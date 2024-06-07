Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
(Securities Code: 2607) June 7, 2024
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Mikio Sakai President and CEO
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
1 Sumiyoshi-cho,Izumisano-shi, Osaka, Japan
(Headquarters: Daibiru Honkan Building, 3-6-32,
Nakanoshima, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan)
NOTICE OF THE 96TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
You are cordially invited to attend the 96th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company"). The Meeting will be held as described below.
- Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)
- Venue: Hotel Royal Classic Osaka 3F Uruwashi
4-3-3, Namba, Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan
3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
- Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 96th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements
-
Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 96th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2:
Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal No. 3:
Election of Eight (8) Directors (excluding Directors who also serve as Audit and
Proposal No. 4:
Supervisory Committee Members)
Election of Three (3) Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee
Proposal No. 5:
Members
Election of One (1) Substitute Director who also serves as an Audit and Supervisory
Committee Member
When convening the Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters subject to measures for electronic provision) in electronic format, and posts this information on the websites below. Please access them to review the information.
Company website
Website containing documents for general meetings of
shareholders
General Meeting of Shareholders https://www.fujioilholdings.com/ir/stock/shareholders_mehttps://d.sokai.jp/2607/teiji/
eting/(in Japanese) (in Japanese)
- The matters subject to measures for electronic provision are listed on the Group portal® (Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited). Please either scan the QR code on notification for the exercise of voting rights or access the following website and enter your login ID and password.
Group portal®: https://www.soukai-portal.net (in Japanese)
- If revisions are made to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, a notice containing the matters before and after revision will be posted on the websites listed above.
Information on paper-based copies of Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
This is an optional service for this meeting and documents could take some time to arrive.
Shareholders who would like to be sent paper-based copies of Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and have not requested them by March 31, 2024 should contact the Shareholder Concierge listed below by Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
Shareholder concierge TEL: 0120-651-563
Operating hours: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays)
Paper-based copies for the future General Meetings of Shareholders
When requesting paper-based copies of Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders for future meetings, please submit a separate request for paper-based copies to the securities company in which you hold shares or to the Shareholder Registry Administrator (Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Transfer Agent 0120-533-600) (shareholders who have already completed the procedures do not need to submit a request again).
Matters subject to measures for electronic provision (Matters excluded from delivered paper-based documents)
Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the following matters are not provided to shareholders requesting paper-based copies, as per laws and the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation. The Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following matters.
The following matters on the Business Report: "Update on Property and Profits/losses" "Details of Main Businesses"
"Main Business Locations and Factories" "Update on Share Warrants, etc."
"Systems for Ensuring Proper Business Operations"
The following matters on the Consolidated Financial Statements: "Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity"
"Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements"
The following matters on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements: "Statements of Shareholders' Equity"
"Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements"
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Based on the policy of targeting a dividend payout ratio of 30-40%, the Company has positioned the payment of stable dividends after accounting for the maintenance of internal reserves necessary for future business development and strategic investment for growth as its important shareholder profits-return policy. Additionally, the Company considers ROE (Return on Equity) to be a key management indicator and has been engaged in business activities targeting ROE of 8% for the Mid-Term Management Plan "Reborn 2024."
The Company proposes to distribute year-end dividends for the 96th Fiscal Term as detailed below.
- Kind of dividend property Cash
-
Matters regarding the assignment of dividend property and the total value thereof 26 yen per share of common stock of the Company
Total value of dividends: 2,237,937,676 yen
- The day on which such distribution of dividend of surplus takes effect June 28, 2024
Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
1. Reasons for proposal
On April 1, 2025, the Company will make a transition from a pure holding company to an operating holding company due to intragroup reorganization where FUJI OIL CO., LTD., a principal operating subsidiary of the Group, is absorbed into the Company.
Along with this change in the management structure, we propose to amend Article 1 (Trade Name) and Article 2 (Purpose) of the current Articles of Incorporation as the Company plans to change its trade name to "FUJI OIL CO., LTD." on the same date, as well as to adopt supplementary provisions to the effect that each of the above amendments shall take effect, subject to the condition precedent of entering into effect of the absorption-type merger under the merger agreement between the Company and FUJI OIL CO., LTD. dated May 23, 2024, upon the effective date of such merger (scheduled on April 1, 2025).
2. Details of amendments
The details of the amendments are outlined as follows.
(The amended sections are underlined.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
Article 1
(Trade Name)
Article 1
(Trade Name)
The name of the Company shall be "Fuji Seiyu Gurūpu
The name of the Company shall be "Fuji Seiyu
Honsha Kabushiki Kaisha" and in English it shall be "FUJI
Kabushiki Kaisha," and in English it shall be "FUJI OIL
OIL HOLDINGS INC."
CO., LTD."
Article 2
(Purpose)
Article 2
(Purpose)
The purpose of the Company shall be to engage in the
The purpose of the Company shall be to engage in the
following businesses, to control and manage the business
following businesses.
activities of companies (including foreign companies) or
other corporations that engage in the following businesses by
holding shares or equity in such companies, etc., and to
engage in all businesses related or incidental thereto.
1.
Manufacturing, processing, and purchase and sale of oils
1.-12.
(Unchanged)
and fats, protein, and their byproducts;
2.
Manufacturing, processing, and purchase and sale of
foodstuffs;
3.
Manufacturing, processing, and purchase and sale of
fertilizers;
4.
Manufacturing, processing, and purchase and sale of
livestock feed;
5.
Manufacturing, processing, and purchase and sale of
pharmaceutical products;
6.
Importing and exporting of raw materials and products
of those listed in each of the preceding items;
7.
Trade agency and intermediary businesses in general
edible oils and fats and edible processed oils and fats
products using the same;
8.
Warehousing, maritime freight transportation, and
general section motor truck transportation businesses;
9.
Real estate purchase and sale, leasing and management;
10.
Non-life insurance agency business, operations
pertaining to solicitation of life insurance, and insurance
agency business pursuant to the Automobile Liability
Insurance Act;
11.
Sale of computers, peripherals, and software, and
information processing services by computer-related
equipment;
12.
Planning, design, and implementation of various types of
training pertaining to human resources development;
(Newly adopted)
13. Control and management of the business activities
of relevant companies by holding shares or equity
interests of companies in Japan or companies
overseas that conduct various business;
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Newly adopted)
14. Contracted services providing management
guidance and administrative processes for other
companies whose shares or equity interests are
owned by the Company; and
13.All other operations accompanying or related to the
15.
(Unchanged)
businesses listed in each of the preceding items.
SUPPLEMENTARY PROVISIONS
SUPPLEMENTARY PROVISIONS
Article 1
(Text omitted)
Article 1
(Unchanged)
(Newly adopted)
Article 2 (Transitional Measures Concerning
Amendments to Trade Name and Purpose)
The amendments to Article 1 (Trade Name) and Article 2
(Purpose) shall take effect, subject to the entering into
effect of the absorption-type merger under the merger
agreement between the Company and FUJI OIL CO.,
LTD., a subsidiary of the Company, (concluded on May
23, 2024) as the condition precedent thereto, upon said
effective date (scheduled on April 1, 2025). This article
shall be deleted upon the passage of said effective date.
Proposal No. 3: Election of Eight (8) Directors (excluding Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
As the term of office for all nine (9) Directors (excluding Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; the same applies below.) will expire upon the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, we propose to reduce the number of Directors by one and to elect eight (8) Directors in order to improve the efficiency of the management system.
The Company's Audit and Supervisory Committee has held discussions and investigations based on the report of the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee regarding this proposal and provided its opinion that all candidates for Director are qualified.
The candidates for Directors are as follows.
[Reference] The Management System Approved in Proposals No. 3 and 4
Ratio of Independent Outside
Ratio of Female Directors
Diversity of Directors
Directors
54.5%
18.2%
(6 of 11)
(2 of 11)
No.
Name
Gender
Current positions and responsibilities in the Company
Years of
service
1
Mikio Sakai
Male
President and Representative Director
Reelected
9 years and 0
(October 6, 1959)
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
months
2
Hiroyuki Tanaka
Director
2 years and
Male
Senior Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer
Reelected
(January 3, 1968)
0 months
(CSO)
3
Sunao Maeda
Male
Senior
Executive Officer, Chief
Financial
Newly
-
(November 2, 1967)
Officer (CFO)
elected
Hidenori Nishi
Reelected
5 years and 0
4
Male
Director
Outside
(January 6, 1951)
Independent
months
Director
Director
Toshiyuki Umehara
Reelected
3 years and 0
for
5
Male
Director
Outside
(September 3, 1957)
Independent
months
Candidate
Director
Tomoko Tsuji
Reelected
2 years and 0
6
Female
Director
Outside
(August 16, 1956)
Independent
months
Director
Rie Nakagawa
Reelected
1 year and 0
7
Female
Director
Outside
(August 10, 1968)
Independent
months
Director
8
Yoshihiro Tachikawa
Male
Director
Reelected
1 year and 0
Outside
(January 7, 1971)
months
Director
alsowhoDirectorforCandidate SupervisoryandAuditanasserves
1
Yusuke Togawa
Male
-
Newly
-
MemberCommittee
(November 26, 1963)
elected
Reelected
2 years and 0
2
Hirohiko Ikeda
Male
Director
(Audit and Supervisory
Committee
Outside
(June 21, 1960)
Member)
Independent
months
Director
Newly
Yasuhiro Tani
elected
-
3
Male
-
Outside
(October 11, 1956)
Independent
Director
Candidate for Director Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Candidate for Director who also serves as an
Candidate for Director Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Candidate for Director who also serves as an
Skills matrix (areas where each individual is particularly likely to demonstrate his
or her expertise and experience)
No.
Name
Corporate
Production
R&D/
International
Sustaina-
Sales/
(Safety,
managerial
Technology
business
bility
Marketing
quality and
experience
environment)
1
Mikio Sakai
●
●
●
●
2
Hiroyuki Tanaka
●
●
●
3
Sunao Maeda
●
●
4
Hidenori Nishi
●
●
●
5
Toshiyuki Umehara
●
●
●
●
6
Tomoko Tsuji
●
●
●
7
Rie Nakagawa
●
●
●
●
8
Yoshihiro Tachikawa
●
●
●
1
Yusuke Togawa
2
Hirohiko Ikeda
●
3
Yasuhiro Tani
●
●
Skills matrix (areas where each individual is particularly likely to
demonstrate his or her expertise and experience)
No.
Name
Talent
Supply
Finance/
Legal
chain
develop-
IT/Digital
Accounting
compliance
manage-
ment
ment
1
Mikio Sakai
●
2
Hiroyuki Tanaka
●
●
3
Sunao Maeda
●
●
4
Hidenori Nishi
●
5
Toshiyuki Umehara
●
6
Tomoko Tsuji
7
Rie Nakagawa
●
●
●
8
Yoshihiro Tachikawa
1
Yusuke Togawa
●
●
●
2
Hirohiko Ikeda
●
3
Yasuhiro Tani
●
Number of shares of
Name
the Company held
No.
Past experience, positions and responsibilities in the Company
(Number of shares to
(Date of birth)
be delivered as per the
Share-based
Remuneration Plan)
Apr. 1983
Joined the Company
Apr. 2001
Head of Management Office, Soya Farm
Division
Apr. 2002
General Manager of Soya Farm Sales
Department, Soya Farm Division
Oct. 2004
General Manager of Specialty & Functional
Food Ingredients Sales Department, Specialty
& Functional Food Ingredients Business
Mikio Sakai
Division
(October 6, 1959)
Apr. 2009
Chairman & President of Fuji Oil (Beijing)
Male
Technology Trading Co., Ltd.
Reelected
Apr. 2010
Chairman & President of Fuji Oil (Zhang Jia
Attendance at the Board of
Gang) Co., Ltd.
41,700 shares
Directors meetings:
Chairman & President of Fuji Oil (Zhang Jia
(6,400 shares)
16/16 (100%)
Gang Free Trade Zone) Co., Ltd.
Years of service (at the
June 2012
President of FUJI VEGETABLE OIL, INC.
conclusion of the Meeting):
Apr. 2013
Executive Officer
1
9 years and 0 months
June 2015
Director
Apr. 2016
Managing Executive Officer
Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)
Apr. 2019
Senior Executive Officer
Chairman of BLOMMER CHOCOLATE
COMPANY
Apr. 2020
President of FUJI SPECIALTIES, INC.
Apr. 2021
Representative Director, President (to present)
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (to present)
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Mikio Sakai has acted as Representative Director, President and CEO since April 2021. He has been involved in the
overall business management of the Group, and has taken the lead in international business by making full use of his
business execution and management capabilities.
In 2022, he helped formulate the Mid-Term Management Plan "Reborn 2024," and led the transition to the
establishment of the Company's Audit and Supervisory Committee, to strengthen corporate governance and improve
the monitoring capabilities of the Board of Directors. Most recently, he has been leading the Group in structural reforms
to rebuild the business base and profitability of Blommer Chocolate Company.
The Company expects him to be able to further contribute to the structural reforms and improvement of corporate value
of the Group based on his background and the reasons listed above, etc., and therefore, it continues to nominate him as
a candidate for Director.
Number of shares of
Name
the Company held
No.
Past experience, positions and responsibilities in the Company
(Number of shares to
(Date of birth)
be delivered as per the
Share-based
Remuneration Plan)
Apr. 1990
Joined ITOCHU Corporation
Apr. 2014
Seconded from ITOCHU Corporation to the
Company
June 2015
Director, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of
HARALD INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE
ALIMENTOS LTDA
Apr. 2017
General Manager of the Grain & Feed and Oils
Department of the Provisions Division,
Hiroyuki Tanaka
ITOCHU Corporation
Apr. 2019
Substitute Director of the Provisions Division,
(January 3, 1968)
General Manager of the Grain & Feed and Oils
Male
Department, ITOCHU Corporation
Reelected
Sept. 2020
Seconded from ITOCHU Corporation to the
6,200 shares
Attendance at the Board of
Company
Directors meetings:
(500 shares)
Oct. 2020
Director of BLOMMER CHOCOLATE
16/16 (100%)
COMPANY (to present)
Years of service (at the
Apr. 2021
Chairperson of HARALD INDÚSTRIA E
conclusion of the Meeting):
COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS LTDA (to
2 years and 0 months
2
present)
Mar. 2022
Left ITOCHU Corporation
Apr. 2022
Joined the Company
Senior Executive Officer (to present)
Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) (to present)
June 2022
Director (to present)
Apr. 2024
Director of FUJI OIL CO., LTD. (to present)
[Major concurrent positions]
Director of FUJI OIL CO., LTD.
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Hiroyuki Tanaka has broad sales and management experience in the food division of a major Japanese trading
company, and has a wealth of experience in overseas business. When seconded to the Company, he dedicated himself to
PMI as a Director of Harald and Blommer Chocolate Company, which are international group companies of the Company.
As Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) since April 2022 and a Director since June 2022, he has been playing a leading role in
promoting the global management of the Group. He is working to promote initiatives for strengthening risk management
from a business centric perspective and conducting industry-leading sustainable procurement, with the aim of
strengthening the business foundation as presented in the Mid-Term Management Plan "Reborn 2024."
The Company expects him to be able to further contribute to the improvement of corporate value of the Group based on
his experience and the reasons listed above, etc., and therefore, it continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director.
