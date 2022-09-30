Fuji Oil : Foundation of Value Creation(981.69KB) 09/30/2022 | 02:54am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Foundation of Value Creation The Fuji Oil Group is striving to strengthen the foundation of value creation in order to continue sustainable growth and co-create a sustainable future for food. The Group's value creation is supported by our operations, our understanding of and response to social issues, including environmental and human rights issues along the value chain, and our human resources. Group headquarters is taking the initiative in maintaining and strengthening this foundation of value creation, improving the competitive advantage of the Group as a whole. Research and Development P38 Production Activities P42 Sustainable Procurement P44 DX P49 Special Conversation: Utilizing and Strengthening Intangible P50 Assets for Group Growth Environment Initiatives P52 Considering Human Rights P56 Human Resources to Support Value Creation P57 Creation Value of Foundation FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 37 Research and Development The Fuji Oil Group has achieved growth by earning the trust of its customers. This trust is rooted in our ability to apply unique technology toward pursuing value provision for our customers. As we strive to create a sustainable New Core Technology Achieving Surprisingly Delicious Foods with Plant-Based Ingredients future for food, our R&D mission is the creation of sustainable plant-based ingredients. Through collaboration among R&D divisions and co-creation activities with external partners, we promote R&D activities that take both short- and long-term approaches to resolving social issues. At the same time, we work to strengthen the correlation between R&D and business strategy to increase the speed of commercialization and profit creation. Fuji Oil Group Product Development Technology History of Using "Separation Technology" and "Recombination Technology" to Create New Ingredients Offering New Value We take advantage of the Fuji Oil Group's distinctive product and technology portfolio, which is rooted in refined core technology related to plant-based ingredients, to advance the fusion of vegetable oils and fats, vegetable proteins, and emulsification and fermentation technology. By establishing technology that provides surprisingly delicious foods as a new core technology, we create plant-based ingredients that expand food options while focusing on the creation of products that support a sustainable future for food. Initiatives Focused on New Business Creation P74 Combining technology in the creation of surprisingly delicious taste using only plant-based ingredients Fuji Oil Group's proprietary core technology When Fuji Oil was founded in 1950, we set our sights on southeastern oils and fats such as coconut and palm, which were not common in Japan, as a way to secure raw materials and distinguish ourselves. We apply our core technologies-separation technology and recombination technology-to achieve the advanced use of those raw materials. In addition to providing delicious flavor, we also offer added value, such as convenience and functionality. Through this model, we have created new ingredients and contributed to the development and transformation of food culture. Three-Pronged R&D Structure for Creating Value-Added Products Research Institute for Creating the Future Separation Technology (Fractionation/Segregation) Natural oils and fats contain blends of multiple components. By separating and removing oil and fat ingredients with different melting points, we can capture unique parts of the natural material. Extract parts with Oils and fats different melting points or properties Separation technology Recombination Technology (Adjustment Processing) We can apply unique technology to separated ingredients or combine with other food ingredients to create properties and flavors. Through this processing, we can create new food ingredients that meet various needs. Food Simultaneous New ingredients with ingredients technology Adjustment added functionality processing unique to Fuji Oil At the Research Institute for Creating the Future, we assess the issues associated with society, the envi- ronment, and humanity that will emerge in 2050 and engage in research themes that contribute to resolving the concerns of society. The institute treats social issues related to an aging society and sustainable food sources as particularly important. The institute is developing food ingredients that take advantage of cognitive function improvement benefits and the newly discovered bone metabolism improvement function of Prorea®, a highly stabilized DHA/EPA that received the JSBBA Award for Achievement in Technological Research in 2022. The institute is also developing sustainable oil and fat raw materials and is engaged in advanced research in fields such as genome editing. In R&D activities, speed and timing are of the utmost priority. The Research Institute for Creating the Future collaborates with Food Tech Studio - Bites!, which is operated by U.S.-based Scrum Ventures, and has begun collaborative work with multiple other start-up companies. We will continue to accelerate innovation. Identify specific fields of study Ensure the well-being of an aging society Our Vision of Society in 2050 Provide sustainable food resources (palm oil and cocoa substitute Eliminate uneven distribution of food ingredients) supplies and quality and improve the Akihiro Nakamura Develop necessary technology well-being of each individual Executive Officer Conduct research on ingredients that improve the health of seniors Research Institute for (Prorea® and peptides) Creating the Future Undertake research into technology that facilitates the supply Creation Value of Foundation Existing raw materials Cocoa butter Animal meat Cheese New added value through Vegetable fats for chocolate Soy protein ingredients Cheese-like ingredients our plant-based Compared with cocoa butter, Compared with animal meat, By using oil and fat blending and ingredients vegetable fats for chocolate are soy protein is healthier, is more emulsification and fermentation more stable and can be enhanced economical, and has a lower technology, we provide properties with various functions. environmental load. just right for making bakery and confectioneries. of environment-friendly food (plant factories) Start of Collaborative Utilize digital technology and AI Industry-Government- Build key partnerships Academia Research Project on Soybean Cultivation Areas utilizing sensing technology and personal Using CO2 information P55 Food, agritech, and health-tech fields Ingredient Development While product development gives us the ability to respond to the requests of customers, it also requires us to have the ability to analyze market needs and predict the ingredients that customers and consumers will need. We create samples in our R&D labs before eventually moving to mass production at one of our plants. We advance development in a way that ensures we provide our customers with ingredients of stable quality. By testing various combinations of raw materials, blends, and manufacturing methods, we work to offer a variety of customer and consumer value through our products. Market Development We use ingredients developed through R&D to create recipes that appeal to consumers. We work to resolve all types of customer issues, from providing information on market trends to improving plant processes and workability. We established FUJISUNNY PLAZA as centers for co-creation with customers in Japan, China, and elsewhere in Asia. In 2022, we opened our first application lab at Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.) (P70). We are working with customers to create products tailored to consumer preferences in each region. 38 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 39 Research and Development R&D Structure to Support Group Growth Group Intellectual Property Strategy Currently, the Fuji Oil Group's distribution of human resources and investments for R&D are focused on Japan, which is impacting area profitability. We also recognize the Correlation between Fuji Oil's R&D Expenses to Net Sales Ratio and Operating Profit Margin Vertical scale: Operating profit margin (%) Since our founding, we have used plant-based raw materials such as palm oil, cocoa, and soybeans as our basic raw materials and have applied research results and technological Share of Important Patents and Number of New Inventors Graph 1: Oils and Fats, Chocolate-Related Vertical axis: Percentage share of key patents (%) problem of the incomplete nature of R&D strategy integration into our area strategy. We are working to resolve these issues by strengthening the Group network and strengthening our global R&D centers and open innovation, and we will promote the creation of a management structure linked to our strategic targets. To leverage our high-quality intellectual property toward improving our business competitiveness, we will advance our patent strategy and increase the speed of product development and our response to global social issues. Japan Overseas capabilities cultivated over many years to provide high-value- added products. We have built a patent portfolio based on results refined using our core technology, and we leverage our distinctive products to maintain market dominance and pricing power. For oils and fats and the chocolate-related business*1 (see Graph 1) and the plant-based food (PBF) business*2 (see Graph 2), we maintain Japan's leading share of important patents*3 with the potential to impact our market dominance and pric- 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Fuji Oil Group Horizontal scale: R&D expenses to sales ratio (%) All Group companies in Japan Overseas Group companies Notes: Covers Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and consolidated subsidiaries Two-year average for fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020 (calculated using operating profit for each region prior to consolidated adjustments and after amortization of goodwill) ing power. Our investments in human resources for future important patents (approximately equal to the number of new inventors*4) rank high in comparison with both domestic and overseas competitors. 0 100 200 300 400 Horizontal axis: Number of new inventors (people) Other overseas companies Other domestic companies Graph 2: PBF-Related Strengthening the Group Network Moving forward, we will continue to outline and execute intellectual property strategies linked to our business. We will also Vertical axis: Percentage share of key patents (%) GTC (Global CTO Committee) The GTC comprises the Group headquarters Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and CTOs of each area with the objectives of engaging in early information exchange on new technology and products to expand into other areas and of rapidly resolving global issues. TIEMs (Technical Information Exchange Meetings) TIEMs bring together R&D personnel working in similar businesses from around the world with the goals of sharing technology and market information, exchanging information on new products and technology, refining the skills of R&D staff, and improving communication among Group companies. continue to invest in human resources in core technology fields to enhance our global market dominance and pricing power. We also regularly review our intellectual property portfolio to examine rights maintenance costs in each country and engage in strategic allocation for new patent application and rights acquisition costs. We will continue to raise the asset value of our intellectual property through forward-looking investments. *1 Defines the patent group extracted based on patent classifications related to oils and fats, chocolate, etc., over the past 10 years (since 2011). 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Fuji Oil Group *2 Defines the patent group extracted based on the patent classification and keywords related to plant-based food in the past 10 years (since 2011). *3 Defined as important patents included in the top 5% of cited patents. 0 100 200 300 400 Horizontal axis: Number of new inventors (people) Foundation Strengthening Our Global R&D Centers and Open Innovation *4 Calculated by aggregating only inventors who filed new applications in the past 10 years (since 2011). Other overseas companies Other domestic companies Value of We will build and proactively participate in industry-academia collaboration consortiums with domestic and overseas research institutions and use our European R&D center as a hub to promote open innovation. We will promote the acquisition of new technology and the development of global human resources, and we are working to increase our R&D speed to accelerate our creation of social value. R&D functions, Open innovation Industry-government- Fuji Oil Group R&D centers Customers in universities Consortiums Foodvalley* academia collaboration each region R&D Human Resource Development We actively dispatch R&D personnel overseas to participate in study and training programs as well as invite R&D personnel to Japan from various countries for technical training. These initiatives promote overseas information gathering and network building and help our R&D personnel develop global perspectives. In 2022, we will conduct training in Japan for R&D staff from Harald Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda and Blommer Chocolate Company and also accept internship students from European universities. Creation Global food Share Increase speed advanced of product companies technology development and customer and solutions Government bureaus, needs within provision to others European R&D center the Group customers Foodvalley: A general name given to an area of Wageningen, Netherlands, with a concentration of food-related companies, universities, and research institutions. Over 270 companies take part in building a network to accelerate the global transition to a sustainable food supply system. e ativ nt se Concentrating Group Strengths to Create New Value and Resolve Social Issues re p e f C E o O I V VO I C E f o e ativ nt se re p e Meeting the Challenge as an Overseas Trainee After joining Fuji Oil Co., Ltd., I was assigned to the market development team for East Asia, where I Li Yan Jesse learned about markets in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Later, I was involved in confectionery and bakery Fuji Oil (China) development and customer service for the Japanese market. In 2022, I was dispatched as an over- seas trainee to the New Business Division of Fuji Oil (China) Investment Co., Ltd., where I will receive Investment Co., Ltd. practical training for two years. I want to apply the development technology, marketing knowledge, New Business Division and language skills I have cultivated so far to make contributions on a global scale. The world is changing at an alarming rate. By combining the Fuji Oil Group's core strengths with new tech- nologies developed by our partners, we can innovate and create new value with a sense of speed. Fuji Oil Global Innovation Center Europe (GICE), our base for R&D in Europe, was established to create sustainable solutions by leveraging open innovation and a unique ecosystem of partners to resolve social issues. GICE is located on the Wageningen University & Research campus in the Netherlands, with easy access to universi- ties, start-ups, and multinationals. The center is active in three public-private consortiums as well as involved in technical evaluations for several companies, including start-ups in the Netherlands and the United Liz Kamei Kingdom. We also work with Group companies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas to leverage expertise within our global R&D organization and maximize value creation for the entire Group. (center right) Head of Fuji Oil Global Innovation Center Europe (GICE) ts h g li h g i H R&D Human Resource Development | Cultivating a Culture of Challenge and Innovation in Japan Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. engages in various initiatives to promote innovation. These initiatives include a system for researchers from different specialties to form a team and take ownership toward rapid commercialization. We hold a CHALLENGE DAY, where employees can engage in initiatives that they consider important. We also sponsor the Idea Contest, through which employees give form to highly creative ideas and evaluate each other's ideas. These efforts encourage researchers to openly engage in challenge and innovation and further the cultivation of a culture and human resources that drive innovation. Idea Contest 40 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 41 Production Activities Please refer to Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022) for details on our initiatives regarding assurance of product safety and quality. Ensuring Product Safety and Quality https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/sustainability/food_quality/ As an essential food business dedicated to protecting life, the Fuji Oil Group believes it can contribute to society through business offering plant-based food ingredients. Production is a critical activity that forms the foundation of our business. To ensure we can provide our customers with safe, reliable, quality products without supply delays, technological skill and detailed responses specific to each production site are required. By striving to improve the quality and efficiency of Group production activities, including the sharing of know-how cultivated by Group companies, we will continue meeting the needs of customers and consumers around the world. Ensuring of Product Safety and Quality Providing safe, quality products is a prerequisite for a food manufacturer. The Fuji Oil Group has established a Basic Policy of Quality and a quality assurance system that we continually work to improve. This system covers all steps in the value chain from product design to delivery to the customer (both B2B customers and end consumers), with the highest priority placed on product safety and quality consistency. Number of Recalls 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Productivity Improvement Initiatives Bottom-Up Improvement Activities (Japan) Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. has engaged in PIC* activities since 2008. Through these activities, we identify issues facing each production department and clarify problems identified by workers. Staff participate in small-group discussions to share knowledge with a view to increasing work and production efficiency and improving safety. Through PIC activities, we develop human resources who are capable of identifying and resolving problems on their own. * PIC: Productivity Improvement & Challenge Plant Design and Support by Engineers Engineers from the Engineering Development Department engage in production technology research, production process development and improvement, and production plant construction. The important aspect of production facility design is to improve safety, environmental friendliness, and quality while realizing cost reductions. In the adoption of new production technology, the Production Department and the Maintenance Department collaborate to realize optimal plant facilities. ts h g li h g i H Improving Employee Quality Awareness Each Group company conducts in-house seminars and hygiene workshops based on measures to provide employees with a basic knowledge of food safety and quality control and to firmly establish these activities. In addition, each company is working to raise quality awareness among employees through its own activities, such as participation in Quality Month and Food Safety Day. Creating a Network among Quality Personnel To mitigate or eliminate potential quality control risks at Group companies, and to promote collaboration toward rapid resolution in the event a problem occurs, we are building a network that allows companies to share their respective resources. The quality personnel of each company engage in information sharing, including information on advanced analytical techniques, to realize improvements in our quality assurance system. Fiscal 2022 Initiatives Initiatives for Fundamental Improvements to Group Productivity Problem Awareness and Direction of Initiatives From April 2021, assigned dedicated staff to promote Groupwide productivity improvements at overseas Group companies Created five unique indicators, mainly related to facility productivity, to enable visual representations of productivity Unique Indicators Used to Quantify and Analyze Region-Specific Productivity Japan Overseas Heighten employee quality awareness to achieve zero cases of quality-related complaints Raise quality awareness of employees in order to achieve zero serious quality-related complaints, strengthen communication with quality managers at Group companies, and promote a food safety culture and the sharing of quality-related information Please refer to Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022) for details on our initiatives regarding occupational safety. Promoting Occupational Health and Safety https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/sustainability/safety/ Used analysis results of indicators to identify and improve the weaknesses of each Group company and implemented the following Groupwide initiatives: 1 promote and standardize preventative maintenance and 2 promote the sharing of production know-how Linked the above activities to profit generation by reducing unscheduled production stoppages and increasing production capacity without the need for major capital investments Occupational Safety In the Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy, the first of our values that inform our actions is "safety, quality, and the environment." Among these three, the Group places top priority on "occupational safety" to achieve continuous growth. We promote occupational health and safety through the six items Occupational Accident Frequency and Severity 10 2.5 8 2.0 6 1.5 4 1.0 2 0.5 Creation Value of Foundation 1 Promote and Standardize Preventative Maintenance During the period of the new mid-term management plan, aim to standardize a preventative maintenance approach throughout the Group to reduce sudden failures Shared educational materials in fiscal 2021, and from fiscal 2022 engage in communication to promote adoption and standardization of the Basic Policy of Safety and Health. Our aim is to protect the lives and health of our employees and all the people working at our business sites, and eliminate work-related accidents. 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) 0 Occupational accident frequency (left scale) Occupational accident severity (right scale) 2 Promote the Sharing of Production Know-How Use unique indicators to stimulate communication between Group headquarters and overseas Group companies, identify issues related to production activities, and improve productivity by sharing production technology and know-how e ativ nt e se Continuous Productivity Improvements through Kaizen Initiatives re p ts h g li h g i H Implementing Occupational Health and Safety Audits In fiscal 2021, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd., which acts as a regional headquarters, conducted audits of nine domestic sites. Our Group headquarters also performed audits of four over- seas production sites via online con- Adopting Safety Training Equipment that Uses VR We have begun VR training that allows employees to experience hazardous situa- tions. We believe that using VR to experience occupational accidents, which employees C E o O I V Shoji Miyamoto In recent years, we have strengthened our kaizen (continuous improvement) initiatives and produced significant results, including reduced complaints, reduced waste, and improved productivity. These initiatives include not only infrastructure improvement but also improvements in approaches taken by individual production members in evaluating the results they achieved through specific actions and through repeating successful processes. By understanding the pattern behind the process of winning (value creation), we engage in a cycle of kaizen that leads to continuous self-improvement. The accumulation of these successful experiences also becomes a visual representation for employees to see how they contribute to the Company's performance. The next step in this process is what we call the "Why-Why analysis." We encourage each employee to ferences. By using a wearable camera*, we are able to visually check sites through live video streaming even from locations in Japan. * A camera worn on the body that can record Conducting an audit via online video hands-free conference cannot experience under normal conditions, will lead to their increased safety awareness. In fiscal 2021, Fuji Oil (Zhaoqing) Co., Ltd. (China) adopted this system of VR training, and we will recommend its use to other Group companies in the future. VR training at PT. Freyabadi Indotama Chief Industrial Officer (CIO) Harald Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda autonomously engage in analysis to shorten the time between identifying the real cause (pursuing the true nature of things) and taking action. This process helps us reduce lost opportunities. We will continue encouraging employees to engage in and improve on the kaizen process and link these efforts to productivity improvements for the Company. Fiscal 2022 Initiatives Continue to practice pointing and calling and other activities to raise Conduct risk prediction training and continue activities to promote safety awareness safety awareness Ensure greater safety awareness by adopting safety simulators using VR 42 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 43 Sustainable Procurement Our Vision for 2030 is the co-creation of a sustainable future for food, and we believe that building a responsible supply chain is essential to realize this vision. Suppliers are our key partners in finding solutions to social issues in the supply chain, such as human rights. We will work with our suppliers on environmental conservation, respect for human rights, fair business practices, risk management, and other challenges, aiming for sustainable development of suppliers, Group companies, and society as a whole. Our Commitment to and KPIs in Sustainable Procurement of Key Raw Materials Raw Materials Palm oil Cocoa Global environment Human rights Global environment Human rights Social Issues Forced labor; child labor; exploitation Deforestation, climate impacts on Child labor, poverty among farming in the Supply Deforestation, peatland development of indigenous peoples, local residents, producing regions, biodiversity loss families Chain and workers Medium- to Long-Term No deforestation, no peatland development, no exploitation Reforestation, elimination of child labor Goals Please refer to Sustainability Report 2022 (scheduled to be issued in October 2022) for details on our initiatives regarding sustainable procurement. Sustainable Procurement Management https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/sustainability/procurement/ Supplier Code of Conduct Suppliers are our key partners in achieving a sustainable society as represented by the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). We formulated and announced the implementation of the Fuji Oil Group Supplier Code of Conduct in April 2021, aiming for sustainable development of "suppliers," "the Fuji Oil Group," and "society" through joint development. We have asked our suppliers in all regions to observe these standards, to coordinate their actions according to our principles, and to respond to an agreement to this effect (supplier responses scheduled for collection in fiscal 2022). Going forward, we will continue to work with our suppliers that agree to comply with these standards to realize a sustainable society. System for Promoting Sustainable Procurement The Group's CSO is in charge of managing sustainable procurement of our key raw materials palm oil, cocoa, and soybeans as well as of strategic raw materials like shea kernels. In addition, the progress and results of sustainable procurement, as an element of our ESG materiality, are verified by the Sustainability Committee, which serves as an advisory body to the Board of Directors. Procurement Responsible Palm Oil Sourcing Policy (2016) Responsible Cocoa Beans Sourcing Policy (2018) Policy Implement Labour Transformation 2030 100% TTP*1 Programme (LTP) to all direct 1 million trees planted*3 Elimination of child labor suppliers KPIs Implement Labour Transformation 2025 85% TTP Programme (LTP) to all suppliers of 500,000 trees planted No Worst Forms of Child Labor*4 Palmaju Edible Oil (Malaysia)*2 • Launched CLMRS*5 at 100% of communities­ from which Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.) directly FY2021 85% TTP 27% (All suppliers of Palmaju Edible Oil 100,000 trees planted purchases cocoa beans Results (Malaysia)) • Conducted GPS mapping at 87% of the cocoa farms supplying cocoa beans directly from whichto Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.) Raw Materials Soybeans Shea kernels Global environment Human rights Global environment Human rights Social Issues Exploitation of indigenous peoples, in the Supply Deforestation, biodiversity loss Loss of parkland Poverty among farming families local residents, and workers Chain E S S A G E Hitoshi Shindachi Executive Officer Oils and Fats and Chocolate Division Supply Chain Management Group Leader Collaborate with Business Divisions to Expand Sustainable Products and Create Markets With the spread of COVID-19, natural disasters, and geopolitical crises, the importance of building a sustainable supply chain has become even more critical. The Group has focused on resolving issues in the supply chain of key raw materials since joining the RSPO* in 2004, and has been a pioneer among Japanese companies in launching a palm oil grievance mechanism and a program to support palm and cocoa farmers, which are moving forward as planned. The ideal way of building a healthy and sustainable supply chain is to realize a cycle of events that includes not only procuring raw materials with consideration for the global environment and human rights, but also selling products made from those materials at reasonable prices. In Europe, the Americas, and Australia, initiatives to pay premiums to support production areas throughout the supply chain have become commonplace. However, action is needed in other areas to foster awareness of contributions to sustainable products and to create markets. The development and promotion of attractive products is necessary to stimulate demand, learning from the leading efforts of Group companies in the West. During the period of the new mid-term management plan, we will take our activities one step further and focus on expanding our sustainable products with cooperation from our business divisions in order to gain the understanding of our customers, consumers, and society. * Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil Creation Value of Foundation Medium- to Long-Term No deforestation, no exploitation Forest conservation, support for women's empowerment Goals Procurement Responsible Soybeans and Soy Products Sourcing Policy (2021) Responsible Shea Kernel Sourcing Policy (2021) Policy 1 Traceability to village level: 75% 2 Direct procurement of shea kernels 2030 Traceability achieved to community level, or 100% procurement of 6,000 trees planted per year*7 from Tebma-Kandu cooperatives: 50% RTRS*6-certified products or products certified to equivalent standards 3 Percentage of shea kernels crushed and fractionated (separated) in Ghana: 100% KPIs 1 50% 2 30%*8 3 N/A Traceability achieved to primary collection points, or 100% procurement 4 Non-fossil fuel energy*9 use by Fuji 2025 6,000 trees planted per year Oil Ghana Ltd.: 100% (2023 target, of RTRS-certified products or products certified to equivalent standards base year: 2021*10) 5 Permanent, direct employees at e ativ nt se re p e o R C E O I V Wong Kok Seng Sustainability Manager Supply Chain Management Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. Toward the Development of a Sustainable Palm Oil Supply Chain The European Commission released its draft regulation on human rights and environmental due diligence, requires large EU companies, and non-European companies doing business in Europe, to assess their actual and potential human rights and environmental impacts throughout their operations and supply chains. It is part of our responsibility to ensure supply chain transparency to take prioritized action to prevent, mitigate, and remedy the identified gaps. Through our supplier engagement program, we support our suppliers in capacity building*1 to fulfil the sustainability requirements. This is also a stepping stone for our suppliers to achieve their RSPO/MSPO*2/ISPO*3 certification, of which the minimum requirements are guaranteed and governed. *1 To build and improve necessary competencies *2 MSPO: Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil *3 ISPO: Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil Fuji Oil Ghana Ltd.: 50% increase (base year: 2017) 1 30% Cocoa Sustainability Is a Responsibility, a Requirement, and an Opportunity FY2021 Created self-assessment tool for suppliers and began assessing conditions at 2 2.5% 6,000 trees planted per year 3 100% Results each supplier 4 93% 5 42% increase (base year: 2017) *1 TTP: Traceability to Plantation *5 CLMRS: Child Labour Monitoring and Remediation System *2 Palmaju Edible Oil Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia): An oils and fats manufacturer wholly owned by *6 RTRS: Round Table on Responsible Soy Association Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. *7 We plan to plant mainly shea tree saplings at a pace of 6,000 trees per year starting in 2021. *3 We plan to plant a variety of shade tree saplings, totaling one million trees over a 10-year *8 Our KPIs for years 2021, 2022 and 2023 are 10%, 15% and 20%, respectively. period from 2021 through 2030. *9 We plan to use shea kernel meal, a byproduct of oil production, and other raw materials as *4 The International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 182, known as the Convention non-fossil fuels. concerning the Prohibition and Immediate Action for the Elimination of the Worst Forms of *10 Our current non-fossil fuel rate as of 2021 is 75%. Child Labour, prohibits hazardous work that may harm the health, safety, or morals of chil- dren. This includes the sale and trafficking of children, debt bondage, forced or compulsory labor, prostitution and pornography, illegal activities such as crime, and recruitment of chil- dren for use in armed conflict. Andy Harner Blommer Chocolate Company Sustainability Vice President Sustainability, Cocoa Sustainability Global Project Lead Our Fuji/Blommer chocolate business depends on a fragile cocoa network of farmers, families, and communities impacted by complex social and environmental issues. The Fuji Oil Group recognizes its responsibility and is committed to eliminating child labor and deforestation. Sustainability goes beyond being "a right thing to do" and is becoming a legislated requirement in chocolate-consuming countries. While sustainability challenges are great, the opportunities are greater. 