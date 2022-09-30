Advanced search
    2607   JP3816400000

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

(2607)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-30 am EDT
2406.00 JPY   -0.12%
Fuji Oil : For All Pages (2 page spread)(5.19MB)

09/30/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Integrated Report

F U J I O I L G R O U P

Vision for

2030

Together with our stakeholders, we will co-create a sustainable future for food, based on plant-based ingredients that are both delicious and healthy.

Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy

Mission (Our reason for being)

The Fuji Oil Group seeks to develop the potential of food ingredients.

We will contribute to the happiness and well-being of the people by offering delicious and healthy food.

Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy

In October 2015, we established the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy to preserve, further evolve, and pass on the DNA that has been crucial to our Group since its founding. Guided by our Management Philosophy, we have set forth our Mission (our reason for being), Vision, Values (the values that inform our actions), and Our Principles in our efforts to grow sustainably while fulfilling our social responsibilities.

Vision for 2030

Based on the spirit of the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy, we have formulated our Vision for 2030, which outlines the contributions we should make in anticipation of 2030, and announced this vision in May 2022. In pursuit of Vision for 2030, we have divided the nine years leading up to 2030 into three phases.

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

1

Editorial Policy

The Fuji Oil Group publishes the Integrated Report and the Sustainability Report annually as tools for communicating with our stakeholders.

Scope of Coverage

Activities of the Fuji Oil Group

Contents

The Integrated Report provides a general overview of our Group business and outlines our medium- to long-term strategies. By communicating this information, we hope to encourage our stakeholders to continue engaging with us in enhancing our corporate value. On the other hand, the Sustainability Report complements the sustainability information in the Integrated Report and aims to comprehensively and honestly report our approach and initiatives to address the Group's impact on sustainability to a broad range of stakeholders.

Integrated Report 2022 was prepared in accordance with the following editorial policy.

  1. Report in a transparent manner on the Group's measures for strengthen- ing its business by incorporating the views of stakeholders obtained through discussions, as well as on issues and matters that may be con- strued negatively by readers
  2. Provide information to investors and our wide range of other stakeholders within and outside the Group to enhance their awareness of the Group's busi- ness model and value creation story over the short, medium, and long terms
  3. Deepen discussions that contribute to management improvement through the production process.

Reference Guidelines

The International Integrated Reporting Framework issued by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)

"Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation," Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

The performance data over the long term is provided as a separate edition of the integrated report.

Fact Book 2022

https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/ir/library/fact_book/

Company Names

Company names are presented as follows:

Fuji Oil Holdings: Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (holding company), Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.:

Regional headquarters in Japan, the Fuji Oil Group/the Group: All Group companies in Japan and overseas, including Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Period Covered

Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022)

Details of some prior and more recent activities and initiatives are also included.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements such as earnings forecasts of the Fuji Oil Group and other projections contained in this report reflect the Group's current analysis based on information available at the time of publication. Please be aware that actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements due to various factors such as economic trends and the environment surrounding the Group.

The Group's approach and initiatives concerning impacts on the sustainability of society are reported in a honest and comprehensive manner.

Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022)

https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/sustainability/

Introduction

14

The Fuji Oil Group's Value Creation

32

Financial Strategy

4

Fuji Oil Group's DNA and History

6

Fuji Oil Group Businesses

7

At a Glance

Introduction

8

Message from the CEO

15

The Fuji Oil Group's Value Creation Goals

The

17

Strengthening the Foundation: Mid-Term Management Plan

Fuji

(Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2024) Reborn 2024

Oil

20

Special Three-Person Discussion:

Group's

Background and Motivation behind the Formulation of the New Mid-Term Management Plan

26

Fuji Oil Group Risk Management

Creation Value

32

Financial Strategy

StrategyFinancial

Evaluation from Society (Abridged)

ESG-Related

CDP

  • Triple A rating from CDP in 2021 for all three categories: climate change, water security, and forests
    (highest rating for second consecutive year)

MSCI

  • Listed in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index (sixth consecutive year), MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Index (fourth consecutive year), and MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Select Index (fourth consecu- tive year)

The Inclusion of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. in any MSCI index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates.

FTSE

  • Listed in the FTSE4GOOD Developed Index, FTSE4GOOD Japan Index, FTSE Blossom Japan Index (second consecutive year), and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index (Selected for the first time)

FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.

S&P/JPX

  • Listed in the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index (sixth consecutive year)

Health management and Other

• Listed in national rankings

• "Platinum Kurumin"

of Great Place to Work in

certification from Japan's

Brazil Harald Indústria e

Ministry of Health, Labour

Comércio de Alimentos

and Welfare

Ltda (Brazil)

• Named among the top 500 in the large enterprises category (White 500) of the 2022 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Nippon Kenko Kaigi

IR-Related

February 2022 Received the Grand Prize at the Nikkei Integrated Report Awards (for fourth consecutive year)

February 2022 Selected as an "excellent integrated report" (for second consecutive year) and "most improved integrated report" (for second time) by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)

* Formerly called the Nikkei Annual Report Awards until 2020

External initiatives we support and participate in

September 2004

Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)

February 2021

World Cocoa Foundation (WCF)

December 2021

UN Global Compact Network Japan (GCNJ)

2013

Global Shea Alliance (GSA)

January 2013

UN Global Compact (UNGC)

2015

Shea Network Ghana

December 2016

Male Leaders Coalition for Empowerment of Women

by the Japan's Cabinet Office

March 2017

The Consumer Goods Forum

May 2019

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

October 2019

Japan Sustainable Palm Oil Network (JaSPON)

April 2020

Platform for Sustainable Cocoa in Developing Countries

May 2020

Round Table on Responsible Soy (RTRS)

May 2020

Approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

June 2020

Palm Oil Collaboration Group (POCG)

April 2021

Japan Business Initiative for Biodiversity (JBIB)

37

Foundation of

Value Creation

62

Business Strategy

83

Governance

  1. Research and Development
  1. Production Activities
  1. Sustainable Procurement
  1. DX
  2. Special Conversation:
    Utilizing and Strengthening Intangible Assets for Group Growth
  1. Environment Initiatives
  1. Business Portfolio Management
  2. Management of Business Segments and Regions
  1. Vegetable Oils and Fats Business
  1. Industrial Chocolate Business
  1. Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business
  2. Soy-BasedIngredients Business
  1. Corporate Governance
  1. Group Governance
  1. Directors and Executive Officers
  1. Management's Discussion and Analysis
  2. Data Highlights

56

Considering Human Rights

57

Human Resources to Support

CreationValueofFoundation

Value Creation

74 Initiatives Focused on New Business Creation

78

Special Conversation:

Business

The Fuji Oil Group's

80

Challenges toward Co-Creating

Strategy

Area Strategy

a Sustainable Future for Food

Governance

104 Corporate Profile / Stock Information / Major Group Companies

Please refer to Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022) for details on these evaluations and initiatives.

Stakeholder engagement https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/sustainability/stakeholder_engagement/

2 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

104 Regarding the Issuance of Integrated Report 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

3

Transition to Group Holdings structure

Challenge and Innovation

As the last entrant in the oil refining industry, Fuji Oil has been able to develop its own unique way by tirelessly taking on new challenges and pioneering new paths. Our attitude of striving for challenge and innovation, without imitating others, is the foundation of Fuji Oil's craftsmanship.

(Photo: Press extraction equipment for southeastern oils and fats originated in Japan)

Safety, Quality, and the Environment

As a food manufacturer, we are committed to ensuring food safety and quality, conducting business activities in an environmentally friendly manner, and ensuring the occupational safety of our employees, who are our most precious asset. We are committed to upholding this spirit as the premise of our management and a value that all of our employees should hold in their actions.

Introduction

Contribute to

the Happiness and Well-Being of People through Delicious and Healthy Food

Since our founding, we have heightened our technology and created new valuable materials, with south­ eastern oils and fats and soy protein ingredients at the core of our business. We have been pursuing,­

realizing, and evolving the possibilities of food ingre- dients, while maintaining our intent to ­contribute to the joy of eating and good health, which will also contribute to society and the earth.

Fuji Oil Group's DNA and History

Fuji Oil Group Consolidated Net Sales

Contribute to

Our Customers

Since its foundation, Fuji Oil's basic philosophy has been that our first responsibility is to contribute to our customers and that we will also achieve growth by providing better products that our customers demand. This spirit is carried forward in the Basic Management Principles and in the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy formulated in 2015. We aim to be a company that pursues contributions to cus- tomers, consumers, and stakeholders, while achieving sustainable growth.

2019

Blommer Chocolate

Company (U.S.) joins the Group

(¥ billion)

1993

2012

2015

400

Completed development of

Development of world's

Harald Indústria e

technology for producing

first soy separation and

Comércio de Alimentos Ltda

soluble soy polysaccharides

fractionation technology

(Brazil) joins the Group

USS manufacturing

method

Domestic net sales 

Overseas net sales

1980

1992

1995

300

Establishment

Establishment of

Development of first cheese flavor

of Fuji Oil Europe

Fuji Oil (Zhangjiagang)

ingredients in Japan, enzymatic

in Belgium

in China

interesterification technology for

oils and fats

1968

200

1981

1987

World's first production

Establishment of

Establishment of

of aseptic packaging for

Fuji Oil (Singapore)

Fuji Vegetable

high-fat cream

Pte. Ltd.

Oil, Inc.

1950

1955

1961

1969

(United States)

100

Establishment

Production begins for

Sales of soy protein

Operations commence at

of Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.

vegetable fats for

ingredients begin

Hannan Plant

chocolate in Japan

0

1950

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2021

(FY)

Breaking ground

Dawn of proprietary technologies

Overseas expansion

Era of reform

4

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

5

Fuji Oil Group Businesses

At a Glance (FY2021 Results)

Global Development of Four Main Businesses

Business Strategy P62

Raw Materials 

Product Line

Palm,

etc.

Soybeans

and segregation

Vegetable Oils and Fats

Soy-Based Ingredients

Vegetable fats

for

Oils and

fats for

Edible oils

Low-fat

soy milk

Separation

chocolate

food processing

and fats

Soy

cream

Industrial Chocolate

Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients

Soy-Based Ingredients Business

Share (Company estimate)

Soy Protein Ingredients: No. 1 in Japan

Soluble Soy Polysaccharides:

No.1 worldwide

Core Product Line

Soy protein isolate

Textured soy protein

Net Sales (outer circle)

¥433.8 billion

Operating Profit

(inner circle)

¥15.0 billion

(Unit: ¥ billion)

Note: The figures in the chart above do not include Group administrative expenses and consolidated adjustments

Vegetable Oils and

Fats Business

Share (Company estimate)

Vegetable Fats for Chocolate (CBE)*1: World's top 3

*1 Vegetable fats for chocolate with the same physical properties as cocoa butter

Core Product Line

Introduction

Cocoa

Sugar

Preparations

Reprocessing

Preparations

Whipping cream

USS soy milk

-processed

Soy protein ingredients

Chocolate

Margarine

products

Soy protein foods

Filling

• Whipped cream type

Soluble soy

Cheese flavor ingredients

• Cream cheese alternatives

polysaccharides

• Block cheese type

Creating the Next "Surprisingly Delicious" Food with Plant-Based Ingredients

Initiatives Focused on New Business Creation P74

technologies

New

technologies

of

Advanced

Soy-Based

Emulsified and

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils

Fermented

and Fats

Ingredients

34.2

Soy protein foods

Soluble soy

polysaccharides

2.1

79.1

135.0

1.6

Emulsified and

7.4

Fermented Ingredients

Business

Share (Company estimate)

Fillings: No. 1 in China

7.5

Core Product Line

185.5

Industrial Chocolate

Vegetable fats for

Frying oils and fats

chocolate

Powdered oils and fats Fats and oils for chilled confectionery

Industrial Chocolate

Business

Share (Company estimate)

Industrial Chocolate: No. 3 worldwide, No. 1 in Japan

Core Product Line

Integration

ingredients

To Customers and Consumers

Food manufacturers

Retails stores and

Dining and takeout

Beverage

convenience stores

industry

manufacturers

Whipping cream

Margarine

Pure chocolate*2

Compound coating

chocolate*3

Cheese flavor ingredients Fillings

Chocolate for ice cream Molded chocolate

coating

*2 Chocolate made of cocoa butter derived from cocoa beans

*3 Chocolate made of other vegetable oils and fats

Other

Consumers

Creating Further Value in Response to Social Transformation

The Fuji Oil Group's Value Creation P14

Our Constant Creation of Value

Our Value Going Forward

Deliciousness

Convenience

Deliciousness and healthiness

Food diversity

Functionality

Sustainable food value chain

Results by Region

Net Sales (outer circle) Operating Profit (inner circle)

(Unit: ¥ billion)

Global Business Network

14 countries and regions

Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries

37

Europe

China

28.6

27.1

1.1

Southeast

1.0

Asia

45.5

1.9

166.5

Japan

0.6

14.1

166.1

Americas

Note: The figures in the chart above do not include Group administrative expenses and consolidated adjustments

6

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
