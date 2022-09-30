Fuji Oil : For All Pages (Single page) (4.87MB)

Together with our stakeholders, we will co-create a sustainable future for food, based on plant-based ingredients that are both delicious and healthy.
Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy
Mission (Our reason for being)
The Fuji Oil Group seeks to develop the potential of food ingredients.
We will contribute to the happiness and well-being of the people by offering delicious and healthy food.
Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy
In October 2015, we established the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy to preserve, further evolve, and pass on the DNA that has been crucial to our Group since its founding. Guided by our Management Philosophy, we have set forth our Mission (our reason for being), Vision, Values (the values that inform our actions), and Our Principles in our efforts to grow sustainably while fulfilling our social responsibilities.
Vision for 2030
Based on the spirit of the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy, we have formulated our Vision for 2030, which outlines the contributions we should make in anticipation of 2030, and announced this vision in May 2022. In pursuit of Vision for 2030, we have divided the nine years leading up to 2030 into three phases.
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
Editorial Policy
The Fuji Oil Group publishes the Integrated Report and the Sustainability Report annually as tools for communicating with our stakeholders.
The Integrated Report provides a general overview of our Group business and outlines our medium- to long-term strategies. By communicating this information, we hope to encourage our stakeholders to continue engaging with us in enhancing our corporate value. On the other hand, the Sustainability Report complements the sustainability information in the Integrated Report and aims to comprehensively and honestly report our approach and initiatives to address the Group's impact on sustainability to a broad range of stakeholders.
Integrated Report 2022 was prepared in accordance with the following editorial policy.
Report in a transparent manner on the Group's measures for strengthen- ing its business by incorporating the views of stakeholders obtained through discussions, as well as on issues and matters that may be con- strued negatively by readers
Provide information to investors and our wide range of other stakeholders within and outside the Group to enhance their awareness of the Group's busi- ness model and value creation story over the short, medium, and long terms
Deepen discussions that contribute to management improvement through the production process.
Reference Guidelines
The International Integrated Reporting Framework issued by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC)
"Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation," Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
The performance data over the long term is provided as a separate edition of the integrated report.
Regional headquarters in Japan, the Fuji Oil Group/the Group: All Group companies in Japan and overseas, including Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
Period Covered
Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022)
Details of some prior and more recent activities and initiatives are also included.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements such as earnings forecasts of the Fuji Oil Group and other projections contained in this report reflect the Group's current analysis based on information available at the time of publication. Please be aware that actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements due to various factors such as economic trends and the environment surrounding the Group.
The Group's approach and initiatives concerning impacts on the sustainability of society are reported in a honest and comprehensive manner.
Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022)
Triple A rating from CDP in 2021 for all three categories: climate change, water security, and forests
(highest rating for second consecutive year)
MSCI
Listed in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index (sixth consecutive year), MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Index (fourth consecutive year), and MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Select Index (fourth consecu- tive year)
The Inclusion of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. in any MSCI index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates.
FTSE
Listed in the FTSE4GOOD Developed Index, FTSE4GOOD Japan Index, FTSE Blossom Japan Index (second consecutive year), and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index (Selected for the first time)
FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.
S&P/JPX
Listed in the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index (sixth consecutive year)
Health management and Other
• Listed in national rankings
• "Platinum Kurumin"
of Great Place to Work in
certification from Japan's
Brazil Harald Indústria e
Ministry of Health, Labour
Comércio de Alimentos
and Welfare
Ltda (Brazil)
• Named among the top 500 in the large enterprises category (White 500) of the 2022 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Nippon Kenko Kaigi
IR-Related
February 2022 Received the Grand Prize at the Nikkei Integrated Report Awards (for fourth consecutive year)
February 2022 Selected as an "excellent integrated report" (for second consecutive year) and "most improved integrated report" (for second time) by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)
* Formerly called the Nikkei Annual Report Awards until 2020
External initiatives we support and participate in
September 2004
Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)
February 2021
World Cocoa Foundation (WCF)
December 2021
UN Global Compact Network Japan (GCNJ)
2013
Global Shea Alliance (GSA)
January 2013
UN Global Compact (UNGC)
2015
Shea Network Ghana
December 2016
Male Leaders Coalition for Empowerment of Women
by the Japan's Cabinet Office
March 2017
The Consumer Goods Forum
May 2019
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
October 2019
Japan Sustainable Palm Oil Network (JaSPON)
April 2020
Platform for Sustainable Cocoa in Developing Countries
May 2020
Round Table on Responsible Soy (RTRS)
May 2020
Approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
June 2020
Palm Oil Collaboration Group (POCG)
April 2021
Japan Business Initiative for Biodiversity (JBIB)
Please refer to Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022) for details on these evaluations and initiatives.
