Fuji Oil : Notification of Change (Transfer of Shares) at a Non-Consolidated Subsidiary

To whom it may concern:
August 20th, 2020
Company Name
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Representative
Hiroshi Shimizu, President & CEO
(Code: 2607 TSE First Section)
Inquiries
Yoshiharu Okamoto
Public Relation Group
Notification of Change (Transfer of Shares) at a Non-Consolidated Subsidiary
It is hereby notified today that FUJI OIL HOLDINGS, INC. (hereinafter "the Company") has determined to transfer all shares of 3F FUJI FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED owned by the Company and FUJI OIL ASIA PTE. LTD. (the companies 100% owned subsidiary) to IFFCO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. and IFFCO (S.E.A) SDN BHD. and concluded a share transfer agreement as shown below.
1. Reason for transfer of shares
Fuji Oil Group has set up "Plant-Based Food Solutions" that solves the issues facing society such as global population growth, health-consciousness expansion, and aging population with the power of plant-based food ingredients. In the medium-team management plan "Towards a Further Leap 2020", we will capture the markets that are undergoing major changes and then promote our growth strategies to develop into markets where growth can be expected and where our strengths can be demonstrated.
3F FUJI FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED has been engaged in business activities as a Fuji Oil
Group manufacturing site for whipping Cream products in India however in accordance with the Company's management policies, we have assessed that a transfer of shares would be the most appropriate decision. In order to further strengthen the core competence of the Fuji Oil Group, the Company has entered into a share transfer agreement.
2. Overview of subsidiary to be transferred
(1)
Name
3F FUJI FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED
(2)
Title and Name of Representative
Chairman, Hiroshi Shinano (Executive Officer of
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.)
(3)
Location
Survey No. 785, Burgul Village Farooqnagar Mandal
Ranga Reddy Rangareddi, Telangana, 509202, India
(4)
Business content
Manufacturing and sales of whipping cream
(5)
Capital
INP 600,000,000.00
(6)
Date of establishment
January 30, 2014
(7)
Major shareholder(s) and
FUJIOIL HOLDINGS INC.
24.45%
shareholding ratio
FUJI OIL ASIA PTE. LTD.
30.55%
3F INDUSTRIES LIMITED
45.00%
(8)
Relationship between the listed
Capital
Non-consolidated subsidiary of FUJI
company and the relevant company
relationship
OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Personnel
Two of the Company's executive
relationship
officers serves as the chairman and
director of this company, one of the
Company's
employee serves the
director of this company.
Trading
There is no applicable item.
relationship
3. Overview of the company subjected to the transfer of shares
IFFCO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.
(1)
Name
IFFCO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.
(2)
Title and name of representative
Director of IFFCO Singapore Pte. Ltd.,
Purnendu Rajeshwar Thakore
(3)
Location
8, Shenton Way, # 21-07 AXA Tower, Singapore
068811
(4)
Business content
General whole sale trading in edible oil and other
commodities, products and holding company for
investments for investments of IFFCO Group in
South East Asia
(5)
Capital
SGD 8,226,000.00
(6)
Date of establishment
March 5, 2006
IFFCO (S.E.A) SDN BHD.
(1)
Name
IFFCO (S.E.A) SDN BHD.
(2)
Title and name of representative
Director of IFFCO (S.E.A) SDN.BHD,
Purnendu Rajeshwar Thakore
(3)
Location
Level 22, Tower 2, Etiqa Twins,
No,11, Jalan Penang, 50450,
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
(4)
Business content
Principally engaged as commission and service
coordination agent in the marketing of food and
consumer products and sourcing of edible oils and
trading in bulk oil.
(5)
Capital
RM 22,000,000.00
(6)
Date of establishment
December 15, 2000
4. Schedule
(1)
Date of contract conclusion
August 20, 2020
(2)
Date of equity transfer execution
August 27, 2020 (Expected date)
5. Forecast prospects
The impact on the consolidated financial results for this fiscal year is insignificant.
