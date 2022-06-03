Fuji Oil : NOTICE OF THE 94TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
(Securities Code: 2607) June 3, 2022
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Mikio Sakai President and CEO
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
1 Sumiyoshi-cho,Izumisano-shi, Osaka, Japan
(Headquarters: Daibiru Honkan Building, 3-6-32,
Nakanoshima, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan)
NOTICE OF THE 94TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
You are cordially invited to attend the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company"). The Meeting will be held as described below.
Although the Meeting will be held with COVID-19 infection prevention measures in place, we would like to ask you to decide whether or not to attend the Meeting based on the infection situation and your health conditions at the time of the Meeting.
Please review the accompanying Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights in paper-based documents or via the Internet so that it will reach us by 5:40 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 (JST).
Date and Time: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
Venue: Hotel Royal Classic Osaka 3F Uruwashi
4-3-3, Namba, Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan
(The meeting will be held at a different venue to the previous one.)
The number of seats available will be about 80, with space between seats increased to prevent infection. We may ask you to refrain from entering the venue if all the seats are occupied.
3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 94th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements.
Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 94th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Proposals to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal No. 3: Election of Nine (9) Directors (excluding Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal No. 4: Election of Three (3) Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal No. 5: Election of one (1) Substitute Director who also serves as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Proposal No. 6: Determination of Amounts of Remuneration, etc. for Directors (excluding Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal No. 7: Determination of Amounts of Remuneration, etc. for Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal No. 8: Determination of Amounts of Remuneration, etc. under the Performance-linked Share- based Remuneration Plan for Directors (excluding Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and Other Relevant Details
[Requests to the Shareholders]
(1) Matters concerning prior to the General Meeting of Shareholders
If any revisions are made to the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, Business Reports, the Consolidated
(2) Matters concerning the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders
When attending the Meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk of the venue on the day of the Meeting. Also, please bring this Notice as reference documents for the Meeting.
Alcohol-baseddisinfectant will be available for shareholders' use near the reception desk. (Shareholders who come to the venue are kindly requested to bring and wear a facemask.)
Attendees will have their temperature checked before entering the venue. Anyone who has a confirmed fever (37.5°C or higher) or appears unwell may be refused admission and asked to return home.
All Staff members at the venue will wear facemasks after checking their physical condition including temperature checks.
The aforementioned matters are subject to revision depending on the status of the coronavirus situation ahead of the day of the Meeting and the details of further announcements by the government.
Even if you come to the venue on the day of the Meeting, please check the website in advance.
(3) Others
As for the documents attached to the Notice of the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, "Update on Property and Profits/losses," "Details of Main Businesses," "Main Business Locations and Factories," "Update on Share Warrants, etc.," "Systems for Ensuring Proper Business Operations," "Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity," "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements," "Statements of Shareholders' Equity," and "Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements" are posted on the Internet website of the Company (https://www.fujioilholdings.com) as per laws and regulations as well as the provisions of Article 13 of the Articles of Incorporation, and therefore are not provided in the documents attached to the Notice of the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The documents attached to the Notice of the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the documents posted on the internet website of the Company were subject to auditing for the preparation of the audit report by the Corporate Auditors and the accounting audit report by the Accounting Auditor.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Based on the policy of targeting a dividend payout ratio of 30-40%, the Company has positioned maintaining internal reserves necessary for future business development in the sustainable growth process while paying out stable dividends as its important shareholder profits-return policy. Additionally, the Company considers ROE (Return on Equity) to be a key management indicator and has been engaged in business activities targeting ROE of 8% for the medium-term business plan "Reborn 2024" and 10% for the vision for 2030.
In an effort to proactively return its profits to shareholders, the Company proposes to distribute year-end dividends for the 94th Fiscal Term, as detailed below.
Kind of dividend property Cash
Matters regarding the assignment of dividend property and the total value thereof 26 yen per share of common stock of the Company
Total value of dividends: 2,237,951,872 yen
The day on which such distribution of dividend of surplus takes effect June 22, 2022
Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
1. Reasons for amendments
We propose to transition from a company with a Board of Corporate Auditors to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee to further enhance our corporate governance by appointing Audit and Supervisory Committee Members responsible for auditing, etc. of job execution of Directors to the members of Board of Directors, thereby reinforcing the supervisory function of the Board, and to accelerate growth strategy execution by delegating authority for making decisions on important business execution to Directors. To this end, we propose to adopt new provisions concerning Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and the Audit and Supervisory Committee and delete or amend provisions concerning Corporate Auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors, as required for the transition to a company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee.
Article 11, Paragraph 2 of the Proposed Amendments stipulates that general meetings of shareholders may be held without a designated venue if the Board of Directors decides that holding the meeting with a designated venue is not appropriate due to spread of infection, occurrence of natural disasters, etc.
The amendments described in the proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) will take effect on September 1, 2022. Therefore, we propose the following amendments to prepare for the implementation of the system for providing documents for general meetings of shareholders in electronic format.
Article 13, Paragraph 1 of the Proposed Amendments stipulates that information provided in Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. shall be provided in electronic format.
Article 13, Paragraph 2 of the Proposed Amendments stipulates the limitation of scope of information provided in paper documents distributed to shareholders upon their request.
Since the provision on Disclosure of Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders via the Internet and Deemed Provision (Article 13 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will no longer be relevant, we propose to delete this provision.
We propose to adopt supplementary provisions concerning the effective dates, etc. associated with the aforementioned adoption and deletion.
We propose amendments, etc. to the wording associated with the aforementioned amendments.
2. Details of amendments
The details of the amendments are outlined as follows. (The amended sections are underlined.)
The amendments to the Articles of Incorporation related to this Proposal will become effective at the conclusion of the Meeting.
(The amended sections are underlined)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
Chapter 1
Chapter 1
GENERAL PROVISIONS
GENERAL PROVISIONS
Articles 1 to 4 (Text omitted)
Article 1 to 4 (Unchanged)
Chapter 2
Chapter 2
SHARES
SHARES
Articles 5 to 10 (Text omitted)
Articles 5 to 10 (Unchanged)
Chapter 3
Chapter 3
GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Convocation
Convocation
Article 11
Article 11
An ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company
(1) An ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the
shall be convened in June of each year, and an extraordinary
Company shall be convened in June of each year, and an
general meeting of shareholders may be convened whenever
extraordinary general meeting of shareholders may be
necessary. General meetings of shareholders shall be convened
convened whenever necessary.
in Osaka Prefecture.
(Newly adopted)
(2) The Company may hold a general meeting of shareholders
without a designated venue if the Board of Directors
decides that holding the meeting with a designated venue
is not appropriate due to spread of infection, occurrence of
natural disasters, etc.
Article 12 (Text omitted)
Article 12 (Unchanged)
Disclosure of Reference Materials for General Meeting of
(Deleted)
Shareholders via the Internet and Deemed Provision
Article 13
When convening a general meeting of shareholders, it may be
deemed that the Company has provided shareholders with
information concerning matters that should be described or
presented in reference materials for the general meeting of
shareholders, business reports, and non-consolidated and
consolidated financial statements, provided that they are
disclosed via the Internet in accordance with the provisions of
the Ordinance of the Ministry of Justice.
(Newly adopted)
Measures for Provision in Electronic Format, etc.
Article 13
(1) When convening a general meeting of shareholders, the
Company shall electronically provide information
presented in the Reference Documents for the General
Meeting of Shareholders, etc.
(2) The Company may opt to omit part or all of information
specified by the Ordinance of the Ministry of Justice that
is to be electronically provided from paper documents
distributed to shareholders who request such documents
prior to the record date for voting rights.
Articles 14 to 16 (Text omitted)
Article 14 to 16 (Unchanged)
Chapter 4
Chapter 4
DIRECTORS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS
DIRECTORS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Article 17 (Text omitted)
Article 17 (Unchanged)
Number of Directors
Number of Directors
Article 18
Article 18
The number of Directors of the Company shall not be more
(1)The number of Directors (excluding Directors who also
than sixteen (16).
serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
shall not be more than twelve (12).
