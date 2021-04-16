Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.    2607   JP3816400000

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.

(2607)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fuji Oil : Announcement of Personnel Change (140KB)

04/16/2021 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 16, 2021

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Announcement of Personnel Change

IPersonnel Change：（Effective from May 1st, 2021

Name

New

Previous

Takekuni Takamura

Assistant to CFO

Group Leader, Finance & IR Groupp

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 04:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
12:04aFUJI OIL  : Announcement of Personnel Change (140KB)
PU
04/06FUJI OIL  : Investment in Major Dutch Fund Specializing in Food Tech(163KB)
PU
04/02FUJI OIL  : reinforces commitment to sustainable development with a Supplier Cod..
PU
04/01FUJI OIL  : initiative policy on COVID-19 (178KB)
PU
03/30FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/18FUJI OIL  : Announcement of Personnel Change (138KB)
PU
03/18FUJI OIL  : Notice of Appointment of New Directors and Auditors（185KBA..
PU
03/18FUJI OIL  : Notice of Appointment of New Executive Officers (203KB)
PU
03/18FUJI OIL  : Appointment of New Members of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Boar..
PU
03/10TEBMA-KANDU : Fuji Oil's ambitious Shea Sustainability Program（210KBʌ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 362 B 3 321 M 3 321 M
Net income 2021 10 060 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
Net Debt 2021 115 B 1 051 M 1 051 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 255 B 2 347 M 2 343 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 874
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3 160,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 969,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mikio Sakai President, CEO & Representative Director
Tomoki Matsumoto CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Haruyasu Kida Director, CTO & Senior Executive Officer
Takehiko Sumiya Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Kazuhiro Mishina Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC.0.75%2 312
NESTLÉ S.A.2.94%327 570
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.26%81 945
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-33.31%61 574
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY16.19%49 255
DANONE10.08%45 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ