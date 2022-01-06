Fuji Oil : Presentation materials (997.17KB)

※Please refrain from using or reprinting this document without permission.
Growth Strategies of Oils and Fats Business in the U.S.
December 22,2021
Senior Executive Officer
Chief Strategy Officer（CSO）
Hitoshi Shindachi
Contents
１．The U.S. Market and the Oils and Fats Business
２．Fuji Vegetable Oil ＆ Fuji Oil New Orleans
３．Introduction of "Oilseeds" and the Purpose of
Establishing the New company
１．The U.S. Market and the Oils and Fats Business
Macro Environment (1) Demographics by area in the U.S.
The South has the highest population growth and is expected to continue.
Population Change by U.S. Area (2010→2020)
Unit: millions of people
Quote：US Census Bureau
West
72
79
Midwest
67
69
Northeast
55
58
South
115
126
Macro Environment (2) Trends in Sustainability
Companies are accelerating their efforts to build highly transparent supply chains and reduce risks.
・The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency suspended the importation of a major garment company's products
due to allegations of forced labor in the raw material supply chain.
・In the case of palm oil, a major Malaysian palm oil company pointed out a forced labor problem at its plantation.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection imposed an embargo on the products of the company and its group companies.
In the case of palm oil
・Many companies, including us, are aware of the risks in the supply chain.
・Inquiries for certified palm oil are increasing from customers.
Environment issue
Prohibition
Deforestation caused
of import
by plantation development.
×
Government
Human rights issue
Forced Labor
Child labor
Unit: thousand tons
800
700
600
500
400
300
Import volume of certified palm oil and palm kernel oil in the U.S. increased
2017
2018
2019
2020
Quote：US Import Customs Clearance Data
