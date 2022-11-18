Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2607   JP3816400000

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

(2607)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2075.00 JPY   +2.67%
05:49aFuji Oil : Sustainability Report 2022（9.94MB）
PU
11/13Fuji Oil : GRI Standards Comparison Table (303KB)
PU
11/10Fuji Oil : Presentation (2.07MB)
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji Oil : Sustainability Report 2022（9.94MB）

11/18/2022 | 05:49am EST
Sustainability Report

FUJI OIL GROUP

Sustainability

Co-creating a sustainable food future with

Addressing social issues as a Group toward

delicious and healthy plant-based

sustainable social development

ingredients

Message from the ESG

Message from the CEO

Representative

Sustainability Management

Stakeholder Engagement

Social Impact and ESG Materiality

Social Impact and ESG Materiality

Creation of Sustainable Food Resources

Creation of Plant-based Protein

Resources

Sustainable Procurement

Sustainable Procurement

Sustainable Procurement of Palm

Sustainable Procurement of

Management

Oil

Cocoa

Sustainable Procurement of

Sustainable Procurement of Shea

Soybeans

Kernels

Climate Change

Environmentally Responsible

CO2 Emissions Reduction

Production

* Follow herefor response to the TCFD recommendations.

  • Material ESG issues
  • Action theme

ESG Activity Report FY2021

Environmental Management

Climate Change

CO2 Emissions Reduction

Environmentally Responsible Production

Water Resources

Water Use Reduction

Circular Economy

Waste Reduction

Reduction and Upcycling of Food Waste

Biodiversity

Biodiversity Conservation and

*1

Restoration

Other Social Issues

Plastic Use in Product Packaging

*1 Refer to the Sustainable Procurement pages.

*2 Governance, risk, and compliance

Human Rights Management

Sustainable Procurement Management

Sustainable Procurement

Sustainable Procurement of Palm Oil

Sustainable Procurement of Cocoa

Sustainable Procurement of Soybeans

Sustainable Procurement of Shea Kernels

Creation of Sustainable Food Resources

Creation of Plant-based Protein Resources

Health and Nutrition

Solutions for Healthy Aging and Well-being

Reduction of Sugars Intake

Reduction of Trans Fatty Acid Content

Product Safety and Quality

Ensuring Product Safety and Quality

Occupational Health and Safety

Promoting Occupational Health and Safety

DE&I

DE&I Management

Other Social Issues

Human Resource Development

Employee Health (Health Management)

Partnership with Communities

GRC*2

Risk Management System

(Including response to the TCFD

recommendations)

Information Security Management

Strong Compliance

Group Governance

Corporate Governance

External Recognition

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 10:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 526 B 3 744 M 3 744 M
Net income 2023 10 300 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
Net Debt 2023 117 B 831 M 831 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 174 B 1 236 M 1 236 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 623
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 021,00 JPY
Average target price 2 191,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikio Sakai President, CEO & Representative Director
Tomoki Matsumoto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Haruyasu Kida Director, CTO & Senior Executive Officer
Takehiko Sumiya Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Kazuhiro Mishina Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.-12.89%1 236
NESTLÉ S.A.-13.78%317 505
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 014
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY40.83%51 967
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%47 346
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 241