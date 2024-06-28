and ITOCHU MACHINE-TECHNOS CORPORATION and holds the largest number of voting

Because ITOCHU Corporation is the parent company of ITOCHU FOOD INVESTMENT, LLC

2. Name of the parent company, etc. which is recognized as having the greatest impact on the Company and the reason for such recognition

the issued shares, etc. are

exchange, etc. on which

1. Trade name, etc. of parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company), other affiliated company or parent of other affiliated company

To whom it may concern:

Note：This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

3. Positioning of the Company relative to the parent company and within the corporate group and other relationships between the parent company, etc.

Positioning of the Company relative to the parent company and within the corporate group ITOCHU FOOD INVESTMENT, LLC is the largest shareholder and "other affiliated company" that

holds 42.6% of the Company's voting rights. ITOCHU Corporation is the parent company of ITOCHU FOOD INVESTMENT, LLC, and "parent of other affiliated company" that holds 43.9% of the Company's voting rights (including indirectly held percentage 42.6%).

Business restrictions and merits of being associated with the corporate group of the parent company, etc.

We are associated with the corporate group of ITOCHU Corporation but we are not subject to any business restrictions. Status of independence from the parent company, etc.

Our business operations are not subject to any business restrictions by ITOCHU Corporation and we conduct business activities independently. Furthermore, prices and other transaction conditions are determined on a case-by-case basis and in the same matter as other transactions. Personal relations have no impact on independent management decisions and we secure a certain level of independence.

Status of concurrent position of officers

Job title Name Job title of parent Reasons of Appointment company etc Mr. Yoshihiro Tachikawa joined ITOCHU Corporation and after leaving the company in 1998, he was hired at an overseas feed manufacturer. He rejoined ITOCHU Corporation in 2003 and was Chief Operating later assigned to the role of President and CEO of a functional feed manufacturing and sales company, during which time he was Officer, involved in the business transfer of FUJI OIL CO., LTD.'s enzyme- Outside Yoshihiro Provisions treated Copra meal. He has been active in a number of operations Director Tachikawa Division, in Japan and overseas as a manager since he became Chief ITOCHU Operating Officer of Provisions Division in April 2023. Corporation We expect that he will contribute to the enhancement of the Company's corporate value by providing suggestions and proposals in material procurement, business management and other fields.

(Note) Of the Company's eight directors and three directors who also serve as audit and supervisory committee members, only one is concurrently serving as an officer of the parent company, etc.

2