Fuji Oil : For All Pages (2 page spread)(5.19MB)

Together with our stakeholders, we will co-create a sustainable future for food, based on plant-based ingredients that are both delicious and healthy.
Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy
Mission (Our reason for being)
The Fuji Oil Group seeks to develop the potential of food ingredients.
We will contribute to the happiness and well-being of the people by offering delicious and healthy food.
Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy
In October 2015, we established the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy to preserve, further evolve, and pass on the DNA that has been crucial to our Group since its founding. Guided by our Management Philosophy, we have set forth our Mission (our reason for being), Vision, Values (the values that inform our actions), and Our Principles in our efforts to grow sustainably while fulfilling our social responsibilities.
Vision for 2030
Based on the spirit of the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy, we have formulated our Vision for 2030, which outlines the contributions we should make in anticipation of 2030, and announced this vision in May 2022. In pursuit of Vision for 2030, we have divided the nine years leading up to 2030 into three phases.
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
1
Editorial Policy
The Fuji Oil Group publishes the Integrated Report and the Sustainability Report annually as tools for communicating with our stakeholders.
Scope of Coverage
Activities of the Fuji Oil Group
Contents
The Integrated Report provides a general overview of our Group business and outlines our medium- to long-term strategies. By communicating this information, we hope to encourage our stakeholders to continue engaging with us in enhancing our corporate value. On the other hand, the Sustainability Report complements the sustainability information in the Integrated Report and aims to comprehensively and honestly report our approach and initiatives to address the Group's impact on sustainability to a broad range of stakeholders.
Integrated Report 2022 was prepared in accordance with the following editorial policy.
Report in a transparent manner on the Group's measures for strengthen- ing its business by incorporating the views of stakeholders obtained through discussions, as well as on issues and matters that may be con- strued negatively by readers
Provide information to investors and our wide range of other stakeholders within and outside the Group to enhance their awareness of the Group's busi- ness model and value creation story over the short, medium, and long terms
Deepen discussions that contribute to management improvement through the production process.
Reference Guidelines
The International Integrated Reporting Framework issued by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)
"Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation," Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
The performance data over the long term is provided as a separate edition of the integrated report.
Regional headquarters in Japan, the Fuji Oil Group/the Group: All Group companies in Japan and overseas, including Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
Period Covered
Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022)
Details of some prior and more recent activities and initiatives are also included.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements such as earnings forecasts of the Fuji Oil Group and other projections contained in this report reflect the Group's current analysis based on information available at the time of publication. Please be aware that actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements due to various factors such as economic trends and the environment surrounding the Group.
The Group's approach and initiatives concerning impacts on the sustainability of society are reported in a honest and comprehensive manner.
Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022)
Strengthening the Foundation: Mid-Term Management Plan
Fuji
(Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2024) Reborn 2024
Oil
20
Special Three-Person Discussion:
Group's
Background and Motivation behind the Formulation of the New Mid-Term Management Plan
26
Fuji Oil Group Risk Management
Creation Value
32
Financial Strategy
StrategyFinancial
Evaluation from Society (Abridged)
ESG-Related
CDP
Triple A rating from CDP in 2021 for all three categories: climate change, water security, and forests
(highest rating for second consecutive year)
MSCI
Listed in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index (sixth consecutive year), MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Index (fourth consecutive year), and MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Select Index (fourth consecu- tive year)
The Inclusion of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. in any MSCI index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates.
FTSE
Listed in the FTSE4GOOD Developed Index, FTSE4GOOD Japan Index, FTSE Blossom Japan Index (second consecutive year), and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index (Selected for the first time)
FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.
S&P/JPX
Listed in the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index (sixth consecutive year)
Health management and Other
• Listed in national rankings
• "Platinum Kurumin"
of Great Place to Work in
certification from Japan's
Brazil Harald Indústria e
Ministry of Health, Labour
Comércio de Alimentos
and Welfare
Ltda (Brazil)
• Named among the top 500 in the large enterprises category (White 500) of the 2022 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Nippon Kenko Kaigi
IR-Related
February 2022 Received the Grand Prize at the Nikkei Integrated Report Awards (for fourth consecutive year)
February 2022 Selected as an "excellent integrated report" (for second consecutive year) and "most improved integrated report" (for second time) by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)
* Formerly called the Nikkei Annual Report Awards until 2020
External initiatives we support and participate in
September 2004
Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)
February 2021
World Cocoa Foundation (WCF)
December 2021
UN Global Compact Network Japan (GCNJ)
2013
Global Shea Alliance (GSA)
January 2013
UN Global Compact (UNGC)
2015
Shea Network Ghana
December 2016
Male Leaders Coalition for Empowerment of Women
by the Japan's Cabinet Office
March 2017
The Consumer Goods Forum
May 2019
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
October 2019
Japan Sustainable Palm Oil Network (JaSPON)
April 2020
Platform for Sustainable Cocoa in Developing Countries
May 2020
Round Table on Responsible Soy (RTRS)
May 2020
Approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
June 2020
Palm Oil Collaboration Group (POCG)
April 2021
Japan Business Initiative for Biodiversity (JBIB)
37
Foundation of
Value Creation
62
Business Strategy
83
Governance
Research and Development
Production Activities
Sustainable Procurement
DX
Special Conversation:
Utilizing and Strengthening Intangible Assets for Group Growth
Environment Initiatives
Business Portfolio Management
Management of Business Segments and Regions
Vegetable Oils and Fats Business
Industrial Chocolate Business
Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business
Soy-BasedIngredients Business
Corporate Governance
Group Governance
Directors and Executive Officers
Management's Discussion and Analysis
Data Highlights
56
Considering Human Rights
57
Human Resources to Support
CreationValueofFoundation
Value Creation
74 Initiatives Focused on New Business Creation
78
Special Conversation:
Business
The Fuji Oil Group's
80
Challenges toward Co-Creating
Strategy
Area Strategy
a Sustainable Future for Food
Governance
104 Corporate Profile / Stock Information / Major Group Companies
Please refer to Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022) for details on these evaluations and initiatives.
104 Regarding the Issuance of Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
3
Transition to Group Holdings structure
Challenge and Innovation
As the last entrant in the oil refining industry, Fuji Oil has been able to develop its own unique way by tirelessly taking on new challenges and pioneering new paths. Our attitude of striving for challenge and innovation, without imitating others, is the foundation of Fuji Oil's craftsmanship.
(Photo: Press extraction equipment for southeastern oils and fats originated in Japan)
Safety, Quality, and the Environment
As a food manufacturer, we are committed to ensuring food safety and quality, conducting business activities in an environmentally friendly manner, and ensuring the occupational safety of our employees, who are our most precious asset. We are committed to upholding this spirit as the premise of our management and a value that all of our employees should hold in their actions.
Introduction
Contribute to
the Happiness and Well-Being of People through Delicious and Healthy Food
Since our founding, we have heightened our technology and created new valuable materials, with south eastern oils and fats and soy protein ingredients at the core of our business. We have been pursuing,
realizing, and evolving the possibilities of food ingre- dients, while maintaining our intent to contribute to the joy of eating and good health, which will also contribute to society and the earth.
Fuji Oil Group's DNA and History
Fuji Oil Group Consolidated Net Sales
Contribute to
Our Customers
Since its foundation, Fuji Oil's basic philosophy has been that our first responsibility is to contribute to our customers and that we will also achieve growth by providing better products that our customers demand. This spirit is carried forward in the Basic Management Principles and in the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy formulated in 2015. We aim to be a company that pursues contributions to cus- tomers, consumers, and stakeholders, while achieving sustainable growth.
2019
Blommer Chocolate
Company (U.S.) joins the Group
(¥ billion)
1993
2012
2015
400
Completed development of
Development of world's
Harald Indústria e
technology for producing
first soy separation and
Comércio de Alimentos Ltda
soluble soy polysaccharides
fractionation technology
(Brazil) joins the Group
USS manufacturing
method
Domestic net sales
Overseas net sales
1980
1992
1995
300
Establishment
Establishment of
Development of first cheese flavor
of Fuji Oil Europe
Fuji Oil (Zhangjiagang)
ingredients in Japan, enzymatic
in Belgium
in China
interesterification technology for
oils and fats
1968
200
1981
1987
World's first production
Establishment of
Establishment of
of aseptic packaging for
Fuji Oil (Singapore)
Fuji Vegetable
high-fat cream
Pte. Ltd.
Oil, Inc.
1950
1955
1961
1969
(United States)
100
Establishment
Production begins for
Sales of soy protein
Operations commence at
of Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.
vegetable fats for
ingredients begin
Hannan Plant
chocolate in Japan
0
1950
1960
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
2021
(FY)
Breaking ground
Dawn of proprietary technologies
Overseas expansion
Era of reform
4
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
5
Fuji Oil Group Businesses
At a Glance (FY2021 Results)
Global Development of Four Main Businesses
Business Strategy P62
Raw Materials
Product Line
Palm,
etc.
Soybeans
and segregation
Vegetable Oils and Fats
Soy-Based Ingredients
Vegetable fats
for
Oils and
fats for
Edible oils
Low-fat
soy milk
Separation
chocolate
food processing
and fats
Soy
cream
Industrial Chocolate
Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients
Soy-Based Ingredients Business
Share (Company estimate)
Soy Protein Ingredients: No. 1 in Japan
Soluble Soy Polysaccharides:
No.1 worldwide
Core Product Line
Soy protein isolate
Textured soy protein
Net Sales (outer circle)
¥433.8 billion
Operating Profit
(inner circle)
¥15.0 billion
(Unit: ¥ billion)
Note: The figures in the chart above do not include Group administrative expenses and consolidated adjustments
Vegetable Oils and
Fats Business
Share (Company estimate)
Vegetable Fats for Chocolate (CBE)*1: World's top 3
*1 Vegetable fats for chocolate with the same physical properties as cocoa butter
Core Product Line
Introduction
Cocoa
Sugar
Preparations
Reprocessing
Preparations
Whipping cream
USS soy milk
-processed
Soy protein ingredients
Chocolate
Margarine
products
Soy protein foods
Filling
• Whipped cream type
Soluble soy
Cheese flavor ingredients
• Cream cheese alternatives
polysaccharides
• Block cheese type
Creating the Next "Surprisingly Delicious" Food with Plant-Based Ingredients
Initiatives Focused on New Business Creation P74
technologies
New
technologies
of
Advanced
Soy-Based
Emulsified and
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils
Fermented
and Fats
Ingredients
34.2
Soy protein foods
Soluble soy
polysaccharides
2.1
79.1
135.0
1.6
Emulsified and
7.4
Fermented Ingredients
Business
Share (Company estimate)
Fillings: No. 1 in China
7.5
Core Product Line
185.5
Industrial Chocolate
Vegetable fats for
Frying oils and fats
chocolate
Powdered oils and fats Fats and oils for chilled confectionery
Industrial Chocolate
Business
Share (Company estimate)
Industrial Chocolate: No. 3 worldwide, No. 1 in Japan
Core Product Line
Integration
ingredients
To Customers and Consumers
Food manufacturers
Retails stores and
Dining and takeout
Beverage
convenience stores
industry
manufacturers
Whipping cream
Margarine
Pure chocolate*2
Compound coating
chocolate*3
Cheese flavor ingredients Fillings
Chocolate for ice cream Molded chocolate
coating
*2 Chocolate made of cocoa butter derived from cocoa beans
*3 Chocolate made of other vegetable oils and fats
Other
Consumers
Creating Further Value in Response to Social Transformation
The Fuji Oil Group's Value Creation P14
Our Constant Creation of Value
Our Value Going Forward
Deliciousness
Convenience
Deliciousness and healthiness
Food diversity
Functionality
Sustainable food value chain
Results by Region
Net Sales (outer circle) Operating Profit (inner circle)
(Unit: ¥ billion)
Global Business Network
14 countries and regions
Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries
37
Europe
China
28.6
27.1
1.1
Southeast
1.0
Asia
45.5
1.9
166.5
Japan
0.6
14.1
166.1
Americas
Note: The figures in the chart above do not include Group administrative expenses and consolidated adjustments
6
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
7
