
17.1
63.2
69.7
80.5
81.9
-
Net interest-bearing debt/
EBITDA (Times)
1.4
4.5
3.1
3.2
4.1
4.8
3.1
Equity ratio (%)
59.2
40.1
42.3
44.6
44.7
43.3
50.1
D/E ratio*4 (Times)
0.35
1.03
0.94
0.82
0.80
0.83
0.58
Net D/E ratio*5 (Times)
0.28
0.87
0.75
0.63
0.73
0.80
0.56
Cash flows from operating activities
28.2
22.6
37.1
38.2
3.5
7.6
40.0
Cash flows from investing activities
(14.5)
(79.1)
(18.3)
(17.4)
(18.8)
(16.5)
2.0
Free cash flow
13.7
(56.5)
18.8
20.8
(15.3)
(8.9)
42.0
ROE (%)
8.8
7.3
10.5
7.0
6.6
3.1
7.6
ROA (%)
7.4
5.5
5.9
4.8
3.7
2.2
3.3
Operating profit margin (%)
6.7
6.2
5.7
4.9
3.5
2.0
3.0
ROIC*6 (%)
6.6
4.1
5.4
4.3
3.1
2.0
3.3
CCC (Days)
103
105*7
113*8
107
115
104
98
Stock price, at year-end (Yen)
3,210
3,790
2,608
2,953
1,980
1,923
-
Earnings per share (Yen)
159.87
134.75
190.51
128.14
133.84
71.27
186.12
Net assets per share (Yen)
1,863.83
1,819.74
1,808.65
1,861.67
2,168.13
2,359.34
-
* 1 Due to a change in their accounting period, fiscal 2019 is a 15-month period covering January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 for 19 Group companies outside of Japan
*2 Due to a change in their accounting period, fiscal 2022 is a 15-month period and a 14-month period for INDUSTRIAL FOOD SERVICES and Blommer Chocolate Manufacturing (Shanghai) Company Ltd., respectively
*3 As of May 10, 2023
*4 D/E ratio = Interest-bearing debt/Equity
*5 Net D/E ratio = Net interest-bearing debt/Shareholders' equity
*6 ROIC = Operating profit x (1 - Corporate tax rate) / (Interest-bearing debt + Owned capital)
*7 Excluding Blommer
*8 Calculated based on 12-month period for Group companies outside of Japan that reported 15 months of results
Allocation of Operating Cash Flows
(Billions of yen)
90
4.3
60
79.1
30
9.6
13.9
16.3
4.5
37.1
4.8
38.2
4.5
4.5
28.2
4.1
22.6
18.3
17.4
3.5
18.8
16.5
14.5
7.6
0
(19.7)
(13.4)
(30)
(60.8)
(60)
(90)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Total dividends paid
Free cash flow, adjusted for dividend payments
Net Sales and Operating Profit by Region and Business
(Millions of yen)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
(Outside of Japan,
Forecast*3
12 months)*1
Net sales
Vegetable Oils and Fats Business
Japan
36,782
35,430
35,221
43,387
56,432
56,700
Americas
28,782
28,200
30,333
43,839
79,217
64,400
Southeast Asia
17,793
16,313
14,987
20,982
30,858
29,700
China
2,893
2,524
2,714
2,994
3,374
3,100
Europe*2
19,889
15,417
15,156
23,772
33,564
29,600
Total
106,142
97,886
98,413
134,976
203,448
183,500
Industrial Chocolate Business
Japan
38,560
38,189
36,271
39,537
42,248
44,600
Americas
17,247
116,667
107,738
122,233
153,324
155,800
Southeast Asia
9,862
10,593
9,729
12,540
18,168
19,800
China
2,896
2,791
5,628
6,392
7,467
7,100
Europe*2
3,533
3,479
3,076
4,834
7,304
7,900
Total
72,100
171,723
162,445
185,540
228,513
235,200
Emulsified and Fermented
Japan
62,487
60,519
49,725
51,292
57,697
58,700
Ingredients Business
Southeast Asia
11,366
9,766
9,208
11,981
16,071
17,600
China
12,639
10,735
11,664
15,872
17,395
19,000
Total
86,492
81,021
70,599
79,146
91,164
95,300
Soy-Based Ingredients Business
Japan
33,129
31,039
31,644
32,315
33,248
34,800
China
2,981
2,001
1,677
1,852
1,035
1,100
Europe
-
-
-
-
-
100
Total
36,110
33,040
33,321
34,167
34,284
36,000
Total net sales
300,844
383,672
364,779
433,831
557,410
550,000
Operating profit
Vegetable Oils and Fats Business
Japan
3,984
4,626
4,450
3,806
3,950
3,829
Americas
1,753
2,731
1,927
333
(938)
2,048
Southeast Asia
929
1,325
1,091
2,120
2,959
1,623
China
306
156
167
11
(187)
(227)
Europe*2
842
1,196
75
1,236
1,383
1,231
Consolidated
adjustment
9
88
160
(107)
(145)
28
Total
7,825
10,124
7,872
7,401
7,021
8,532
Industrial Chocolate Business
Japan
6,446
6,974
5,874
6,325
5,629
5,312
Americas
1,360
(775)
1,268
244
(2,026)
1,292
Southeast Asia
961
865
349
651
882
1,392
China
(28)
66
(166)
135
38
(96)
Europe*2
323
365
233
174
375
309
Consolidated
adjustment
(1,306)
49
48
17
73
29
Total
7,756
7,547
7,608
7,548
4,973
8,238
Emulsified and Fermented
Japan
1,830
2,103
1,462
1,794
2,163
2,023
Ingredients Business
Southeast Asia
198
252
(152)
(864)
(432)
215
China
991
1,055
1,318
530
(185)
786
Consolidated
adjustment
300
167
75
157
(54)
33
Total
3,320
3,577
2,703
1,617
1,490
3,058
Soy-Based Ingredients Business
Japan
2,648
3,369
3,303
2,049
1,346
1,330
China
584
527
331
317
284
380
Europe
-
(23)
(126)
(296)
(376)
(724)
Consolidated
adjustment
56
276
(24)
78
22
40
Total
3,289
4,150
3,484
2,149
1,277
1,026
Consolidated adjustment/
Group administrative expenses
(3,665)
(3,940)
(3,756)
(3,708)
(3,822)
(4,355)
Total operating profit
18,525
21,459
17,911
15,008
10,940
16,500
Note: The figures for fiscal 2019 (outside of Japan, 12 months) and fiscal 2020 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reclassification of soy milk and USS soy milk products from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business as of fiscal 2021.
*1 Figures for the 19 Group companies outside of Japan that changed their accounting period are for the 12-month period from April 2019 to March 2020.
*2 Figures for Europe, which were previously shown entirely under the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business, are shown separately under the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business and the Industrial Chocolate Business as of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
*3 As of May 10, 2023
