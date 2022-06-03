Fuji Oil : NOTICE OF THE 94TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

(Securities Code: 2607) June 3, 2022

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Mikio Sakai President and CEO

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

1 Sumiyoshi-cho,Izumisano-shi, Osaka, Japan

(Headquarters: Daibiru Honkan Building, 3-6-32,

Nakanoshima, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan)

NOTICE OF THE 94TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company"). The Meeting will be held as described below.

Although the Meeting will be held with COVID-19 infection prevention measures in place, we would like to ask you to decide whether or not to attend the Meeting based on the infection situation and your health conditions at the time of the Meeting.

Please review the accompanying Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights in paper-based documents or via the Internet so that it will reach us by 5:40 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 (JST).

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) Venue: Hotel Royal Classic Osaka 3F Uruwashi

4-3-3, Namba, Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan

(The meeting will be held at a different venue to the previous one.)

The number of seats available will be about 80, with space between seats increased to prevent infection. We may ask you to refrain from entering the venue if all the seats are occupied.

3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:

Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 94th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 94th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 3: Election of Nine (9) Directors (excluding Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 4: Election of Three (3) Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 5: Election of one (1) Substitute Director who also serves as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Proposal No. 6: Determination of Amounts of Remuneration, etc. for Directors (excluding Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 7: Determination of Amounts of Remuneration, etc. for Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal No. 8: Determination of Amounts of Remuneration, etc. under the Performance-linked Share- based Remuneration Plan for Directors (excluding Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and Other Relevant Details

- 1 -