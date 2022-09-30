Fuji Oil : For All Pages (Single page) (4.87MB)

Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy

Mission (Our reason for being)

The Fuji Oil Group seeks to develop the potential of food ingredients.

We will contribute to the happiness and well-being of the people by offering delicious and healthy food.

Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy

In October 2015, we established the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy to preserve, further evolve, and pass on the DNA that has been crucial to our Group since its founding. Guided by our Management Philosophy, we have set forth our Mission (our reason for being), Vision, Values (the values that inform our actions), and Our Principles in our efforts to grow sustainably while fulfilling our social responsibilities.

Vision for 2030

Based on the spirit of the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy, we have formulated our Vision for 2030, which outlines the contributions we should make in anticipation of 2030, and announced this vision in May 2022. In pursuit of Vision for 2030, we have divided the nine years leading up to 2030 into three phases.