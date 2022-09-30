Fuji Oil : Other Data(612.24KB) 09/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Management's Discussion and Analysis FY2021 Results Fact Book Fact Book 2022 https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/ir/library/fact_book/ Net sales ¥433.8 billion (up ¥69.1 billion yoy) Net sales increased due to increases in raw material prices and a recovery in demand from the COVID-19 crisis. Operating profit ¥15.0 billion (down ¥2.9 billion yoy) Operating profit decreased due to lower profitability caused by higher raw material prices and increased fixed costs at new plants, etc. Performance Forecast for FY2022 Net sales ¥480.0 billion (up ¥46.2 billion yoy) Net sales are expected to increase due to higher raw material prices as well as contribution of new plants extending their service through the entire financial year. Operating profit ¥16.5 billion (up ¥1.5 billion yoy) Operating profit is projected to increase due to improvements in productivity, appropriate price revisions in accordance with higher raw material prices, and other factors. Vegetable Oils and Fats Business Net sales FY2021 Results: Increased due to higher raw material prices. Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to higher raw material prices. (¥ billion) Net sales FY2020 FY2021 YoY FY2022 YoY Change Forecast Change Japan 35.2 43.4 +8.2 43.7 +0.3 Americas 30.3 43.8 +13.5 75.5 +31.7 Southeast Asia 15.0 21.0 +6.0 23.0 +2.0 China 2.7 3.0 +0.3 1.8 -1.2 Europe 15.2 23.8 +8.6 24.5 +0.7 Total 98.4 135.0 +36.6 168.5 +33.5 Operating profit FY2021 Results: Decreased due to lower profitability caused by higher raw material prices and increased fixed costs from new plants. Performance Forecast for FY2022: Despite improvements in utilization rates at new plants, expected to decrease due to lower profitability caused by higher raw material prices. (¥ billion) Operating Profit FY2020 FY2021 YoY FY2022 YoY Change Forecast Change Japan 4.5 3.8 -0.6 3.4 -0.4 Americas 1.9 0.3 -1.6 1.5 +1.1 Southeast Asia 1.1 2.1 +1.0 1.0 -1.1 China 0.2 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 Europe 0.1 1.2 +1.2 1.0 -0.3 Total 7.9 7.4 -0.5 6.8 -0.6 Industrial Chocolate Business Net sales FY2021 Results: Increased due to higher sales volume. Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to growth in sales volume. (¥ billion) Net sales FY2020 FY2021 YoY FY2022 YoY Change Forecast Change Japan 36.3 39.5 +3.3 41.8 +2.3 Americas 107.7 122.2 +14.5 124.9 +2.7 Southeast Asia 9.7 12.5 +2.8 13.4 +0.9 China 5.6 6.4 +0.8 5.0 -1.4 Europe 3.1 4.8 +1.8 4.9 +0.1 Total 162.4 185.5 +23.1 190.0 +4.5 Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business Net sales FY2021 Results: Increased due to higher sales volume. Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to increases in raw material prices and sales volume. (¥ billion) Net sales FY2020 FY2021 YoY FY2022 YoY Change Forecast Change Japan 49.7 51.3 +1.6 51.4 +0.1 Southeast Asia 9.2 12.0 +2.8 11.7 -0.3 China 11.7 15.9 +4.2 17.5 +1.6 Total 70.6 79.1 +8.5 80.6 +1.5 Operating profit FY2021 Results: Decreased due to the absence of gains from cocoa futures and increase in fixed costs, despite the effect of higher sales. Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to improved profitability of Blommer. (¥ billion) Operating Profit FY2020 FY2021 YoY FY2022 YoY Change Forecast Change Japan 5.9 6.3 +0.5 6.0 -0.3 Americas 1.3 0.2 -1.0 1.9 +1.6 Southeast Asia 0.3 0.7 +0.3 1.0 +0.4 China -0.2 0.1 +0.3 -0.3 -0.4 Europe 0.2 0.2 -0.1 0.1 -0.1 Total 7.6 7.5 -0.1 8.8 +1.2 Operating profit FY2021 Results: Decreased due to lower profitability caused by higher raw material prices. Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to efforts in improving profitability. (¥ billion) Operating Profit FY2020 FY2021 YoY FY2022 YoY Change Forecast Change Japan 1.5 1.8 +0.3 1.5 -0.3 Southeast Asia -0.2 -0.9 -0.7 0.0 +0.9 China 1.3 0.5 -0.8 1.2 +0.7 Total 2.7 1.6 -1.1 2.8 +1.2 Soy-Based Ingredients Business Net sales FY2021 Results: Increased due to higher sales volume. Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to increases in raw material prices and sales expansion measures. (¥ billion) Net sales FY2020 FY2021 YoY FY2022 YoY Change Forecast Change Japan 31.6 32.3 +0.7 39.6 +7.3 China 1.7 1.9 +0.2 1.1 -0.8 Europe - - - 0.2 +0.2 Total 33.3 34.2 +0.8 40.9 +6.7 Operating profit FY2021 Results: Decreased due to lower profitability caused by increased raw material prices. Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to promotion of appropriate pricing. (¥ billion) Operating Profit FY2020 FY2021 YoY FY2022 YoY Change Forecast Change Japan 3.3 2.0 -1.3 2.6 +0.5 China 0.3 0.3 -0.0 0.5 +0.2 Europe -0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -0.6 -0.3 Total 3.5 2.1 -1.3 2.5 +0.3 Results for fiscal 2017 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the change. *2 Due to the use of the provisional accounting method for business integrations in fiscal 2019, the fiscal 2018 figures have been reflected using this method. *3 Due to the change in the accounting period of 19 overseas consolidated subsidiaries, the fiscal 2019 figures reflect 15 months (January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) of results for these subsidiaries. *4 In fiscal 2021, certain products were reclassified from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business *5 Reference figures calculated based on the formula: segment operating profit ÷ segment assets *6 In fiscal 2019, the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business was split off into the Industrial Chocolate Business and the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business. Meanwhile, the figures for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 are shown for reference purposes only. *7 In fiscal 2019, the Asia region was split off into the Southeast Asia region and China region. The figures for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 are shown for reference purposes only. 100 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries For the fiscal years ended/As of March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2022 Financial Highlights (Millions of yen) FY2017*1 FY2018*2 FY2019*3 FY2020 FY2021 Balance Sheet Summary Current assets 130,805 185,435 168,662 160,736 201,334 Fixed assets 139,925 205,088 198,459 197,589 215,156 Total assets 270,731 390,524 367,365 358,511 416,617 Current liabilities 67,460 168,333 105,484 91,017 120,840 Fixed liabilities 38,372 62,963 103,894 104,604 106,282 Interest-bearing loans 56,613 160,454 146,232 131,309 148,769 Total liabilities 105,833 231,297 209,379 195,621 227,122 Total net assets 164,897 159,227 157,986 162,890 189,495 Cash Flow Summary Cash flow from operating activities 28,206 22,637 37,058 38,205 3,537 Cash flow from investing activities (14,510) (79,104) (18,302) (17,395) (18,807) Free cash flow 13,695 (56,467) 18,755 20,809 (15,269) Cash flow from financing activities (13,452) 65,487 (20,674) (19,931) 9,387 Capital expenditures 14,689 15,943 18,042 20,824 17,286 Depreciation expenses 9,995 10,992 12,960 11,773 12,680 R&D expenses 4,613 4,758 5,231 4,994 5,280 Per Share Data (Yen) Stock price, at year-end 3,210 3,790 2,608 2,953 1,980 EPS 159.87 134.75 190.51 128.14 133.84 BPS 1,863.83 1,819.74 1,808.65 1,861.67 2,168.13 Dividends per share 48 50 56 52 52 Payout ratio (%) 30.0 37.1 29.4 40.6 38.9 Financial Indicators ROA (%) 7.4 5.5 5.9 4.8 3.7 ROE (%) 8.8 7.3 10.5 7.0 6.6 Net income margin (%) 4.5 3.8 3.9 3.0 2.7 Total asset turnover ratio (%) 1.14 0.77 1.13 1.01 1.12 Financial leverage (Times) 1.7 2.5 2.4 2.2 2.2 ROIC (%) 6.7 4.0 5.1 4.0 3.1 Net D/E ratio = Interest-bearing debt/Shareholders' equity (%) 0.28 0.87 0.75 0.63 0.73 Equity ratio (%) 59.2 40.1 42.3 44.6 44.7 Cash conversion cycle*4 (Days) 103 105 113 107 115 Goodwill (General) (Millions of yen) 19,638 60,504 52,686 46,648 49,861 Amortization of goodwill (Millions of yen) 716 709 2,399 2,071 2,160 Ratio of goodwill to net assets (%) 11.9 38.0 33.3 28.6 26.3 Other Employees (Persons) 5,092 5,963 5,874 5,679 5,623 *1 From fiscal 2018, the Company has reclassified deferred tax assets under investments and other assets, and deferred tax liabilities under fixed liabilities based on Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 28 "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting." Results for fiscal 2017 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the change. *2 Due to the use of the provisional accounting method for business integrations in fiscal 2019, the fiscal 2018 figures have been reflected using this method. *3 Due to the change in the accounting period of 19 overseas consolidated subsidiaries, the fiscal 2019 figures reflect 15 months (January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) of results for these subsidiaries. *4 The impact of the consolidation of Blommer's balance sheet has not been reflected in the figure for fiscal 2018. The figure for fiscal 2019 has been calculated based on 12 months of results for Group companies that changed their accounting period. FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 101 Data Highlights New Mid-Term Management Plan Reborn 2024 Financial KPIs Non-financial KPIs Management Target (FY2024) Net Sales (¥ billion) 500 414.7 433.8 400 364.8 300 271.9 287.5 292.5 307.6 300.8 236.6 253.0 232.2 200 100 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Operating Profit / Operating Profit Margin Operating Profit: ¥23.5 billion (¥ billion) (%) 25 10 20 8 6.1 6.0 6.7 6.7 6.2 15 5.5 5.2 5.9 5.7 6 4.9 10 3.5 4 5 13.0 14.1 15.2 14.2 16.8 19.7 20.5 18.5 23.6 17.9 15.0 2 0 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Operating profit (left scale) Operating profit margin (right scale) Changes in the prices of palm oil and other raw materi- als, shifts in sales volume, establishment of new mills and capital investment, and acquisitions and sales of subsidiaries through M&As and other means are all determinative factors for net sales. Notable Past Events Fiscal 2019: A substantial increase in operating profit on the heels of the consolidation of Blommer into the Group and figures reflecting 15 months of results, as opposed to 12 months, due to a change in the accounting period of overseas subsidiaries. Fiscal 2020: Net sales declined in the wake of COVID- 19 and its resulting impact on the diminished sales volume of industrial chocolates and other products. Fiscal 2021: Revenue improved significantly due to a recovery in demand from the effects of COVID-19 and the impact of sales price revisions in response to higher prices of raw materials. Drastic fluctuations in the prices of palm oil and other raw materials; shifts in sales volume; increases in fixed costs arising from capital investments; and the incurring of special costs resulting from business acquisitions and other transactions are all determinative factors for operating profit. Notable Past Events Fiscal 2016: Operating profit grew owing to contributions from the growth of Harald in the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business and higher profitability in the Soy Protein Business. Fiscal 2019: Operating profit increased as a result of the change in the accounting period. Fiscal 2021: Operating profit declined due to lower profitability stemming from the increase in raw material prices as well as higher fixed costs associated with new plant operations and inflation. Balance Sheet Composition and Equity Ratio (¥ billion) 59.2% 185.4 201.3 227.1 231.3 168.7 209.4 160.7 195.6 44.7% 130.8 105.8 40.1% 42.3% 44.6% 215.3 205.1 198.7 197.8 189.5 164.9 162.9 159.2 158.0 139.9 (FY) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total assets ¥270.7 billion ¥390.5 billion ¥367.4 billion ¥358.5 billion ¥416.6 billion Equity ratio 59.2% 40.1% 42.3% 44.6% 44.7% Current assets Fixed assets/Other Liabilities Net assets Equity ratio Cash Flows (¥ billion) 80 65.5 40 28.2 37.1 38.2 16.9 18.7 16.0 24.0 16.5 22.6 18.8 20.8 13.86.9 14.5 13.7 9.4 10.8 10.1 2.8 3.5 0 0.5 (6.1)(5.2) (8.6)(4.5) (6.9) (12.8) (3.3) (18.8) (5.7) (14.5)(13.5) (18.3) (20.7) (17.4)(19.9) (15.3) (40) (14.0) (13.8) (18.8) (34.8) (56.5) (80) (79.1) 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Cash flow from operating activities Cash flow from investing activities Cash flow from financing activities Free cash flow ROE / ROA / ROIC ROE: 8.0% ROIC: 5.0% (%) 12 10.5 8.2 8.3 8.8 8 7.6 7.46.7 7.3 6.86.3 6.4 7.3 7.4 7.0 6.6 7.3 7.3 5.5 5.9 6.7 6.2 6.4 4.8 4 5.1 5.6 5.6 5.85.6 5.1 3.7 4.0 4.0 3.1 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) ROE ROA ROIC Capital Expenditures / Depreciation / R&D Expenses (¥ billion) 25 20 20.8 18.0 15.9 17.3 15 15.3 14.7 13.6 13.0 12.7 11.2 10.0 11.0 11.8 10 9.2 9.6 8.4 8.3 8.1 8.2 5 6.2 6.5 6.1 4.5 4.6 4.8 5.2 5.0 5.3 3.9 3.9 4.1 0 3.7 3.7 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Capital expenditures Depreciation R&D expenses Shareholder Returns / Payout Ratio Shareholder Returns: Payout Ratio 30%-40% (Yen) (%) 60 45.0 40.6 38.9 37.1 40 32.6 31.2 30.0 29 30.0 27.4 27.6 26 26 25.8 25 25 29.4 22 20 18 15.0 13 17 13 27 22 23 25 26 26 17 12 13 13 0 0.0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Interim dividends (left scale) Year-end dividends (left scale) Payout ratio (right scale) CO2 Emissions (Scope 1 + Scope 2) / Reduction (Base Year: 2016) (t-CO2) (%) 600,000 Reduction: Reduce total volume by 23% 30.0 400,000 221,349 19.3 21.0 20.0 221,558 206,832 221,793 14.1 14.3 209,520 201,157 200,000 7.8 10.0 289,602 231,821 216,226 202,604 249,441 202,777 0 0.0 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Scope 1 (left scale) Scope 2 (left scale) Reduction (right scale) Traceability of Palm Oil (TTM*1 / TTP*2) (%) 100 99 100 100 100 94 95 90 85 80 70 71 60 TTP: 85% 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Traceability to mill (TTM) Traceability to plantation (TTP) *1 TTM: Percentage of palm oil procured by the Group that can be traced back to the mill *2 TTP: Percentage of palm oil procured by the Group that can be traced back to the palm ­plantation. Total shares authorized: 357,324,000 Number of shares outstanding: 87,569,383 Major Shareholders (Top 10) Shareholder name Number of shares Ratio of held (Thousands) shareholding*(%) Tomoki Matsumoto Number of shareholders: 30,596 Individuals, etc. 13,745 thousand 15.70% Foreign corporations Composition of 10,943 thousand 12.50% Shareholders Other corporations 40,136 thousand 45.83% Financial institutions 22,009 thousand 25.13% Securities houses 736 thousand 0.84% ITOCHU Food Investment, LLC 33,219 38.59 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 8,340 9.69 (Trust account) Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) 3,285 3.82 National Mutual Insurance Federation of 2,639 3.07 Agricultural Cooperatives Fuji Oil Customer Shareholding Association 1,443 1.68 ITOCHU Sugar Co., Ltd. 1,130 1.31 Nippon Life Insurance Company 1,100 1.28 Royce' Confect Co., Ltd. 1,080 1.25 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,078 1.25 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. 1,058 1.23 Notes: 1 1,494 thousand shares of treasury stock are included in "individuals, etc." 2 Number of shares is rounded down to the nearest thousand shares. Total 54,374 63.17 * The ratio of shareholding is calculated excluding treasury shares (approx. 1,494 thousand shares). The management team has been discussing and formulating the new mid-term management plan based on these perspectives. While we will continue to face difficult conditions in fiscal 2022, we hope that the short, medium, and long term value creation of our Group presented in this report and "Reborn 2024," Number of shareholders: 30,596 Individuals, etc. 13,745 thousand 15.70% Foreign corporations Composition of 10,943 thousand 12.50% Shareholders Other corporations 40,136 thousand 45.83% Financial institutions 22,009 thousand 25.13% Securities houses 736 thousand 0.84% ITOCHU Food Investment, LLC 33,219 38.59 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 8,340 9.69 (Trust account) Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) 3,285 3.82 National Mutual Insurance Federation of 2,639 3.07 Agricultural Cooperatives Fuji Oil Customer Shareholding Association 1,443 1.68 ITOCHU Sugar Co., Ltd. 1,130 1.31 Nippon Life Insurance Company 1,100 1.28 Royce' Confect Co., Ltd. 1,080 1.25 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,078 1.25 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. 1,058 1.23 CFO (Responsible for managing the disclosure of the Integrated our mid-term management plan for achieving these goals, will help investors and other stakeholders to understand our Company. Notes: 1 1,494 thousand shares of treasury stock are included in "individuals, etc." 2 Number of shares is rounded down to the nearest thousand shares. Total 54,374 63.17 * The ratio of shareholding is calculated excluding treasury shares (approx. 1,494 thousand shares). Report) The Integrated Report 2022 was confirmed and approved by the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022, to describe all important issues that the Group is currently aware of that could affect value creation in the short, medium, and long term through integrated thinking. We hereby state that this report has been prepared with utmost importance placed on transparency and integrity, from the management point of view. Stock Price and Trading Volume (Yen / Pt) Total Shareholder Return (TSR) (Thousand shares) 5,000 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 25,000 Fuji Oil Holdings 125.0 149.1 105.9 121.2 85.8 TOPIX (including dividends) 115.9 110.0 99.6 141.5 144.3 20,000 4,000 3,000 15,000 2,000 10,000 1,000 5,000 0 0 2016 April 2017 April 2018 April 2019 April 2020 April 2021 April 2022 March Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. adjusted closing price (left scale) TOPIX closing price (left scale) Trading volume (right scale) Major Group Companies (As of March 31, 2022) Notes: 1. Mainly consolidated subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates 2. Business segment notation is based on accounting segment. 3. The fiscal years enclosed in ( ) represent the companies' year of establishment. However, for companies consolidated into the Group through M&As, etc., the year of their acquisition is provided. Corporate Profile (As of March 31, 2022) Representative Company Name Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. President and CEO Mikio Sakai Headquarters Number of Employees (consolidated) Daibiru Honkan Building, 3-6-32 Nakanoshima, 5,623 Kita-ku, Osaka 530-0005, Japan Subsidiaries and Affiliates Note: Registered location of headquarters: 1 Sumiyoshi-cho,Izumisano-shi, Osaka Established 37 consolidated subsidiaries 10 non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates October 9, 1950 Capitalization ¥13,208 million Mainly consolidated subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates 2. Business segment notation is based on accounting segment. 3. The fiscal years enclosed in ( ) represent the companies' year of establishment. However, for companies consolidated into the Group through M&As, etc., the year of their acquisition is provided. Mr. Sakai, CEO and IR team members Vegetable Oils and Fats Industrial Chocolate Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Soy-Based Ingredients Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (1950) Corporate Profile (As of March 31, 2022) Representative Company Name Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. President and CEO Mikio Sakai Headquarters Number of Employees (consolidated) Daibiru Honkan Building, 3-6-32 Nakanoshima, 5,623 Kita-ku, Osaka 530-0005, Japan Subsidiaries and Affiliates Note: Registered location of headquarters: 1 Sumiyoshi-cho,Izumisano-shi, Osaka Established 37 consolidated subsidiaries 10 non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates October 9, 1950 Capitalization ¥13,208 million Fuji Oil Holdings/Regional headquarters Americas Southeast Asia China Japan Fuji Specialties, Inc. (1987) Fuji Oil Asia Pte. Ltd. (2003) Fuji Oil (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (2015) Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. (2015) Fuji Oil International, Inc. (2022)*1 Fuji Oil (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (1981) Hannan Tank Terminal Co., Ltd. (1972) Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc. (1987) Palmaju Edible Oil Sdn. Bhd. (1985) Fuji Oil (Zhang Jia Gang) Co., Ltd. (1995) Fuji Fresh Foods Co., Ltd. (1973) Fuji Oil New Orleans, LLC (2018) Woodlands Sunny Foods Pte. Ltd. (1988) F&F Co., Ltd. (1989) Oilseeds International, Ltd. (2022)*2 K&FS Pte. Ltd. (1988) Free Trade Zone) Co., Ltd. (1997) Fuji Sunny Foods Co., Ltd. (1990) RITO Partnership (2022)*3 PT. Freyabadi Indotama (1995) Fuji Tsukuba Foods Co., Ltd. (2001) Harald Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda PT. Musim Mas-Fuji (2010) Tianjin Fuji Protein Co., Ltd. (2004) Fuji Kobe Foods Co., Ltd. (2004) (2015) Fuji Oil (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (2010) Fuji Oil (Zhaoqing) Co., Ltd. (2017) Chiba Vegoil Tank Terminal Co., Ltd. Blommer Chocolate Company (2018) Fuji Global Chocolate (M) Sdn. Bhd. (2016) Blommer Chocolate Manufacturing (Shanghai) (2005) Company Ltd.*5 (2018) Unifuji Sdn. Bhd. (2017) Omu Milk Products Co., Ltd. (2011)¥ Europe Industrial Food Services Pty. Ltd. (2018) Fuji Oil Europe (1992) Fuji Oil Ghana Ltd. (2012) Fuji Europe Africa B.V.*4 (2018) Fuji Brandenburg GmbH (2019) CLEO Holdings B.V. (2021) *1 Established with 80% ownership by Fuji Specialties, Inc. and 20% ownership by ITOCHU *3 Changed to equity-method affiliate as a result of the consolidation of Oilseeds International International Inc. *4 Non-consolidated subsidiary *2 Became a consolidated subsidiary through a capital contribution in kind made by ITOCHU *5 Split off from Blommer (the Americas) in 2020 International Inc. in May 2022 104 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 105 Attachments Original Link

