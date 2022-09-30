Fuji Oil : Value Creation(949.16KB)

Work to provide an environment that motivates globally diverse human resources to undertake new challenges and achieve innovation.
United toward achieving growth
Sustainable Growth of the Fuji Oil Group
Consumer value
Profit / Cash flow generation
=
Customer value
Fuji Oil Group's Value Proposition
Deliciousness and healthiness
Sustainable food value chain
Resolving human rights and global
Solving social issues related to
environmental issues along the food value chain
deliciousness and healthiness
ESG materiality
Diverse social issues
Creation Value Group's Oil Fuji The
Growth to 2030
Phase
Phase
Phase
-•
-•
-
Strengthening of the foundation
Getting on track
Establish / Solidify
New business ﬁelds
operating proﬁt
Existing ﬁelds (High-value-added)
projected
Initiatives to Build and Maintain Sustainable Food Value Chains
Farmers and
Suppliers
Farms
Business Partners
(primary industry)
Marketing and R&D
Plant-based
ingredients
Customers
Consumers
Production
Sales
unique to the
Fuji Oil Group
Main Business Areas of the Fuji Oil Group
Image of
Existing ﬁelds (Commodity)
The Fuji Oil Group performs a midstream function in the food value chain, manufacturing and selling plant-based ingredients that are unique to the Group's R&D and production activities.
In fulfilling this function, we strive to provide solutions that meet the expectations of all stakeholders by promptly identifying social issues in the food value chain, such as global environmental issues, human rights, and mental and physical health.
We aim to achieve sustainable growth of the Group and actualize a cycle of value creation through co-creating a sustainable future for food by expanding consumers' food choices.
14
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
15
Value Creation and Medium- to Long-Term Management of the Fuji Oil Group
Strengthening of the Foundation: Mid-Term Management Plan (Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2024)
The Fuji Oil Group's Value Proposition
Our Constant Creation of Value
The foundations of the Fuji Oil Group are built on the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business, primarily centered on southeastern oils and fats, and the Soy-Based Ingredients Business, primarily centered on soy protein. Furthermore, we have developed our Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business and Industrial Chocolate Business with the aim of maximizing our value proposition by increasing product processing. The foundation of our ability to provide products that have met the specific needs of customers and consumers to date is the Group's unique business portfolio based on these four main businesses. In the midst of demand for material affluence as economies grow around the world, we have contributed to the development and transformation of food culture by creating new materials with new value, adding deliciousness and function, and improving the quality of our customers' end products.
Reference: Research and Development P38
Business development by
Maximize customer value
increased processing
Deliciousness Convenience
Future Value Creation
Around the globe, there is a growing awareness of the challenges of building a sustainable society and ever more integration of food and health, and there is an increasing demand for the "healthiness" of mind and body, accompanied by "delicious taste," which is translating into food where "deliciousness and healthiness" can coexist. Another growing consumer value is that food is produced in a "sustainable food value chain." The Group will provide these values with plant-based ingredients to expand consumers' food choices.
Deliciousness and healthiness
Reborn 2024
In the face of continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, soaring raw material prices, and increasing geopolitical risks, the business environment surrounding the Group's operations is becoming increasingly uncertain. We are also aware of various issues, such as our insufficient response to changes in the business environment and delays in new business creation, and the monetization of M&A projects and capital investments. In light of these circumstances, we believe that we need to improve our business profitability and to respond to change with greater speed. In a business environment that is expected to undergo even greater and faster change, in order for the Group to fulfill the value creation envisioned in its Vision for 2030, the Group must prioritize the recovery of profitability from its current assets and operations and the strengthening of its financial position to reinforce its foundation.
To those ends, we have divided the period up to 2030 into three, 3-year phases. Phase 1 is the Reborn 2024 mid-term management plan, the period for strengthening our business platform so that we can evolve into a corporate group that generates new value.
By responding to changes in society and changing markets and sales methods, we will be reborn as a corporate group that is able to generate new value in unpredictable operating environments.
Phase1 2022-2024
Phase2 2025-2027
Phase3 2028-2030
Strengthening of the foundation
Getting on track
Establish / Solidify
• Realization of expected gains on major
• Promotion of growth strategies for major
• Highly profitable portfolio
investments in Blommer, etc.
investments
• New business fields become pillars of
• Transformation of business management
• Expansion of new business fields
business
foundation
• Strengthening of business portfolio
• Sustainability as distinguishing factor
Creation Value Group's Oil Fuji The
Food diversity Functionality
Sustainable food value chain
Value Creation through Co-Creation
A complex supply chain and many stakeholders are involved before food reaches the consumer. Social issues, such as human rights and environmental issues, cannot be solved by a single company alone; they must be addressed by the entire value chain, including consumers.
As a midstream player in the food value chain, the Fuji Oil Group will further focus on co-creation with various stakeholders. We will strengthen our engagement with both upstream and downstream players to build a sustainable food value chain and pursue deliciousness and healthiness to achieve a sustainable future of food. Also, we aim to realize further growth by earning the trust of our stakeholders through co-creation and demonstrating our strength as a raw material manufacturer worthy to be chosen by stakeholders.
• Promotion of business activities that
• Collaboration in development and provision of
• Collaboration on sustainable raw material
identify with our Mission
sustainable food
• Reduction of GHG emissions
procurement and reduction of greenhouse
Employees
• Collaboration on consumer engagement
gas (GHG) emissions
Co-creation
Farmers and Farms
Suppliers
Customers
Consumers
(primary industry)
Business Partners
• Initiatives aimed at new business fields
ROE
8%
ROE
9%
ROE
10%
ROIC
5%
ROIC
7%
ROIC
8%
Together with our stakeholders, we will co-create a sustainable future for food, based on
Vision
plant-based ingredients that are both delicious and healthy.
2030
Forming a highly profitable
Implementing human resource
Actions to
Creating social value
development and corporate
achieve
business portfolio
culture reform
1. Strengthening of Business Foundation (Restoring Profitability and Creating New Value)
• Open innovation in development and utilization of sustainable
Shareholders and other food resources investors
Empathy, investment, and strategy recommendations for initiatives that contribute to solving social issues
Promotion of greater awareness of social issues related to food value chains
Promotion of under- standing costs of supporting sustainable lifestyles
Business environment changes
Factors behind failure to achieve previous mid-term
• Lifestyle changes triggered by COVID-19
management plan and sluggish earnings
• Changes in values and ways of communication
• Insufficient response to changes in business environment
2017-2021
Recognition
• Increased market volatility due to climate and supply/
(COVID-19, high raw material prices)
• Delays in new business creation and new plant construction
demand changes
• Reaffirmation of geopolitical risk occurrence
• Delays in monetization of M&A projects and capital
• Increasing demands on companies to achieve sustainable
investments
• Failure to achieve plan for high-value-added product groups
development goals (SDGs)
16
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
17
Strengthening of the Foundation: Mid-Term Management Plan (Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2024) Reborn 2024
Basic Policies and Management Objectives of the Mid-Term Management Plan
1. Strengthening of Business Foundation (Restoring Profitability and Creating New Value)
The Fuji Oil Group has established its business portfolio by increasing the processing of southeastern oils and fats and soy protein (P16), but in the midst of dramatic changes in the business environment, profitability is declining mainly due to less competitive product lines. In addition, in order to forming a highly profitable business portfolio for 2030, we must revitalize our portfolio with high-value-added products in existing business areas and take on the challenge of entering new value-added business areas. We will strengthen our business foundation to restore profitability and create new value.
Relevant Pages
Restore basic profitability by strengthening management and cost control for profitability
improvement while steadily capturing demand in promising growth markets
1
Restore core
Capture market growth recovery
Achieve profitability improvement
profitability
U.S., Brazil / Chocolate demand
Improved production efficiency
China / Bakery market expansion
Strengthened cost management and
Recovery of demand decline from COVID-19
implemented appropriate pricing strategy
Strengthened logistics cost reduction
Business Strategy
Concentrate management resources and achieve business growth through new locations and
P62
increased capacity
2
Concentrate allocation
Vegetable oils and fats: Fuji Oil New Orleans,
Emulsified and fermented ingredients: New
of management
LLC (U.S.)
plant for cream (China)
resources to growth
and strategic areas
Industrial chocolates: Harald Indústria e
Soy-based ingredients: New plant for soy
Comércio de Alimentos Ltda, second plant
protein (Japan)
(Brazil)
3
Revitalize product
Growth potential
High
Focus on differentiated products throughout
Next-generation
Growth businesses
Business Strategy
portfolio in existing
businesses
businesses sthrough
the Group and promote portfolio revitalization
Business Portfolio
with high-value-added products in existing
Industrial Chocolate
high-value-added
New Business Fields
Management
business areas
Business
solutions
P63
Restructured businesses
Foundational businesses
Products with low
Business Strategy
competitiveness in
Vegetable Oils
4
Initiatives aimed at
Create new sales methods and sales
Soy-Based Ingredients Business
Initiatives Focused
Products with low competitiveness in
and Fats Business
new business fields
destinations, expand into new business fields
Emulsified and Fermented
on New Business
Ingredients BusinessBusiness
Creation
Low
High ROIC
P74
2. Strengthening Global Management
Relevant Pages
Strengthen speedy, global R&D linked to business strategy
3
Research and
Globally launch to market
Research and
technology
Form link with business
Development
new products based on
Strengthen global R&D
development
strategy and KPI
P38
concepts of sustainability
management
and health-consciousness
Achieve global business management sophistication through DX and new market development
through transformation to internet-based approach
4
DX
Adopt and develop uniform
Build and use integrated
Use data visualization to
DX
optimize supply chains and
P49
core system for Group
database to promote
monitor management
companies
management optimization
benchmarks on business-
specific basis
3. Enhancing Sustainability (Aligning Sustainability Strategy with Management Strategy)
As part of its DNA since its founding, the Fuji Oil Group has placed importance on environmental considerations and collaboration with local communities. Also, over the term of the previous mid-term management plan (fiscal 2107 to fiscal 2020), the Fuji Oil Group significantly developed its sustainability management activities, including the establishment of the position of ESG Representative, formulation of Environmental Vision 2030 and sustainable procurement commitments for each main raw material and the strengthening of initiatives. With the launch of the new mid-term management plan, we have entered the second stage of our sustainability efforts and will evolve from our previous top-down promotion structure to Groupwide activities. Of course, human resources are the true source of business continuity. We believe that it is an important management foundation for the Group's human resources to be able to work toward our goals with diverse perspective, to be provided with fair opportuni- ties, and to be evaluated appropriately, thereby leading to the continued growth of the Group. We will deepen diversity, DE&I and promote the development of human resources and the acquisition of human resources who can play a key role in value creation.
Relevant Pages
Distinctiveness
Promote sustainable procurement and address biodiversity risks
1
Sustainable
through sustainable
Promote a commitment to sustainable
Promote biodiversity risk response and
Procurement
procurement
sourcing for palm oil, cocoa,
TNFD (Taskforce on Nature-related
P44
soy beans, and shea kernels
Financial Disclosures) principles
2
Climate change
Promote and brush up on Environmental Vision 2030
Environment
Initiatives
response
P52
Implement corporate culture reform
Utilize human
Hire, develop, and
Human Resources
3
Promote diversity, equity
Strengthen internal and
to Support Value
resources
appropriately place human
Creation
and inclusion (DE&I)
resources who support
external communication
P57
global management
Creation Value Group's Oil Fuji The
As the domestic market matures and competition becomes increasingly global, our challenge is to build a global management structure to realize the Group's strategy and maximize corporate value while fulfilling the Group Management Philosophy. Since the transition to a Group headquarters system in 2015, we have promoted various initiatives to strengthen Group governance and corporate governance, and we have worked to enhance global management. However, we recognize that we were unable to respond to changes in the business environment in a timely manner, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring raw material prices in fiscal 2020 to 2021. Under the new mid-term management plan, in addition to the adoption of ROIC management by business segment as a measure to improve business profitability, we will promote the reinforcement of our four business axes in order to shift to a highly capital-efficient management structure and business portfolio with a sense of speed that can address cross-area issues.
Relevant Pages
Adopt FUJI ROIC to improve effectiveness of global business management
1
Adopt business-
Financial Strategy
specific ROIC
Promote business portfolio management
Monitor area strategy and allocate
P32
management resources
Profit management
Implement cross-area business axis monitoring and strengthened profit management
2
Business Strategy
by strengthening
Take lead in purchasing raw
Implement profit responsibility
Be involved in area pricing
P62
business axis
materials and establishing
by business division
and sales policies
supply chain management
Reborn 2024 Management Plan Targets
Financial
Item
FY2024
FY2021 Results
Operating profit
¥23.5 billion
¥15.0 billion
ROE
8.0%
6.6%
ROIC
5.0%
3.1%
Dividend payout
Dividend payout
Shareholder returns
ratio
ratio
30%-40%
38.9%
Non-Financial
Item
FY2024
FY2021 Results
CO2 emissions
23%*1 reduction
in total
21% reduction
(Scope 1+ Scope 2)
CO2 emissions
Sustainable procurement
TTP*2 ratio
85%
(Palm oil)
85%
*1 Base year: 2016, all consolidated subsidiaries
*2 TTP: Traceability to Plantation
18
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
19
Special Three-Person Discussion
Background and Motivation behind the Formulation of the New Mid-Term Management Plan
In May 2022, the Fuji Oil Group outlined its Vision for 2030: Together with our stakeholders, we will co-create a sustainable future for food, based on plant-based ingredients that are both delicious and healthy. As Phase I of our initiatives to realize this vision, we announced a new mid-term management plan, Reborn 2024.
CEO Mikio Sakai, newly appointed CSO Hiroyuki Tanaka, and Outside Director Hidenori Nishi took part in a three-person discussion on the plan's implementation to achieve the Group's Vision for 2030.
Background and Evaluation of Formulation
Question
Let's begin by asking you, Mr. Nishi, what are your thoughts looking back on the formulation of Reborn 2024, the Group's new mid-term management plan, and looking ahead to future challenges?
Nishi
In today's rapidly changing external environment, it's difficult to outline a vision of the next few years, which made it especially difficult to formulate a mid-term
management plan. Despite this environment, I respect that the Company has outlined appropriate policies and has positioned itself to move toward realizing its Vision for 2030. Even during the formulation process, the Company fully consulted with us, the outside directors, and we participated in discussions as appropriate, so there was no stress in that sense. On the other hand, the Company has set some high goals, and they will not be easy to achieve. In particular, I want to pay close attention to whether each of the strategies the Company has set can be implemented with a sense of urgency.
Sakai
When formulating the plan, we at first evaluated the internal and external environments influencing the
Group. In addition to the destabilization of the global economy due to COVID-19, we also recognized geopolitical risks caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. And we reevaluated the previous mid-term management plan. We took those steps in order to identify the direction the Fuji Oil Group should take moving forward and how we should contribute to stakeholders, including efforts related to social issues, our customers, and our share- holders. Reborn 2024 is the result of discussions held among management members, led by the CSO Group. These discussions covered the issues and measures that the Fuji Oil Group needs to address in order to achieve its Vision for 2030. We focused on identifying key indicators that we must monitor at all times. While some aspects need further improvement, I believe we are
close to what we were aiming for with the mid-term management plan. This plan clarifies which performance indicators to use to identify the causes when results deviate from plans and which countermeasures to implement. As Mr. Nishi pointed out, we have set some high goals, but we will embrace a sense of speed toward steadily implementing the strategies outlined for the next three years in order to realize our 2030 vision.
Creation Value Group's Oil Fuji The
Hidenori Nishi
Independent Outside Director
Mr. Hidenori Nishi has served as an Outside Director of Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. since June 2019. He worked for many years as the president and CEO of Kagome Co., Ltd., a global food products business. He has abundant experience as a corporate manager, a deep knowledge of marketing, and a high level of insight into the food industry, the core business area of the Fuji Oil Group.
Mikio Sakai
President
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Fuji Oil Holdings, Inc.
Mr. Mikio Sakai joined the Fuji Oil Group in 1983. He has experience as president of major Group subsidiaries in regions such as China and the U.S. and was appointed as a director in June 2015. After serving as Chief Strategy Officer, in April 2019 he became Chairman of Blommer Chocolate Company, the Group's core chocolate business in North America. He has held his current role as President and CEO since April 2021.
Hiroyuki Tanaka
Director
Senior Executive Officer Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Chairman of Harald Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda
Mr. Hiroyuki Tanaka has extensive experience in sales and management in the food division of a major Japanese trading company, and he also has extensive experience in overseas business. During his transition to the Company, he has been instrumental in Post Merger Integration (PMI) as a director of Group companies Harald Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda and Blommer Chocolate Company. He has experience in the food business both domestically and internationally. From June 2022, as Chief Strategy Officer, he has been responsible for driving global management within the Group.
20 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
21
Special Three-Person Discussion: Background and Motivation behind the Formulation of the New Mid-Term Management Plan
Three Basic Policies
Strengthening of Business Foundation
Question
The new mid-term management plan sets out three basic policies: strengthening of business foundation (restoring profitability and creating new value); strengthening global management; and enhancing sustainability (align- ing sustainability strategy with management strategy). Toward strengthening of business foundation, the Company positioned high-value-added businesses as new business fields and announced a new business model using new technologies and new materials to achieve "surpris- ingly delicious foods" using only plant-based ingredients.
Nishi
The trend of economic development in various regions around the world remains unchanged. And people with financial flexibility will tend to seek higher added value in food. With these trends in mind, it makes sense for the Fuji Oil Group to pursue growth by focusing on the high- value-added market as a new business field. However, when talking about added value, it is not enough to simply improve product quality. Diversification is also necessary. For example, after carefully assessing the needs of each region or sales channel, there may be opportunities to provide service-related solutions that contribute to reductions in labor and utility costs for client companies.
Tanaka
I also have some thoughts about this new business field. The Group originally achieved growth based on high- value-added businesses. One could say that the Company entered the commodities field as a latecomer in order to further solidify its foundation through the expansion of scale. Although commodity businesses have high cost ratios, raw material prices were relatively stable between 2015 and 2020, which supported a stable earnings base for the Group. However, the risks associated with changes in the external environment have suddenly materialized. The Group is embracing a conservative approach to investment, which centers on predicting issues before they materialize and making capital investments to prevent problems in advance rather than after they occur. In the commodity business as well, I believe this preventive perspective is necessary and that we must build a foundation that is resistant to change. I also believe that stabilizing the commodity business is an unavoidable issue that we must face if we intend to promote initiatives in new business fields.
Sakai
Thus far, we have differentiated our products through technologies related to physical properties, such as manufacturing oils and fats for chocolate with good melting properties or improving yield. As Mr. Nishi mentioned earlier, moving forward we will also have to promote differentiation through intangible improvements, such as proposing solutions related to client services and packages. The most important premise for this
differentiation is "deliciousness." The eating of plant- based foods that don't taste good to solve social issues is something that is honorable in theory, but it is not a sustainable solution. People want to contribute to solving food resource shortages and environmental problems while enjoying delicious meals. The Group's mission is to further improve food quality and expand food options in order to realize a sustainable food future.
Strengthening Global Management
Question
Another of the basic policies of the new mid-term
management plan, strengthening global management, outlines a future direction based on a global management approach by adding business-specific management to area-specific management. In the past, Mr. Nishi, you have identified the need for the Fuji Oil Group to clarify its vision as a global corporate group. Please tell us how you see our approach to this issue.
Nishi
The food segment is diverse and changes rapidly to adapt to market trends. I don't think there is an absolute correct answer to what is the right management method when conducting business globally. I do think, however, there are three types of management models. The first is results management. As long as the desired result is obtained, the process should be left to the local sites. The second is process management, which prescribes on-site actions based on principles and brand guide- lines. The third is strategy management, which is positioned between results management and process management. At this time, I think the Fuji Oil Group should adopt this third model. If too much authority is delegated to areas based on the results management model, it will be difficult to generate synergy from inte- gration. The environments impacting each Group company vary too significantly to implement process management. Once business in each area gets on track, it may be possible to use a results management model. However, at this point in time, I think the Group requires a business-specific strategic management model that is centered on strategy.
Tanaka
My impression is that when we introduced the regional headquarters system in 2015 to strengthen
area-specific management, we turned too much toward results management. I experienced this as a director at Harald and Blommer, but delegating authority to areas certainly does strengthen on-site capabilities. At the same time, the flow of information relies on the area management company that organizes what happens locally, after which the CSO receives this information and submits it to management meetings at Group head- quarters. This approach often resulted in the Group headquarters taking a passive role. When a company is operating smoothly that may have been fine, but when faced with major changes in the environment, like we are seeing now, many issues arise about which individual companies are not able to make decisions indepen- dently. Such a situation led to us being slow to act and delays in our responses. For the next three years in this period of heightened uncertainty, we are planning to proceed with a management model that resembles process management. From there, we will shift to strategy management, as you suggested Mr. Nishi. As a first step, during the period of the new mid-term management plan, we will clarify the division of roles between the executive officers in charge of business at Group headquarters and regional headquarters and take other measures to strengthen our supply chain and build a foundation for risk management.
Sakai
There are two main reasons behind the decision to strengthen business-specific management. The first is to strengthen risk management. Due to a series of unexpected changes in our external environment,
Creation Value Group's Oil Fuji The
22
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022
23
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 06:53:03 UTC.