Fuji Oil : Notification of Change (Transfer of Shares) at a Non-Consolidated Subsidiary

To whom it may concern: August 20th, 2020 Company Name FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. Representative Hiroshi Shimizu, President & CEO (Code: 2607 TSE First Section) Inquiries Yoshiharu Okamoto Public Relation Group

Notification of Change (Transfer of Shares) at a Non-Consolidated Subsidiary

It is hereby notified today that FUJI OIL HOLDINGS, INC. (hereinafter "the Company") has determined to transfer all shares of 3F FUJI FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED owned by the Company and FUJI OIL ASIA PTE. LTD. (the companies 100% owned subsidiary) to IFFCO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. and IFFCO (S.E.A) SDN BHD. and concluded a share transfer agreement as shown below.

1. Reason for transfer of shares

Fuji Oil Group has set up "Plant-Based Food Solutions" that solves the issues facing society such as global population growth, health-consciousness expansion, and aging population with the power of plant-based food ingredients. In the medium-team management plan "Towards a Further Leap 2020", we will capture the markets that are undergoing major changes and then promote our growth strategies to develop into markets where growth can be expected and where our strengths can be demonstrated.

3F FUJI FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED has been engaged in business activities as a Fuji Oil

Group manufacturing site for whipping Cream products in India however in accordance with the Company's management policies, we have assessed that a transfer of shares would be the most appropriate decision. In order to further strengthen the core competence of the Fuji Oil Group, the Company has entered into a share transfer agreement.