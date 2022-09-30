Fuji Oil : Financial Strategy(167.48KB)

We will steadily implement financial measures to realize the key policy of "Strengthening business foundation" set forth in
but using unique technology to engage in challenges and
We will continue to strive to improve our corporate value by
reforms that contribute to global food culture. We will con-
ensuring that our stakeholders understand the current state of
tinue to invest in human resources, intellectual property, and
the Group, our growth strategy, and the mid-term management
innovative new products that carry on the spirit of our found-
plan and by reflecting in our management their opinions and
ing. I believe that this is the root source of Fuji Oil's value.
suggestions regarding their expectations of the Group.
Increase Capital Efficiency to Improve Financial Structure
Reborn 2024 and practice management with an awareness of the cost of capital.
Tomoki Matsumoto
Director and
Senior Executive Officer,
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Financial Strategy under the New Mid-Term Management Plan Reborn 2024
Reinforcement and Restructuring of the Business Foundation
Total Operating
Cash Flow (three-year cumulative)
Approx.
¥85.0 billion
Improving financial governance
Reduction of interest-bearing debt
Assured redemption of subordinated debt
Improving capital efficiency
Establishment and promotion of FUJI ROIC
Careful selection of investments, reduction of cross-shareholdings
Improved working capital, shortened and optimized CCC (115 days to 103 days)
Strengthening financial monitoring
Strengthening of profit management
Risk reduction, strengthening of internal controls and financial risk reduction measures
Publication and operational use of tax policy
Capital Expenditures of Approx. ¥60.0 billion
Growth investment concentrated on chocolate business in Americas
Rationalization investment including reduction of environmental impact
Reduction of Interest-Bearing Debt
• Improvement of D/E ratio
Shareholder Return
Stable dividend with payout ratio of 30%-40%
investments strategic to resources
and discipline financial Maintain
onward 2025 fiscal from
of allocation increase
Strategy Financial
In our previous mid-term management plan, "Towards a Further Leap 2020," announced in February 2017, we planned for 6% profit growth (which exceeded the global GDP rate) through organic growth and new businesses. Taking advantage of our solid financial base, we made the decision to acquire Blommer Chocolate Company in January 2019, executing the largest investment in the Group's history at ¥65.0 billion, under our plan of using all cash flow from operating activities for capital expenditures and M&A. On the other hand, in the last five years, we went forward with stock transfers of five of our consolidated subsidiaries and the reduction of cross- shareholdings as measures to improve capital efficiency.
The Group received a major shock in the souvenir and food service markets due to the constrained movement of people caused by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and other factors. Raw material prices began to rise due to expecta-
the previous year-end, to ¥148.8 billion, amid rising interest rates worldwide.
Our financial strategy under the new mid-term management plan rests on the pillars of "improving financial governance," "improving capital efficiency," and "strengthening financial monitoring." We aim to reduce interest-bearing debt and ensure steady redemption of subordinated debt. In an unstable environment where looking ahead into the future can be diffi- cult, we believe it is important to restore the original basic earnings of each of our businesses and to use the cash flow generated to improve our financial position. In addition, in a rapidly changing environment, a digital strategy that maximizes the use of data is essential to operate on a cross-area business axis, which requires speed-focused management.
To advance business management, it is necessary to develop global human resources focused on finance and
Introduction of ROIC
While the Group has traditionally used ROE, which expresses capital efficiency, as an external management indicator for Group management in addition to operating profits, we will be newly introducing ROIC as a management indicator to promote the key policies of the new mid-term management plan.
Due to a historical surge in raw material prices, the Group's working capital deteriorated significantly with worsened capital efficiency in fiscal 2021. In order to achieve sustainable growth and realize the highly profitable portfolio that we aim to achieve in our Vision for 2030 even under such a drastically changing business environment, management that pursues capital efficiency and appropriate business portfolio management are necessary. To these ends, the new mid-term management plan will actively incorporate ROIC as an
indicator that enables us to understand and manage capital efficiency by business and management unit.
As the components of ROIC are broken down into KPIs for each department, the many frontline initiatives involved in the business can improve ROIC. By linking the measures from each management unit, such as improving the productivity of existing assets, improving labor efficiency, implementing thorough cost reduction, and optimizing CCC, the entire Group will have greater awareness of ROIC and regularly monitor and evaluate its performance. It is also expected that ROIC will be used as a criterion for making decisions on how to allocate resources to highly profitable businesses and carefully select investments that exceed the cost of capital, given limited resources.
tions of economic recovery, and the rise in crude oil prices coincided with higher demand for soybean oil and palm oil as biomass energy. Furthermore, there have been concerns of pressure on raw material supply and demand due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, causing raw material prices to remain at all-time highs since the beginning of 2022.
Under these circumstances, the Group was compelled to revise its initial fiscal 2021 plans with a decrease in profits of ¥3.0 billion due to price revisions not keeping pace with raw material prices as well as problems in the U.S. labor market and logistics disruptions. Higher raw material prices led to increased working capital, especially inventory value, resulting in a cash conversion cycle (CCC) of 115 days at the end of fiscal 2021, eight days worse than the previous year-end. Moreover, interest-bearing debt increased significantly from
accounting. We will create an environment in which employees can grow through an educational system that enhances each person's expertise and through a rotation of talent that includes national staff. These efforts will also help us to promote diversity and strengthen our organization.
Last but not least, I believe that my most important role as CFO is to envision what Fuji Oil Holdings should be from a financial perspective, set goals that clearly define the direction of the entire Group, and work hand in hand with the Group's business strategy to take on the challenge of realizing these goals and enhance corporate value. With limited resources, it is essential to identify what investments are truly necessary for Fuji Oil Holdings, and this also means rethinking the Fuji Oil Group's mission.
Fuji Oil was founded on the spirit of not imitating others
Adopted FUJI ROIC as a Tool to Promote Business Portfolio Management
FUJI ROIC
Operating profit after tax
=
Working capital + Fixed assets
FY2024
FY2021 Results
FY2024 Goals
Companywide
5.0%
Companywide ROIC
3.1%
Achieve assumed weighted average cost of capital
Vegetable Oils and Fats
5.4%
8.0%
(WACC) (5%) during mid-term management plan period
Industrial Chocolate
8.5%
7.1%
ROIC of each business unit
Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients
2.0%
6.0%
Allocate management resources in business units to
Soy-based Ingredients
achieve assumed cost of capital (6%)
3.2%
6.5%
Financial Strategy
Through such business management, each business unit
business portfolio, we aim to achieve a Companywide ROIC
will work to allocate resources and improve efficiency with
of 5.0% in fiscal 2024, the final year of our mid-term
an awareness of the cost of capital, allowing each of them to
management plan.
achieve their own ROIC goals. And by strengthening our
Control of Cash Flow
Cash flow from operating activities is targeted to reach ¥85.0 billion for the three-year cumulative period of the new mid- term management plan. In fiscal 2021, our CCC worsened by
To maintain and improve financial discipline, our top priority is to generate free cash flow of ¥10.0 billion or more annually through steady profit growth and by shortening the
Included Components to Consider
ROIC
Operating profit margin
Manufacturing cost ratio
(Gross profit margin)
(Depreciation rate)
SG&A ratio
1
- Tax rate
Research cost ratio
Invested capital turnover rate
Days of working capital
CCC reduction
turnover
Fixed asset turnover ratio
Improvement of
investment efficiency
Candidates for Departmental Goal Setting
Sales ratio by business
Sales price control
Cost reduction
Staff optimization
Productivity improvement
Equipment depreciation optimization
Development of high-value-added products
New production technologies
Prevent delays of accounts receivable collection, reduce sites with accounts receivable
Reduce inventory days, inventory amount, and value of inventory
Improvement of asset effectiveness and utilization rate
Improvement of accuracy of investment plans
eight days from the previous year-end due to higher working capital requirements resulting from increased sales volume and higher raw material prices, leading to a significant decline in cash flow from operating activities. Although we were able to curb cash flow from investing activities, free cash flow became negative.
Cash Flow
(¥ billion)
40
37.1
38.2
22.6
18.8
20.8
25.7
20
3.5
7.1
0
(20)
(15.3)
We will keep capital expenditures down by careful examination of projects, while controlling cash flow by reviewing our business portfolio to take a thorough look at our businesses and further reducing cross-shareholdings.
Cash Conversion Cycle
(Days)
120
113*2
115
110
108
107
103
105*1
100
Introduction of FUJI ROIC with the Aim of Improving Management Efficiency
(40)
90
ROIC is a measure of business efficiency using invested capital and operating profit after tax, where invested capital generally uses interest-bearing debt and shareholders' equity. As these items are not assigned to individual manage ment units such as companies and businesses, it was difficult to measure the management efficiency of these units.
Therefore, working capital and fixed assets that can be
attributed to each management unit will be used as a pseudo-type of invested capital, and this will be introduced as FUJI ROIC and adopted as a KPI in the new mid-term management plan. Each management unit will identify and analyze its own FUJI ROIC and work on efficiency-oriented improvement measures to further enhance corporate value for the Company as a whole.
(60)
(56.5)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
(Forecast)
Cash flow from operating activities Free cash flow
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
(Forecast)
*1 The impact of the consolidation of Blommer's balance sheet is not reflected in the figure for fiscal 2018.
*2 The figure for fiscal 2019 has been calculated based on 12 months of results for Group companies that changed their accounting period.
Strategy Financial
Promotion of Interest-Bearing Debt Reduction
Although we have made good progress in reducing interest- bearing debt, which increased as a result of the Blommer acquisition, interest-bearing debt began to increase in fiscal 2021 mainly due to a rise in working capital. We aim to establish an optimal capital structure that will allow us to steadily increase earnings while appropriately managing cash flow and promoting aggressive growth investments.
* Net D/E ratio = Net interest-bearing debt ÷ Shareholders' equity
State of Capital Investment
Business investments made to establish new locations and
early return to profitability. We will also invest management
increase production capacity are scheduled to be sequentially
resources in improving production efficiency, particularly
put into operation, and we will use the funds for further
in Blommer, and focus on strengthening our business
growth investments by recovering the investment through
foundation.
Company Name
Region
Core Products
2021
2022
2023
2024
NEW
Fuji Oil New Orleans, LLC
Americas
Vegetable oils and
UP
fats
NEW
Fuji Brandenburg GmbH
Europe
Soluble pea
UP
polysaccharides
Expansion
Harald Indústria e Comércio de
Americas
Chocolate
UP
Alimentos Ltda, second plant
Expansion
Fuji Oil (Zhaoqing) Co., Ltd.
China
Whipping cream
UP
Improvement of Our Ratio of Goodwill to Net Assets
With the acquisition of Blommer, our goodwill amounted to ¥60.5 billion at the end of fiscal 2018 and our ratio of goodwill to net assets escalated to 38%. While our ratio of goodwill to net assets improved to 26% at the end of fiscal 2021 due to amortization of goodwill and other factors, we feel that it is still too high. In addition, the goodwill balance is expected to increase in fiscal 2022 as a result of reorganizing the North American Oils and Fats Business. We recognize the importance of building a stable financial infrastructure through an increase in profits by aiming to strengthen our business foundation, especially in acquired subsidiaries and restructured companies
Ratio of Goodwill* to Net Assets
(¥ billion)
(%)
250
50
200
38.0
189.5
204.3
40
159.2
158.0
162.9
150
33.3
28.6
30
26.3
26.5
100
20
50
60.5
52.7
46.6
49.9
54.1
10
0
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
(Forecast)
Goodwill* (left scale)
Net assets (left scale)
Ratio of goodwill to net assets (right scale)
* Utilization of goodwill
Reduction of Cross-Shareholdings
Cross-Shareholdings
The Group has been working to reduce its cross-shareholdings
since fiscal 2015, when the Corporate Governance Code
(¥ billion)
(No. of stocks)
became effective. As of the end of fiscal 2021, compared with
15
14.2
60
13.8
13.1
the end of fiscal 2015, approximately 70% of the total
48
45
acquired value of shares that we had owned have been sold,
42
10
40
and we completely sold all of our holdings in 12 listed stocks.
9.1
33
33
30
37
32
32
We will continue to examine our holdings in comparison with
28
26
21
the cost of capital and reduce the types of stocks even those
5
21
21
20
we judge to be reasonable to hold in order to improve capital
5.5
4.7
4.1
efficiency and financial strength.
0
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Amount (left scale)
Number of cross-held stocks (right scale)
Number of listed stocks, included in cross-held stocks (right scale)
Tax Governance
The need to strengthen the tax governance of multinational corporate groups is growing globally, and external disclosure of corporate tax policies is becoming a global standard. In 2022, the Fuji Oil Group formulated the "FUJI OIL GROUP Tax Policy" to indicate its basic approach to taxation and to define
the tax governance structure that the Group should pursue. The Group is committed to fully understanding and complying with its tax principles principles and to properly maintaining and operating its governance structure in order to sustainably improve its corporate value.
FUJI OIL GROUP Tax Policy (Excerpts)
Our Tax Principles
Groupwide Compliance with Laws and Regulations
In accordance with the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy, we will comply with the tax laws and regulations of society and continue to maintain high ethical standards. We will also engage in corporate activities rooted in our communities, actively contribute to society through payment of taxes, and disclose accurate tax information to our shareholders in an appropriate and timely manner.
Governance Controls and Risk Management
Our tax strategy is to implement governance controls and risk management to ensure that the above principles are understood and adhered to within the Group. Governance, internal controls, and risk management, which constitute the tax strategy, are managed by Fuji Oil Holdings, Inc. The CFO of Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. is ultimately responsible for them.
Tax Cost Optimization
Based on the above principles, the Group will strive to optimize tax payments by making appropriate use of tax incentives in line with business purposes and the objectives of the laws of each country, eliminating double taxation through the use of tax treaties, and selecting consolidated tax payment systems, thereby minimizing excessive tax payments and leading to sound maintenance and improvement of corporate value.
As the global economy attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, interest rates and exchange rates remain unstable due to changes in monetary policy in various countries with concerns over inflation. In addition, as country risks such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine have become apparent, the environment surrounding the Group has become highly
unpredictable. We are reducing the financial risk of fluctuating interest rates and foreign exchange by fixing interest rates and utilizing foreign exchange forward contracts. We will strengthen financial monitoring by enhancing profit management and upgrading internal controls through close cooperation with regional headquarters.
Shareholder Return Policy
Our management target for dividends during the new mid-
Dividends per Share / Payout Ratio
term management plan period is a dividend payout ratio of
(Yen)
(%)
30%-40%, which is in line with our policy of providing stable,
60
56
60
52
52
52
consistent dividends. Based on this policy, we plan to pay an
48
50
44
annual dividend of ¥52 per share in fiscal 2022, which is the
40.6
42.6
40
37.1
38.9
40
same amount as the fiscal year prior.
35
30
31.2
30.0
29.4
We had increased our dividends year-on-year for eight
26
32.6
consecutive years through fiscal 2019. However, with the
20
27.4
27.6
20
onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, the current challenge at
hand is to keep a sturdy financial foundation in order to pre-
pare for any unforeseen circumstances. To ensure optimal
0
0
capital allocation moving forward, we will continue to consider
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 2021 2022
(FY)
shareholder return based on growth investments necessary
(Forecast)
Dividends per share (left scale)
Payout ratio (right scale)
for future business development, profit levels, dividend
