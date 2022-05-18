Fuji Oil : Notice of the start of a research project on soybean cultivation utilizing CO2 in collaboration with Saga City, Saga University, and ITOCHU ENEX Co., Ltd.

May 18, 2022 Corporate Communication Group Email: kouhou@so.fujioil.co.jp

Notice of the start of a research project on soybean cultivation utilizing CO2in collaboration

with Saga City, Saga University, and ITOCHU ENEX Co., Ltd.

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc(Head office: Osaka, President: Mikio Sakai, hereinafter "Fuji Oil Group") announces that it has started a research project on growing soybeans utilizing CO2from May 2022 in collaboration with Saga City (Mayor: Hidetaka Sakai), National University Corporation Saga University (President: Hiroaki Kodama, hereinafter "Saga University") and ITOCHU ENEX Co., LTD. （Head office: Tokyo, President: Kenji Okada）.

CCU at Saga City Cleaning Plant Soybean Cultivation (image)

This research project will effectively utilize CO2, a greenhouse gas, in the production of food resources, aiming at carbon recycling and CO2reduction. The first objective is to research efficient soybean growth by taking advantage of the characteristics of soybeans, which grow faster by absorbing CO2, and a demonstration test will be started at an experimental facility at Saga University. In the future, the project will aim to produce domestically produced soybeans in a plant factory utilizing CO2captured at the CCU (Carbon Dioxide Capture and Utilization, hereafter CCU) located in a cleaning plant in Saga City.

Currently, CO2is separated and collected by CCU from the exhaust gas generated when waste is incinerated at Saga City's cleaning plant, and the CO2is supplied to adjacent agricultural and algae businesses. We have concluded a joint research agreement with the aim of expanding the scale of cultivation in stages and, in the future, commercializing the domestic soybeans grown under this cultivation system as sustainable soy products using Fuji Oil Group's technology and widely delivering them to customer. This research project will be conducted over the long term in collaboration with industry, government, and academia.

Since its foundation, Fuji Oil Group has pursued to solve social issues through plant-based ingredients. Through its business, Fuji Oil Group is committed to solving food sustainability issues and contributing to