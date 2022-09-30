Advanced search
    2607   JP3816400000

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

(2607)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-30 am EDT
2406.00 JPY   -0.12%
Fuji Oil : Other Data(612.24KB)

09/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Management's Discussion and Analysis

FY2021 Results

Net sales

¥433.8 billion (up ¥69.1 billion yoy)

Net sales increased due to increases in raw material prices and a recovery in demand from the COVID-19 crisis.

Operating profit

¥15.0 billion (down ¥2.9 billion yoy)

Operating profit decreased due to lower profitability caused by higher raw material prices and increased fixed costs at new plants, etc.

Performance Forecast for FY2022

Net sales

¥480.0 billion (up ¥46.2 billion yoy)

Net sales are expected to increase due to higher raw material prices as well as contribution of new plants extending their service through the entire financial year.

Operating profit

¥16.5 billion (up ¥1.5 billion yoy)

Operating profit is projected to increase due to improvements in productivity, appropriate price revisions in accordance with higher raw material prices, and other factors.

Vegetable Oils and Fats Business

Net sales

FY2021 Results: Increased due to higher raw material prices.

Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to higher raw material prices.

(¥ billion)

Net sales

FY2020

FY2021

YoY

FY2022

YoY

Change

Forecast

Change

Japan

35.2

43.4

+8.2

43.7

+0.3

Americas

30.3

43.8

+13.5

75.5

+31.7

Southeast Asia

15.0

21.0

+6.0

23.0

+2.0

China

2.7

3.0

+0.3

1.8

-1.2

Europe

15.2

23.8

+8.6

24.5

+0.7

Total

98.4

135.0

+36.6

168.5

+33.5

Operating profit

FY2021 Results: Decreased due to lower profitability caused by higher raw material prices and increased fixed costs from new plants.

Performance Forecast for FY2022: Despite improvements in utilization rates at new plants, expected to decrease due to lower profitability caused by higher raw material prices.

(¥ billion)

Operating Profit

FY2020

FY2021

YoY

FY2022

YoY

Change

Forecast

Change

Japan

4.5

3.8

-0.6

3.4

-0.4

Americas

1.9

0.3

-1.6

1.5

+1.1

Southeast Asia

1.1

2.1

+1.0

1.0

-1.1

China

0.2

0.0

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

Europe

0.1

1.2

+1.2

1.0

-0.3

Total

7.9

7.4

-0.5

6.8

-0.6

Industrial Chocolate Business

Net sales

FY2021 Results: Increased due to higher sales volume.

Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to growth in sales volume.

(¥ billion)

Net sales

FY2020

FY2021

YoY

FY2022

YoY

Change

Forecast

Change

Japan

36.3

39.5

+3.3

41.8

+2.3

Americas

107.7

122.2

+14.5

124.9

+2.7

Southeast Asia

9.7

12.5

+2.8

13.4

+0.9

China

5.6

6.4

+0.8

5.0

-1.4

Europe

3.1

4.8

+1.8

4.9

+0.1

Total

162.4

185.5

+23.1

190.0

+4.5

Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business

Net sales

FY2021 Results: Increased due to higher sales volume.

Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to increases in raw material prices and sales volume.

(¥ billion)

Net sales

FY2020

FY2021

YoY

FY2022

YoY

Change

Forecast

Change

Japan

49.7

51.3

+1.6

51.4

+0.1

Southeast Asia

9.2

12.0

+2.8

11.7

-0.3

China

11.7

15.9

+4.2

17.5

+1.6

Total

70.6

79.1

+8.5

80.6

+1.5

Operating profit

FY2021 Results: Decreased due to the absence of gains from cocoa futures and increase in fixed costs, despite the effect of higher sales.

Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to improved profitability of Blommer.

(¥ billion)

Operating Profit

FY2020

FY2021

YoY

FY2022

YoY

Change

Forecast

Change

Japan

5.9

6.3

+0.5

6.0

-0.3

Americas

1.3

0.2

-1.0

1.9

+1.6

Southeast Asia

0.3

0.7

+0.3

1.0

+0.4

China

-0.2

0.1

+0.3

-0.3

-0.4

Europe

0.2

0.2

-0.1

0.1

-0.1

Total

7.6

7.5

-0.1

8.8

+1.2

Operating profit

FY2021 Results: Decreased due to lower profitability caused by higher raw material prices.

Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to efforts in improving profitability.

(¥ billion)

Operating Profit

FY2020

FY2021

YoY

FY2022

YoY

Change

Forecast

Change

Japan

1.5

1.8

+0.3

1.5

-0.3

Southeast Asia

-0.2

-0.9

-0.7

0.0

+0.9

China

1.3

0.5

-0.8

1.2

+0.7

Total

2.7

1.6

-1.1

2.8

+1.2

Soy-Based Ingredients Business

Net sales

FY2021 Results: Increased due to higher sales volume.

Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to increases in raw material prices and sales expansion measures.

(¥ billion)

Net sales

FY2020

FY2021

YoY

FY2022

YoY

Change

Forecast

Change

Japan

31.6

32.3

+0.7

39.6

+7.3

China

1.7

1.9

+0.2

1.1

-0.8

Europe

-

-

-

0.2

+0.2

Total

33.3

34.2

+0.8

40.9

+6.7

Operating profit

FY2021 Results: Decreased due to lower profitability caused by increased raw material prices.

Performance Forecast for FY2022: Projected to increase due to promotion of appropriate pricing.

(¥ billion)

Operating Profit

FY2020

FY2021

YoY

FY2022

YoY

Change

Forecast

Change

Japan

3.3

2.0

-1.3

2.6

+0.5

China

0.3

0.3

-0.0

0.5

+0.2

Europe

-0.1

-0.3

-0.2

-0.6

-0.3

Total

3.5

2.1

-1.3

2.5

+0.3

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

99

Data Highlights

Fact Book

Fact Book 2022

https://www.fujioilholdings.com/en/ir/library/fact_book/

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the fiscal years ended/As of March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2022

Performance Highlights

(Millions of yen)

FY2017*1

FY2018*2

FY2019*3

FY2020

FY2021*4

Results

Net sales

307,645

300,844

414,727

364,779

433,831

Operating profit

20,481

18,525

23,598

17,911

15,008

Ordinary profit

19,983

18,176

22,359

17,565

14,360

Income before income taxes

18,833

16,538

23,279

17,020

16,289

Net income attributable to owners of parent

13,742

11,582

16,375

11,014

11,504

EBITDA

32,098

31,224

41,485

34,261

32,397

Results by Business Segment

Net sales

113,578

106,140

114,104

98,413

134,976

Vegetable Oils and Fats

Operating profit

7,288

7,825

11,203

7,872

7,401

Business

Segment assets

-

79,826

81,953

92,962

116,982

ROA*5

-

9.8

13.7

8.5

6.3

Net sales

68,557

72,100

180,068

162,445

185,540

Industrial Chocolate Business*6

Operating profit

8,483

7,756

8,324

7,608

7,548

Segment assets

-

191,034

170,437

150,980

174,966

ROA*5

-

4.1

4.9

5.0

4.3

Net sales

87,505

86,492

85,192

69,567

79,146

Emulsified and Fermented

Operating profit

4,472

3,320

4,054

3,018

1,617

Ingredients Business*6

Segment assets

-

58,197

55,999

49,045

55,510

ROA*5

-

5.7

7.2

6.2

2.9

Net sales

38,004

36,110

35,360

34,353

34,167

Soy-Based Ingredients

Operating profit

3,546

3,289

4,016

3,169

2,149

Business

Segment assets

-

37,041

37,232

43,648

44,708

ROA*5

-

8.9

10.8

7.3

4.8

Results by Region

Japan

Net sales

175,764

170,959

165,179

152,863

166,533

Operating profit

14,971

13,722

17,418

15,140

14,127

Americas

Net sales

50,795

46,030

156,733

138,072

166,074

Operating profit

3,709

3,103

2,874

3,200

584

Southeast Asia*7

Net sales

37,681

39,022

46,211

33,925

45,504

Operating profit

3,246

2,098

3,206

1,294

1,902

China

Net sales

19,429

21,410

22,792

21,685

27,111

Operating profit

1,487

1,788

2,225

1,670

999

Europe

Net sales

23,974

23,422

23,809

18,232

28,607

Operating profit

430

1,165

1,974

303

1,101

Group administrative expenses

(3,308)

(3,665)

(4,000)

(3,756)

(3,688)

*1 From fiscal 2018, the Company has reclassified deferred tax assets under investments and other assets, and deferred tax liabilities under fixed liabilities based on Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 28 "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting." Results for fiscal 2017 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the change.

*2 Due to the use of the provisional accounting method for business integrations in fiscal 2019, the fiscal 2018 figures have been reflected using this method.

*3 Due to the change in the accounting period of 19 overseas consolidated subsidiaries, the fiscal 2019 figures reflect 15 months (January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) of results for these subsidiaries.

*4 In fiscal 2021, certain products were reclassified from the Soy-Based Ingredients Business to the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business *5 Reference figures calculated based on the formula: segment operating profit ÷ segment assets

*6 In fiscal 2019, the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business was split off into the Industrial Chocolate Business and the Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business. Meanwhile, the figures for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 are shown for reference purposes only.

*7 In fiscal 2019, the Asia region was split off into the Southeast Asia region and China region. The figures for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 are shown for reference purposes only.

100 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the fiscal years ended/As of March 31, 2018 to March 31, 2022

Financial Highlights

(Millions of yen)

FY2017*1

FY2018*2

FY2019*3

FY2020

FY2021

Balance Sheet Summary

Current assets

130,805

185,435

168,662

160,736

201,334

Fixed assets

139,925

205,088

198,459

197,589

215,156

Total assets

270,731

390,524

367,365

358,511

416,617

Current liabilities

67,460

168,333

105,484

91,017

120,840

Fixed liabilities

38,372

62,963

103,894

104,604

106,282

Interest-bearing loans

56,613

160,454

146,232

131,309

148,769

Total liabilities

105,833

231,297

209,379

195,621

227,122

Total net assets

164,897

159,227

157,986

162,890

189,495

Cash Flow Summary

Cash flow from operating activities

28,206

22,637

37,058

38,205

3,537

Cash flow from investing activities

(14,510)

(79,104)

(18,302)

(17,395)

(18,807)

Free cash flow

13,695

(56,467)

18,755

20,809

(15,269)

Cash flow from financing activities

(13,452)

65,487

(20,674)

(19,931)

9,387

Capital expenditures

14,689

15,943

18,042

20,824

17,286

Depreciation expenses

9,995

10,992

12,960

11,773

12,680

R&D expenses

4,613

4,758

5,231

4,994

5,280

Per Share Data (Yen)

Stock price, at year-end

3,210

3,790

2,608

2,953

1,980

EPS

159.87

134.75

190.51

128.14

133.84

BPS

1,863.83

1,819.74

1,808.65

1,861.67

2,168.13

Dividends per share

48

50

56

52

52

Payout ratio (%)

30.0

37.1

29.4

40.6

38.9

Financial Indicators

ROA (%)

7.4

5.5

5.9

4.8

3.7

ROE (%)

8.8

7.3

10.5

7.0

6.6

Net income margin (%)

4.5

3.8

3.9

3.0

2.7

Total asset turnover ratio (%)

1.14

0.77

1.13

1.01

1.12

Financial leverage (Times)

1.7

2.5

2.4

2.2

2.2

ROIC (%)

6.7

4.0

5.1

4.0

3.1

Net D/E ratio = Interest-bearing debt/Shareholders' equity (%)

0.28

0.87

0.75

0.63

0.73

Equity ratio (%)

59.2

40.1

42.3

44.6

44.7

Cash conversion cycle*4 (Days)

103

105

113

107

115

Goodwill (General) (Millions of yen)

19,638

60,504

52,686

46,648

49,861

Amortization of goodwill (Millions of yen)

716

709

2,399

2,071

2,160

Ratio of goodwill to net assets (%)

11.9

38.0

33.3

28.6

26.3

Other

Employees (Persons)

5,092

5,963

5,874

5,679

5,623

*1 From fiscal 2018, the Company has reclassified deferred tax assets under investments and other assets, and deferred tax liabilities under fixed liabilities based on Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 28 "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting." Results for fiscal 2017 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the change.

*2 Due to the use of the provisional accounting method for business integrations in fiscal 2019, the fiscal 2018 figures have been reflected using this method.

*3 Due to the change in the accounting period of 19 overseas consolidated subsidiaries, the fiscal 2019 figures reflect 15 months (January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) of results for these subsidiaries.

*4 The impact of the consolidation of Blommer's balance sheet has not been reflected in the figure for fiscal 2018. The figure for fiscal 2019 has been calculated based on 12 months of results for Group companies that changed their accounting period.

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

101

Data Highlights

New Mid-Term Management Plan Reborn 2024

Financial KPIs

Non-financial KPIs

Management Target (FY2024)

Net Sales

(¥ billion)

500

414.7

433.8

400

364.8

300

271.9

287.5

292.5

307.6

300.8

236.6

253.0

232.2

200

100

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Operating Profit / Operating Profit Margin

Operating Profit: ¥23.5 billion

(¥ billion)

(%)

25

10

20

8

6.1

6.0

6.7

6.7

6.2

15

5.5

5.2

5.9

5.7

6

4.9

10

3.5

4

5

13.0

14.1

15.2

14.2

16.8

19.7

20.5

18.5

23.6

17.9

15.0

2

0

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Operating profit (left scale) 

Operating profit margin (right scale)

Changes in the prices of palm oil and other raw materi- als, shifts in sales volume, establishment of new mills and capital investment, and acquisitions and sales of subsidiaries through M&As and other means are all determinative factors for net sales.

Notable Past Events

Fiscal 2019: A substantial increase in operating profit on the heels of the consolidation of Blommer into the Group and figures reflecting 15 months of results, as opposed to 12 months, due to a change in the accounting period of overseas subsidiaries.

Fiscal 2020: Net sales declined in the wake of COVID- 19 and its resulting impact on the diminished sales volume of industrial chocolates and other products.

Fiscal 2021: Revenue improved significantly due to a recovery in demand from the effects of COVID-19 and the impact of sales price revisions in response to higher prices of raw materials.

Drastic fluctuations in the prices of palm oil and other raw materials; shifts in sales volume; increases in fixed costs arising from capital investments; and the incurring of special costs resulting from business acquisitions and other transactions are all determinative factors for operating profit.

Notable Past Events

Fiscal 2016: Operating profit grew owing to contributions from the growth of Harald in the Confectionery and Bakery Ingredients Business and higher profitability in the Soy Protein Business.

Fiscal 2019: Operating profit increased as a result of the change in the accounting period.

Fiscal 2021: Operating profit declined due to lower profitability stemming from the increase in raw material prices as well as higher fixed costs associated with new plant operations and inflation.

Balance Sheet Composition and Equity Ratio

(¥ billion)

59.2%

185.4

201.3

227.1

231.3

168.7

209.4

160.7

195.6

44.7%

130.8

105.8

40.1%

42.3%

44.6%

215.3

205.1

198.7

197.8

189.5

164.9

162.9

159.2

158.0

139.9

(FY)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Total assets

¥270.7 billion

¥390.5 billion

¥367.4 billion

¥358.5 billion

¥416.6 billion

Equity ratio

59.2%

40.1%

42.3%

44.6%

44.7%

Current assets 

Fixed assets/Other 

Liabilities 

Net assets 

Equity ratio

Cash Flows

(¥ billion)

80

65.5

40

28.2

37.1

38.2

16.9

18.7

16.0 24.0

16.5

22.6

18.8

20.8

13.86.9

14.5

13.7

9.4

10.8

10.1

2.8

3.5

0

0.5

(6.1)(5.2)

(8.6)(4.5)

(6.9) (12.8)

(3.3)

(18.8)

(5.7)

(14.5)(13.5)

(18.3) (20.7)

(17.4)(19.9)

(15.3)

(40)

(14.0)

(13.8)

(18.8)

(34.8)

(56.5)

(80)

(79.1)

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Cash flow from operating activities  Cash flow from investing activities  Cash flow from financing activities  Free cash flow

ROE / ROA / ROIC

ROE: 8.0%

ROIC: 5.0%

(%)

12

10.5

8.2

8.3

8.8

8

7.6

7.46.7

7.3

6.86.3

6.4

7.3

7.4

7.0

6.6

7.3

7.3

5.5

5.9

6.7

6.2

6.4

4.8

4

5.1

5.6

5.6

5.85.6

5.1

3.7

4.0

4.0

3.1

0

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

ROE 

ROA 

ROIC

Capital Expenditures / Depreciation / R&D Expenses

(¥ billion)

25

20

20.8

18.0

15.9

17.3

15

15.3

14.7

13.6

13.0

12.7

11.2

10.0

11.0

11.8

10

9.2

9.6

8.4

8.3

8.1

8.2

5

6.2

6.5

6.1

4.5

4.6

4.8

5.2

5.0

5.3

3.9

3.9

4.1

0

3.7

3.7

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Capital expenditures 

Depreciation 

R&D expenses

Shareholder Returns / Payout Ratio

Shareholder Returns: Payout Ratio 30%-40%

(Yen)

(%)

60

45.0

40.6

38.9

37.1

40

32.6

31.2

30.0

29

30.0

27.4

27.6

26

26

25.8

25

25

29.4

22

20

18

15.0

13

17

13

27

22

23

25

26

26

17

12

13

13

0

0.0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Interim dividends (left scale) 

Year-end dividends (left scale) 

Payout ratio (right scale)

CO2 Emissions (Scope 1 + Scope 2) / Reduction (Base Year: 2016)

(t-CO2)

(%)

600,000

Reduction: Reduce total volume by 23%

30.0

400,000

221,349

19.3

21.0

20.0

221,558

206,832

221,793

14.1

14.3

209,520

201,157

200,000

7.8

10.0

289,602

231,821

216,226

202,604

249,441

202,777

0

0.0

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Scope 1 (left scale) 

Scope 2 (left scale) 

Reduction (right scale)

Traceability of Palm Oil (TTM*1 / TTP*2)

(%)

100

99

100

100

100

94

95

90

85

80

70

71

60

TTP: 85%

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

(FY)

Traceability to mill (TTM) 

Traceability to plantation (TTP)

*1 TTM: Percentage of palm oil procured by the Group that can be traced back to the mill

*2 TTP: Percentage of palm oil procured by the Group that can be traced back to the palm ­plantation. The Group began measuring TTP in fiscal 2020.

102

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

103

Regarding the Issuance of Integrated Report 2022

Stock Information (As of March 31, 2022)

Total shares authorized:

357,324,000

Number of shares outstanding: 87,569,383

Major Shareholders (Top 10)

Shareholder name

Number of shares

Ratio of

held (Thousands)

shareholding*(%)

Tomoki Matsumoto

We recognize that the Integrated Report is an important tool for deepening dialogue with the capital markets and thereby enhancing our corporate value.

After publishing the Integrated Report 2021 last year, we received many suggestions from institutional investors, especially regarding the "relationship between sustainability initiatives and corporate value," "our specific contribution value in a sustainable society and how to realize it," and "business portfolio management." The management team has been discussing and formulating the new mid-term management plan based on these perspectives.

While we will continue to face difficult conditions in fiscal 2022, we hope that the short, medium, and long term value creation of our Group presented in this report and "Reborn 2024,"

Number of shareholders:

30,596

Individuals, etc.

13,745 thousand

15.70%

Foreign corporations

Composition of

10,943 thousand

12.50%

Shareholders

Other corporations

40,136 thousand

45.83%

Financial institutions 22,009 thousand 25.13%

Securities houses

736 thousand 0.84%

ITOCHU Food Investment, LLC

33,219

38.59

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

8,340

9.69

(Trust account)

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)

3,285

3.82

National Mutual Insurance Federation of

2,639

3.07

Agricultural Cooperatives

Fuji Oil Customer Shareholding Association

1,443

1.68

ITOCHU Sugar Co., Ltd.

1,130

1.31

Nippon Life Insurance Company

1,100

1.28

Royce' Confect Co., Ltd.

1,080

1.25

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,078

1.25

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

1,058

1.23

CFO

(Responsible for managing the disclosure of the Integrated

our mid-term management plan for achieving these goals, will help investors and other stakeholders to understand our Company.

Notes: 1 1,494 thousand shares of treasury stock are included in "individuals, etc." 2 Number of shares is rounded down to the nearest thousand shares.

Total

54,374

63.17

* The ratio of shareholding is calculated excluding treasury shares (approx. 1,494 thousand shares).

Report)

The Integrated Report 2022 was confirmed and approved by the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022, to describe all important issues that the Group is currently aware of that could affect value creation in the short, medium, and long term through integrated thinking. We hereby state that this report has been prepared with utmost importance placed on transparency and integrity, from the management point of view.

Stock Price and Trading Volume

(Yen / Pt)

Total Shareholder Return (TSR)

(Thousand shares)

5,000

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

25,000

Fuji Oil Holdings

125.0

149.1

105.9

121.2

85.8

TOPIX (including dividends)

115.9

110.0

99.6

141.5

144.3

20,000

4,000

Integrated Report Production Flow

Production lead: Finance and Investor Relations Group

Coordination: Corporate Planning Group • Sustainability Development Group

Integrated Report 2022 Policy

Editorial meetings with each CxO

Production: Each Executive Officer

Integrated Report 2022 issued

Management Committee Meeting and

and various persons in charge

Section approval

Management Committee Meeting and

and department

Board of Directors approval

(approx. 100 people involved)

Board of Directors approval

Integrated Report 2021 feedback reporting officer training

Investor feedback

Investor feedback

3,000

15,000

2,000

10,000

1,000

5,000

0

0

2016 April

2017 April

2018 April

2019 April

2020 April

2021 April

2022 March

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. adjusted closing price (left scale)  TOPIX closing price (left scale)  Trading volume (right scale)

Major Group Companies (As of March 31, 2022)

Notes: 1. Mainly consolidated subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates 2. Business segment notation is based on accounting segment.

3. The fiscal years enclosed in ( ) represent the companies' year of establishment. However, for companies consolidated into the Group through M&As, etc., the year of their acquisition is provided.

Mr. Sakai, CEO and IR team members

Vegetable Oils and Fats

Industrial Chocolate

Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients

Soy-Based Ingredients

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (1950)

Corporate Profile (As of March 31, 2022)

Representative

Company Name

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

President and CEO Mikio Sakai

Headquarters

Number of Employees (consolidated)

Daibiru Honkan Building, 3-6-32 Nakanoshima,

5,623

Kita-ku, Osaka 530-0005, Japan

Subsidiaries and Affiliates

Note: Registered location of headquarters: 1 Sumiyoshi-cho,Izumisano-shi, Osaka

Established

37 consolidated subsidiaries

10 non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

October 9, 1950

Capitalization

¥13,208 million

Fuji Oil Holdings/Regional headquarters

Americas

Southeast Asia

China

Japan

Fuji Specialties, Inc. (1987)

Fuji Oil Asia Pte. Ltd. (2003)

Fuji Oil (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (2015)

Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. (2015)

Fuji Oil International, Inc. (2022)*1

Fuji Oil (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (1981)

Hannan Tank Terminal Co., Ltd. (1972)

Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc. (1987)

Palmaju Edible Oil Sdn. Bhd. (1985)

Fuji Oil (Zhang Jia Gang) Co., Ltd. (1995)

Fuji Fresh Foods Co., Ltd. (1973)

Fuji Oil New Orleans, LLC (2018)

Woodlands Sunny Foods Pte. Ltd. (1988)

F&F Co., Ltd. (1989)

Oilseeds International, Ltd. (2022)*2

K&FS Pte. Ltd. (1988)

Free Trade Zone) Co., Ltd. (1997)

Fuji Sunny Foods Co., Ltd. (1990)

RITO Partnership (2022)*3

PT. Freyabadi Indotama (1995)

Fuji Tsukuba Foods Co., Ltd. (2001)

Harald Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda

PT. Musim Mas-Fuji (2010)

Tianjin Fuji Protein Co., Ltd. (2004)

Fuji Kobe Foods Co., Ltd. (2004)

(2015)

Fuji Oil (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (2010)

Fuji Oil (Zhaoqing) Co., Ltd. (2017)

Chiba Vegoil Tank Terminal Co., Ltd.

Blommer Chocolate Company (2018)

Fuji Global Chocolate (M) Sdn. Bhd. (2016)

Blommer Chocolate Manufacturing (Shanghai)

(2005)

Company Ltd.*5 (2018)

Unifuji Sdn. Bhd. (2017)

Omu Milk Products Co., Ltd. (2011)¥

Europe

Industrial Food Services Pty. Ltd. (2018)

Fuji Oil Europe (1992)

Fuji Oil Ghana Ltd. (2012)

Fuji Europe Africa B.V.*4 (2018)

Fuji Brandenburg GmbH (2019)

CLEO Holdings B.V. (2021)

*1 Established with 80% ownership by Fuji Specialties, Inc. and 20% ownership by ITOCHU

*3 Changed to equity-method affiliate as a result of the consolidation of Oilseeds International

International Inc.

*4 Non-consolidated subsidiary

*2 Became a consolidated subsidiary through a capital contribution in kind made by ITOCHU

*5 Split off from Blommer (the Americas) in 2020

International Inc. in May 2022

104

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022

105

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
