Information on paper-based copies of Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

This is an optional service for this meeting and documents could take some time to arrive.

Shareholders who would like to be sent paper-based copies of Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and have not requested them by March 31, 2024 should contact the Shareholder Concierge listed below by Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Shareholder concierge TEL: 0120-651-563

Operating hours: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays)

Paper-based copies for the future General Meetings of Shareholders

When requesting paper-based copies of Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders for future meetings, please submit a separate request for paper-based copies to the securities company in which you hold shares or to the Shareholder Registry Administrator (Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Transfer Agent 0120-533-600) (shareholders who have already completed the procedures do not need to submit a request again).

Matters subject to measures for electronic provision (Matters excluded from delivered paper-based documents)

Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the following matters are not provided to shareholders requesting paper-based copies, as per laws and the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation. The Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following matters.

The following matters on the Business Report: "Update on Property and Profits/losses" "Details of Main Businesses"

"Main Business Locations and Factories" "Update on Share Warrants, etc."

"Systems for Ensuring Proper Business Operations"

The following matters on the Consolidated Financial Statements: "Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity"

"Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements"

The following matters on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements: "Statements of Shareholders' Equity"

"Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements"