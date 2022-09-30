Fuji Oil : Value Creation(949.16KB) 09/30/2022 | 02:54am EDT Send by mail :

The Fuji Oil Group's Value Creation Together with our stakeholders, we will co-create Vision for 2030 a sustainable future for food, based on plant-based ingredients that are both delicious and healthy. The Fuji Oil Group's Value Creation Goals Co-Creating a Sustainable Future for Food Expanding Food Choices with Plant-Based Ingredients Actions to Achieve the Vision Creating innovative plant-based ingredients to form a highly profitable business portfolio Creating social value by undertaking and contributing to resolving social issues related to the food value chain Implementing human resource development and corporate culture reform 2030 Targets ROE 10% ROIC 8% Achieve sustainable procurement commitment Achieve Environmental Vision 2030 Work to provide an environment that motivates globally diverse human resources to undertake new challenges and achieve innovation. United toward achieving growth Sustainable Growth of the Fuji Oil Group Consumer value Profit / Cash flow generation = Customer value Fuji Oil Group's Value Proposition Deliciousness and healthiness Sustainable food value chain Resolving human rights and global Solving social issues related to environmental issues along the food value chain deliciousness and healthiness ESG materiality Diverse social issues Creation Value Group's Oil Fuji The Growth to 2030 Phase Phase Phase -• -• - Strengthening of the foundation Getting on track Establish / Solidify New business ﬁelds operating proﬁt Existing ﬁelds (High-value-added) projected Initiatives to Build and Maintain Sustainable Food Value Chains Farmers and Suppliers Farms Business Partners (primary industry) Marketing and R&D Plant-based ingredients Customers Consumers Production Sales unique to the Fuji Oil Group Main Business Areas of the Fuji Oil Group Image of Existing ﬁelds (Commodity) The Fuji Oil Group performs a midstream function in the food value chain, manufacturing and selling plant-based ingredients that are unique to the Group's R&D and production activities. In fulfilling this function, we strive to provide solutions that meet the expectations of all stakeholders by promptly identifying social issues in the food value chain, such as global environmental issues, human rights, and mental and physical health. We aim to achieve sustainable growth of the Group and actualize a cycle of value creation through co-creating a sustainable future for food by expanding consumers' food choices. 14 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 15 Value Creation and Medium- to Long-Term Management of the Fuji Oil Group Strengthening of the Foundation: Mid-Term Management Plan (Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2024) The Fuji Oil Group's Value Proposition Our Constant Creation of Value The foundations of the Fuji Oil Group are built on the Vegetable Oils and Fats Business, primarily centered on southeastern oils and fats, and the Soy-Based Ingredients Business, primarily centered on soy protein. Furthermore, we have developed our Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients Business and Industrial Chocolate Business with the aim of maximizing our value proposition by increasing product processing. The foundation of our ability to provide products that have met the specific needs of customers and consumers to date is the Group's unique business portfolio based on these four main businesses. In the midst of demand for material affluence as economies grow around the world, we have contributed to the development and transformation of food culture by creating new materials with new value, adding deliciousness and function, and improving the quality of our customers' end products. Reference: Research and Development P38 Business development by Maximize customer value increased processing Deliciousness Convenience Future Value Creation Around the globe, there is a growing awareness of the challenges of building a sustainable society and ever more integration of food and health, and there is an increasing demand for the "healthiness" of mind and body, accompanied by "delicious taste," which is translating into food where "deliciousness and healthiness" can coexist. Another growing consumer value is that food is produced in a "sustainable food value chain." The Group will provide these values with plant-based ingredients to expand consumers' food choices. Deliciousness and healthiness Reborn 2024 In the face of continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, soaring raw material prices, and increasing geopolitical risks, the business environment surrounding the Group's operations is becoming increasingly uncertain. We are also aware of various issues, such as our insufficient response to changes in the business environment and delays in new business creation, and the monetization of M&A projects and capital investments. In light of these circumstances, we believe that we need to improve our business profitability and to respond to change with greater speed. In a business environment that is expected to undergo even greater and faster change, in order for the Group to fulfill the value creation envisioned in its Vision for 2030, the Group must prioritize the recovery of profitability from its current assets and operations and the strengthening of its financial position to reinforce its foundation. To those ends, we have divided the period up to 2030 into three, 3-year phases. Phase 1 is the Reborn 2024 mid-term management plan, the period for strengthening our business platform so that we can evolve into a corporate group that generates new value. By responding to changes in society and changing markets and sales methods, we will be reborn as a corporate group that is able to generate new value in unpredictable operating environments. Phase1 2022-2024 Phase2 2025-2027 Phase3 2028-2030 Strengthening of the foundation Getting on track Establish / Solidify • Realization of expected gains on major • Promotion of growth strategies for major • Highly profitable portfolio investments in Blommer, etc. investments • New business fields become pillars of • Transformation of business management • Expansion of new business fields business foundation • Strengthening of business portfolio • Sustainability as distinguishing factor Creation Value Group's Oil Fuji The Food diversity Functionality Sustainable food value chain Value Creation through Co-Creation A complex supply chain and many stakeholders are involved before food reaches the consumer. Social issues, such as human rights and environmental issues, cannot be solved by a single company alone; they must be addressed by the entire value chain, including consumers. As a midstream player in the food value chain, the Fuji Oil Group will further focus on co-creation with various stakeholders. We will strengthen our engagement with both upstream and downstream players to build a sustainable food value chain and pursue deliciousness and healthiness to achieve a sustainable future of food. Also, we aim to realize further growth by earning the trust of our stakeholders through co-creation and demonstrating our strength as a raw material manufacturer worthy to be chosen by stakeholders. • Promotion of business activities that • Collaboration in development and provision of • Collaboration on sustainable raw material identify with our Mission sustainable food • Reduction of GHG emissions procurement and reduction of greenhouse Employees • Collaboration on consumer engagement gas (GHG) emissions Co-creation Farmers and Farms Suppliers Customers Consumers (primary industry) Business Partners • Initiatives aimed at new business fields ROE 8% ROE 9% ROE 10% ROIC 5% ROIC 7% ROIC 8% Together with our stakeholders, we will co-create a sustainable future for food, based on Vision plant-based ingredients that are both delicious and healthy. 2030 Forming a highly profitable Implementing human resource Actions to Creating social value development and corporate achieve business portfolio culture reform 1. Strengthening of Business Foundation (Restoring Profitability and Creating New Value) 1 Restore core profitability 3 Revitalize product portfolio in existing 2 Concentrate allocation of management businesses through high value-added solutions resources to growth and strategic areas 4 Initiatives aimed at new business fields Reborn 2. Strengthening Global Management 3. Enhancing Sustainability (Aligning Sustainability 2024 Reborn 2024 Strategy with Management Strategy) 1 Adopt business-specific ROIC 1 Distinctiveness through sustainable 2 Profit management by procurement strengthening the business axis 2 Climate change response 3 Research / Technology development 3 Utilize human resources 4 DX Local communities NGOs, NPOs, experts, etc. • Collaboration in efforts to resolve social • Proposals to promote initiatives on social issues issues (human rights and environmental issues) in production areas Trust Academic and research institutions, etc. • Open innovation in development and utilization of sustainable Shareholders and other food resources investors Empathy, investment, and strategy recommendations for initiatives that contribute to solving social issues Promotion of greater awareness of social issues related to food value chains

Promotion of under- standing costs of supporting sustainable lifestyles Business environment changes​ Factors behind failure to achieve previous mid-term • Lifestyle changes triggered by COVID-19 management plan and sluggish earnings • Changes in values and ways of communication • Insufficient response to changes in business environment 2017-2021 Recognition • Increased market volatility due to climate and supply/ (COVID-19, high raw material prices) • Delays in new business creation and new plant construction demand changes • Reaffirmation of geopolitical risk occurrence • Delays in monetization of M&A projects and capital • Increasing demands on companies to achieve sustainable investments • Failure to achieve plan for high-value-added product groups development goals (SDGs) 16 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 17 Strengthening of the Foundation: Mid-Term Management Plan (Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2024) Reborn 2024 Basic Policies and Management Objectives of the Mid-Term Management Plan 1. Strengthening of Business Foundation (Restoring Profitability and Creating New Value) The Fuji Oil Group has established its business portfolio by increasing the processing of southeastern oils and fats and soy protein (P16), but in the midst of dramatic changes in the business environment, profitability is declining mainly due to less competitive product lines. In addition, in order to forming a highly profitable business portfolio for 2030, we must revitalize our portfolio with high-value-added products in existing business areas and take on the challenge of entering new value-added business areas. We will strengthen our business foundation to restore profitability and create new value. Relevant Pages Restore basic profitability by strengthening management and cost control for profitability improvement while steadily capturing demand in promising growth markets 1 Restore core Capture market growth recovery Achieve profitability improvement profitability U.S., Brazil / Chocolate demand Improved production efficiency China / Bakery market expansion Strengthened cost management and Recovery of demand decline from COVID-19 implemented appropriate pricing strategy Strengthened logistics cost reduction Business Strategy Concentrate management resources and achieve business growth through new locations and P62 increased capacity 2 Concentrate allocation Vegetable oils and fats: Fuji Oil New Orleans, Emulsified and fermented ingredients: New of management LLC (U.S.) plant for cream (China) resources to growth and strategic areas Industrial chocolates: Harald Indústria e Soy-based ingredients: New plant for soy Comércio de Alimentos Ltda, second plant protein (Japan) (Brazil) 3 Revitalize product Growth potential High Focus on differentiated products throughout Next-generation Growth businesses Business Strategy portfolio in existing businesses businesses sthrough the Group and promote portfolio revitalization Business Portfolio with high-value-added products in existing Industrial Chocolate high-value-added New Business Fields Management business areas Business solutions P63 Restructured businesses Foundational businesses Products with low Business Strategy competitiveness in Vegetable Oils 4 Initiatives aimed at Create new sales methods and sales Soy-Based Ingredients Business Initiatives Focused Products with low competitiveness in and Fats Business new business fields destinations, expand into new business fields Emulsified and Fermented on New Business Ingredients BusinessBusiness Creation Low High ROIC P74 2. Strengthening Global Management Relevant Pages Strengthen speedy, global R&D linked to business strategy 3 Research and Globally launch to market Research and technology Form link with business Development new products based on Strengthen global R&D development strategy and KPI P38 concepts of sustainability management and health-consciousness Achieve global business management sophistication through DX and new market development through transformation to internet-based approach 4 DX Adopt and develop uniform Build and use integrated Use data visualization to DX optimize supply chains and P49 core system for Group database to promote monitor management companies management optimization benchmarks on business- specific basis 3. Enhancing Sustainability (Aligning Sustainability Strategy with Management Strategy) As part of its DNA since its founding, the Fuji Oil Group has placed importance on environmental considerations and collaboration with local communities. Also, over the term of the previous mid-term management plan (fiscal 2107 to fiscal 2020), the Fuji Oil Group significantly developed its sustainability management activities, including the establishment of the position of ESG Representative, formulation of Environmental Vision 2030 and sustainable procurement commitments for each main raw material and the strengthening of initiatives. With the launch of the new mid-term management plan, we have entered the second stage of our sustainability efforts and will evolve from our previous top-down promotion structure to Groupwide activities. Of course, human resources are the true source of business continuity. We believe that it is an important management foundation for the Group's human resources to be able to work toward our goals with diverse perspective, to be provided with fair opportuni- ties, and to be evaluated appropriately, thereby leading to the continued growth of the Group. We will deepen diversity, DE&I and promote the development of human resources and the acquisition of human resources who can play a key role in value creation. Relevant Pages Distinctiveness Promote sustainable procurement and address biodiversity risks 1 Sustainable through sustainable Promote a commitment to sustainable Promote biodiversity risk response and Procurement procurement sourcing for palm oil, cocoa, TNFD (Taskforce on Nature-related P44 soy beans, and shea kernels Financial Disclosures) principles 2 Climate change Promote and brush up on Environmental Vision 2030 Environment Initiatives response P52 Implement corporate culture reform Utilize human Hire, develop, and Human Resources 3 Promote diversity, equity Strengthen internal and to Support Value resources appropriately place human Creation and inclusion (DE&I) resources who support external communication P57 global management Creation Value Group's Oil Fuji The As the domestic market matures and competition becomes increasingly global, our challenge is to build a global management structure to realize the Group's strategy and maximize corporate value while fulfilling the Group Management Philosophy. Since the transition to a Group headquarters system in 2015, we have promoted various initiatives to strengthen Group governance and corporate governance, and we have worked to enhance global management. However, we recognize that we were unable to respond to changes in the business environment in a timely manner, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring raw material prices in fiscal 2020 to 2021. Under the new mid-term management plan, in addition to the adoption of ROIC management by business segment as a measure to improve business profitability, we will promote the reinforcement of our four business axes in order to shift to a highly capital-efficient management structure and business portfolio with a sense of speed that can address cross-area issues. Relevant Pages Adopt FUJI ROIC to improve effectiveness of global business management 1 Adopt business- Financial Strategy specific ROIC Promote business portfolio management Monitor area strategy and allocate P32 management resources Profit management Implement cross-area business axis monitoring and strengthened profit management 2 Business Strategy by strengthening Take lead in purchasing raw Implement profit responsibility Be involved in area pricing P62 business axis materials and establishing by business division and sales policies supply chain management Reborn 2024 Management Plan Targets Financial Item FY2024 FY2021 Results Operating profit ¥23.5 billion ¥15.0 billion ROE 8.0% 6.6% ROIC 5.0% 3.1% Dividend payout Dividend payout Shareholder returns ratio ratio 30%-40% 38.9% Non-Financial Item FY2024 FY2021 Results CO2 emissions 23%*1 reduction in total 21% reduction (Scope 1+ Scope 2) CO2 emissions Sustainable procurement TTP*2 ratio 85% (Palm oil) 85% *1 Base year: 2016, all consolidated subsidiaries *2 TTP: Traceability to Plantation 18 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 19 Special Three-Person Discussion Background and Motivation behind the Formulation of the New Mid-Term Management Plan In May 2022, the Fuji Oil Group outlined its Vision for 2030: Together with our stakeholders, we will co-create a sustainable future for food, based on plant-based ingredients that are both delicious and healthy. As Phase I of our initiatives to realize this vision, we announced a new mid-term management plan, Reborn 2024. CEO Mikio Sakai, newly appointed CSO Hiroyuki Tanaka, and Outside Director Hidenori Nishi took part in a three-person discussion on the plan's implementation to achieve the Group's Vision for 2030. Background and Evaluation of Formulation Question Let's begin by asking you, Mr. Nishi, what are your thoughts looking back on the formulation of Reborn 2024, the Group's new mid-term management plan, and looking ahead to future challenges? Nishi In today's rapidly changing external environment, it's difficult to outline a vision of the next few years, which made it especially difficult to formulate a mid-term management plan. Despite this environment, I respect that the Company has outlined appropriate policies and has positioned itself to move toward realizing its Vision for 2030. Even during the formulation process, the Company fully consulted with us, the outside directors, and we participated in discussions as appropriate, so there was no stress in that sense. On the other hand, the Company has set some high goals, and they will not be easy to achieve. In particular, I want to pay close attention to whether each of the strategies the Company has set can be implemented with a sense of urgency. Sakai When formulating the plan, we at first evaluated the internal and external environments influencing the Group. In addition to the destabilization of the global economy due to COVID-19, we also recognized geopolitical risks caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. And we reevaluated the previous mid-term management plan. We took those steps in order to identify the direction the Fuji Oil Group should take moving forward and how we should contribute to stakeholders, including efforts related to social issues, our customers, and our share- holders. Reborn 2024 is the result of discussions held among management members, led by the CSO Group. These discussions covered the issues and measures that the Fuji Oil Group needs to address in order to achieve its Vision for 2030. We focused on identifying key indicators that we must monitor at all times. While some aspects need further improvement, I believe we are close to what we were aiming for with the mid-term management plan. This plan clarifies which performance indicators to use to identify the causes when results deviate from plans and which countermeasures to implement. As Mr. Nishi pointed out, we have set some high goals, but we will embrace a sense of speed toward steadily implementing the strategies outlined for the next three years in order to realize our 2030 vision. Creation Value Group's Oil Fuji The Hidenori Nishi Independent Outside Director Mr. Hidenori Nishi has served as an Outside Director of Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. since June 2019. He worked for many years as the president and CEO of Kagome Co., Ltd., a global food products business. He has abundant experience as a corporate manager, a deep knowledge of marketing, and a high level of insight into the food industry, the core business area of the Fuji Oil Group. Mikio Sakai President Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fuji Oil Holdings, Inc. Mr. Mikio Sakai joined the Fuji Oil Group in 1983. He has experience as president of major Group subsidiaries in regions such as China and the U.S. and was appointed as a director in June 2015. After serving as Chief Strategy Officer, in April 2019 he became Chairman of Blommer Chocolate Company, the Group's core chocolate business in North America. He has held his current role as President and CEO since April 2021. Hiroyuki Tanaka Director Senior Executive Officer Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Chairman of Harald Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda Mr. Hiroyuki Tanaka has extensive experience in sales and management in the food division of a major Japanese trading company, and he also has extensive experience in overseas business. During his transition to the Company, he has been instrumental in Post Merger Integration (PMI) as a director of Group companies Harald Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda and Blommer Chocolate Company. He has experience in the food business both domestically and internationally. From June 2022, as Chief Strategy Officer, he has been responsible for driving global management within the Group. 20 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 FUJI OIL GROUP Integrated Report 2022 21 Special Three-Person Discussion: Background and Motivation behind the Formulation of the New Mid-Term Management Plan Three Basic Policies Strengthening of Business Foundation Question The new mid-term management plan sets out three basic policies: strengthening of business foundation (restoring profitability and creating new value); strengthening global management; and enhancing sustainability (align- ing sustainability strategy with management strategy). Toward strengthening of business foundation, the Company positioned high-value-added businesses as new business fields and announced a new business model using new technologies and new materials to achieve "surpris- ingly delicious foods" using only plant-based ingredients. Nishi The trend of economic development in various regions around the world remains unchanged. And people with financial flexibility will tend to seek higher added value in food. With these trends in mind, it makes sense for the Fuji Oil Group to pursue growth by focusing on the high- value-added market as a new business field. However, when talking about added value, it is not enough to simply improve product quality. Diversification is also necessary. For example, after carefully assessing the needs of each region or sales channel, there may be opportunities to provide service-related solutions that contribute to reductions in labor and utility costs for client companies. Tanaka I also have some thoughts about this new business field. The Group originally achieved growth based on high- value-added businesses. One could say that the Company entered the commodities field as a latecomer in order to further solidify its foundation through the expansion of scale. Although commodity businesses have high cost ratios, raw material prices were relatively stable between 2015 and 2020, which supported a stable earnings base for the Group. However, the risks associated with changes in the external environment have suddenly materialized. The Group is embracing a conservative approach to investment, which centers on predicting issues before they materialize and making capital investments to prevent problems in advance rather than after they occur. In the commodity business as well, I believe this preventive perspective is necessary and that we must build a foundation that is resistant to change. I also believe that stabilizing the commodity business is an unavoidable issue that we must face if we intend to promote initiatives in new business fields. Sakai Thus far, we have differentiated our products through technologies related to physical properties, such as manufacturing oils and fats for chocolate with good melting properties or improving yield. As Mr. Nishi mentioned earlier, moving forward we will also have to promote differentiation through intangible improvements, such as proposing solutions related to client services and packages. The most important premise for this differentiation is "deliciousness." The eating of plant- based foods that don't taste good to solve social issues is something that is honorable in theory, but it is not a sustainable solution. People want to contribute to solving food resource shortages and environmental problems while enjoying delicious meals. The Group's mission is to further improve food quality and expand food options in order to realize a sustainable food future. Strengthening Global Management Question Another of the basic policies of the new mid-term ­management plan, strengthening global management, outlines a future direction based on a global management approach by adding business-specific management to area-specific management. In the past, Mr. Nishi, you have identified the need for the Fuji Oil Group to clarify its vision as a global corporate group. Please tell us how you see our approach to this issue. Nishi The food segment is diverse and changes rapidly to adapt to market trends. I don't think there is an absolute correct answer to what is the right management method when conducting business globally. I do think, however, there are three types of management models. The first is results management. As long as the desired result is obtained, the process should be left to the local sites. The second is process management, which prescribes on-site actions based on principles and brand guide- lines. The third is strategy management, which is positioned between results management and process management. At this time, I think the Fuji Oil Group should adopt this third model. If too much authority is delegated to areas based on the results management model, it will be difficult to generate synergy from inte- gration. The environments impacting each Group company vary too significantly to implement process management. Once business in each area gets on track, it may be possible to use a results management model. However, at this point in time, I think the Group requires a business-specific strategic management model that is centered on strategy. Tanaka My impression is that when we introduced the regional headquarters system in 2015 to strengthen area-specific management, we turned too much toward results management. I experienced this as a director at Harald and Blommer, but delegating authority to areas certainly does strengthen on-site capabilities. At the same time, the flow of information relies on the area management company that organizes what happens locally, after which the CSO receives this information and submits it to management meetings at Group head- quarters. This approach often resulted in the Group headquarters taking a passive role. When a company is operating smoothly that may have been fine, but when faced with major changes in the environment, like we are seeing now, many issues arise about which individual companies are not able to make decisions indepen- dently. Such a situation led to us being slow to act and delays in our responses. For the next three years in this period of heightened uncertainty, we are planning to proceed with a management model that resembles process management. From there, we will shift to strategy management, as you suggested Mr. Nishi. 