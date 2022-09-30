Fuji Oil : Governance(462.86KB) 09/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Governance The Fuji Oil Group recognizes that corporate governance is an essential and critical foundation of sustainable improvements to corporate value. Three key organizations play integral roles in fulfilling the Fuji Oil Group's corporate governance: the Board of Directors, the Audit and Supervisory Committee, and the Management Committee. Through the activities of these bodies, we aim for aggressive business development and the realization of compliant and efficient management. The Board of Directors is responsible for supervising (monitoring) decision-making bodies and business execution regarding important matters. The Audit and Supervisory Committee is responsible for auditing the execution of duties by directors, excluding Audit and Supervisory Committee members. The Management Committee, whose main members are the President and CEO and managing and executive officers, engages in deliberations that contribute to management and makes rapid decisions related to business execution. Effective internal governance (Group governance) is a prerequisite to ensuring the efficacy of corporate governance. With this in mind, we work to ensure awareness of business policies and work regulations throughout the entire Group. Additionally, our various business departments and the Internal Audit Division engage in monitoring activities. Please refer to our website for more details. https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/about/governance/ Governance Structure (As of June 21, 2022) General Meeting of Shareholders Appointment / Appointment / Dismissal Dismissal Board of Directors Appointment / (Statement of Chairperson: President and Representative Director opinion on director Dismissal nominations, Non-Managing and Executive Officers Consultation Nomination and Compensation remuneration, etc.) Independent Outside Outside Director Advisory Committee Directors Committee chairperson: Audit and Supervisory Independent Outside Directors Internal Director who also serves Report Independent Outside Director who also serve as Audit and as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Supervisory Committee Members Committee Member Consultation Sustainability Committee Audits Accounting Auditor Managing and Internal Directors Committee chairperson: Executive Officers Report Internal Director Guidance and Report Report Authority delegation cooperation Instruct and monitoring Internal Audit Group Management Committee Meeting Group governance Japan Americas Southeast Asia China Europe Chief Officer CEO Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. Fuji Specialties, Fuji Oil Asia Fuji Oil (China) Fuji Europe Inc. Pte. Ltd. Investment Co., Ltd. Africa B.V. CFO CSO Group Group Blommer Chocolate Group Group Group Company companies in companies in companies in companies in Harald Indústria e companies in CTO Southeast Asia Europe and Japan Americas Comércio de China and Oceania Africa Alimentos Ltda Internal control framework Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy, Group Policy, operating and work regulations, internal whistleblowing system, etc. Group headquarters Regional headquarters Operating companies FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 83 Governance Corporate Governance Background to Reform of Corporate Governance Structure​ To separate business execution and supervisory functions and to enable rapid business development under a good governance system, we shifted to a pure holding company system in 2015. Since then, we have continued to delegate authority to regional headquarters, which act as operating companies. We believe that swift decision-making and business execution and strengthened supervisory functions for business execution are critical to meeting the expectations of our shareholders and other stakeholders. With this in mind, we have engaged in initiatives aimed at strengthening corporate governance. Most recently, as a new expression of our strong commitment and determination to implementing such initiatives, we decided to shift from a company with Auditors to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee. Key Points of Changes to the Corporate Governance Structure in Fiscal 2022 ​ Shift to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee to promote sustainable growth and improve our corporate value Further strengthened the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors by appointing directors who are also Audit and Supervisory Committee members to serve as members of the Board of Directors

Improved the speed of business execution by delegating the execution of certain important business to directors Further improve management transparency and objectivity Increased the number of independent outside directors by one. Of the total of 12 directors, 6 of the 7 outside directors are independent outside directors. Monitoring and Execution Structure Expertise of Directors (Persons) Audit and Corporate Management 8 Supervisory Internal Committee Members International Business 6 Monitor Directors Sales and Marketing 5 Finance and Accounting 4 Half are Outside independent Sustainability Directors directors 4 Female Human Resource directors Development 3 R&D and Technology 3 Legal Compliance 2 Information Systems Execute Delegated 2 CxO/function-specific / Area top / Production (Safety, quality, Executive 2 Business division officer Officers and the environment) Supply Chain Management 1 Skills Matrix P88 (FY) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Separation of management Transition to holding company structure Revisions to Board of Directors' Definition of Shift to company with supervision and business Delegation of authority to regional Monitoring Audit and Supervisory execution regulations*1 headquarters Perspectives Committee Number of directors 10 8 9 10 9 8 12 Of whom, outside directors 2 3 4 7 Committee (Advisory body Establishment of Nomination to the Board of Directors) and Compensation Advisory Committee and ESG Committee*2 Evaluation of effectiveness Evaluation of Effectiveness of Board of Directors of the Board of Directors Formulation of Implementation of Adoption of ESG indicators, adoption of Policy on Revisions performance-linked Remuneration system new remuneration system that changed to the Remuneration share-based executive officers from employment- System remuneration system type system to delegation-style structure Start considering Start to make CEO succession plan use of CEO Build up CEO succession plan scheme CEO succession performance plan review meetings *1 In addition to existing decision-making and reporting, we also established opportunities for open-minded deliberation on governance and other matters. *2 Changed the ESG Committee name to Sustainability Committee in fiscal 2022. Main Organizational and Committee Structure (As of June 21, 2022) Company Name Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. Organizational Pure holding company System Institutional Design Company with an Audit and Number of 12, including 2 female directors Supervisory Committee Outside Directors (7 outside directors, of whom 6 are independent outside directors) Composition of directors Directors excluding directors who also Directors who also serve as Audit and serve as Audit and Supervisory Supervisory Committee Members Reference: Chairperson Committee Members Total Number of meetings Non- Independent Independent during FY2021*1 Internal Independent Internal Outside Outside Directors Outside Directors Directors Directors Director President and Representative Board of Directors Director 12 4 4 1 1 2 16 (Mikio Sakai) Director 12 Audit and Supervisory Full-time Audit and Supervisory 3 - - - 1 2 (Audit & Committee Committee member Supervisory Board) (Makoto Shibuya) Nomination and Independent outside director Compensation Advisory 6 1 4 - 1 - 10 (Hidenori Nishi) Committee Sustainability Internal director 1 2 (Takashi Kadota, CTO and ESG 4 4 - - Committee*2 Advisor (ESG Committee) Representative) Reference: President and Representative 1 Management Director 12*3 4 - - 24 Observer Committee Meeting (Mikio Sakai) *1 April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 *2 Changed name from ESG Committee in FY2022 *3 4 Internal Directors + 8 Executive Officers Board of Directors Main Activity Results (FY2021) 1 Discussions on requirements for the Board to better perform its monitoring functions Highlights 2 Discussions on the new mid-term management plan Highlights​ 3 Confirmation of application for listing on the Prime Market and confirmation of compliance with Japan's revised Corporate Governance Code Highlights​ Internal Audit Group activity plan and audit report Decisions on important business execution, including business restructuring projects Confirmation and discussion of matters reported by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee ts h g li h g i H Discussions on Requirements for the Board to Better Perform Its Monitoring Functions To strengthen the monitoring functions of the Board of Directors and enable faster business execution, we deliberated and decided to shift to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee in fiscal 2022. To make sure institutional design changes would be more than superficial changes, initially we discussed what is necessary for the Board of Directors to fully exert its monitoring functions, and then we examined the state of business execution and management by executives. Next, we deliberated throughout the year on which areas to focus. After this deliberation and preparation by the Board of Directors, at the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 21, 2022 we decided to shift to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee. Note: We are gradually addressing matters requiring improvement on the executive side, including management methods related to business performance and forecasts and the Group's overall risk management, as recommended by the Board of Directors (mainly outside directors). Governance 84 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 85 Corporate Governance ts h g li h g i H Discussions on the New Mid-Term Management Plan Fiscal 2021 was the timing of our formulation of a new mid-term management plan. We sought involvement from outside directors from the outset of this plan formulation process. Led by the Board of Directors, we held discussions multiple times concerning the direction of medium- to long-term strategy and on how to disclose that information (effective methods of internal and external explanations). ts h g li h g i H Confirmation of Application for Listing on the Prime Market and Confirmation of Compliance with Japan's Revised Corporate Governance Code We discussed and validated whether we have a governance system suitable for companies to be listed on the Prime Market in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code revised June 2021. Matters recognized as requiring enhancement, including a review of our business portfolio, were considered and incorporated during the formulation process of the new mid-term management plan mentioned above. Please refer to Corporate Governance Report for details. https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/about/governance/ Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors Points of Fiscal 2022: Strengthen Governance Effectiveness Regarding the operation of the Board of Directors, in fiscal 2022 we have established the Secretariat of the Board of Directors under the supervision of the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). The Secretariat is in charge of planning and management for the Board of Directors. By keeping both the Secretariat of the Board of Directors and the Secretariat of the Management Committee under the supervision of the CSO, we aim to promote unity and interconnection between both meetings, such as accurately reflecting the requests and instructions of the Board of Directors to executives, and enhance the effectiveness of corporate governance from the perspectives of both execution and monitoring. In recognition of problems based on the effectiveness evaluation of the Board of Directors, we will continue monthly deliberations of specific themes as well as an annual schedule of matters to be deliberated by the Board of Directors. Through these deliberations, we will set specific goals and KPIs for matters recognized as future initiatives in the fiscal 2021 effectiveness evaluation of the Board of Directors and regularly follow up on progress. Throughout the above deliberations, we work to ensure that there is no discrepancy between the thinking and suggestions of directors, particularly outside directors, and how that information is received by executives and employees. For specific matters such as business management methods and planning procedures, we create opportunities for timely dialogue between outside directors, executives, and employees. Message from Outside Director An evaluation of effectiveness of the Board of Directors is held each year through the involvement of a third-party institution to ensure objectivity and transparency. The Board of Directors discusses improvement measures for issues identified through evaluation results. The Board provides guidance to executives on necessary measures and appropriately confirms that improvement measures are steadily being implemented. This process represents our PDCA cycle for improving the effectiveness of Board management. The effectiveness evaluation of the Board of Directors for fiscal 2021 took place just prior to our move to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee. As such, we focused on what is needed to ensure system functionality and to effectively strengthen governance. The evaluation was conducted from the perspective of comprehensively evaluating Board operations thus far and aiming for further improvements. Evaluation Method​ Evaluator: Third-party institution Research Method: Questionnaire (8 directors and 4 Audit & Supervisory Board members) and interview (Chairman of the Board of Directors) Evaluation Process: Analysis of results by third-party institution based on its anonymity and report of findings to the Board of Directors Evaluation Targets (Questionnaire Topics)​ 1 Improvement status of issues identified from the previous evaluation 5 Evaluation of activities of the Nomination and Compensation Advisory 2 Review of evaluation of Board management for the fiscal 2021 Committee 3 Meaningful deliberations (what is our highest-priority focus in terms of 6 Support system for outside directors what the Board should be?) 7 Communication with investors and shareholders 4 Operating as a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee 8 Overall summary (what changes are particularly important to the Board of Directors?) 9 Activity self-evaluation E S S A G E Shuichi Miyamoto Outside Director My Year As an Outside Director at Fuji Oil Holdings During my first year as an outside director at Fuji Oil Holdings, I attended all the Board of Directors' meetings. The meetings are shorter than in the past, but they are still long meetings that require hard work. The managing directors and outside directors engage in heated deliberations that could be described as intense battles. At first, I was somewhat reserved as I was concerned about being viewed as an outside director from a major share- holder. However, I quickly engaged without being overwhelmed by the intensity of the deliberations. The level of expertise displayed by other outside directors and members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, as well as the accuracy of recommendations rooted in that expertise, is humbling. Adding to this is the diligent leadership of President Sakai, who also serves as Chairman of the Board. His attentive consideration to others only serves to expand mutual understanding among the participants. Amid the impressive and sometimes awe-inspiring exchanges, I pour my all into making meaningful contributions. One of the most important roles of the Board of Directors is to contribute to sustainable improvements in profits and to the creation of organizational structures to support those efforts. In particular, the Fuji Oil Group must address issues of globalization and issues related to shifting to an area management structure, and it must also respond to society's expectations that the Group will be a leader in ESG management. At the same time, the Fuji Oil Group must take on the challenge of expanding its advanced technology beyond B2B and embracing a market-in concept. The Group must not only address these many issues but must also serve as a leader in driving aggressive innovation. Since the planning phase, the new mid-term management plan has been thoroughly deliberated at meetings of the Board of Directors. During each meeting, the outside directors expressed their frank opinions. Reborn 2024 is the result of significant and broad-based deliberations. We must view confirming the efficacy and results of this management plan as one of our most important missions. Effectiveness of Evaluation Results FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Issues to Address Going ForwardMatters Addressed Revised director remuneration (incorporated medium- to long-term performance incentives) Discussed the medium- to long-term direction of the business (ongoing) Formulate a CEO succession plan (ongoing) Devise a skills matrix for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members Strengthen Group governance Formulated a CEO succession plan Devised a skills matrix for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members Established independence standards for outside directors and outside Audit & Supervisory Board members Discussed the role of the Board of Directors as a monitoring body (ongoing) Enacted measures pertaining to the protection of minority shareholders Firmly establish the operations of the Board of Directors as a monitoring body Further strengthen Group governance (effectively utilize the Internal Audit Group) Confirmed the Board of Directors will expand deliberations mainly on the following matters or set and monitor KPIs (ascertain progress and improvement status) Deliberated on Companywide policy and business strategy from a medium- to long-term perspective (ongoing) Confirmed progress of management resource allocation, including business strategy execution and human resources necessary to support execution Drafted global HR policy, including human resource development and DE&I promotion Strengthened Group governance Analyzed causes and confirmed recovery measures when core KPIs fall below plans Confirm the following improvements will be made in relation to operation of the Board of Directors Enhance information provision to outside directors, including conducting preliminary briefing sessions (ongoing) Improve time allocation and materials for effective and efficient Board management Set agenda items that promote deliberations from a medium- to long-term perspective and an overall perspective Policy on Protecting the Rights of Minority Shareholders​ The significance of minority shareholder protection is mutually verified by ITOCHU Corporation, a major shareholder of the Company, and the Fuji Oil Group. For (1) new transactions (valued at ¥1.0 billion or more annually) and (2) business partnerships deemed to be important to the Fuji Oil Group, conducted with the ITOCHU Group, both companies will engage in discussions on the appropriateness of such transactions, from the perspective of minority shareholder protection. Matters uncovered as a result of these discussions will be deliberated on and resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting in order to ensure the transparency and appropriateness of our decisions. The Board of Directors will verify the status of transactions with the ITOCHU Group at the end of every fiscal year. Co-Creation with ITOCHU Group P65 Governance 86 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 87 Corporate Governance Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee Message from Newly Appointed Director Results of Main Activities (FY2021) CEO succession plan Revisions to executive officer system Nomination and dismissal of directors (adoption of delegation-style structure) Remuneration system of directors CEO Succession Plan We consider the appointment of our CEO to be one of the most important decisions of the Board of Directors. Based on the report from the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee in fiscal 2020, we established and commenced the operation of a CEO succession plan in fiscal 2021. The Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, which consists of independent outside directors, appropriately advises and supervises to ensure objectivity and transparency. Policy and Process for Appointing Directors Approach to Nominating Candidates for Directors E S S A G E Tomoko Tsuji​ Outside Director Independent Director Proprietary Technology Turning Risks into Opportunities! Today, amid a sudden pandemic that swept across the globe, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and persistent environmental issues, conditions facing corporate management are increasingly difficult due to a variety of events that could be viewed as threats to humanity. Even the Fuji Oil Group, which plays a key role in supporting the enriched food lifestyles of consumers, has not been immune to such events, as it faces serious issues ranging from raw material procurement to response to environmental issues. Amid such circumstances, society's focus on PBFs-as a source of protein that is environment-friendly and efficient and an essential element for humanity-is growing. The Fuji Oil Group has embraced a new Vision for 2030. Together with our stakeholders, we will co-create a sustainable future for food, based on plant-based ingredients that are both delicious and healthy. This vision represents a commitment by the Fuji Oil Group to contribute to a future for humanity by drawing on its competitive strengths in this field. Fuji Oil boasts raw material procurement capabilities, technical strengths backed by a history of ingredient research and numerous successes related to pursuing deliciousness, and the ability to develop various application methods for a single raw material. I believe these strengths are meant to do more than simply respond to environmental and food shortage issues. We must apply these strengths in supporting human health and in the hope that we will continuously pursue deliciousness. I also view technical strengths and information reliability as parts of a larger machine. What is important is how we go about promoting the appeal of products and services with value. I want to help the Fuji Oil Group apply its many strengths and support efforts to convey rapidly and broadly the value it offers. The skills matrix of the Board of Directors, specifying the expertise of each member, is provided below. In addition to expertise and attributes (as well as independence), years of service; gender, nationality, and other aspects of diversity; changes in business environment; and other factors are constantly taken into consideration in regard to the composition of the Board of Directors. In terms of years of service of independent outside directors, in principle, a maximum of six years for directors, including directors that are Audit and Supervisory Committee members, is deemed appropriate from the perspective of maintaining independence. Skills Matrix (Especially Areas Where Candidates Can Be Expected to Demonstrate Their Expertise and Experience) Human Production Corporate International Supply Chain R&D and Sales and (Safety, quality, Finance and Legal Information Sustainability Resource Management Business Management Technology Marketing and the Accounting Compliance Systems Development environment) Mikio Sakai Tomoki Matsumoto Directors Takashi Kadota Hiroyuki Tanaka Yuko Ueno* Hidenori Nishi* Outside Toshiyuki Umehara* Directors Shuichi Miyamoto Tomoko Tsuji* Director who Makoto Shibuya also serves as an Audit and Ryuta Uozumi* Supervisory Committee Hirohiko Ikeda* Member * Independent directors Follow-Up Structure for Outside Directors Through cooperation with the relevant internal functions of the Group, the Secretariat of the Board of Directors provides explanations on the Group's business situation and framework, relevant principal regulations such as those of the Board of Directors, and operational status of the Board of Directors (results of evaluation of effectiveness). In these ways, the Group provides the support necessary to enable newly appointed outside directors to participate in discussions at Board of Directors' meetings in a steady manner. Since fiscal 2021, we have taken steps to enhance information provision by holding preliminary briefings for outside directors prior to Board of Directors' meetings and to provide monthly reporting to the Board of Directors on matters deliberated by the Management Committee (executive side). Officer Training FY2021 Training Themes We invite outside experts as lecturers to (i) Grasp the latest trends in important matters that ESG and sustainable improvements in corporate value hold training sessions for all directors, Objectives of the revised Corporate Governance Code affect management ("Sustainability," "Governance," Keys to DX success that management should know Audit and Supervisory Committee mem- "Law," etc.) Points of focus when reorganizing cross-border business bers, executive officers, and senior (ii) Expand understanding of current conditions within the Company based on external opinions and hold Investor feedback on Integrated Report 2021 employees, including outside officers. discussions for improvement Approach to Executive Officer Remuneration To strengthen business execution functions, we abolished the employment-type executive officer system and, in June 2022, have adopted a delegation-style executive officer system. As a result, we delegate authority to executive officers under a structure designed to increase the ratio of performance-linkedshare-based remuneration in total remuneration. This new structure rewards the results of business execution for each fiscal year. In principle, the period in which executive officers receive shares in the Company is up until they retire as executive officers. Performance-Linked Remuneration: Adding Performance-LinkedShare-Based Remuneration (Stock Trust), Not Only Executive Performance-Linked Cash Remuneration (Bonuses) Governance About the Appointment of Directors in Fiscal 2022 We have appointed Audit and Supervisory Committee members as members of the Board of Directors to further strengthen the supervisory functions of the Board. Furthermore, by delegating some important business execution to directors, we are working to improve the speed of business execution. We have also increased the number of independent outside directors by one in fiscal 2022 with the aim of further enhancing management transparency and objectivity. We appointed Tomoko Tsuji as an independent outside director to contribute to enhancing our corporate value by receiving advice and opinions based on her abundant experience and keen insight in the fields of research and product development, an issue in the skills matrix of our directors that needed to be addressed. Performance-linked cash remuneration (bonuses) Performance-linkedshare-based remuneration (stock trust) This framework clarifies the scope of responsibilities and reflects the relationship between the performance contribution level of executive officers on the Company's business performance and individual performance for each fiscal year into the remuneration. In the evaluation, the performance of the division overseen by each executive officer, as well as the degree of achievement of metrics and targets set for specific priority issues and Groupwide material sustainability management issues relevant to their division, is assessed. Executive officer performance is evaluated based on the performance of the division overseen by the executive officer as well as the degree of achievement of metrics and targets set for specific priority issues and Groupwide material sustainability management issues relevant to that division. The ESG targets included in the evaluation are weighted uniformly at 10%. The objective of this structure is to heighten the awareness of executive officers of their contribution to improving long-term business performance and corporate value. As with stock trust remuneration for directors, single-year EPS (consolidated net income per share) and consolidated ROE are adopted as KPIs. 88 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 89 Corporate Governance Director Remuneration System The remuneration of the Company's directors (excluding outside directors and outside Audit and Supervisory Committee members) is based on a performance-linked remuneration system that aims to further clarify the link between director remuneration and the Company's business performance and equity value and to heighten the awareness of directors regarding their contribution to improving the Company's business performance and corporate value over the medium to long term through their sharing of risks and interests regarding stock price fluctuations with shareholders. Basic Policy • Establish a remuneration structure that promotes the sharing of value with shareholders and other stakeholders Performance-Linked Monetary Remuneration (Bonuses) Objective • Heighten awareness regarding improvements to business performance every fiscal year Individual Amount = Standard Amount of Remuneration by Position × Performance-Linked Coefficient of Payment • FY2022 KPI achievement ratio Performance-linked coefficient Standard KPI: Consolidated operating profit of ¥16.5 billion 150% 2.00 in FY2022 Note: Amount of target remuneration in the case of 100% achievement 50%-150% (Actual KPI ÷ Standard KPI - 0.5) × 2 of standard KPI Round up to two decimal places Less than 50% 0 Position Base remuneration Eligible directors President and ¥13.2 million 1 Representative Director • KPI achievement ratio = Actual KPI ÷ Standard KPI × 100 Director (Senior)* ¥6.6 million 1 • Actual KPI = Actual amount of consolidated operating profit for the fiscal year under review Directors ¥5.3 million 2 • Standard KPI = Standard amount of consolidated operating profit for the fiscal year under review * Applies to Director Tomoki Matsumoto Establish a remuneration structure that raises awareness of improvements to medium- to long-term performance and increases in corporate value Director remuneration for fiscal 2021 was determined by the Board of Directors, within the total amount approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders, upon receiving advice and reports from the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, which consists of a majority of outside directors. The Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee deliberates on matters related to the total amount of director remuneration payments, the calculation method for remuneration amounts, and performance-linked indicators used in calculating remuneration amounts, and it reports the results to the Board of Directors. Consolidated operating profit KPI (Reason for selection: Connection to yearly KPIs, improvements to sustainable business performance and financial value) Determination of Amount of remuneration is determined according to the performance results of the fiscal year under amount and payment review and paid in the following fiscal year. Total amount of Up to ¥200 million payment Maximum amount of Director (President) ¥50 million individual payments Directors (Senior) ¥25 million to directors Directors ¥20 million Change in Performance-Linked Coefficient Performance-linked 2.00 FY2021 Results Coefficient (KPI achievement ratio: 63.32% Performance-linked coefficient: 0.27) 1.00 Target amount 0% 50% 100% 150% 200% Standard KPI Achievement Rate Coefficient Curve for Performance-linked Remuneration (Bonuses) Director Remuneration System (Excluding Outside Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Executive performance-linked Base Performance-linked cash remuneration Item remuneration (individual bonuses) Remuneration Composition (Ratio when the performance-linked coefficient is 1.0 for all standard KPIs in fiscal 2022) (%) Representative 72 17 11 Director • Payment of target remuneration amount x 1.00 for 100% achievement of KPI • No payment for under 50% achievement of KPI • Payment of target amount x 2.00 for over 150% achievement of KPI Performance-Linked Stock Remuneration (fixed Cash remuneration Share-based Cash remuneration remuneration) remuneration (bonuses) (stock trust) (individual bonuses) Representative - Director Internal Directors (excluding President) Outside Directors - - - Directors 66 17 11 6 Fixed remuneration Performance-linked monetary remuneration (bonuses) Performance-linked stock remuneration (stock trust) Business execution evaluation-linked monetary remuneration (individual bonuses) Objectives Individual Payment = Points Further clarify the link between director remuneration and the Company's business performance and equity value and heighten the awareness of directors regarding their contribution to improving the Company's business performance and corporate value over the medium to long term through their sharing of risks and interests regarding stock price fluctuations with shareholders

Expand the sharing of value with stakeholders by heightening awareness regarding improvements to business performance every fiscal year Standard Amount of Remuneration × Performance-Linked Coefficient ÷ Price of Shares in the Company by Position Acquired by the Trust • FY2022 KPI achievement Performance-linked For shares acquired by the trustee, the method of In the future, we will aim for a remuneration composition ratio of fixed remuneration : performance-linked cash remuneration (bonuses): performance-linkedshare-based remuneration = 1:1:1. This composition ratio is designed to raise the ratio of performance­-linked remuneration while improving performance and corporate value. Outside directors receive only fixed ­remuneration in light of their roles and independence. Remuneration System for Audit and Supervisory Committee Members In light of their roles and independent standing, remuneration for directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members is comprised solely of fixed remuneration. Remuneration is discussed by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and set to an Awarding Method (Thousand points) Maximum Position number of points* President and Representative 25.0 Director Directors (Senior) 12.5 Directors 10.0 Maximum number of points awarded to eligible recipients: 100,000 points

per fiscal year Standard KPI: FY2022 EPS target of ¥122 Note: Target amount for 100% achievement of KPI Position Base Eligible remuneration directors President and Representative ¥8.8 million 1 Director Director ¥4.4 million 1 (Senior)* Directors ¥3.6 million 2 * Applies to Director Tomoki Matsumoto ratio coefficient 175% or more 2.00 25%-175% (Actual KPI ÷ Standard KPI - 0.25) × 1.33 Round up to two decimal places Less than 25% 0 KPI achievement ratio = Actual KPI ÷ Standard KPI x 100

Actual KPI = Actual amount of net income per share (EPS) for the fiscal year under review

Standard KPI = Standard amount of net income per share (EPS) for the fiscal year under review Note: Amount of remuneration will be reduced by 10% when consolidated ROE is 5% or below. acquisition, the number of acquired shares, and the price of acquired shares are determined at the meeting of the Board of Directors and disclosed to the public on the same day. Acquisition Method Acquisition Price of acquired shares method Closing price of Company shares on Disposal of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on the business day prior to the treasury stock meeting of the Board of Directors to held by the determine third-party assignment Company (shares incorporated into trust) under the system Stock exchange Price of Company shares purchased market from stock exchange market after (including determination of share acquisition after-hours under the system at the meeting of trading) the Board of Directors amount within the maximum total remuneration amount prescribed via a resolution by the General Meeting of Shareholders. Furthermore, we also reference survey data from external expert bodies concerning remuneration levels for directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members. Total Amount of Remuneration by Position, Total Amount by Type of Remuneration, and Number of Eligible Recipients Single-year consolidated EPS and ROE (Reason for KPI selection: Connection to KPIs in mid-term management plan, improvements to medium- to long-term business performance and corporate value) Under this share-based remuneration system, Fuji Oil Holdings will establish a trust, which will hold the assets to be paid as performance-linked Overview of system remuneration. The trustee will purchase shares in Fuji Oil Holdings, hold the shares, and then deliver them to each director in an amount commensurate with the points the director has earned. Under this system, 1 point shall be equivalent to 1 share. Eligibility period In principle, upon retirement of the director Maximum amount of Maximum amount: ¥200 million per fiscal year trust principal Change in Performance-Linked Coefficient Performance-linked FY2021 Results 2.00 (KPI achievement ratio: 69.71% Performance-linked Coefficient coefficient: 0.60 Consolidated ROE: 6.6% 1.00 (no payment adjustments)) Target amount 0% 50% 100% 150% 200% Standard KPI Achievement Rate Coefficient Curve for Performance-linked Remuneration Position Directors (excluding outside directors) Audit & Supervisory Board members (excluding outside Audit & Supervisory Board members)*3 Outside directors / Outside Audit & Supervisory Board members Total Total amount by type of remuneration (millions of yen) Number of eligible Performance-linked remuneration Total amount of recipients Fixed remuneration Share-based (persons) Cash remuneration (millions of yen) remuneration remuneration (bonuses) (stock trust) 6*1 142 11 23 178*2 2 54 - - 54 7 58 - - 58 15 254 11 23 290 Payment of target remuneration amount x 1.00 for 100% achievement of KPI

No payment for under 25% achievement of KPI

Payment of target amount x 2.00 for over 175% achievement of KPI Business Execution Evaluation-Linked Monetary Remuneration (Individual Bonuses) Note: Introduced in fiscal 2022 Objective • Clarify the executive responsibilities and results of internal directors and reflect the degree at which performance is demonstrated in their remuneration • Evaluations are carried out by the President and Representative Director based on the Group's business performance and Business Execution the performance of the division overseen by each internal director, as well as the degree of achievement of metrics and Evaluation Governance *1 Includes three directors who resigned upon the conclusion of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders *2 Excludes the portion of employee remuneration for directors who concurrently serve as employees *3 Includes two Audit & Supervisory Board members who resigned upon the conclusion of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Notes: 1. At the 92nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the amount of remuneration for directors was determined to be no more than ¥600 million per year (of which, the amount of remuneration for outside directors was to be no more than ¥50 million per year). Meanwhile, the maximum amount of remuneration for directors (excluding outside directors) includes director bonuses and does not include the portion of employee remuneration. The number of directors as of the conclusion of the 92nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was nine (of whom, three were outside directors). At the 92nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the amount of contributions that can be made in the form of funds to acquire the Company's shares necessary for issuance to directors eligible for performance-linked remuneration (stock trust) during the three-year period between the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 was determined to be no more than ¥600 million per year. The number of directors (excluding outside directors) as of the conclusion of the 92nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was six. At the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the maximum amount of remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board members was determined to be no more than ¥100 million per year. The number of Audit & Supervisory Board members as of the conclusion of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was four. targets set for specific priority issues and Groupwide material sustainability management issues relevant to their division. Individual Amount = Standard Amount of Remuneration by Position × Performance-Linked Coefficient (0-2.0) of Payment Position Base remuneration Eligible directors Director (Senior)* ¥2.3 million 1 Directors ¥1.8 million 2 * Applies to Director Tomoki Matsumoto 90 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 91 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:03:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. 03:04a Fuji Oil : Governance(462.86KB) PU 03:04a Fuji Oil : Fact Book 2022 (2 page spread)(7.74MB) PU 02:54a Fuji Oil : For All Pages (2 page spread)(5.19MB) PU 02:54a Fuji Oil : For All Pages (Single page) (4.87MB) PU 02:54a Fuji Oil : Introduction(672.04KB) PU 02:54a Fuji Oil : Value Creation(949.16KB) PU 02:54a Fuji Oil : Financial Strategy(167.48KB) PU 02:54a Fuji Oil : Foundation of Value Creation(981.69KB) PU 09/29 FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 08/04 Fuji Oil : Corporate Governance Report (861.33KB) PU