June 28, 2024
Company Name
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Representative
Mikio Sakai, President & CEO
(Code:2607 TSE Prime Market)
Takekuni Takamura, General Manager,
Consolidation Accounting Group
(Tel:+81-6-6459-0731）
Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholder, etc.
1. Trade name, etc. of parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company), other affiliated company or parent of other affiliated company
(As of March 31, 2024)
Ratio of voting rights held (%)
Financial instruments
Name
Attribute
Voting rights
Voting rights
exchange, etc. on which
subject to
Total
the issued shares, etc. are
directly held
aggregation
listed
ITOCHU FOOD
Other affiliated
42.6
―
42.6
―
INVESTMENT, LLC
company
Parent of
Tokyo Stock Exchange,
ITOCHU Corporation
other affiliated
1.3
42.6
43.9
Prime Market
company
2. Name of the parent company, etc. which is recognized as having the greatest impact on the Company and the reason for such recognition
Name
Reason
ITOCHU
Because ITOCHU Corporation is the parent company of ITOCHU FOOD INVESTMENT, LLC
and ITOCHU MACHINE-TECHNOS CORPORATION and holds the largest number of voting
Corporation
rights including indirectly held.
3. Positioning of the Company relative to the parent company and within the corporate group and other relationships between the parent company, etc.
- Positioning of the Company relative to the parent company and within the corporate group ITOCHU FOOD INVESTMENT, LLC is the largest shareholder and "other affiliated company" that
holds 42.6% of the Company's voting rights. ITOCHU Corporation is the parent company of ITOCHU FOOD INVESTMENT, LLC, and "parent of other affiliated company" that holds 43.9% of the Company's voting rights (including indirectly held percentage 42.6%).
-
Business restrictions and merits of being associated with the corporate group of the parent company, etc.
We are associated with the corporate group of ITOCHU Corporation but we are not subject to any business restrictions.
- Status of independence from the parent company, etc.
Our business operations are not subject to any business restrictions by ITOCHU Corporation and we conduct business activities independently. Furthermore, prices and other transaction conditions are determined on a case-by-case basis and in the same matter as other transactions. Personal relations have no impact on independent management decisions and we secure a certain level of independence.
- Status of concurrent position of officers
Job title
Name
Job title of parent
Reasons of Appointment
company etc
Mr. Yoshihiro Tachikawa joined ITOCHU Corporation and after
leaving the company in 1998, he was hired at an overseas feed
manufacturer. He rejoined ITOCHU Corporation in 2003 and was
Chief Operating
later assigned to the role of President and CEO of a functional
feed manufacturing and sales company, during which time he was
Officer,
involved in the business transfer of FUJI OIL CO., LTD.'s enzyme-
Outside
Yoshihiro
Provisions
treated Copra meal. He has been active in a number of operations
Director
Tachikawa
Division,
in Japan and overseas as a manager since he became Chief
ITOCHU
Operating Officer of Provisions Division in April 2023.
Corporation
We expect that he will contribute to the enhancement of the
Company's corporate value by providing suggestions and
proposals in material procurement, business management and
other fields.
(Note) Of the Company's eight directors and three directors who also serve as audit and supervisory committee members, only one is concurrently serving as an officer of the parent company, etc.
4. Matters concerning transactions with controlling shareholder, etc.
(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Transaction
Term end
Company
Capital
Business
Details of
Transaction
Association
Location
amount
Item
balance
name
(million yen)
operations
relationship
details
(million yen)
(million yen)
Parent of
Raw materials
Product sales
9,334
Accounts
742
General
receivable
other
ITOCHU
Kita-ku,
purchase,
affiliated
Corporation
Osaka
253,448
trading
sales of our
Raw material
Accounts
company
company
products, etc.
40,237
951
purchase
payable
(Note) 1. The above transaction details are for transactions between our subsidiary (FUJI OIL CO., LTD.) and ITOCHU Corporation that is a related party (parent of other affiliated company).
2. Transaction conditions and policy for determining transaction conditions
We indicate our desired price based on consideration of market price, etc. and negotiate pricing to determine a final price. Typically, pricing is in line with market prices.
