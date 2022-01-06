Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2607   JP3816400000

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

(2607)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji Oil : Presentation materials (997.17KB)

01/06/2022 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please refrain from using or reprinting this document without permission.

Growth Strategies of Oils and Fats Business in the U.S.

December 22,2021

Senior Executive Officer

Chief Strategy OfficerCSO

Hitoshi Shindachi

Contents算説明会

１．The U.S. Market and the Oils and Fats Business

２．Fuji Vegetable Oil Fuji Oil New Orleans

３．Introduction of "Oilseeds" and the Purpose of

Establishing the New company

2

１．The U.S. Market and the Oils and Fats Business

Macro算説Environment明会 (1) Demographics by area in the U.S.

The South has the highest population growth and is expected to continue.

Population Change by U.S. Area (2010→2020)

Unit: millions of people

QuoteUS Census Bureau

West

72

79

Midwest

67

69

Northeast

55

58

South

115

126

4

Macro算説Environment明会 (2) Trends in Sustainability

Companies are accelerating their efforts to build highly transparent supply chains and reduce risks.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency suspended the importation of a major garment company's products

due to allegations of forced labor in the raw material supply chain.

In the case of palm oil, a major Malaysian palm oil company pointed out a forced labor problem at its plantation.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection imposed an embargo on the products of the company and its group companies.

In the case of palm oil

Many companies, including us, are aware of the risks in the supply chain.

Inquiries for certified palm oil are increasing from customers.

Environment issue

Prohibition

Deforestation caused

of import

by plantation development.

×

Government

Human rights issue

Forced Labor

Child labor

Unit: thousand tons

800

700

600

500

400

300

Import volume of certified palm oil and palm kernel oil in the U.S. increased

2017

2018

2019

2020

QuoteUS Import Customs Clearance Data

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 09:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
04:48aFUJI OIL : Presentation materials (997.17KB)
PU
01/03FUJI OIL : 2022 New Year's Address by the President & CEO of Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
PU
2021Fuji Oil to List on Planned Prime Market of Tokyo Bourse
MT
2021FUJI OIL : Corporate Governance Report (651.69KB)
PU
2021FUJI OIL : Notice of Application for Selection of the Prime Market in New Market Segments
PU
2021Fuji Oil, Itochu Subsidiaries to Target North American Vegetable Oil Market via $317 Mi..
MT
2021FUJI OIL : Notice Concerning the Establishment of a Joint Venture Company by a Consolidate..
PU
2021FUJI OIL : Establishment of new company to expand vegetable oil business in North America
PU
2021FUJI OIL : recognized for the second time in a row with outstanding triple ‘A' score..
PU
2021Notice of Difference Between Forecast and Actual Earnings for the First Half and Revisi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 414 B 3 574 M 3 574 M
Net income 2022 11 433 M 98,6 M 98,6 M
Net Debt 2022 108 B 932 M 932 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 206 B 1 779 M 1 779 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 679
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 399,00 JPY
Average target price 2 646,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikio Sakai President, CEO & Representative Director
Tomoki Matsumoto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Haruyasu Kida Director, CTO & Senior Executive Officer
Takehiko Sumiya Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Kazuhiro Mishina Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.3.41%1 779
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.13%378 330
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.66%94 035
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD5.61%56 616
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY2.40%44 996
DANONE3.52%41 658