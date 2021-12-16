Log in
    2607   JP3816400000

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

(2607)
  Report
Fuji Oil : Notice of Application for Selection of the Prime Market in New Market Segments

12/16/2021
December 16, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

Representative

Mikio Sakai, President & CEO

(Code:2607 TSE First Section)

Contact Us

Yoshiharu Okamoto,

Corporate Communication Group Leader

(Tel: 81-6-6459-0701

Notice of Application for Selection of the Prime Market in New Market Segments

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (the "Company") received the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the continued listing criteria for the new market segments from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("TSE") on July 9, 2021, and confirmed that the Company comply with the continued listing criteria for the "Prime Market".

Based on the result, at the Board of Directors held today, the Company resolved to select the "Prime Market" as the new market segment to which the Company will transition and to submit an application to TSE.

Hereafter, the Company will proceed with the application process, in accordance with the schedule set out by TSE.

End

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
