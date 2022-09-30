Fuji Oil : Governance(462.86KB)

Advanced search
Governance

The Fuji Oil Group recognizes that corporate governance is an essential and critical foundation of sustainable improvements to corporate value. Three key organizations play integral roles in fulfilling the Fuji Oil Group's corporate governance: the Board of Directors, the Audit and Supervisory Committee, and the Management Committee. Through the activities of these bodies, we aim for aggressive business development and the realization of compliant and efficient management. The Board of Directors is responsible for supervising (monitoring) decision-making bodies and business execution regarding important matters. The Audit and Supervisory Committee is responsible for auditing the execution of duties by directors, excluding Audit and Supervisory Committee members. The Management Committee, whose main members are the President and CEO and managing and executive officers, engages in deliberations that contribute to management and makes rapid decisions related to business execution.

Effective internal governance (Group governance) is a prerequisite to ensuring the efficacy of corporate governance. With this in mind, we work to ensure awareness of business policies and work regulations throughout the entire Group. Additionally, our various business departments and the Internal Audit Division engage in monitoring activities.

Please refer to our website for more details.

https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/about/governance/

Governance Structure

(As of June 21, 2022)

General Meeting of Shareholders

Appointment /

Appointment / Dismissal

Dismissal

Board of Directors

Appointment /

(Statement of

Chairperson: President and Representative Director

opinion on director

Dismissal

nominations,

Non-Managing and Executive Officers

Consultation

Nomination and Compensation

remuneration, etc.)

Independent Outside

Outside Director

Advisory Committee

Directors

Committee chairperson:

Audit and Supervisory

Independent Outside Directors

Internal Director who also serves

Report

Independent Outside Director

who also serve as Audit and

as an Audit and Supervisory

Committee

Supervisory Committee Members

Committee Member

Consultation

Sustainability Committee

Audits

Accounting Auditor

Managing and

Internal Directors

Committee chairperson:

Executive Officers

Report

Internal Director

Guidance and

Report

Report

Authority delegation

cooperation

Instruct

and monitoring

Internal Audit Group

Management Committee Meeting

Group governance

Japan

Americas

Southeast

Asia

China

Europe

Chief Officer

CEO

Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.

Fuji Specialties,

Fuji Oil Asia

Fuji Oil (China)

Fuji Europe

Inc.

Pte. Ltd.

Investment Co., Ltd.

Africa B.V.

CFO

CSO

Group

Group

Blommer Chocolate

Group

Group

Group

Company

companies in

companies in

companies in

companies in

Harald Indústria e

companies in

CTO

Southeast Asia

Europe and

Japan

Americas

Comércio de

China

and Oceania

Africa

Alimentos Ltda

Internal control framework  Fuji Oil Group Management Philosophy, Group Policy, operating and work regulations, internal whistleblowing system, etc.

Group headquarters  Regional headquarters  Operating companies

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

83

Governance

Corporate Governance

Background to Reform of Corporate Governance Structure​

To separate business execution and supervisory functions and to enable rapid business development under a good governance system, we shifted to a pure holding company system in 2015. Since then, we have continued to delegate authority to regional headquarters, which act as operating companies. We believe that swift decision-making and business execution and strengthened supervisory functions for business execution are critical to meeting the expectations of our shareholders and other stakeholders. With this in mind, we have engaged in initiatives aimed at strengthening corporate governance. Most recently, as a new expression of our strong commitment and determination to implementing such initiatives, we decided to shift from a company with Auditors to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee.

Key Points of Changes to the Corporate Governance Structure in Fiscal 2022 ​

  1. Shift to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee to promote sustainable growth and improve our corporate value
  • Further strengthened the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors by appointing directors who are also Audit and Supervisory Committee members to serve as members of the Board of Directors
  • Improved the speed of business execution by delegating the execution of certain important business to directors
  1. Further improve management transparency and objectivity
  • Increased the number of independent outside directors by one. Of the total of 12 directors, 6 of the 7 outside directors are independent outside directors.

Monitoring and Execution Structure

Expertise of Directors

(Persons)

Audit and

Corporate Management

8

Supervisory

Internal

Committee

Members

International Business

6

Monitor

Directors

Sales and Marketing

5

Finance and Accounting

4

Half are

Outside

independent

Sustainability

Directors

directors

4

Female

Human Resource

directors

Development

3

R&D and Technology

3

Legal Compliance

2

Information Systems

Execute

Delegated

2

CxO/function-specific / Area top /

Production (Safety, quality,

Executive

2

Business division officer

Officers

and the environment)

Supply Chain Management

1

Skills Matrix P88

(FY)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Separation of management

Transition to holding company structure

Revisions to Board of Directors'

Definition of

Shift to company with

supervision and business

Delegation of authority to regional

Monitoring

Audit and Supervisory

execution

regulations*1

headquarters

Perspectives

Committee

Number of directors

10

8

9

10

9

8

12

Of whom, outside directors

2

3

4

7

Committee (Advisory body

Establishment of Nomination

to the Board of Directors)

and Compensation Advisory

Committee and ESG Committee*2

Evaluation of effectiveness

Evaluation of Effectiveness of Board of Directors

of the Board of Directors

Formulation of

Implementation of

Adoption of ESG indicators, adoption of

Policy on Revisions

performance-linked

Remuneration system

new remuneration system that changed

to the Remuneration

share-based

executive officers from employment-

System

remuneration system

type system to delegation-style structure

Start considering

Start to make

CEO succession plan

use of CEO

Build up CEO succession plan scheme

CEO succession

performance

plan

review meetings

*1 In addition to existing decision-making and reporting, we also established opportunities for open-minded deliberation on governance and other matters. *2 Changed the ESG Committee name to Sustainability Committee in fiscal 2022.

Main Organizational and Committee Structure

(As of June 21, 2022)

Company Name

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Organizational

Pure holding company

System

Institutional Design

Company with an Audit and

Number of

12, including 2 female directors

Supervisory Committee

Outside Directors

(7 outside directors, of whom 6 are independent outside directors)

Composition of directors

Directors excluding directors who also

Directors who also

serve as Audit and

serve as Audit and Supervisory

Supervisory

Committee Members

Reference:

Chairperson

Committee Members

Total

Number of meetings

Non-

Independent

Independent

during FY2021*1

Internal

Independent

Internal

Outside

Outside

Directors

Outside

Directors

Directors

Directors

Director

President and Representative

Board of Directors

Director

12

4

4

1

1

2

16

(Mikio Sakai)

Director

12

Audit and Supervisory

Full-time Audit and Supervisory

3

-

-

-

1

2

(Audit &

Committee

Committee member

Supervisory Board)

(Makoto Shibuya)

Nomination and

Independent outside director

Compensation Advisory

6

1

4

-

1

-

10

(Hidenori Nishi)

Committee

Sustainability

Internal director

1

2

(Takashi Kadota, CTO and ESG

4

4

-

-

Committee*2

Advisor

(ESG Committee)

Representative)

Reference:

President and Representative

1

Management

Director

12*3

4

-

-

24

Observer

Committee Meeting

(Mikio Sakai)

*1 April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022

*2 Changed name from ESG Committee in FY2022

*3 4 Internal Directors + 8 Executive Officers

Board of Directors

Main Activity Results (FY2021)

1

Discussions on requirements for the Board to better perform its monitoring functions

Highlights

2

Discussions on the new mid-term management plan

Highlights

3 Confirmation of application for listing on the Prime Market and confirmation of compliance with

Japan's revised Corporate Governance Code

Highlights

  1. Internal Audit Group activity plan and audit report
  2. Decisions on important business execution, including business restructuring projects
  3. Confirmation and discussion of matters reported by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee

ts

h

g

li

h

g

i

H

Discussions on Requirements for the Board to Better Perform Its Monitoring Functions

To strengthen the monitoring functions of the Board of Directors and enable faster business execution, we deliberated and decided to shift to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee in fiscal 2022. To make sure institutional design changes would be more than superficial changes, initially we discussed what is necessary for the Board of Directors to fully exert its monitoring functions, and then we examined the state of business execution and management by executives. Next, we deliberated throughout the year on which areas to focus. After this deliberation and preparation by the Board of Directors, at the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 21, 2022 we decided to shift to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee.

Note: We are gradually addressing matters requiring improvement on the executive side, including management methods related to business performance and forecasts and the Group's overall risk management, as recommended by the Board of Directors (mainly outside directors).

Governance

84

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

85

Corporate Governance

ts

h

g

li

h

g

i

H

Discussions on the New Mid-Term Management Plan

Fiscal 2021 was the timing of our formulation of a new mid-term management plan. We sought involvement from outside directors from

the

outset of this plan formulation process. Led by the Board of Directors, we held discussions multiple times concerning the direction of medium- to

long-term strategy and on how to disclose that information (effective methods of internal and external explanations).

ts

h

g

li

h

g

i

H

Confirmation of Application for Listing on the Prime Market and Confirmation of Compliance with

Japan's Revised Corporate Governance Code

We discussed and validated whether we have a governance system suitable for companies to be listed on the Prime Market in compliance with

the Corporate Governance Code revised June 2021. Matters recognized as requiring enhancement, including a review of our business portfolio,

were considered and incorporated during the formulation process of the new mid-term management plan mentioned above.

Please refer to Corporate Governance Report for details.

https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/about/governance/

Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors

Points of Fiscal 2022: Strengthen Governance Effectiveness

Regarding the operation of the Board of Directors, in fiscal 2022 we have established the Secretariat of the Board of Directors under the supervision of the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). The Secretariat is in charge of planning and management for the Board of Directors. By keeping both the Secretariat of the Board of Directors and the Secretariat of the Management Committee under the supervision of the CSO, we aim to promote unity and interconnection between both meetings, such as accurately reflecting the requests and instructions of the Board of Directors to executives, and enhance the effectiveness of corporate governance from the perspectives of both execution and monitoring.

In recognition of problems based on the effectiveness evaluation of the Board of Directors, we will continue monthly deliberations of specific themes as well as an annual schedule of matters to be deliberated by the Board of Directors. Through these deliberations, we will set specific goals and KPIs for matters recognized as future initiatives in the fiscal 2021 effectiveness evaluation of the Board of Directors and regularly follow up on progress.

Throughout the above deliberations, we work to ensure that there is no discrepancy between the thinking and suggestions of directors, particularly outside directors, and how that information is received by executives and employees. For specific matters such as business management methods and planning procedures, we create opportunities for timely dialogue between outside directors, executives, and employees.

Message from Outside Director

An evaluation of effectiveness of the Board of Directors is held each year through the involvement of a third-party institution to ensure objectivity and transparency. The Board of Directors discusses improvement measures for issues identified through evaluation results. The Board provides guidance to executives on necessary measures and appropriately confirms that improvement measures are steadily being implemented. This process represents our PDCA cycle for improving the effectiveness of Board management. The effectiveness evaluation of the Board of Directors for fiscal 2021 took place just prior to our move to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee. As such, we focused on what is needed to ensure system functionality and to effectively strengthen governance. The evaluation was conducted from the perspective of comprehensively evaluating Board operations thus far and aiming for further improvements.

Evaluation Method​

Evaluator: Third-party institution

Research Method: Questionnaire (8 directors and 4 Audit & Supervisory Board members) and interview (Chairman of the Board of Directors)

Evaluation Process: Analysis of results by third-party institution based on its anonymity and report of findings to the Board of Directors

Evaluation Targets (Questionnaire Topics)​

1

Improvement status of issues identified from the previous evaluation

5

Evaluation of activities of the Nomination and Compensation Advisory

2

Review of evaluation of Board management for the fiscal 2021

Committee

3

Meaningful deliberations (what is our highest-priority focus in terms of

6

Support system for outside directors

what the Board should be?)

7

Communication with investors and shareholders

4

Operating as a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee

8

Overall summary

(what changes are particularly important to the Board of Directors?)

9

Activity self-evaluation

  1. E S S A G E

Shuichi Miyamoto

Outside Director

My Year As an Outside Director at Fuji Oil Holdings

During my first year as an outside director at Fuji Oil Holdings, I attended all the Board of Directors' meetings. The meetings are shorter than in the past, but they are still long meetings that require hard work. The managing directors and outside directors engage in heated deliberations that could be described as intense battles. At first, I was somewhat reserved as I was concerned about being viewed as an outside director from a major share- holder. However, I quickly engaged without being overwhelmed by the intensity of the deliberations. The level of expertise displayed by other outside directors and members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, as well as the accuracy of recommendations rooted in that expertise, is humbling. Adding to this is the diligent leadership of President Sakai, who also serves as Chairman of the Board. His attentive consideration to others only serves to expand mutual understanding among the participants. Amid the impressive and sometimes awe-inspiring exchanges, I pour my all into making meaningful contributions.

One of the most important roles of the Board of Directors is to contribute to sustainable improvements in profits and to the creation of organizational structures to support those efforts. In particular, the Fuji Oil Group must address issues of globalization and issues related to shifting to an area management structure, and it must also respond to society's expectations that the Group will be a leader in ESG management. At the same time, the Fuji Oil Group must take on the challenge of expanding its advanced technology beyond B2B and embracing a market-in concept. The Group must not only address these many issues but must also serve as a leader in driving aggressive innovation.

Since the planning phase, the new mid-term management plan has been thoroughly deliberated at meetings of the Board of Directors. During each meeting, the outside directors expressed their frank opinions. Reborn 2024 is the result of significant and broad-based deliberations. We must view confirming the efficacy and results of this management plan as one of our most important missions.

Effectiveness of Evaluation Results

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Issues to Address Going ForwardMatters Addressed

Revised director remuneration (incorporated medium- to long-term performance incentives)

Discussed the medium- to long-term direction of the business (ongoing)

Formulate a CEO succession plan (ongoing)

Devise a skills matrix for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members Strengthen Group governance

Formulated a CEO succession plan

Devised a skills matrix for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members

Established independence standards for outside directors and outside Audit & Supervisory Board members

Discussed the role of the Board of Directors as a monitoring body (ongoing)

Enacted measures pertaining to the protection of minority shareholders

Firmly establish the operations of the Board of Directors as a monitoring body Further strengthen Group governance (effectively utilize the Internal Audit Group)

Confirmed the Board of Directors will expand deliberations mainly on the following matters or set and monitor KPIs (ascertain progress and improvement status)

Deliberated on Companywide policy and business strategy from a medium- to long-term perspective (ongoing)

Confirmed progress of management resource allocation, including business strategy execution and human resources necessary to support execution

Drafted global HR policy, including human resource development and DE&I promotion

Strengthened Group governance

Analyzed causes and confirmed recovery measures when core KPIs fall below plans

Confirm the following improvements will be made in relation to operation of the Board of Directors

Enhance information provision to outside directors, including conducting preliminary briefing sessions (ongoing)

Improve time allocation and materials for effective and efficient Board management

Set agenda items that promote deliberations from a medium- to long-term perspective and an overall perspective

Policy on Protecting the Rights of Minority Shareholders​

The significance of minority shareholder protection is mutually verified by ITOCHU Corporation, a major shareholder of the Company, and the Fuji Oil Group.

For (1) new transactions (valued at ¥1.0 billion or more annually) and (2) business partnerships deemed to be important to the Fuji Oil Group, conducted with the ITOCHU Group, both companies will engage in discussions on the appropriateness of such transactions, from the perspective of minority shareholder protection. Matters uncovered as a result of these discussions will be deliberated on and resolved at the Board of Directors' meeting in order to ensure the transparency and appropriateness of our decisions.

The Board of Directors will verify the status of transactions with the ITOCHU Group at the end of every fiscal year.

Co-Creation with ITOCHU Group P65

Governance

86

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

87

Corporate Governance

Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee

Message from Newly Appointed Director

Results of Main Activities (FY2021)

CEO succession plan

Revisions to executive officer system

Nomination and dismissal of directors

(adoption of delegation-style structure)

Remuneration system of directors

CEO Succession Plan

We consider the appointment of our CEO to be one of the most important decisions of the Board of Directors. Based on the report from the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee in fiscal 2020, we established and commenced the operation of a CEO succession plan in fiscal 2021. The Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, which consists of independent outside directors, appropriately advises and supervises to ensure objectivity and transparency.

Policy and Process for Appointing Directors

Approach to Nominating Candidates for Directors

  1. E S S A G E

Tomoko Tsuji​

Outside Director

Independent Director

Proprietary Technology Turning Risks into Opportunities!

Today, amid a sudden pandemic that swept across the globe, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and persistent environmental issues, conditions facing corporate management are increasingly difficult due to a variety of events that could be viewed as threats to humanity. Even the Fuji Oil Group, which plays a key role in supporting the enriched food lifestyles of consumers, has not been immune to such events, as it faces serious issues ranging from raw material procurement to response to environmental issues. Amid such circumstances, society's focus on PBFs-as a source of protein that is environment-friendly and efficient and an essential element for humanity-is growing.

The Fuji Oil Group has embraced a new Vision for 2030. Together with our stakeholders, we will co-create a sustainable future for food, based on plant-based ingredients that are both delicious and healthy. This vision represents a commitment by the Fuji Oil Group to contribute to a future for humanity by drawing on its competitive strengths in this field. Fuji Oil boasts raw material procurement capabilities, technical strengths backed by a history of ingredient research and numerous successes related to pursuing deliciousness, and the ability to develop various application methods for a single raw material. I believe these strengths are meant to do more than simply respond to environmental and food shortage issues. We must apply these strengths in supporting human health and in the hope that we will continuously pursue deliciousness. I also view technical strengths and information reliability as parts of a larger machine. What is important is how we go about promoting the appeal of products and services with value. I want to help the Fuji Oil Group apply its many strengths and support efforts to convey rapidly and broadly the value it offers.

The skills matrix of the Board of Directors, specifying the expertise of each member, is provided below. In addition to expertise and attributes (as well as independence), years of service; gender, nationality, and other aspects of diversity; changes in business environment; and other factors are constantly taken into consideration in regard to the composition of the Board of Directors.

In terms of years of service of independent outside directors, in principle, a maximum of six years for directors, including directors that are Audit and Supervisory Committee members, is deemed appropriate from the perspective of maintaining independence.

Skills Matrix (Especially Areas Where Candidates Can Be Expected to Demonstrate Their Expertise and Experience)

Human

Production

Corporate

International

Supply Chain

R&D and

Sales and

(Safety, quality,

Finance and

Legal

Information

Sustainability

Resource

Management

Business

Management

Technology

Marketing

and the

Accounting

Compliance

Systems

Development

environment)

Mikio Sakai

Tomoki Matsumoto

Directors

Takashi Kadota

Hiroyuki Tanaka

Yuko Ueno*

Hidenori Nishi*

Outside

Toshiyuki Umehara*

Directors

Shuichi Miyamoto

Tomoko Tsuji*

Director who

Makoto Shibuya

also serves as

an Audit and

Ryuta Uozumi*

Supervisory

Committee

Hirohiko Ikeda*

Member

* Independent directors

Follow-Up Structure for Outside Directors

Through cooperation with the relevant internal functions of the Group, the Secretariat of the Board of Directors provides explanations on the Group's business situation and framework, relevant principal regulations such as those of the Board of Directors, and operational status of the Board of Directors (results of evaluation of effectiveness). In these ways, the Group provides the support necessary to enable newly appointed outside directors to participate in discussions at Board of Directors' meetings in a steady manner. Since fiscal 2021, we have taken steps to enhance information provision by holding preliminary briefings for outside directors prior to Board of Directors' meetings and to provide monthly reporting to the Board of Directors on matters deliberated by the Management Committee (executive side).

Officer Training

FY2021 Training Themes

We invite outside experts as lecturers to

(i) Grasp the latest trends in important matters that

ESG and sustainable improvements in corporate value

hold training sessions for all directors,

Objectives of the revised Corporate Governance Code

affect management ("Sustainability," "Governance,"

Keys to DX success that management should know

Audit and Supervisory Committee mem-

"Law," etc.)

Points of focus when reorganizing cross-border business

bers, executive officers, and senior

(ii) Expand understanding of current conditions within

the Company based on external opinions and hold

Investor feedback on Integrated Report 2021

employees, including outside officers.

discussions for improvement

Approach to Executive Officer Remuneration

To strengthen business execution functions, we abolished the employment-type executive officer system and, in June 2022, have adopted a delegation-style executive officer system. As a result, we delegate authority to executive officers under a structure designed to increase the ratio of performance-linkedshare-based remuneration in total remuneration. This new structure rewards the results of business execution for each fiscal year. In principle, the period in which executive officers receive shares in the Company is up until they retire as executive officers.

Performance-Linked Remuneration: Adding Performance-LinkedShare-Based Remuneration (Stock Trust), Not Only Executive Performance-Linked Cash Remuneration (Bonuses)

Governance

About the Appointment of Directors in Fiscal 2022

We have appointed Audit and Supervisory Committee members as members of the Board of Directors to further strengthen the supervisory functions of the Board. Furthermore, by delegating some important business execution to directors, we are working to improve the speed of business execution. We have also increased the number of independent outside directors by one in fiscal 2022 with the aim of further enhancing management transparency and objectivity. We appointed Tomoko Tsuji as an independent outside director to contribute to enhancing our corporate value by receiving advice and opinions based on her abundant experience and keen insight in the fields of research and product development, an issue in the skills matrix of our directors that needed to be addressed.

Performance-linked cash remuneration (bonuses)

Performance-linkedshare-based remuneration (stock trust)

This framework clarifies the scope of responsibilities and reflects the relationship between the performance contribution level of executive officers on the Company's business performance and individual performance for each fiscal year into the remuneration. In the evaluation, the performance of the division overseen by each executive officer, as well as the degree of achievement of metrics and targets set for specific priority issues and Groupwide material sustainability management issues relevant to their division, is assessed. Executive officer performance is evaluated based on the performance of the division overseen by the executive officer as well as the degree of achievement of metrics and targets set for specific priority issues and Groupwide material sustainability management issues relevant to that division. The ESG targets included in the evaluation are weighted uniformly at 10%.

The objective of this structure is to heighten the awareness of executive officers of their contribution to improving long-term business performance and corporate value.

As with stock trust remuneration for directors, single-year EPS (consolidated net income per share) and consolidated ROE are adopted as KPIs.

88

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

89

Corporate Governance

Director Remuneration System

The remuneration of the Company's directors (excluding outside directors and outside Audit and Supervisory Committee members) is based on a performance-linked remuneration system that aims to further clarify the link between director remuneration and the Company's business performance and equity value and to heighten the awareness of directors regarding their contribution to improving the Company's business performance and corporate value over the medium to long term through their sharing of risks and interests regarding stock price fluctuations with shareholders.

Basic Policy • Establish a remuneration structure that promotes the sharing of value with shareholders and other stakeholders

Performance-Linked Monetary Remuneration (Bonuses)

Objective

• Heighten awareness regarding improvements to business performance every fiscal year

Individual Amount =

Standard Amount of Remuneration by Position

×

Performance-Linked Coefficient

of Payment

• FY2022

KPI achievement ratio

Performance-linked coefficient

Standard KPI: Consolidated operating profit of ¥16.5 billion

150%

2.00

in FY2022

Note: Amount of target remuneration in the case of 100% achievement

50%-150%

(Actual KPI ÷ Standard KPI - 0.5) × 2

of standard KPI

Round up to two decimal places

Less than 50%

0

Position

Base remuneration

Eligible directors

President and

¥13.2 million

1

Representative Director

• KPI achievement ratio = Actual KPI ÷ Standard KPI × 100

Director (Senior)*

¥6.6 million

1

• Actual KPI = Actual amount of consolidated operating profit for the fiscal

year under review

Directors

¥5.3 million

2

• Standard KPI = Standard amount of consolidated operating profit for the

fiscal year under review

* Applies to Director Tomoki Matsumoto

  • Establish a remuneration structure that raises awareness of improvements to medium- to long-term performance and increases in corporate value

Director remuneration for fiscal 2021 was determined by the Board of Directors, within the total amount approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders, upon receiving advice and reports from the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, which consists of a majority of outside directors. The Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee deliberates on matters related to the total amount of director remuneration payments, the calculation method for remuneration amounts, and performance-linked indicators used in calculating remuneration amounts, and it reports the results to the Board of Directors.

Consolidated operating profit

KPI

(Reason for selection: Connection to yearly KPIs,

improvements to sustainable business performance

and financial value)

Determination of

Amount of remuneration is determined according to

the performance results of the fiscal year under

amount and payment

review and paid in the following fiscal year.

Total amount of

Up to ¥200 million

payment

Maximum amount of

Director (President)

¥50 million

individual payments

Directors (Senior)

¥25 million

to directors

Directors

¥20 million

Change in Performance-Linked Coefficient

Performance-linked

2.00

FY2021 Results

Coefficient

(KPI achievement ratio:

63.32%

Performance-linked

coefficient:

0.27)

1.00

Target amount

0%

50%

100%

150%

200%

Standard KPI Achievement Rate

Coefficient Curve for Performance-linked Remuneration (Bonuses)

Director Remuneration System (Excluding Outside Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Executive performance-linked

Base

Performance-linked

cash remuneration

Item

remuneration

(individual bonuses)

Remuneration Composition

(Ratio when the performance-linked coefficient is 1.0 for all standard KPIs in fiscal 2022)

(%)

Representative

72

17

11

Director

• Payment of target remuneration amount x 1.00 for 100% achievement of KPI

• No payment for under 50% achievement of KPI

• Payment of target amount x 2.00 for over 150% achievement of KPI

Performance-Linked Stock Remuneration

(fixed

Cash remuneration

Share-based

Cash remuneration

remuneration)

remuneration

(bonuses)

(stock trust)

(individual bonuses)

Representative

-

Director

Internal

Directors

(excluding

President)

Outside

Directors

-

-

-

Directors

66

17

11

6

Fixed remuneration Performance-linked monetary remuneration (bonuses) Performance-linked stock remuneration (stock trust)

Business execution evaluation-linked monetary remuneration (individual bonuses)

Objectives

Individual Payment

=

Points

  • Further clarify the link between director remuneration and the Company's business performance and equity value and heighten the awareness of directors regarding their contribution to improving the Company's business performance and corporate value over the medium to long term through their sharing of risks and interests regarding stock price fluctuations with shareholders
  • Expand the sharing of value with stakeholders by heightening awareness regarding improvements to business performance every fiscal year

Standard Amount of Remuneration

× Performance-Linked Coefficient

÷

Price of Shares in the Company

by Position

Acquired by the Trust

• FY2022

KPI achievement

Performance-linked

For shares acquired by the trustee, the method of

In the future, we will aim for a remuneration composition ratio of fixed remuneration : performance-linked cash remuneration (bonuses): performance-linkedshare-based remuneration = 1:1:1. This composition ratio is designed to raise the ratio of

performance­-linked remuneration while improving performance and corporate value. Outside directors receive only fixed ­remuneration in light of their roles and independence.

Remuneration System for Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

In light of their roles and independent standing, remuneration for directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members is comprised solely of fixed remuneration. Remuneration is discussed by the Audit and Supervisory Committee and set to an

Awarding Method

(Thousand points)

Maximum

Position

number

of points*

President and

Representative

25.0

Director

Directors (Senior)

12.5

Directors

10.0

  • Maximum number of points awarded to eligible recipients: 100,000 points
    per fiscal year

Standard KPI: FY2022 EPS target of ¥122

Note: Target amount for 100% achievement of KPI

Position

Base

Eligible

remuneration

directors

President and

Representative

¥8.8 million

1

Director

Director

¥4.4 million

1

(Senior)*

Directors

¥3.6 million

2

* Applies to Director Tomoki Matsumoto

ratio

coefficient

175% or more

2.00

25%-175%

(Actual KPI ÷ Standard KPI - 0.25) × 1.33

Round up to two decimal places

Less than 25%

0

  • KPI achievement ratio = Actual KPI ÷ Standard KPI x 100
  • Actual KPI = Actual amount of net income per share (EPS) for the fiscal year under review
  • Standard KPI = Standard amount of net income per share (EPS) for the fiscal year under review

Note: Amount of remuneration will be reduced by 10% when consolidated ROE is 5% or below.

acquisition, the number of acquired shares, and the price of acquired shares are determined at the meeting of the Board of Directors and disclosed to the public on the same day.

Acquisition Method

Acquisition

Price of acquired shares

method

Closing price of Company shares on

Disposal of

the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on

the business day prior to the

treasury stock

meeting of the Board of Directors to

held by the

determine third-party assignment

Company

(shares incorporated into trust)

under the system

Stock exchange

Price of Company shares purchased

market

from stock exchange market after

(including

determination of share acquisition

after-hours

under the system at the meeting of

trading)

the Board of Directors

amount within the maximum total remuneration amount prescribed via a resolution by the General Meeting of Shareholders. Furthermore, we also reference survey data from external expert bodies concerning remuneration levels for directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members.

Total Amount of Remuneration by Position, Total Amount by Type of Remuneration, and Number of Eligible Recipients

Single-year consolidated EPS and ROE (Reason for

KPI

selection: Connection to KPIs in mid-term

management plan, improvements to medium- to

long-term business performance and corporate value)

Under this share-based remuneration system, Fuji

Oil Holdings will establish a trust, which will hold

the assets to be paid as performance-linked

Overview of system

remuneration. The trustee will purchase shares in

Fuji Oil Holdings, hold the shares, and then deliver

them to each director in an amount commensurate

with the points the director has earned. Under this

system, 1 point shall be equivalent to 1 share.

Eligibility period

In principle, upon retirement of the director

Maximum amount of

Maximum amount: ¥200 million per fiscal year

trust principal

Change in Performance-Linked Coefficient

Performance-linked

FY2021 Results

2.00

(KPI achievement ratio: 69.71%

Performance-linked

Coefficient

coefficient:

  0.60

Consolidated ROE:

  6.6%

1.00

(no payment adjustments))

Target amount

0%

50%

100%

150%

200%

Standard KPI Achievement Rate

Coefficient Curve for Performance-linked Remuneration

Position

Directors (excluding outside directors)

Audit & Supervisory Board members (excluding outside Audit & Supervisory Board members)*3

Outside directors / Outside Audit & Supervisory Board members

Total

Total amount by type of remuneration (millions of yen)

Number of eligible

Performance-linked remuneration

Total amount of

recipients

Fixed

remuneration

Share-based

(persons)

Cash remuneration

(millions of yen)

remuneration

remuneration

(bonuses)

(stock trust)

6*1

142

11

23

  178*2

2

54

-

-

  54

7

58

-

-

  58

15

254

11

23

290

  • Payment of target remuneration amount x 1.00 for 100% achievement of KPI
  • No payment for under 25% achievement of KPI
  • Payment of target amount x 2.00 for over 175% achievement of KPI

Business Execution Evaluation-Linked Monetary Remuneration (Individual Bonuses)

Note: Introduced in fiscal 2022

Objective

• Clarify the executive responsibilities and results of internal directors and reflect the degree at which performance is

demonstrated in their remuneration

• Evaluations are carried out by the President and Representative Director based on the Group's business performance and Business Execution the performance of the division overseen by each internal director, as well as the degree of achievement of metrics and

Evaluation

Governance

*1 Includes three directors who resigned upon the conclusion of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders *2 Excludes the portion of employee remuneration for directors who concurrently serve as employees

*3 Includes two Audit & Supervisory Board members who resigned upon the conclusion of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Notes: 1. At the 92nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the amount of remuneration for directors was determined to be no more than ¥600 million per year (of which, the amount of remuneration for outside directors was to be no more than ¥50 million per year). Meanwhile, the maximum amount of remuneration for directors (excluding outside directors) includes director bonuses and does not include the portion of employee remuneration. The number of directors as of the conclusion of the 92nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was nine (of whom, three were outside directors).

  1. At the 92nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the amount of contributions that can be made in the form of funds to acquire the Company's shares necessary for issuance to directors eligible for performance-linked remuneration (stock trust) during the three-year period between the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 was determined to be no more than ¥600 million per year. The number of directors (excluding outside directors) as of the conclusion of the 92nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was six.
  2. At the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the maximum amount of remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board members was determined to be no more than ¥100 million per year. The number of Audit & Supervisory Board members as of the conclusion of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was four.

targets set for specific priority issues and Groupwide material sustainability management issues relevant to their division.

Individual Amount

= Standard Amount of Remuneration by Position

×

Performance-Linked Coefficient (0-2.0)

of Payment

Position

Base remuneration

Eligible directors

Director (Senior)*

¥2.3 million

1

Directors

¥1.8 million

2

* Applies to Director Tomoki Matsumoto

90

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

91

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

