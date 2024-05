FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. is mainly engaged in the oil and fat business, among others. The Company operates in three segments. The Oil and Fat segment provides purified oil based on coconut oil, palm oil and palm kernel oil, as well as oil and fat for chocolate. The Confectionery and Baking segment provides chocolates, cream, shortening, and processed dairy products. The Soy Protein segment provides soy protein products, processed soy protein food products and soymilk.

Sector Food Processing