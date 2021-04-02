Fuji Oil : reinforces commitment to sustainable development with a Supplier Code of Conduct

Osaka, April 2nd: Fuji Oil Group announces today the implementation of its Supplier Code of Conduct. This Code of Conduct will enable us to continue communicating and engaging with suppliers, to ensure that the products and services we procure have been produced and handled in a resilient and responsible way, respecting the environment and human rights.

Fuji Oil Group's Supplier Code of Conduct requires all suppliers to comply with a set of principles covering human rights, product quality and safety, environmental protection, business integrity and Risk Management. Fuji Oil Group will also request prevention and remediation mechanisms to detect and handle violations to the code of conduct.



This document also includes the request for all suppliers to declare a policy on eliminating child labor and forced labor and to mitigate eventual negative environmental impact.

This code of conducts will be instrumental for ensuring the success of Fuji Oil Group's sustainable procurement programs for Palm Oil, Cacao, Soy and Shea Nuts.

