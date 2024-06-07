Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

(Securities Code: 2607) June 7, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Mikio Sakai President and CEO

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

1 Sumiyoshi-cho,Izumisano-shi, Osaka, Japan

(Headquarters: Daibiru Honkan Building, 3-6-32,

Nakanoshima, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan)

NOTICE OF THE 96TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 96th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company"). The Meeting will be held as described below.

  1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (reception opens at 9:00 a.m.)
  2. Venue: Hotel Royal Classic Osaka 3F Uruwashi

4-3-3, Namba, Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan

3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:

  1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 96th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements
  2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 96th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
    Proposals to be resolved:
    Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2:

Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 3:

Election of Eight (8) Directors (excluding Directors who also serve as Audit and

Proposal No. 4:

Supervisory Committee Members)

Election of Three (3) Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee

Proposal No. 5:

Members

Election of One (1) Substitute Director who also serves as an Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member

When convening the Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters subject to measures for electronic provision) in electronic format, and posts this information on the websites below. Please access them to review the information.

Company website

Website containing documents for general meetings of

shareholders

General Meeting of Shareholders https://www.fujioilholdings.com/ir/stock/shareholders_mehttps://d.sokai.jp/2607/teiji/

eting/(in Japanese) (in Japanese)

  • The matters subject to measures for electronic provision are listed on the Group portal® (Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited). Please either scan the QR code on notification for the exercise of voting rights or access the following website and enter your login ID and password.
    Group portal®: https://www.soukai-portal.net (in Japanese)
  • If revisions are made to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, a notice containing the matters before and after revision will be posted on the websites listed above.

Information on paper-based copies of Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

This is an optional service for this meeting and documents could take some time to arrive.

Shareholders who would like to be sent paper-based copies of Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and have not requested them by March 31, 2024 should contact the Shareholder Concierge listed below by Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Shareholder concierge TEL: 0120-651-563

Operating hours: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays)

Paper-based copies for the future General Meetings of Shareholders

When requesting paper-based copies of Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders for future meetings, please submit a separate request for paper-based copies to the securities company in which you hold shares or to the Shareholder Registry Administrator (Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Transfer Agent 0120-533-600) (shareholders who have already completed the procedures do not need to submit a request again).

Matters subject to measures for electronic provision (Matters excluded from delivered paper-based documents)

Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the following matters are not provided to shareholders requesting paper-based copies, as per laws and the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation. The Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following matters.

The following matters on the Business Report: "Update on Property and Profits/losses" "Details of Main Businesses"

"Main Business Locations and Factories" "Update on Share Warrants, etc."

"Systems for Ensuring Proper Business Operations"

The following matters on the Consolidated Financial Statements: "Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity"

"Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements"

The following matters on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements: "Statements of Shareholders' Equity"

"Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements"

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Based on the policy of targeting a dividend payout ratio of 30-40%, the Company has positioned the payment of stable dividends after accounting for the maintenance of internal reserves necessary for future business development and strategic investment for growth as its important shareholder profits-return policy. Additionally, the Company considers ROE (Return on Equity) to be a key management indicator and has been engaged in business activities targeting ROE of 8% for the Mid-Term Management Plan "Reborn 2024."

The Company proposes to distribute year-end dividends for the 96th Fiscal Term as detailed below.

  1. Kind of dividend property Cash
  2. Matters regarding the assignment of dividend property and the total value thereof 26 yen per share of common stock of the Company
    Total value of dividends: 2,237,937,676 yen
  3. The day on which such distribution of dividend of surplus takes effect June 28, 2024

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

1. Reasons for proposal

On April 1, 2025, the Company will make a transition from a pure holding company to an operating holding company due to intragroup reorganization where FUJI OIL CO., LTD., a principal operating subsidiary of the Group, is absorbed into the Company.

Along with this change in the management structure, we propose to amend Article 1 (Trade Name) and Article 2 (Purpose) of the current Articles of Incorporation as the Company plans to change its trade name to "FUJI OIL CO., LTD." on the same date, as well as to adopt supplementary provisions to the effect that each of the above amendments shall take effect, subject to the condition precedent of entering into effect of the absorption-type merger under the merger agreement between the Company and FUJI OIL CO., LTD. dated May 23, 2024, upon the effective date of such merger (scheduled on April 1, 2025).

2. Details of amendments

The details of the amendments are outlined as follows.

(The amended sections are underlined.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Article 1

(Trade Name)

Article 1

(Trade Name)

The name of the Company shall be "Fuji Seiyu Gurūpu

The name of the Company shall be "Fuji Seiyu

Honsha Kabushiki Kaisha" and in English it shall be "FUJI

Kabushiki Kaisha," and in English it shall be "FUJI OIL

OIL HOLDINGS INC."

CO., LTD."

Article 2

(Purpose)

Article 2

(Purpose)

The purpose of the Company shall be to engage in the

The purpose of the Company shall be to engage in the

following businesses, to control and manage the business

following businesses.

activities of companies (including foreign companies) or

other corporations that engage in the following businesses by

holding shares or equity in such companies, etc., and to

engage in all businesses related or incidental thereto.

1.

Manufacturing, processing, and purchase and sale of oils

1.-12.

(Unchanged)

and fats, protein, and their byproducts;

2.

Manufacturing, processing, and purchase and sale of

foodstuffs;

3.

Manufacturing, processing, and purchase and sale of

fertilizers;

4.

Manufacturing, processing, and purchase and sale of

livestock feed;

5.

Manufacturing, processing, and purchase and sale of

pharmaceutical products;

6.

Importing and exporting of raw materials and products

of those listed in each of the preceding items;

7.

Trade agency and intermediary businesses in general

edible oils and fats and edible processed oils and fats

products using the same;

8.

Warehousing, maritime freight transportation, and

general section motor truck transportation businesses;

9.

Real estate purchase and sale, leasing and management;

10.

Non-life insurance agency business, operations

pertaining to solicitation of life insurance, and insurance

agency business pursuant to the Automobile Liability

Insurance Act;

11.

Sale of computers, peripherals, and software, and

information processing services by computer-related

equipment;

12.

Planning, design, and implementation of various types of

training pertaining to human resources development;

(Newly adopted)

13. Control and management of the business activities

of relevant companies by holding shares or equity

interests of companies in Japan or companies

overseas that conduct various business;

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

(Newly adopted)

14. Contracted services providing management

guidance and administrative processes for other

companies whose shares or equity interests are

owned by the Company; and

13.All other operations accompanying or related to the

15.

(Unchanged)

businesses listed in each of the preceding items.

SUPPLEMENTARY PROVISIONS

SUPPLEMENTARY PROVISIONS

Article 1

(Text omitted)

Article 1

(Unchanged)

(Newly adopted)

Article 2 (Transitional Measures Concerning

Amendments to Trade Name and Purpose)

The amendments to Article 1 (Trade Name) and Article 2

(Purpose) shall take effect, subject to the entering into

effect of the absorption-type merger under the merger

agreement between the Company and FUJI OIL CO.,

LTD., a subsidiary of the Company, (concluded on May

23, 2024) as the condition precedent thereto, upon said

effective date (scheduled on April 1, 2025). This article

shall be deleted upon the passage of said effective date.

Proposal No. 3: Election of Eight (8) Directors (excluding Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

As the term of office for all nine (9) Directors (excluding Directors who also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; the same applies below.) will expire upon the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders, we propose to reduce the number of Directors by one and to elect eight (8) Directors in order to improve the efficiency of the management system.

The Company's Audit and Supervisory Committee has held discussions and investigations based on the report of the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee regarding this proposal and provided its opinion that all candidates for Director are qualified.

The candidates for Directors are as follows.

[Reference] The Management System Approved in Proposals No. 3 and 4

Ratio of Independent Outside

Ratio of Female Directors

Diversity of Directors

Directors

54.5%

18.2%

(6 of 11)

(2 of 11)

No.

Name

Gender

Current positions and responsibilities in the Company

Years of

service

1

Mikio Sakai

Male

President and Representative Director

Reelected

9 years and 0

(October 6, 1959)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

months

2

Hiroyuki Tanaka

Director

2 years and

Male

Senior Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer

Reelected

(January 3, 1968)

0 months

(CSO)

3

Sunao Maeda

Male

Senior

Executive Officer, Chief

Financial

Newly

-

(November 2, 1967)

Officer (CFO)

elected

Hidenori Nishi

Reelected

5 years and 0

4

Male

Director

Outside

(January 6, 1951)

Independent

months

Director

Director

Toshiyuki Umehara

Reelected

3 years and 0

for

5

Male

Director

Outside

(September 3, 1957)

Independent

months

Candidate

Director

Tomoko Tsuji

Reelected

2 years and 0

6

Female

Director

Outside

(August 16, 1956)

Independent

months

Director

Rie Nakagawa

Reelected

1 year and 0

7

Female

Director

Outside

(August 10, 1968)

Independent

months

Director

8

Yoshihiro Tachikawa

Male

Director

Reelected

1 year and 0

Outside

(January 7, 1971)

months

Director

alsowhoDirectorforCandidate SupervisoryandAuditanasserves

1

Yusuke Togawa

Male

-

Newly

-

MemberCommittee

(November 26, 1963)

elected

Reelected

2 years and 0

2

Hirohiko Ikeda

Male

Director

(Audit and Supervisory

Committee

Outside

(June 21, 1960)

Member)

Independent

months

Director

Newly

Yasuhiro Tani

elected

-

3

Male

-

Outside

(October 11, 1956)

Independent

Director

Candidate for Director Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Candidate for Director who also serves as an

Candidate for Director Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

Candidate for Director who also serves as an

Skills matrix (areas where each individual is particularly likely to demonstrate his

or her expertise and experience)

No.

Name

Corporate

Production

R&D/

International

Sustaina-

Sales/

(Safety,

managerial

Technology

business

bility

Marketing

quality and

experience

environment)

1

Mikio Sakai

2

Hiroyuki Tanaka

3

Sunao Maeda

4

Hidenori Nishi

5

Toshiyuki Umehara

6

Tomoko Tsuji

7

Rie Nakagawa

8

Yoshihiro Tachikawa

1

Yusuke Togawa

2

Hirohiko Ikeda

3

Yasuhiro Tani

Skills matrix (areas where each individual is particularly likely to

demonstrate his or her expertise and experience)

No.

Name

Talent

Supply

Finance/

Legal

chain

develop-

IT/Digital

Accounting

compliance

manage-

ment

ment

1

Mikio Sakai

2

Hiroyuki Tanaka

3

Sunao Maeda

4

Hidenori Nishi

5

Toshiyuki Umehara

6

Tomoko Tsuji

7

Rie Nakagawa

8

Yoshihiro Tachikawa

1

Yusuke Togawa

2

Hirohiko Ikeda

3

Yasuhiro Tani

Number of shares of

Name

the Company held

No.

Past experience, positions and responsibilities in the Company

(Number of shares to

(Date of birth)

be delivered as per the

Share-based

Remuneration Plan)

Apr. 1983

Joined the Company

Apr. 2001

Head of Management Office, Soya Farm

Division

Apr. 2002

General Manager of Soya Farm Sales

Department, Soya Farm Division

Oct. 2004

General Manager of Specialty & Functional

Food Ingredients Sales Department, Specialty

& Functional Food Ingredients Business

Mikio Sakai

Division

(October 6, 1959)

Apr. 2009

Chairman & President of Fuji Oil (Beijing)

Male

Technology Trading Co., Ltd.

Reelected

Apr. 2010

Chairman & President of Fuji Oil (Zhang Jia

Attendance at the Board of

Gang) Co., Ltd.

41,700 shares

Directors meetings:

Chairman & President of Fuji Oil (Zhang Jia

(6,400 shares)

16/16 (100%)

Gang Free Trade Zone) Co., Ltd.

Years of service (at the

June 2012

President of FUJI VEGETABLE OIL, INC.

conclusion of the Meeting):

Apr. 2013

Executive Officer

1

9 years and 0 months

June 2015

Director

Apr. 2016

Managing Executive Officer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Apr. 2019

Senior Executive Officer

Chairman of BLOMMER CHOCOLATE

COMPANY

Apr. 2020

President of FUJI SPECIALTIES, INC.

Apr. 2021

Representative Director, President (to present)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (to present)

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Mikio Sakai has acted as Representative Director, President and CEO since April 2021. He has been involved in the

overall business management of the Group, and has taken the lead in international business by making full use of his

business execution and management capabilities.

In 2022, he helped formulate the Mid-Term Management Plan "Reborn 2024," and led the transition to the

establishment of the Company's Audit and Supervisory Committee, to strengthen corporate governance and improve

the monitoring capabilities of the Board of Directors. Most recently, he has been leading the Group in structural reforms

to rebuild the business base and profitability of Blommer Chocolate Company.

The Company expects him to be able to further contribute to the structural reforms and improvement of corporate value

of the Group based on his background and the reasons listed above, etc., and therefore, it continues to nominate him as

a candidate for Director.

Number of shares of

Name

the Company held

No.

Past experience, positions and responsibilities in the Company

(Number of shares to

(Date of birth)

be delivered as per the

Share-based

Remuneration Plan)

Apr. 1990

Joined ITOCHU Corporation

Apr. 2014

Seconded from ITOCHU Corporation to the

Company

June 2015

Director, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of

HARALD INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE

ALIMENTOS LTDA

Apr. 2017

General Manager of the Grain & Feed and Oils

Department of the Provisions Division,

Hiroyuki Tanaka

ITOCHU Corporation

Apr. 2019

Substitute Director of the Provisions Division,

(January 3, 1968)

General Manager of the Grain & Feed and Oils

Male

Department, ITOCHU Corporation

Reelected

Sept. 2020

Seconded from ITOCHU Corporation to the

6,200 shares

Attendance at the Board of

Company

Directors meetings:

(500 shares)

Oct. 2020

Director of BLOMMER CHOCOLATE

16/16 (100%)

COMPANY (to present)

Years of service (at the

Apr. 2021

Chairperson of HARALD INDÚSTRIA E

conclusion of the Meeting):

COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS LTDA (to

2 years and 0 months

2

present)

Mar. 2022

Left ITOCHU Corporation

Apr. 2022

Joined the Company

Senior Executive Officer (to present)

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) (to present)

June 2022

Director (to present)

Apr. 2024

Director of FUJI OIL CO., LTD. (to present)

[Major concurrent positions]

Director of FUJI OIL CO., LTD.

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Hiroyuki Tanaka has broad sales and management experience in the food division of a major Japanese trading

company, and has a wealth of experience in overseas business. When seconded to the Company, he dedicated himself to

PMI as a Director of Harald and Blommer Chocolate Company, which are international group companies of the Company.

As Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) since April 2022 and a Director since June 2022, he has been playing a leading role in

promoting the global management of the Group. He is working to promote initiatives for strengthening risk management

from a business centric perspective and conducting industry-leading sustainable procurement, with the aim of

strengthening the business foundation as presented in the Mid-Term Management Plan "Reborn 2024."

The Company expects him to be able to further contribute to the improvement of corporate value of the Group based on

his experience and the reasons listed above, etc., and therefore, it continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director.

