Fuji Oil : Other Data(612.24KB)

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the fiscal years ended/As of March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2022
Performance Highlights
(Millions of yen)
FY2017*1
FY2018*2
FY2019*3
FY2020
FY2021*4
Results
Net sales
307,645
300,844
414,727
364,779
433,831
Operating profit
20,481
18,525
23,598
17,911
15,008
Ordinary profit
19,983
18,176
22,359
17,565
14,360
Income before income taxes
18,833
16,538
23,279
17,020
16,289
Net income attributable to owners of parent
13,742
11,582
16,375
11,014
11,504
EBITDA
32,098
31,224
41,485
34,261
32,397
Results by Business Segment
Net sales
113,578
106,140
114,104
98,413
134,976
Vegetable Oils and Fats
Operating profit
7,288
7,825
11,203
7,872
7,401
Business
Segment assets
-
79,826
81,953
92,962
116,982
ROA*5
-
9.8
13.7
8.5
6.3
Net sales
68,557
72,100
180,068
162,445
185,540
Industrial Chocolate Business*6
Operating profit
8,483
7,756
8,324
7,608
7,548
Segment assets
-
191,034
170,437
150,980
174,966
ROA*5
-
4.1
4.9
5.0
4.3
Net sales
87,505
86,492
85,192
69,567
79,146
Emulsified and Fermented
Operating profit
4,472
3,320
4,054
3,018
1,617
Ingredients Business*6
Segment assets
-
58,197
55,999
49,045
55,510
ROA*5
-
5.7
7.2
6.2
2.9
Net sales
38,004
36,110
35,360
34,353
34,167
Soy-Based Ingredients
Operating profit
3,546
3,289
4,016
3,169
2,149
Business
Segment assets
-
37,041
37,232
43,648
44,708
ROA*5
-
8.9
10.8
7.3
4.8
Results by Region
Japan
Net sales
175,764
170,959
165,179
152,863
166,533
Operating profit
14,971
13,722
17,418
15,140
14,127
Americas
Net sales
50,795
46,030
156,733
138,072
166,074
Operating profit
3,709
3,103
2,874
3,200
584
Southeast Asia*7
Net sales
37,681
39,022
46,211
33,925
45,504
Operating profit
3,246
2,098
3,206
1,294
1,902
China
Net sales
19,429
21,410
22,792
21,685
27,111
Operating profit
1,487
1,788
2,225
1,670
999
Europe
Net sales
23,974
23,422
23,809
18,232
28,607
Operating profit
430
1,165
1,974
303
1,101
Group administrative expenses
(3,308)
(3,665)
(4,000)
(3,756)
(3,688)
*1 From fiscal 2018, the Company has reclassified deferred tax assets under investments and other assets, and deferred tax liabilities under fixed liabilities based on Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 28 "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting." Results for fiscal 2017 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the change.
*2 Due to the use of the provisional accounting method for business integrations in fiscal 2019, the fiscal 2018 figures have been reflected using this method.
*3 Due to the change in the accounting period of 19 overseas consolidated subsidiaries, the fiscal 2019 figures reflect 15 months (January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) of results for these subsidiaries.
*4 In fiscal 2021, certain products were reclassified from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business *5 Reference figures calculated based on the formula: segment operating profit ÷ segment assets
*6 In fiscal 2019, the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business was split off into the Industrial Chocolate Business and the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business. Meanwhile, the figures for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 are shown for reference purposes only.
*7 In fiscal 2019, the Asia region was split off into the Southeast Asia region and China region. The figures for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 are shown for reference purposes only.
100 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the fiscal years ended/As of March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2022
Financial Highlights
(Millions of yen)
FY2017*1
FY2018*2
FY2019*3
FY2020
FY2021
Balance Sheet Summary
Current assets
130,805
185,435
168,662
160,736
201,334
Fixed assets
139,925
205,088
198,459
197,589
215,156
Total assets
270,731
390,524
367,365
358,511
416,617
Current liabilities
67,460
168,333
105,484
91,017
120,840
Fixed liabilities
38,372
62,963
103,894
104,604
106,282
Interest-bearing loans
56,613
160,454
146,232
131,309
148,769
Total liabilities
105,833
231,297
209,379
195,621
227,122
Total net assets
164,897
159,227
157,986
162,890
189,495
Cash Flow Summary
Cash flow from operating activities
28,206
22,637
37,058
38,205
3,537
Cash flow from investing activities
(14,510)
(79,104)
(18,302)
(17,395)
(18,807)
Free cash flow
13,695
(56,467)
18,755
20,809
(15,269)
Cash flow from financing activities
(13,452)
65,487
(20,674)
(19,931)
9,387
Capital expenditures
14,689
15,943
18,042
20,824
17,286
Depreciation expenses
9,995
10,992
12,960
11,773
12,680
R&D expenses
4,613
4,758
5,231
4,994
5,280
Per Share Data (Yen)
Stock price, at year-end
3,210
3,790
2,608
2,953
1,980
EPS
159.87
134.75
190.51
128.14
133.84
BPS
1,863.83
1,819.74
1,808.65
1,861.67
2,168.13
Dividends per share
48
50
56
52
52
Payout ratio (%)
30.0
37.1
29.4
40.6
38.9
Financial Indicators
ROA (%)
7.4
5.5
5.9
4.8
3.7
ROE (%)
8.8
7.3
10.5
7.0
6.6
Net income margin (%)
4.5
3.8
3.9
3.0
2.7
Total asset turnover ratio (%)
1.14
0.77
1.13
1.01
1.12
Financial leverage (Times)
1.7
2.5
2.4
2.2
2.2
ROIC (%)
6.7
4.0
5.1
4.0
3.1
Net D/E ratio = Interest-bearing debt/Shareholders' equity (%)
0.28
0.87
0.75
0.63
0.73
Equity ratio (%)
59.2
40.1
42.3
44.6
44.7
Cash conversion cycle*4 (Days)
103
105
113
107
115
Goodwill (General) (Millions of yen)
19,638
60,504
52,686
46,648
49,861
Amortization of goodwill (Millions of yen)
716
709
2,399
2,071
2,160
Ratio of goodwill to net assets (%)
11.9
38.0
33.3
28.6
26.3
Other
Employees (Persons)
5,092
5,963
5,874
5,679
5,623
*1 From fiscal 2018, the Company has reclassified deferred tax assets under investments and other assets, and deferred tax liabilities under fixed liabilities based on Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 28 "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting." Results for fiscal 2017 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the change.
*2 Due to the use of the provisional accounting method for business integrations in fiscal 2019, the fiscal 2018 figures have been reflected using this method.
*3 Due to the change in the accounting period of 19 overseas consolidated subsidiaries, the fiscal 2019 figures reflect 15 months (January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) of results for these subsidiaries.
*4 The impact of the consolidation of Blommer's balance sheet has not been reflected in the figure for fiscal 2018. The figure for fiscal 2019 has been calculated based on 12 months of results for Group companies that changed their accounting period.
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
101
Data Highlights
New Mid-Term Management Plan Reborn 2024
Financial KPIs
Non-financial KPIs
Management Target (FY2024)
Net Sales
(¥ billion)
500
414.7
433.8
400
364.8
300
271.9
287.5
292.5
307.6
300.8
236.6
253.0
232.2
200
100
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Operating Profit / Operating Profit Margin
Operating Profit: ¥23.5 billion
(¥ billion)
(%)
25
10
20
8
6.1
6.0
6.7
6.7
6.2
15
5.5
5.2
5.9
5.7
6
4.9
10
3.5
4
5
13.0
14.1
15.2
14.2
16.8
19.7
20.5
18.5
23.6
17.9
15.0
2
0
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Operating profit (left scale)
Operating profit margin (right scale)
Changes in the prices of palm oil and other raw materi- als, shifts in sales volume, establishment of new mills and capital investment, and acquisitions and sales of subsidiaries through M&As and other means are all determinative factors for net sales.
Notable Past Events
Fiscal 2019: A substantial increase in operating profit on the heels of the consolidation of Blommer into the Group and figures reflecting 15 months of results, as opposed to 12 months, due to a change in the accounting period of overseas subsidiaries.
Fiscal 2020: Net sales declined in the wake of COVID- 19 and its resulting impact on the diminished sales volume of industrial chocolates and other products.
Fiscal 2021: Revenue improved significantly due to a recovery in demand from the effects of COVID-19 and the impact of sales price revisions in response to higher prices of raw materials.
Drastic fluctuations in the prices of palm oil and other raw materials; shifts in sales volume; increases in fixed costs arising from capital investments; and the incurring of special costs resulting from business acquisitions and other transactions are all determinative factors for operating profit.
Notable Past Events
Fiscal 2016: Operating profit grew owing to contributions from the growth of Harald in the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business and higher profitability in the Soy Protein Business.
Fiscal 2019: Operating profit increased as a result of the change in the accounting period.
Fiscal 2021: Operating profit declined due to lower profitability stemming from the increase in raw material prices as well as higher fixed costs associated with new plant operations and inflation.
Balance Sheet Composition and Equity Ratio
(¥ billion)
59.2%
185.4
201.3
227.1
231.3
168.7
209.4
160.7
195.6
44.7%
130.8
105.8
40.1%
42.3%
44.6%
215.3
205.1
198.7
197.8
189.5
164.9
162.9
159.2
158.0
139.9
(FY)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Total assets
¥270.7 billion
¥390.5 billion
¥367.4 billion
¥358.5 billion
¥416.6 billion
Equity ratio
59.2%
40.1%
42.3%
44.6%
44.7%
Current assets
Fixed assets/Other
Liabilities
Net assets
Equity ratio
Cash Flows
(¥ billion)
80
65.5
40
28.2
37.1
38.2
16.9
18.7
16.0 24.0
16.5
22.6
18.8
20.8
13.86.9
14.5
13.7
9.4
10.8
10.1
2.8
3.5
0
0.5
(6.1)(5.2)
(8.6)(4.5)
(6.9) (12.8)
(3.3)
(18.8)
(5.7)
(14.5)(13.5)
(18.3) (20.7)
(17.4)(19.9)
(15.3)
(40)
(14.0)
(13.8)
(18.8)
(34.8)
(56.5)
(80)
(79.1)
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
Cash flow from operating activities Cash flow from investing activities Cash flow from financing activities Free cash flow
ROE / ROA / ROIC
ROE: 8.0%
ROIC: 5.0%
(%)
12
10.5
8.2
8.3
8.8
8
7.6
7.46.7
7.3
6.86.3
6.4
7.3
7.4
7.0
6.6
7.3
7.3
5.5
5.9
6.7
6.2
6.4
4.8
4
5.1
5.6
5.6
5.85.6
5.1
3.7
4.0
4.0
3.1
0
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
(FY)
ROE
ROA
ROIC
Capital Expenditures / Depreciation / R&D Expenses
*1 TTM: Percentage of palm oil procured by the Group that can be traced back to the mill
*2 TTP: Percentage of palm oil procured by the Group that can be traced back to the palm plantation. The Group began measuring TTP in fiscal 2020.
102
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
103
Regarding the Issuance of Integrated Report 2022
Stock Information (As of March 31, 2022)
Total shares authorized:
357,324,000
Number of shares outstanding: 87,569,383
Major Shareholders (Top 10)
Shareholder name
Number of shares
Ratio of
held (Thousands)
shareholding*(%)
Tomoki Matsumoto
We recognize that the Integrated Report is an important tool for deepening dialogue with the capital markets and thereby enhancing our corporate value.
After publishing the Integrated Report 2021 last year, we received many suggestions from institutional investors, especially regarding the "relationship between sustainability initiatives and corporate value," "our specific contribution value in a sustainable society and how to realize it," and "business portfolio management." The management team has been discussing and formulating the new mid-term management plan based on these perspectives.
While we will continue to face difficult conditions in fiscal 2022, we hope that the short, medium, and long term value creation of our Group presented in this report and "Reborn 2024,"
Number of shareholders:
30,596
Individuals, etc.
13,745 thousand
15.70%
Foreign corporations
Composition of
10,943 thousand
12.50%
Shareholders
Other corporations
40,136 thousand
45.83%
Financial institutions 22,009 thousand 25.13%
Securities houses
736 thousand 0.84%
ITOCHU Food Investment, LLC
33,219
38.59
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
8,340
9.69
(Trust account)
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)
3,285
3.82
National Mutual Insurance Federation of
2,639
3.07
Agricultural Cooperatives
Fuji Oil Customer Shareholding Association
1,443
1.68
ITOCHU Sugar Co., Ltd.
1,130
1.31
Nippon Life Insurance Company
1,100
1.28
Royce' Confect Co., Ltd.
1,080
1.25
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
1,078
1.25
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
1,058
1.23
CFO
(Responsible for managing the disclosure of the Integrated
our mid-term management plan for achieving these goals, will help investors and other stakeholders to understand our Company.
Notes: 1 1,494 thousand shares of treasury stock are included in "individuals, etc." 2 Number of shares is rounded down to the nearest thousand shares.
Total
54,374
63.17
* The ratio of shareholding is calculated excluding treasury shares (approx. 1,494 thousand shares).
Report)
The Integrated Report 2022 was confirmed and approved by the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022, to describe all important issues that the Group is currently aware of that could affect value creation in the short, medium, and long term through integrated thinking. We hereby state that this report has been prepared with utmost importance placed on transparency and integrity, from the management point of view.
Stock Price and Trading Volume
(Yen / Pt)
Total Shareholder Return (TSR)
(Thousand shares)
5,000
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
25,000
Fuji Oil Holdings
125.0
149.1
105.9
121.2
85.8
TOPIX (including dividends)
115.9
110.0
99.6
141.5
144.3
20,000
4,000
Integrated Report Production Flow
Production lead: Finance and Investor Relations Group
Coordination: Corporate Planning Group • Sustainability Development Group
Integrated Report 2022 Policy
Editorial meetings with each CxO
Production: Each Executive Officer
Integrated Report 2022 issued
Management Committee Meeting and
and various persons in charge
Section approval
Management Committee Meeting and
and department
Board of Directors approval
(approx. 100 people involved)
Board of Directors approval
Integrated Report 2021 feedback reporting officer training
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:03:04 UTC.