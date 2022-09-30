Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2607   JP3816400000

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

(2607)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-30 am EDT
2406.00 JPY   -0.12%
03:04aFuji Oil : Governance(462.86KB)
PU
03:04aFuji Oil : Fact Book 2022 (2 page spread)(7.74MB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : For All Pages (2 page spread)(5.19MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji Oil : Financial Strategy(167.48KB)

09/30/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Strategy

We will steadily implement financial measures to realize the key policy of "Strengthening business foundation" set forth in

but using unique technology to engage in challenges and

We will continue to strive to improve our corporate value by

reforms that contribute to global food culture. We will con-

ensuring that our stakeholders understand the current state of

tinue to invest in human resources, intellectual property, and

the Group, our growth strategy, and the mid-term management

innovative new products that carry on the spirit of our found-

plan and by reflecting in our management their opinions and

ing. I believe that this is the root source of Fuji Oil's value.

suggestions regarding their expectations of the Group.

Increase Capital Efficiency to Improve Financial Structure

Reborn 2024 and practice management with an awareness of the cost of capital.

Tomoki Matsumoto

Director and

Senior Executive Officer,

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Financial Strategy under the New Mid-Term Management Plan Reborn 2024

Reinforcement and Restructuring of the Business Foundation

Total Operating

Cash Flow (three-year cumulative)

Approx.

¥85.0 billion

Improving financial governance

  • Reduction of interest-bearing debt
  • Assured redemption of subordinated debt

Improving capital efficiency

  • Establishment and promotion of FUJI ROIC
  • Careful selection of investments, reduction of cross-shareholdings
  • Improved working capital, shortened and optimized CCC (115 days to 103 days)

Strengthening financial monitoring

  • Strengthening of profit management
  • Risk reduction, strengthening of internal controls and financial risk reduction measures
  • Publication and operational use of tax policy

Capital Expenditures of Approx. ¥60.0 billion

  • Growth investment concentrated on chocolate business in Americas
  • Rationalization investment including reduction of environmental impact

Reduction of Interest-Bearing Debt

• Improvement of D/E ratio

Shareholder Return

  • Stable dividend with payout ratio of 30%-40%

investments strategic to resources

and discipline financial Maintain

onward 2025 fiscal from

of allocation increase

Strategy Financial

In our previous mid-term management plan, "Towards a Further Leap 2020," announced in February 2017, we planned for 6% profit growth (which exceeded the global GDP rate) through organic growth and new businesses. Taking advantage of our solid financial base, we made the decision to acquire Blommer Chocolate Company in January 2019, executing the largest investment in the Group's history at ¥65.0 billion, under our plan of using all cash flow from operating activities for capital expenditures and M&A. On the other hand, in the last five years, we went forward with stock transfers of five of our consolidated subsidiaries and the reduction of cross- shareholdings as measures to improve capital efficiency.

The Group received a major shock in the souvenir and food service markets due to the constrained movement of people caused by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and other factors. Raw material prices began to rise due to expecta-

the previous year-end, to ¥148.8 billion, amid rising interest rates worldwide.

Our financial strategy under the new mid-term management plan rests on the pillars of "improving financial governance," "improving capital efficiency," and "strengthening financial monitoring." We aim to reduce interest-bearing debt and ensure steady redemption of subordinated debt. In an unstable environment where looking ahead into the future can be diffi- cult, we believe it is important to restore the original basic earnings of each of our businesses and to use the cash flow generated to improve our financial position. In addition, in a rapidly changing environment, a digital strategy that maximizes the use of data is essential to operate on a cross-area business axis, which requires speed-focused management.

To advance business management, it is necessary to develop global human resources focused on finance and

Introduction of ROIC

While the Group has traditionally used ROE, which expresses capital efficiency, as an external management indicator for Group management in addition to operating profits, we will be newly introducing ROIC as a management indicator to promote the key policies of the new mid-term management plan.

Due to a historical surge in raw material prices, the Group's working capital deteriorated significantly with worsened capital efficiency in fiscal 2021. In order to achieve sustainable growth and realize the highly profitable portfolio that we aim to achieve in our Vision for 2030 even under such a drastically changing business environment, management that pursues capital efficiency and appropriate business portfolio management are necessary. To these ends, the new mid-term management plan will actively incorporate ROIC as an

indicator that enables us to understand and manage capital efficiency by business and management unit.

As the components of ROIC are broken down into KPIs for each department, the many frontline initiatives involved in the business can improve ROIC. By linking the measures from each management unit, such as improving the productivity of existing assets, improving labor efficiency, implementing thorough cost reduction, and optimizing CCC, the entire Group will have greater awareness of ROIC and regularly monitor and evaluate its performance. It is also expected that ROIC will be used as a criterion for making decisions on how to allocate resources to highly profitable businesses and carefully select investments that exceed the cost of capital, given limited resources.

tions of economic recovery, and the rise in crude oil prices coincided with higher demand for soybean oil and palm oil as biomass energy. Furthermore, there have been concerns of pressure on raw material supply and demand due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, causing raw material prices to remain at all-time highs since the beginning of 2022.

Under these circumstances, the Group was compelled to revise its initial fiscal 2021 plans with a decrease in profits of ¥3.0 billion due to price revisions not keeping pace with raw material prices as well as problems in the U.S. labor market and logistics disruptions. Higher raw material prices led to increased working capital, especially inventory value, resulting in a cash conversion cycle (CCC) of 115 days at the end of fiscal 2021, eight days worse than the previous year-end. Moreover, interest-bearing debt increased significantly from

accounting. We will create an environment in which employees can grow through an educational system that enhances each person's expertise and through a rotation of talent that includes national staff. These efforts will also help us to promote diversity and strengthen our organization.

Last but not least, I believe that my most important role as CFO is to envision what Fuji Oil Holdings should be from a financial perspective, set goals that clearly define the direction of the entire Group, and work hand in hand with the Group's business strategy to take on the challenge of realizing these goals and enhance corporate value. With limited resources, it is essential to identify what investments are truly necessary for Fuji Oil Holdings, and this also means rethinking the Fuji Oil Group's mission.

Fuji Oil was founded on the spirit of not imitating others

Adopted FUJI ROIC as a Tool to Promote Business Portfolio Management

FUJI ROIC

Operating profit after tax

=

Working capital + Fixed assets

FY2024

FY2021 Results

FY2024 Goals

Companywide

5.0%

Companywide ROIC

3.1%

Achieve assumed weighted average cost of capital

Vegetable Oils and Fats

5.4%

8.0%

(WACC) (5%) during mid-term management plan period

Industrial Chocolate

8.5%

7.1%

ROIC of each business unit

Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients

2.0%

6.0%

Allocate management resources in business units to

Soy-based Ingredients

achieve assumed cost of capital (6%)

3.2%

6.5%

32

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

33

Financial Strategy

Through such business management, each business unit

business portfolio, we aim to achieve a Companywide ROIC

will work to allocate resources and improve efficiency with

of 5.0% in fiscal 2024, the final year of our mid-term

an awareness of the cost of capital, allowing each of them to

management plan.

achieve their own ROIC goals. And by strengthening our

Control of Cash Flow

Cash flow from operating activities is targeted to reach ¥85.0 billion for the three-year cumulative period of the new mid- term management plan. In fiscal 2021, our CCC worsened by

To maintain and improve financial discipline, our top priority is to generate free cash flow of ¥10.0 billion or more annually through steady profit growth and by shortening the

Included Components to Consider

ROIC

Operating profit margin

Manufacturing cost ratio

(Gross profit margin)

(Depreciation rate)

SG&A ratio

1

- Tax rate

Research cost ratio

Invested capital turnover rate

Days of working capital

CCC reduction

turnover

Fixed asset turnover ratio

Improvement of

investment efficiency

Candidates for Departmental Goal Setting

  • Sales ratio by business
  • Sales price control
  • Cost reduction
  • Staff optimization
  • Productivity improvement
  • Equipment depreciation optimization
  • Development of high-value-added products
  • New production technologies
  • Prevent delays of accounts receivable collection, reduce sites with accounts receivable
  • Reduce inventory days, inventory amount, and value of inventory
  • Optimize payment site
  • Equipment turnover, investment amount, concentration
  • Transfer or removal by sale of unnecessary assets
  • Improvement of asset effectiveness and utilization rate
  • Improvement of accuracy of investment plans

eight days from the previous year-end due to higher working capital requirements resulting from increased sales volume and higher raw material prices, leading to a significant decline in cash flow from operating activities. Although we were able to curb cash flow from investing activities, free cash flow became negative.

Cash Flow

(¥ billion)

40

37.1

38.2

22.6

18.8

20.8

25.7

20

3.5

7.1

0

(20)

(15.3)

  1. We will keep capital expenditures down by careful examination of projects, while controlling cash flow by reviewing our business portfolio to take a thorough look at our businesses and further reducing cross-shareholdings.

Cash Conversion Cycle

(Days)

120

113*2

115

110

108

107

103

105*1

100

Introduction of FUJI ROIC with the Aim of Improving Management Efficiency

(40)

90

ROIC is a measure of business efficiency using invested capital and operating profit after tax, where invested capital generally uses interest-bearing debt and shareholders' equity. As these items are not assigned to individual manage­ ment units such as companies and businesses, it was difficult to measure the management efficiency of these units.

Therefore, working capital and fixed assets that can be

attributed to each management unit will be used as a pseudo-type of invested capital, and this will be introduced as FUJI ROIC and adopted as a KPI in the new mid-term management plan. Each management unit will identify and analyze its own FUJI ROIC and work on efficiency-oriented improvement measures to further enhance corporate value for the Company as a whole.

(60)

(56.5)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

(Forecast)

Cash flow from operating activities  Free cash flow

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

(Forecast)

*1 The impact of the consolidation of Blommer's balance sheet is not reflected in the figure for fiscal 2018.

*2 The figure for fiscal 2019 has been calculated based on 12 months of results for Group companies that changed their accounting period.

Strategy Financial

Promotion of Interest-Bearing Debt Reduction

Although we have made good progress in reducing interest- bearing debt, which increased as a result of the Blommer acquisition, interest-bearing debt began to increase in fiscal 2021 mainly due to a rise in working capital. We aim to establish an optimal capital structure that will allow us to steadily increase earnings while appropriately managing cash flow and promoting aggressive growth investments.

Net D/E Ratio*

(¥ billion)

(Times)

200

190.3

1.0

175.9

182.9

0.87

171.3

160

160.5

146.2

148.8

145.5

0.8

160.2

131.3

120

0.75

0.73

0.69

0.6

0.63

80

0.4

40

0.2

0

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

(Forecast)

Interest-bearing debt (left scale)  Shareholders' equity (left scale) Net D/E ratio* (right scale)

* Net D/E ratio = Net interest-bearing debt ÷ Shareholders' equity

State of Capital Investment

Business investments made to establish new locations and

early return to profitability. We will also invest management

increase production capacity are scheduled to be sequentially

resources in improving production efficiency, particularly

put into operation, and we will use the funds for further

in Blommer, and focus on strengthening our business

growth investments by recovering the investment through

foundation.

Company Name

Region

Core Products

2021

2022

2023

2024

NEW

Fuji Oil New Orleans, LLC

Americas

Vegetable oils and

UP

fats

NEW

Fuji Brandenburg GmbH

Europe

Soluble pea

UP

polysaccharides

Expansion

Harald Indústria e Comércio de

Americas

Chocolate

UP

Alimentos Ltda, second plant

Expansion

Fuji Oil (Zhaoqing) Co., Ltd.

China

Whipping cream

UP

Improvement of Our Ratio of Goodwill to Net Assets

With the acquisition of Blommer, our goodwill amounted to ¥60.5 billion at the end of fiscal 2018 and our ratio of goodwill to net assets escalated to 38%. While our ratio of goodwill to net assets improved to 26% at the end of fiscal 2021 due to amortization of goodwill and other factors, we feel that it is still too high. In addition, the goodwill balance is expected to increase in fiscal 2022 as a result of reorganizing the North American Oils and Fats Business. We recognize the importance of building a stable financial infrastructure through an increase in profits by aiming to strengthen our business foundation, especially in acquired subsidiaries and restructured companies

Ratio of Goodwill* to Net Assets

(¥ billion)

(%)

250

50

200

38.0

189.5

204.3

40

159.2

158.0

162.9

150

33.3

28.6

30

26.3

26.5

100

20

50

60.5

52.7

46.6

49.9

54.1

10

0

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

(Forecast)

Goodwill* (left scale) 

Net assets (left scale) 

Ratio of goodwill to net assets (right scale)

* Utilization of goodwill

Reduction of Cross-Shareholdings

Cross-Shareholdings

The Group has been working to reduce its cross-shareholdings

since fiscal 2015, when the Corporate Governance Code

(¥ billion)

(No. of stocks)

became effective. As of the end of fiscal 2021, compared with

15

14.2

60

13.8

13.1

the end of fiscal 2015, approximately 70% of the total

48

45

acquired value of shares that we had owned have been sold,

42

10

40

and we completely sold all of our holdings in 12 listed stocks.

9.1

33

33

30

37

32

32

We will continue to examine our holdings in comparison with

28

26

21

the cost of capital and reduce the types of stocks even those

5

21

21

20

we judge to be reasonable to hold in order to improve capital

5.5

4.7

4.1

efficiency and financial strength.

0

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Amount (left scale) 

Number of cross-held stocks (right scale)

Number of listed stocks, included in cross-held stocks (right scale)

34

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

35

Tax Governance

The need to strengthen the tax governance of multinational corporate groups is growing globally, and external disclosure of corporate tax policies is becoming a global standard. In 2022, the Fuji Oil Group formulated the "FUJI OIL GROUP Tax Policy" to indicate its basic approach to taxation and to define

the tax governance structure that the Group should pursue. The Group is committed to fully understanding and complying with its tax principles principles and to properly maintaining and operating its governance structure in order to sustainably improve its corporate value.

FUJI OIL GROUP Tax Policy (Excerpts)

Our Tax Principles

Groupwide Compliance with Laws and Regulations

In accordance with the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy, we will comply with the tax laws and regulations of society and continue to maintain high ethical standards. We will also engage in corporate activities rooted in our communities, actively contribute to society through payment of taxes, and disclose accurate tax information to our shareholders in an appropriate and timely manner.

Governance Controls and Risk Management

Our tax strategy is to implement governance controls and risk management to ensure that the above principles are understood and adhered to within the Group. Governance, internal controls, and risk management, which constitute the tax strategy, are managed by Fuji Oil Holdings, Inc. The CFO of Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. is ultimately responsible for them.

Tax Cost Optimization

Based on the above principles, the Group will strive to optimize tax payments by making appropriate use of tax incentives in line with business purposes and the objectives of the laws of each country, eliminating double taxation through the use of tax treaties, and selecting consolidated tax payment systems, thereby minimizing excessive tax payments and leading to sound maintenance and improvement of corporate value.

FUJI OIL GROUP Tax Policy

https://www.fujioilholdings.com/pdf/en/sustainability/policy/tax_policy220331.pdf

Financial Risk Management

As the global economy attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, interest rates and exchange rates remain unstable due to changes in monetary policy in various countries with concerns over inflation. In addition, as country risks such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine have become apparent, the environment surrounding the Group has become highly

unpredictable. We are reducing the financial risk of fluctuating interest rates and foreign exchange by fixing interest rates and utilizing foreign exchange forward contracts. We will strengthen financial monitoring by enhancing profit management and upgrading internal controls through close cooperation with regional headquarters.

Shareholder Return Policy

Our management target for dividends during the new mid-

Dividends per Share / Payout Ratio

term management plan period is a dividend payout ratio of

(Yen)

(%)

30%-40%, which is in line with our policy of providing stable,

60

56

60

52

52

52

consistent dividends. Based on this policy, we plan to pay an

48

50

44

annual dividend of ¥52 per share in fiscal 2022, which is the

40.6

42.6

40

37.1

38.9

40

same amount as the fiscal year prior.

35

30

31.2

30.0

29.4

We had increased our dividends year-on-year for eight

26

32.6

consecutive years through fiscal 2019. However, with the

20

27.4

27.6

20

onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, the current challenge at

hand is to keep a sturdy financial foundation in order to pre-

pare for any unforeseen circumstances. To ensure optimal

0

0

capital allocation moving forward, we will continue to consider

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020 2021 2022

(FY)

shareholder return based on growth investments necessary

(Forecast)

Dividends per share (left scale) 

Payout ratio (right scale)

for future business development, profit levels, dividend

payout ratios, and other factors.

36 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 06:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
03:04aFuji Oil : Governance(462.86KB)
PU
03:04aFuji Oil : Fact Book 2022 (2 page spread)(7.74MB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : For All Pages (2 page spread)(5.19MB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : For All Pages (Single page) (4.87MB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : Introduction(672.04KB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : Value Creation(949.16KB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : Financial Strategy(167.48KB)
PU
02:54aFuji Oil : Foundation of Value Creation(981.69KB)
PU
09/29FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/04Fuji Oil : Corporate Governance Report (861.33KB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 497 B 3 440 M 3 440 M
Net income 2023 10 000 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
Net Debt 2023 124 B 860 M 860 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 207 B 1 433 M 1 433 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 623
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 409,00 JPY
Average target price 2 166,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikio Sakai President, CEO & Representative Director
Tomoki Matsumoto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Haruyasu Kida Director, CTO & Senior Executive Officer
Takehiko Sumiya Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Kazuhiro Mishina Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.3.84%1 433
NESTLÉ S.A.-17.01%297 832
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.54%79 685
GENERAL MILLS, INC.16.93%46 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY19.26%46 476
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.97%46 388