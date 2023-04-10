Fuji Oil : Notice Concerning Transfer of Fixed Assets and Recording of Extraordinary Gain through Consolidated Subsidiary

[For Inquiries] News Release Yoshiharu Okamoto Corporate Communication Group April 10, 2023 Email: kouhou@so.fujioil.co.jp

Notice Concerning Transfer of Fixed Assets and Recording of Extraordinary Gain through Consolidated Subsidiary

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (Headquarters: Osaka, President CEO: Mikio Sakai, "the Company") timely disclosed to the Tokyo Stock Exchange the transfer of fixed assets by Fuji Oil New Orleans LLC (Louisiana, USA: "FVN"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company today.

Under its Mid-term Management Plan "Reborn 2024," the Fuji Oil Group has adopted the basic policy of "strengthen of business foundation (restoring profitability and creating new value)," and is shifting its portfolio to high-value-added products in existing business areas and concentrating management resources on growth and strategic fields.

Based on these management policies, the Company has entered into an agreement to transfer the fixed assets of FVN to Loders Croklaan USA, LLC, a subsidiary of Bunge Ltd. which globally handles agribusiness, food ingredients, and biofuels. We plan to complete the transfer by the middle of April 2023.

The Fuji Oil Group will continue to work toward the realization of a stronger business foundation under "Reborn 2024" and the strengthening of its finances, while developing a new growth strategy by adding higher value to its Oils and Fats business in North America.

Future outlook

As a result of this transfer, the Company plans to record an extraordinary gain on sales of fixed assets of approximately 12 billion yen for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

We will report our future business policy at the financial results briefing to be held in May.

■Timely Disclosure

https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/ir/library/disclosure/