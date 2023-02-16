Fuji Seal International : Flash Report for the Third Quarter Period Ended December 31, 2022 (based on Japan GAAP) (on a consolidated basis)

ASEAN

Sales of shrink labels increased 15.9% (down 1.9% on a local currency basis) to ¥6,278 million. Sales of self-adhesive labels increased 23.1% (up 4.1% on a local currency basis) to ¥165 million. Sales of soft pouches increased 0.4% (down 15.1% on a local currency basis) to ¥5,950 million. Machinery sales declined 27.0% (down 38.2% on a local currency basis) to ¥230 million. Sales of other products increased 22.2% (up 3.4% on a local currency basis) to ¥205 million.

As a result, total sales in ASEAN increased 7.2% (down 9.2% on a local currency basis) to ¥12,830 million. On the earnings front, an operating loss of ¥57 million was recorded (compared to an operating income of ¥218 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year).

Qualitative information on financial conditio n Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, total assets had increased ¥18,815 million compared with the previous fiscal year-end, to ¥183,461 million.

The main factors were a ¥8,600 million increase in notes and accounts receivable (including electronically recorded monetary claims), a ¥8,409 million increase in inventories, a ¥6,813 million increase in tangible fixed assets and a ¥5,606 million decrease in cash and deposits.

Total liabilities were up ¥6,600 million compared to the previous fiscal year-end to ¥61,754 million. This was mainly due to a ¥3,937 million increase in notes and accounts payable (including electronically recorded monetary obligations).

Total net assets were up ¥12,214 million compared to the previous fiscal year-end to ¥121,707 million. This mainly reflected a ¥1,478 million increase in retained earnings and ¥10,410 million increase in foreign currency translation adjustments.

Cash Flows

Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 was ¥2,925million (compared with net cash of ¥10,216 million provided in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year). The main items increasing cash were the posting of income before income taxes of ¥5,483 million and depreciation and amortization of ¥5,765 million, along with a ¥2,946 million increase in notes and accounts payable, while the main items decreasing cash were a ¥5,062 million increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade, a ¥5,880 million increase in inventories, and ¥2,924 million in income taxes paid.

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥8,309 million (compared with net cash of ¥7,931 million used in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year). This was due primarily to ¥8,378 million in cash used for the purchase of tangible fixed assets.

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥5,163 million (compared with net cash of ¥6,833 million used in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year). This was due mainly to a repayment of borrowings of ¥3,032 million, and cash dividends paid of ¥1,916 million.

As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased ¥8,310 million from the previous fiscal year-end to ¥15,794 million.