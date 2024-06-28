NoteThis document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

June 28, 2024

Company Name

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

Representative

Mikio Sakai, President & CEO

(Code:2607 TSE Prime Market)

Takekuni Takamura, General Manager,

Consolidation Accounting Group

(Tel:+81-6-6459-0731

Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholder, etc.

1. Trade name, etc. of parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company), other affiliated company or parent of other affiliated company

(As of March 31, 2024)

Ratio of voting rights held (%)

Financial instruments

Name

Attribute

Voting rights

Voting rights

exchange, etc. on which

subject to

Total

the issued shares, etc. are

directly held

aggregation

listed

ITOCHU FOOD

Other affiliated

42.6

42.6

INVESTMENT, LLC

company

Parent of

Tokyo Stock Exchange,

ITOCHU Corporation

other affiliated

1.3

42.6

43.9

Prime Market

company

2. Name of the parent company, etc. which is recognized as having the greatest impact on the Company and the reason for such recognition

Name

Reason

ITOCHU

Because ITOCHU Corporation is the parent company of ITOCHU FOOD INVESTMENT, LLC

and ITOCHU MACHINE-TECHNOS CORPORATION and holds the largest number of voting

Corporation

rights including indirectly held.

3. Positioning of the Company relative to the parent company and within the corporate group and other relationships between the parent company, etc.

  1. Positioning of the Company relative to the parent company and within the corporate group ITOCHU FOOD INVESTMENT, LLC is the largest shareholder and "other affiliated company" that

holds 42.6% of the Company's voting rights. ITOCHU Corporation is the parent company of ITOCHU FOOD INVESTMENT, LLC, and "parent of other affiliated company" that holds 43.9% of the Company's voting rights (including indirectly held percentage 42.6%).

  1. Business restrictions and merits of being associated with the corporate group of the parent company, etc.
    We are associated with the corporate group of ITOCHU Corporation but we are not subject to any business restrictions.
  2. Status of independence from the parent company, etc.

Our business operations are not subject to any business restrictions by ITOCHU Corporation and we conduct business activities independently. Furthermore, prices and other transaction conditions are determined on a case-by-case basis and in the same matter as other transactions. Personal relations have no impact on independent management decisions and we secure a certain level of independence.

  1. Status of concurrent position of officers

Job title

Name

Job title of parent

Reasons of Appointment

company etc

Mr. Yoshihiro Tachikawa joined ITOCHU Corporation and after

leaving the company in 1998, he was hired at an overseas feed

manufacturer. He rejoined ITOCHU Corporation in 2003 and was

Chief Operating

later assigned to the role of President and CEO of a functional

feed manufacturing and sales company, during which time he was

Officer,

involved in the business transfer of FUJI OIL CO., LTD.'s enzyme-

Outside

Yoshihiro

Provisions

treated Copra meal. He has been active in a number of operations

Director

Tachikawa

Division,

in Japan and overseas as a manager since he became Chief

ITOCHU

Operating Officer of Provisions Division in April 2023.

Corporation

We expect that he will contribute to the enhancement of the

Company's corporate value by providing suggestions and

proposals in material procurement, business management and

other fields.

(Note) Of the Company's eight directors and three directors who also serve as audit and supervisory committee members, only one is concurrently serving as an officer of the parent company, etc.

4. Matters concerning transactions with controlling shareholder, etc.

(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Transaction

Term end

Company

Capital

Business

Details of

Transaction

Association

Location

amount

Item

balance

name

(million yen)

operations

relationship

details

(million yen)

(million yen)

Parent of

Raw materials

Product sales

9,334

Accounts

742

General

receivable

other

ITOCHU

Kita-ku,

purchase,

affiliated

Corporation

Osaka

253,448

trading

sales of our

Raw material

Accounts

company

company

products, etc.

40,237

951

purchase

payable

(Note) 1. The above transaction details are for transactions between our subsidiary (FUJI OIL CO., LTD.) and ITOCHU Corporation that is a related party (parent of other affiliated company).

2. Transaction conditions and policy for determining transaction conditions

We indicate our desired price based on consideration of market price, etc. and negotiate pricing to determine a final price. Typically, pricing is in line with market prices.

End

