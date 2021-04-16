Fuji Oil : Announcement of Personnel Change (140KB)

April 16, 2021
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
Announcement of Personnel Change
【I】Personnel Change：（Effective from May 1st, 2021）
|
|
Name
|
New
|
Previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takekuni Takamura
|
Assistant to CFO
|
|
|
|
Group Leader, Finance & IR Groupp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
