Fuji Oil : Notification of Change (Transfer of Shares) at a Non-Consolidated Subsidiary

08/20/2020

To whom it may concern:

August 20th, 2020

Company Name

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

Representative

Hiroshi Shimizu, President & CEO

(Code: 2607 TSE First Section)

Inquiries

Yoshiharu Okamoto

Public Relation Group

Notification of Change (Transfer of Shares) at a Non-Consolidated Subsidiary

It is hereby notified today that FUJI OIL HOLDINGS, INC. (hereinafter "the Company") has determined to transfer all shares of 3F FUJI FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED owned by the Company and FUJI OIL ASIA PTE. LTD. (the companies 100% owned subsidiary) to IFFCO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. and IFFCO (S.E.A) SDN BHD. and concluded a share transfer agreement as shown below.

1. Reason for transfer of shares

Fuji Oil Group has set up "Plant-Based Food Solutions" that solves the issues facing society such as global population growth, health-consciousness expansion, and aging population with the power of plant-based food ingredients. In the medium-team management plan "Towards a Further Leap 2020", we will capture the markets that are undergoing major changes and then promote our growth strategies to develop into markets where growth can be expected and where our strengths can be demonstrated.

3F FUJI FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED has been engaged in business activities as a Fuji Oil

Group manufacturing site for whipping Cream products in India however in accordance with the Company's management policies, we have assessed that a transfer of shares would be the most appropriate decision. In order to further strengthen the core competence of the Fuji Oil Group, the Company has entered into a share transfer agreement.

2. Overview of subsidiary to be transferred

(1)

Name

3F FUJI FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED

(2)

Title and Name of Representative

Chairman, Hiroshi Shinano (Executive Officer of

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.)

(3)

Location

Survey No. 785, Burgul Village Farooqnagar Mandal

Ranga Reddy Rangareddi, Telangana, 509202, India

(4)

Business content

Manufacturing and sales of whipping cream

(5)

Capital

INP 600,000,000.00

(6)

Date of establishment

January 30, 2014

(7)

Major shareholder(s) and

FUJIOIL HOLDINGS INC.

24.45%

shareholding ratio

FUJI OIL ASIA PTE. LTD.

30.55%

3F INDUSTRIES LIMITED

45.00%

(8)

Relationship between the listed

Capital

Non-consolidated subsidiary of FUJI

company and the relevant company

relationship

OIL HOLDINGS INC.

Personnel

Two of the Company's executive

relationship

officers serves as the chairman and

director of this company, one of the

Company's

employee serves the

director of this company.

Trading

There is no applicable item.

relationship

3. Overview of the company subjected to the transfer of shares

IFFCO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.

(1)

Name

IFFCO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.

(2)

Title and name of representative

Director of IFFCO Singapore Pte. Ltd.,

Purnendu Rajeshwar Thakore

(3)

Location

8, Shenton Way, # 21-07 AXA Tower, Singapore

068811

(4)

Business content

General whole sale trading in edible oil and other

commodities, products and holding company for

investments for investments of IFFCO Group in

South East Asia

(5)

Capital

SGD 8,226,000.00

(6)

Date of establishment

March 5, 2006

IFFCO (S.E.A) SDN BHD.

(1)

Name

IFFCO (S.E.A) SDN BHD.

(2)

Title and name of representative

Director of IFFCO (S.E.A) SDN.BHD,

Purnendu Rajeshwar Thakore

(3)

Location

Level 22, Tower 2, Etiqa Twins,

No,11, Jalan Penang, 50450,

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(4)

Business content

Principally engaged as commission and service

coordination agent in the marketing of food and

consumer products and sourcing of edible oils and

trading in bulk oil.

(5)

Capital

RM 22,000,000.00

(6)

Date of establishment

December 15, 2000

4. Schedule

(1)

Date of contract conclusion

August 20, 2020

(2)

Date of equity transfer execution

August 27, 2020 (Expected date)

5. Forecast prospects

The impact on the consolidated financial results for this fiscal year is insignificant.

End

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 07:16:09 UTC
