Fuji Oil : For All Pages (2 page spread)(5.19MB)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Integrated Report F U J I O I L G R O U P Vision for 2030 Together with our stakeholders, we will co-create a sustainable future for food, based on plant-based ingredients that are both delicious and healthy. Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy Mission (Our reason for being) The Fuji Oil Group seeks to develop the potential of food ingredients. We will contribute to the happiness and well-being of the people by offering delicious and healthy food. Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy In October 2015, we established the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy to preserve, further evolve, and pass on the DNA that has been crucial to our Group since its founding. Guided by our Management Philosophy, we have set forth our Mission (our reason for being), Vision, Values (the values that inform our actions), and Our Principles in our efforts to grow sustainably while fulfilling our social responsibilities. Vision for 2030 Based on the spirit of the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy, we have formulated our Vision for 2030, which outlines the contributions we should make in anticipation of 2030, and announced this vision in May 2022. In pursuit of Vision for 2030, we have divided the nine years leading up to 2030 into three phases. FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 1 Editorial Policy The Fuji Oil Group publishes the Integrated Report and the Sustainability Report annually as tools for communicating with our stakeholders. Scope of Coverage Activities of the Fuji Oil Group Contents The Integrated Report provides a general overview of our Group business and outlines our medium- to long-term strategies. By communicating this information, we hope to encourage our stakeholders to continue engaging with us in enhancing our corporate value. On the other hand, the Sustainability Report complements the sustainability information in the Integrated Report and aims to comprehensively and honestly report our approach and initiatives to address the Group's impact on sustainability to a broad range of stakeholders. Integrated Report 2022 was prepared in accordance with the following editorial policy. Report in a transparent manner on the Group's measures for strengthen- ing its business by incorporating the views of stakeholders obtained through discussions, as well as on issues and matters that may be con- strued negatively by readers Provide information to investors and our wide range of other stakeholders within and outside the Group to enhance their awareness of the Group's busi- ness model and value creation story over the short, medium, and long terms Deepen discussions that contribute to management improvement through the production process. Reference Guidelines The International Integrated Reporting Framework issued by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) "Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation," Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry The performance data over the long term is provided as a separate edition of the integrated report. Fact Book 2022 https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/ir/library/fact_book/ Company Names Company names are presented as follows: Fuji Oil Holdings: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (holding company), Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.: Regional headquarters in Japan, the Fuji Oil Group/the Group: All Group companies in Japan and overseas, including Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. Period Covered Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022) Details of some prior and more recent activities and initiatives are also included. Forward-Looking Statements Forward-looking statements such as earnings forecasts of the Fuji Oil Group and other projections contained in this report reflect the Group's current analysis based on information available at the time of publication. Please be aware that actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements due to various factors such as economic trends and the environment surrounding the Group. The Group's approach and initiatives concerning impacts on the sustainability of society are reported in a honest and comprehensive manner. Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022) https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/sustainability/ Introduction 14 The Fuji Oil Group's Value Creation 32 Financial Strategy 4 Fuji Oil Group's DNA and History 6 Fuji Oil Group Businesses 7 At a Glance Introduction 8 Message from the CEO 15 The Fuji Oil Group's Value Creation Goals The 17 Strengthening the Foundation: Mid-Term Management Plan Fuji (Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2024) Reborn 2024 Oil 20 Special Three-Person Discussion: Group's Background and Motivation behind the Formulation of the New Mid-Term Management Plan 26 Fuji Oil Group Risk Management Creation Value 32 Financial Strategy StrategyFinancial Evaluation from Society (Abridged) ESG-Related CDP Triple A rating from CDP in 2021 for all three categories: climate change, water security, and forests

(highest rating for second consecutive year) MSCI Listed in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index (sixth consecutive year), MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Index (fourth consecutive year), and MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Select Index (fourth consecu- tive year) The Inclusion of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. in any MSCI index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates. FTSE Listed in the FTSE4GOOD Developed Index, FTSE4GOOD Japan Index, FTSE Blossom Japan Index (second consecutive year), and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index (Selected for the first time) FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index. S&P/JPX Listed in the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index (sixth consecutive year) Health management and Other • Listed in national rankings • "Platinum Kurumin" of Great Place to Work in certification from Japan's Brazil Harald Indústria e Ministry of Health, Labour Comércio de Alimentos and Welfare Ltda (Brazil) • Named among the top 500 in the large enterprises category (White 500) of the 2022 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Nippon Kenko Kaigi IR-Related February 2022 Received the Grand Prize at the Nikkei Integrated Report Awards (for fourth consecutive year) February 2022 Selected as an "excellent integrated report" (for second consecutive year) and "most improved integrated report" (for second time) by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) * Formerly called the Nikkei Annual Report Awards until 2020 External initiatives we support and participate in September 2004 Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) February 2021 World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) December 2021 UN Global Compact Network Japan (GCNJ) 2013 Global Shea Alliance (GSA) January 2013 UN Global Compact (UNGC) 2015 Shea Network Ghana December 2016 Male Leaders Coalition for Empowerment of Women by the Japan's Cabinet Office March 2017 The Consumer Goods Forum May 2019 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) October 2019 Japan Sustainable Palm Oil Network (JaSPON) April 2020 Platform for Sustainable Cocoa in Developing Countries May 2020 Round Table on Responsible Soy (RTRS) May 2020 Approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) June 2020 Palm Oil Collaboration Group (POCG) April 2021 Japan Business Initiative for Biodiversity (JBIB) 37 Foundation of Value Creation 62 Business Strategy 83 Governance Research and Development Production Activities Sustainable Procurement DX Special Conversation:

Utilizing and Strengthening Intangible Assets for Group Growth Environment Initiatives Business Portfolio Management Management of Business Segments and Regions Vegetable Oils and Fats Business Industrial Chocolate Business Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business Soy-Based Ingredients Business Corporate Governance Group Governance Directors and Executive Officers Management's Discussion and Analysis Data Highlights 56 Considering Human Rights 57 Human Resources to Support CreationValueofFoundation Value Creation 74 Initiatives Focused on New Business Creation 78 Special Conversation: Business The Fuji Oil Group's 80 Challenges toward Co-Creating Strategy Area Strategy a Sustainable Future for Food Governance 104 Corporate Profile / Stock Information / Major Group Companies Please refer to Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022) for details on these evaluations and initiatives. Stakeholder engagement https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/sustainability/stakeholder_engagement/ 2 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 104 Regarding the Issuance of Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 3 Transition to Group Holdings structure Challenge and Innovation As the last entrant in the oil refining industry, Fuji Oil has been able to develop its own unique way by tirelessly taking on new challenges and pioneering new paths. Our attitude of striving for challenge and innovation, without imitating others, is the foundation of Fuji Oil's craftsmanship. (Photo: Press extraction equipment for southeastern oils and fats originated in Japan) Safety, Quality, and the Environment As a food manufacturer, we are committed to ensuring food safety and quality, conducting business activities in an environmentally friendly manner, and ensuring the occupational safety of our employees, who are our most precious asset. We are committed to upholding this spirit as the premise of our management and a value that all of our employees should hold in their actions. Introduction Contribute to the Happiness and Well-Being of People through Delicious and Healthy Food Since our founding, we have heightened our technology and created new valuable materials, with south­ eastern oils and fats and soy protein ingredients at the core of our business. We have been pursuing,­ realizing, and evolving the possibilities of food ingre- dients, while maintaining our intent to ­contribute to the joy of eating and good health, which will also contribute to society and the earth. Fuji Oil Group's DNA and History Fuji Oil Group Consolidated Net Sales Contribute to Our Customers Since its foundation, Fuji Oil's basic philosophy has been that our first responsibility is to contribute to our customers and that we will also achieve growth by providing better products that our customers demand. This spirit is carried forward in the Basic Management Principles and in the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy formulated in 2015. We aim to be a company that pursues contributions to cus- tomers, consumers, and stakeholders, while achieving sustainable growth. 2019 Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.) joins the Group (¥ billion) 1993 2012 2015 400 Completed development of Development of world's Harald Indústria e technology for producing first soy separation and Comércio de Alimentos Ltda soluble soy polysaccharides fractionation technology (Brazil) joins the Group USS manufacturing method Domestic net sales Overseas net sales 1980 1992 1995 300 Establishment Establishment of Development of first cheese flavor of Fuji Oil Europe Fuji Oil (Zhangjiagang) ingredients in Japan, enzymatic in Belgium in China interesterification technology for oils and fats 1968 200 1981 1987 World's first production Establishment of Establishment of of aseptic packaging for Fuji Oil (Singapore) Fuji Vegetable high-fat cream Pte. Ltd. Oil, Inc. 1950 1955 1961 1969 (United States) 100 Establishment Production begins for Sales of soy protein Operations commence at of Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. vegetable fats for ingredients begin Hannan Plant chocolate in Japan 0 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2021 (FY) Breaking ground Dawn of proprietary technologies Overseas expansion Era of reform 4 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 5 Fuji Oil Group Businesses At a Glance (FY2021 Results) Global Development of Four Main Businesses Business Strategy P62 Raw Materials Product Line Palm, etc. Soybeans and segregation Vegetable Oils and Fats Soy-Based Ingredients Vegetable fats for Oils and fats for Edible oils Low-fat soy milk Separation chocolate food processing and fats Soy cream Industrial Chocolate Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Soy-Based Ingredients Business Share (Company estimate) Soy Protein Ingredients: No. 1 in Japan Soluble Soy Polysaccharides: No.1 worldwide Core Product Line Soy protein isolate Textured soy protein Net Sales (outer circle) ¥433.8 billion Operating Profit (inner circle) ¥15.0 billion (Unit: ¥ billion) Note: The figures in the chart above do not include Group administrative expenses and consolidated adjustments Vegetable Oils and Fats Business Share (Company estimate) Vegetable Fats for Chocolate (CBE)*1: World's top 3 *1 Vegetable fats for chocolate with the same physical properties as cocoa butter Core Product Line Introduction Cocoa Sugar Preparations Reprocessing Preparations Whipping cream USS soy milk -processed Soy protein ingredients Chocolate Margarine products Soy protein foods Filling • Whipped cream type Soluble soy Cheese flavor ingredients • Cream cheese alternatives polysaccharides • Block cheese type Creating the Next "Surprisingly Delicious" Food with Plant-Based Ingredients Initiatives Focused on New Business Creation P74 technologies New technologies of Advanced Soy-Based Emulsified and Ingredients Vegetable Oils Fermented and Fats Ingredients 34.2 Soy protein foods Soluble soy polysaccharides 2.1 79.1 135.0 1.6 Emulsified and 7.4 Fermented Ingredients Business Share (Company estimate) Fillings: No. 1 in China 7.5 Core Product Line 185.5 Industrial Chocolate Vegetable fats for Frying oils and fats chocolate Powdered oils and fats Fats and oils for chilled confectionery Industrial Chocolate Business Share (Company estimate) Industrial Chocolate: No. 3 worldwide, No. 1 in Japan Core Product Line Integration ingredients To Customers and Consumers Food manufacturers Retails stores and Dining and takeout Beverage convenience stores industry manufacturers Whipping cream Margarine Pure chocolate*2 Compound coating chocolate*3 Cheese flavor ingredients Fillings Chocolate for ice cream Molded chocolate coating *2 Chocolate made of cocoa butter derived from cocoa beans *3 Chocolate made of other vegetable oils and fats Other Consumers Creating Further Value in Response to Social Transformation The Fuji Oil Group's Value Creation P14 Our Constant Creation of Value Our Value Going Forward Deliciousness Convenience Deliciousness and healthiness Food diversity Functionality Sustainable food value chain Results by Region Net Sales (outer circle) Operating Profit (inner circle) (Unit: ¥ billion) Global Business Network 14 countries and regions Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries 37 Europe China 28.6 27.1 1.1 Southeast 1.0 Asia 45.5 1.9 166.5 Japan 0.6 14.1 166.1 Americas Note: The figures in the chart above do not include Group administrative expenses and consolidated adjustments 6 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 7 This is an excerpt of the original content. 