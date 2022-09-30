Fuji Oil : Foundation of Value Creation(981.69KB)

The Fuji Oil Group is striving to strengthen the foundation of value creation in order to continue sustainable growth and co-create a sustainable future for food. The Group's value creation is supported by our operations, our understanding of and response to social issues, including environmental and human rights issues along the value chain, and our human resources. Group headquarters is taking the initiative in maintaining and strengthening this foundation of value creation, improving the competitive advantage of the Group as a whole.
Research and Development
P38
Production Activities
P42
Sustainable Procurement
P44
DX
P49
Special Conversation: Utilizing
and Strengthening Intangible
P50
Assets for Group Growth
Environment Initiatives
P52
Considering Human Rights
P56
Human Resources to Support
Value Creation
P57
Creation Value of Foundation
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
37
Research and Development
The Fuji Oil Group has achieved growth by earning the trust of its customers. This trust is rooted in our ability to apply unique technology toward pursuing value provision for our customers. As we strive to create a sustainable
New Core Technology Achieving Surprisingly Delicious Foods with Plant-Based Ingredients
future for food, our R&D mission is the creation of sustainable plant-based ingredients. Through collaboration among R&D divisions and co-creation activities with external partners, we promote R&D activities that take both short- and long-term approaches to resolving social issues. At the same time, we work to strengthen the correlation between R&D and business strategy to increase the speed of commercialization and profit creation.
Fuji Oil Group Product Development Technology
History of Using "Separation Technology" and "Recombination Technology" to Create New Ingredients Offering New Value
We take advantage of the Fuji Oil Group's distinctive product and technology portfolio, which is rooted in refined core technology related to plant-based ingredients, to advance the fusion of vegetable oils and fats, vegetable proteins, and emulsification and fermentation technology. By establishing technology that provides surprisingly delicious foods as a new core technology, we create plant-based ingredients that expand food options while focusing on the creation of products that support a sustainable future for food.
Initiatives Focused on New Business Creation P74
Combining technology in the creation of surprisingly delicious taste using only plant-based ingredients
Fuji Oil Group's proprietary core technology
When Fuji Oil was founded in 1950, we set our sights on southeastern oils and fats such as coconut and palm, which were not common in Japan, as a way to secure raw materials and distinguish ourselves. We apply our core technologies-separation technology and recombination technology-to achieve the advanced use of those raw materials. In addition to providing delicious flavor, we also offer added value, such as convenience and functionality. Through this model, we have created new ingredients and contributed to the development and transformation of food culture.
Three-Pronged R&D Structure for Creating Value-Added Products
Research Institute for Creating the Future
Separation Technology (Fractionation/Segregation)
Natural oils and fats contain blends of multiple components.
By separating and removing oil and fat ingredients with different melting points, we can capture unique parts of the natural material.
Extract parts with
Oils and fats
different melting
points or properties
Separation
technology
Recombination Technology (Adjustment Processing)
We can apply unique technology to separated ingredients or combine with other food ingredients to create properties and flavors. Through this processing, we can create new food ingredients that meet various needs.
Food
Simultaneous
New ingredients with
ingredients
technology
Adjustment
added functionality
processing
unique to Fuji Oil
At the Research Institute for Creating the Future, we assess the issues associated with society, the envi- ronment, and humanity that will emerge in 2050 and engage in research themes that contribute to resolving the concerns of society. The institute treats social issues related to an aging society and sustainable food sources as particularly important. The institute is developing food ingredients that take advantage of cognitive function improvement benefits and the newly discovered bone metabolism improvement function of Prorea®, a highly stabilized DHA/EPA that received the JSBBA Award for Achievement in Technological Research in 2022. The institute is also developing sustainable oil and fat raw materials and is engaged in advanced research in fields such as genome editing. In R&D activities, speed and timing are of the utmost priority. The Research Institute for Creating the Future collaborates with Food Tech Studio - Bites!, which is operated by U.S.-based Scrum Ventures, and has begun collaborative work with multiple other start-up companies. We will continue to accelerate innovation.
Identify specific fields of study
Ensure the well-being of an aging society
Our Vision of Society in 2050
Provide sustainable food resources
(palm oil and cocoa substitute
Eliminate uneven distribution of food
ingredients)
supplies and quality and improve the
Akihiro Nakamura
Develop necessary technology
well-being of each individual
Executive Officer
Conduct research on ingredients that improve the health of seniors
Research Institute for
(Prorea® and peptides)
Creating the Future
Undertake research into technology that facilitates the supply
Creation Value of Foundation
Existing raw materials
Cocoa butter
Animal meat
Cheese
New added value through
Vegetable fats for chocolate
Soy protein ingredients
Cheese-like ingredients
our plant-based
Compared with cocoa butter,
Compared with animal meat,
By using oil and fat blending and
ingredients
vegetable fats for chocolate are
soy protein is healthier, is more
emulsification and fermentation
more stable and can be enhanced
economical, and has a lower
technology, we provide properties
with various functions.
environmental load.
just right for making bakery and
confectioneries.
of environment-friendly food (plant factories)
Start of Collaborative
Utilize digital technology and AI
Industry-Government-
Build key partnerships
Academia Research Project
on Soybean Cultivation
Areas utilizing sensing technology and personal
Using CO2
information
P55
Food, agritech, and health-tech fields
Ingredient Development
While product development gives us the ability to respond to the requests of customers, it also requires us to have the ability to analyze market needs and predict the ingredients that customers and consumers will need. We create samples in our R&D labs before eventually moving to mass production at one of our plants. We advance development in a way that ensures we provide our customers with ingredients of stable quality. By testing various combinations of raw materials, blends, and manufacturing methods, we work to offer a variety of customer and consumer value through our products.
Market Development
We use ingredients developed through R&D to create recipes that appeal to consumers. We work to resolve all types of customer issues, from providing information on market trends to improving plant processes and workability. We established FUJISUNNY PLAZA as centers for co-creation with customers in Japan, China, and elsewhere in Asia. In 2022, we opened our first application lab at Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.) (P70). We are working with customers to create products tailored to consumer preferences in each region.
38
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
39
Research and Development
R&D Structure to Support Group Growth
Group Intellectual Property Strategy
Currently, the Fuji Oil Group's distribution of human resources and investments for R&D are focused on Japan, which is impacting area profitability. We also recognize the
Correlation between Fuji Oil's R&D Expenses to Net Sales Ratio and Operating Profit Margin
Vertical scale: Operating profit margin (%)
Since our founding, we have used plant-based raw materials such as palm oil, cocoa, and soybeans as our basic raw materials and have applied research results and technological
Share of Important Patents and Number of New Inventors Graph 1: Oils and Fats, Chocolate-Related
Vertical axis: Percentage share of key patents (%)
problem of the incomplete nature of R&D strategy integration into our area strategy. We are working to resolve these issues by strengthening the Group network and strengthening our global R&D centers and open innovation, and we will promote the creation of a management structure linked to our strategic targets. To leverage our high-quality intellectual property toward improving our business competitiveness, we will advance our patent strategy and increase the speed of product development and our response to global social issues.
Japan
Overseas
capabilities cultivated over many years to provide high-value- added products.
We have built a patent portfolio based on results refined using our core technology, and we leverage our distinctive products to maintain market dominance and pricing power.
For oils and fats and the chocolate-related business*1 (see Graph 1) and the plant-based food (PBF) business*2 (see Graph 2), we maintain Japan's leading share of important patents*3 with the potential to impact our market dominance and pric-
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
Fuji Oil Group
Horizontal scale: R&D expenses to sales ratio (%)
All Group companies in Japan
Overseas Group companies
Notes:
Covers Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and consolidated subsidiaries
Two-yearaverage for fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020 (calculated using operating profit for each region prior to consolidated adjustments and after amortization of goodwill)
ing power. Our investments in human resources for future important patents (approximately equal to the number of new inventors*4) rank high in comparison with both domestic and overseas competitors.
0
100
200
300
400
Horizontal axis: Number of new inventors (people)
Other overseas companies
Other domestic companies
Graph 2: PBF-Related
Strengthening the Group Network
Moving forward, we will continue to outline and execute intellectual property strategies linked to our business. We will also
Vertical axis: Percentage share of key patents (%)
GTC (Global CTO Committee)
The GTC comprises the Group headquarters Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and CTOs of each area with the objectives of engaging in early information exchange on new technology and products to expand into other areas and of rapidly resolving global issues.
TIEMs (Technical Information Exchange Meetings)
TIEMs bring together R&D personnel working in similar
businesses from around the world with the goals of
sharing technology and market information, exchanging
information on new products and technology, refining
the skills of R&D staff, and improving communication
among Group companies.
continue to invest in human resources in core technology fields to enhance our global market dominance and pricing power.
We also regularly review our intellectual property portfolio to examine rights maintenance costs in each country and engage in strategic allocation for new patent application and rights acquisition costs. We will continue to raise the asset value of our intellectual property through forward-looking investments.
*1 Defines the patent group extracted based on patent classifications related to oils and fats, chocolate, etc., over the past 10 years (since 2011).
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
Fuji Oil Group
*2 Defines the patent group extracted based on the patent classification and keywords related to plant-based food in the past 10 years (since 2011).
*3 Defined as important patents included in the top 5% of cited patents.
0
100
200
300
400
Horizontal axis: Number of new inventors (people)
Foundation
Strengthening Our Global R&D Centers and Open Innovation
*4 Calculated by aggregating only inventors who filed new applications in the past 10 years (since 2011).
Other overseas companies
Other domestic companies
Value of
We will build and proactively participate in industry-academia collaboration consortiums with domestic and overseas research institutions and use our European R&D center as a hub to promote open innovation. We will promote the acquisition of new technology and the development of global human resources, and we are working to increase our R&D speed to accelerate our creation of social value.
R&D functions,
Open innovation
Industry-government-
Fuji Oil Group R&D centers
Customers in
universities
Consortiums
Foodvalley*
academia collaboration
each region
R&D Human Resource Development
We actively dispatch R&D personnel overseas to participate in study and training programs as well as invite R&D personnel to Japan from various countries for technical training. These initiatives promote overseas information gathering and network building and help our R&D personnel develop global perspectives. In 2022, we will conduct training in Japan for R&D staff from Harald Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda and Blommer Chocolate Company and also accept internship students from European universities.
Creation
Global food
Share
Increase speed
advanced
of product
companies
technology
development
and customer
and solutions
Government bureaus,
needs within
provision to
others
European R&D center
the Group
customers
Foodvalley: A general name given to an area of Wageningen, Netherlands, with a concentration of food-related companies, universities, and research institutions. Over 270 companies take part in building a network to accelerate the global transition to a sustainable food supply system.
e
ativ
nt
se
Concentrating Group Strengths to Create New Value and Resolve Social Issues
re
p
e
f
C
E
o
O
I
V
VO
I
C
E
f o
e
ativ
nt
se
re
p
e
Meeting the Challenge as an Overseas Trainee
After joining Fuji Oil Co., Ltd., I was assigned to the market development team for East Asia, where I
Li Yan Jesse
learned about markets in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Later, I was involved in confectionery and bakery
Fuji Oil (China)
development and customer service for the Japanese market. In 2022, I was dispatched as an over-
seas trainee to the New Business Division of Fuji Oil (China) Investment Co., Ltd., where I will receive
Investment Co., Ltd.
practical training for two years. I want to apply the development technology, marketing knowledge,
New Business Division
and language skills I have cultivated so far to make contributions on a global scale.
The world is changing at an alarming rate. By combining the Fuji Oil Group's core strengths with new tech-
nologies developed by our partners, we can innovate and create new value with a sense of speed. Fuji Oil
Global Innovation Center Europe (GICE), our base for R&D in Europe, was established to create sustainable
solutions by leveraging open innovation and a unique ecosystem of partners to resolve social issues. GICE is
located on the Wageningen University & Research campus in the Netherlands, with easy access to universi-
ties, start-ups, and multinationals. The center is active in three public-private consortiums as well as involved
in technical evaluations for several companies, including start-ups in the Netherlands and the United
Liz Kamei
Kingdom. We also work with Group companies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas to leverage expertise within
our global R&D organization and maximize value creation for the entire Group.
(center right)
Head of Fuji Oil Global
Innovation Center Europe (GICE)
ts
h
g
li
h
g
i
H
R&D Human Resource Development | Cultivating a Culture of
Challenge and Innovation in Japan
Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. engages in various initiatives to promote innovation. These initiatives include a system for
researchers from different specialties to form a team and take ownership toward rapid commercialization.
We hold
a CHALLENGE DAY, where employees can engage in initiatives that they consider important. We
also sponsor the Idea Contest, through which employees give form to highly creative ideas and evaluate
each other's ideas. These efforts encourage researchers to openly engage in challenge and innovation and
further the cultivation of a culture and human resources that drive innovation.
Idea Contest
40
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
41
Production Activities
Please refer to Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022) for details on our initiatives regarding assurance of product safety and quality.
As an essential food business dedicated to protecting life, the Fuji Oil Group believes it can contribute to society through business offering plant-based food ingredients. Production is a critical activity that forms the foundation of our business. To ensure we can provide our customers with safe, reliable, quality products without supply delays, technological skill and detailed responses specific to each production site are required. By striving to improve the quality and efficiency of Group production activities, including the sharing of know-how cultivated by Group companies, we will continue meeting the needs of customers and consumers around the world.
Ensuring of Product Safety and Quality
Providing safe, quality products is a prerequisite for a food manufacturer. The Fuji Oil Group has established a Basic Policy of Quality and a quality assurance system that we continually work to improve. This system covers all steps in the value chain from product design to delivery to the customer (both B2B customers and end consumers), with the highest priority placed on product safety and quality consistency.
Number of Recalls
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021 (FY)
Productivity Improvement Initiatives
Bottom-Up Improvement Activities (Japan)
Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. has engaged in PIC* activities since 2008. Through these activities, we identify issues facing each production department and clarify problems identified by workers. Staff participate in small-group discussions to share knowledge with a view to increasing work and production efficiency and improving safety.
Through PIC activities, we develop human resources who are capable of identifying and resolving problems on their own.
* PIC: Productivity Improvement & Challenge
Plant Design and Support by Engineers
Engineers from the Engineering Development Department engage in production technology research, production process development and improvement, and production plant construction. The important aspect of production facility design is to improve safety, environmental friendliness, and quality while realizing cost
reductions. In the adoption of new production technology, the Production Department and the Maintenance Department collaborate to realize optimal plant facilities.
ts
h
g
li
h
g
i
H
Improving Employee Quality Awareness
Each Group company conducts in-house seminars and hygiene workshops based on measures to provide employees with a basic knowledge of food safety and quality control and to firmly establish these activities. In addition, each company is working to raise quality awareness among employees through its own activities, such as participation in Quality Month and Food Safety Day.
Creating a Network among Quality Personnel
To mitigate or eliminate potential quality control risks at Group companies, and to promote collaboration toward rapid resolution in the event a problem occurs, we are building a network that allows companies to share their respective resources. The quality personnel of each company engage in information sharing, including information on advanced analytical techniques, to realize improvements in our quality assurance system.
Fiscal 2022 Initiatives
Initiatives for Fundamental Improvements to Group Productivity
Problem Awareness and Direction of Initiatives
From April 2021, assigned dedicated staff to promote Groupwide productivity improvements at overseas Group companies
Created five unique indicators, mainly related to facility productivity, to enable visual representations of productivity
Unique Indicators Used to Quantify and Analyze Region-Specific Productivity
Japan
Overseas
Heighten employee quality awareness to achieve zero cases of quality-related complaints
Raise quality awareness of employees in order to achieve zero serious quality-related complaints, strengthen communication with quality managers at Group companies, and promote a food safety culture and the sharing of quality-related information
Please refer to Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022) for details on our initiatives regarding occupational safety.
Used analysis results of indicators to identify and improve the weaknesses of each Group company and implemented the following Groupwide initiatives: 1promote and standardize preventative maintenance and 2promote the sharing of productionknow-how
Linked the above activities to profit generation by reducing unscheduled production stoppages and increasing production capacity without the need for major capital investments
Occupational Safety
In the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy, the first of our values that inform our actions is "safety, quality, and the environment." Among these three, the Group places top priority on "occupational safety" to achieve continuous growth. We promote occupational health and safety through the six items
Occupational Accident Frequency and Severity
10
2.5
8
2.0
6
1.5
4
1.0
2
0.5
Creation Value of Foundation
1 Promote and Standardize Preventative Maintenance
During the period of the new mid-term management plan, aim to standardize a preventative maintenance approach throughout the Group to reduce sudden failures
Shared educational materials in fiscal 2021, and from fiscal 2022 engage in communication to promote adoption and standardization
of the Basic Policy of Safety and Health. Our aim is to protect the lives and health of our employees and all the people working at our business sites, and eliminate work-related accidents.
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021 (FY)0
Occupational accident frequency (left scale)
Occupational accident severity (right scale)
2 Promote the Sharing of Production Know-How
Use unique indicators to stimulate communication between Group headquarters and overseas Group companies, identify issues related to production activities, and improve productivity by sharing production technology and know-how
e
ativ
nt
e
se
Continuous Productivity Improvements through Kaizen Initiatives
re
p
ts
h
g
li
h
g
i
H
Implementing Occupational Health and Safety Audits
In fiscal 2021, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd., which acts as a regional headquarters,
conducted audits of nine domestic sites. Our Group headquarters
also performed audits of four over-
seas production sites via online con-
Adopting Safety Training Equipment that Uses VR
We have begun VR training that allows employees to experience hazardous situa- tions. We believe that using VR to experience occupational accidents, which employees
C
E
o
O
I
V
Shoji Miyamoto
In recent years, we have strengthened our kaizen (continuous improvement) initiatives and produced significant results, including reduced complaints, reduced waste, and improved productivity. These initiatives include not only infrastructure improvement but also improvements in approaches taken by individual production members in evaluating the results they achieved through specific actions and through repeating successful processes. By understanding the pattern behind the process of winning (value creation), we engage in a cycle of kaizen that leads to continuous self-improvement. The accumulation of these successful experiences also becomes a visual representation for employees to see how they contribute to the Company's performance.
The next step in this process is what we call the "Why-Why analysis." We encourage each employee to
ferences. By using a wearable
camera*, we are able to visually check
sites through live video streaming
even from locations in Japan.
* A camera worn on the body that can record
Conducting an audit via online
video hands-free
conference
cannot experience under normal conditions, will lead to their increased safety awareness. In fiscal 2021, Fuji Oil (Zhaoqing) Co., Ltd. (China) adopted this system of VR training, and we will recommend its use to other Group companies in the future.
VR training at PT. Freyabadi Indotama
Chief Industrial Officer (CIO) Harald Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda
autonomously engage in analysis to shorten the time between identifying the real cause (pursuing the true nature of things) and taking action. This process helps us reduce lost opportunities. We will continue encouraging employees to engage in and improve on the kaizen process and link these efforts to productivity improvements for the Company.
Fiscal 2022 Initiatives
Continue to practice pointing and calling and other activities to raise
Conduct risk prediction training and continue activities to promote
safety awareness
safety awareness
Ensure greater safety awareness by adopting safety simulators using VR
42
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
43
Sustainable Procurement
Our Vision for 2030 is the co-creation of a sustainable future for food, and we believe that building a responsible supply chain is essential to realize this vision. Suppliers are our key partners in finding solutions to social issues in the supply chain, such as human rights. We will work with our suppliers on environmental conservation, respect for human rights, fair business practices, risk management, and other challenges, aiming for sustainable development of suppliers, Group companies, and society as a whole.
Our Commitment to and KPIs in Sustainable Procurement of Key Raw Materials
Raw Materials
Palm oil
Cocoa
Global environment
Human rights
Global environment
Human rights
Social Issues
Forced labor; child labor; exploitation
Deforestation, climate impacts on
Child labor, poverty among farming
in the Supply
Deforestation, peatland development
of indigenous peoples, local residents,
producing regions, biodiversity loss
families
Chain
and workers
Medium- to
Long-Term
No deforestation, no peatland development, no exploitation
Reforestation, elimination of child labor
Goals
Please refer to Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022) for details on our initiatives regarding sustainable procurement.
Suppliers are our key partners in achieving a sustainable society as represented by the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). We formulated and announced the implementation of the Fuji Oil Group Supplier Code of Conduct in April 2021, aiming for sustainable development of "suppliers," "the Fuji Oil Group," and "society" through joint development. We have asked our suppliers in all regions to observe these standards, to coordinate their actions according to our principles, and to respond to an agreement to this effect (supplier responses scheduled for collection in fiscal 2022). Going forward, we will continue to work with our suppliers that agree to comply with these standards to realize a sustainable society.
System for Promoting Sustainable Procurement
The Group's CSO is in charge of managing sustainable procurement of our key raw materials palm oil, cocoa, and soybeans as well as of strategic raw materials like shea kernels. In addition, the progress and results of sustainable procurement, as an element of our ESG materiality, are verified by the Sustainability Committee, which serves as an advisory body to the Board of Directors.
Procurement
Responsible Palm Oil Sourcing Policy (2016)
Responsible Cocoa Beans Sourcing Policy (2018)
Policy
Implement Labour Transformation
2030
100% TTP*1
Programme (LTP) to all direct
1 million trees planted*3
Elimination of child labor
suppliers
KPIs
Implement Labour Transformation
2025
85% TTP
Programme (LTP) to all suppliers of
500,000 trees planted
No Worst Forms of Child Labor*4
Palmaju Edible Oil (Malaysia)*2
• Launched CLMRS*5 at 100% of
communities
from which Blommer
Chocolate Company (U.S.) directly
FY2021
85% TTP
27% (All suppliers of Palmaju Edible Oil
100,000 trees planted
purchases cocoa beans
Results
(Malaysia))
• Conducted GPS mapping at 87% of the
cocoa farms supplying cocoa beans
directly from whichto Blommer
Chocolate Company (U.S.)
Raw Materials
Soybeans
Shea kernels
Global environment
Human rights
Global environment
Human rights
Social Issues
Exploitation of indigenous peoples,
in the Supply Deforestation, biodiversity loss
Loss of parkland
Poverty among farming families
local residents, and workers
Chain
E S S A G E
Hitoshi Shindachi
Executive Officer
Oils and Fats and
Chocolate Division
Supply Chain Management
Group Leader
Collaborate with Business Divisions to Expand Sustainable Products and Create Markets
With the spread of COVID-19, natural disasters, and geopolitical crises, the importance of building a sustainable supply chain has become even more critical. The Group has focused on resolving issues in the supply chain of key raw materials since joining the RSPO* in 2004, and has been a pioneer among Japanese companies in launching a palm oil grievance mechanism and a program to support palm and cocoa farmers, which are moving forward as planned.
The ideal way of building a healthy and sustainable supply chain is to realize a cycle of events that includes not
only procuring raw materials with consideration for the global environment and human rights, but also selling products made from those materials at reasonable prices. In Europe, the Americas, and Australia, initiatives to pay premiums to support production areas throughout the supply chain have become commonplace. However, action is needed in other areas to foster awareness of contributions to sustainable products and to create markets. The development and promotion of attractive products is necessary to stimulate demand, learning from the leading efforts of Group companies in the West. During the period of the new mid-term management plan, we will take our activities one step further and focus on expanding our sustainable products with cooperation from our business divisions in order to gain the understanding of our customers, consumers, and society.
* Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil
Creation Value of Foundation
Medium- to
Long-Term
No deforestation, no exploitation
Forest conservation, support for women's empowerment
Goals
Procurement
Responsible Soybeans and Soy Products Sourcing Policy (2021)
Responsible Shea Kernel Sourcing Policy (2021)
Policy
1
Traceability to village level: 75%
2
Direct procurement of shea kernels
2030
Traceability achieved to community level, or 100% procurement of
6,000 trees planted per year*7
from Tebma-Kandu cooperatives: 50%
RTRS*6-certified products or products certified to equivalent standards
3
Percentage of shea kernels crushed
and fractionated (separated) in
Ghana: 100%
KPIs
1
50%
2
30%*8
3
N/A
Traceability achieved to primary collection points, or 100% procurement
4
Non-fossil fuel energy*9 use by Fuji
2025
6,000 trees planted per year
Oil Ghana Ltd.: 100% (2023 target,
of RTRS-certified products or products certified to equivalent standards
base year: 2021*10)
5
Permanent, direct employees at
e
ativ
nt
se
re
p
e
o
R
C
E
O
I
V
Wong Kok Seng
Sustainability Manager
Supply Chain Management
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
Toward the Development of a Sustainable Palm Oil Supply Chain
The European Commission released its draft regulation on human rights and environmental due diligence, requires large EU companies, and non-European companies doing business in Europe, to assess their actual and potential human rights and environmental impacts throughout their operations and supply chains. It is part of our responsibility to ensure supply chain transparency to take prioritized action to prevent, mitigate, and remedy the identified gaps. Through our supplier engagement program, we support our suppliers in capacity building*1 to fulfil the sustainability requirements. This is also a stepping stone for our suppliers to achieve their RSPO/MSPO*2/ISPO*3 certification, of which the minimum requirements are guaranteed and governed.
*1 To build and improve necessary competencies
*2 MSPO: Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil
*3 ISPO: Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil
Fuji Oil Ghana Ltd.: 50% increase
(base year: 2017)
1
30%
Cocoa Sustainability Is a Responsibility, a Requirement, and an Opportunity
FY2021
Created self-assessment tool for suppliers and began assessing conditions at
2
2.5%
6,000 trees planted per year
3
100%
Results
each supplier
4
93%
5
42% increase (base year: 2017)
*1
TTP: Traceability to Plantation
*5
CLMRS: Child Labour Monitoring and Remediation System
*2
Palmaju Edible Oil Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia): An oils and fats manufacturer wholly owned by
*6
RTRS: Round Table on Responsible Soy Association
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
*7
We plan to plant mainly shea tree saplings at a pace of 6,000 trees per year starting in 2021.
*3
We plan to plant a variety of shade tree saplings, totaling one million trees over a 10-year
*8
Our KPIs for years 2021, 2022 and 2023 are 10%, 15% and 20%, respectively.
period from 2021 through 2030.
*9
We plan to use shea kernel meal, a byproduct of oil production, and other raw materials as
*4
The International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 182, known as the Convention
non-fossil fuels.
concerning the Prohibition and Immediate Action for the Elimination of the Worst Forms of
*10
Our current non-fossil fuel rate as of 2021 is 75%.
Child Labour, prohibits hazardous work that may harm the health, safety, or morals of chil-
dren. This includes the sale and trafficking of children, debt bondage, forced or compulsory
labor, prostitution and pornography, illegal activities such as crime, and recruitment of chil-
dren for use in armed conflict.
Andy Harner
Blommer Chocolate Company
Sustainability
Vice President Sustainability, Cocoa
Sustainability Global Project Lead
Our Fuji/Blommer chocolate business depends on a fragile cocoa network of farmers, families, and communities impacted by complex social and environmental issues. The Fuji Oil Group recognizes its responsibility and
is committed to eliminating child labor and deforestation. Sustainability goes beyond being "a right thing to do" and is becoming a legislated requirement in chocolate-consuming countries. While sustainability challenges are great, the opportunities are greater. We partner with customers and suppliers to benefit farmers and their families with cocoa sustainability programs that improve household incomes, eliminate child labor, enable education, promote gender equality, and provide plants for farming and reforestation.
44
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
45
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 06:53:02 UTC.