Fuji Oil : Sustainability Report 2022（9.94MB）

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 526 B 3 744 M 3 744 M Net income 2023 10 300 M 73,3 M 73,3 M Net Debt 2023 117 B 831 M 831 M P/E ratio 2023 16,9x Yield 2023 2,57% Capitalization 174 B 1 236 M 1 236 M EV / Sales 2023 0,55x EV / Sales 2024 0,54x Nbr of Employees 5 623 Free-Float 49,5% Technical analysis trends FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 6 Last Close Price 2 021,00 JPY Average target price 2 191,67 JPY Spread / Average Target 8,44% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Mikio Sakai President, CEO & Representative Director Tomoki Matsumoto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Haruyasu Kida Director, CTO & Senior Executive Officer Takehiko Sumiya Director & Chief Administrative Officer Kazuhiro Mishina Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. -12.89% 1 236 NESTLÉ S.A. -13.78% 317 505 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. -2.81% 88 014 ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY 40.83% 51 967 GENERAL MILLS, INC. 17.33% 47 346 KRAFT HEINZ 5.15% 46 241