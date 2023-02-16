Fuji Seal International : Flash Report for the Third Quarter Period Ended December 31, 2022 (based on Japan GAAP) (on a consolidated basis)

Representative: Masayuki Shirokawa, President and COO
Contact: Shojiro Ueda, IR Manager
TEL 06-6350-1080
Scheduled date for submission of Quarterly Report: February 10, 2023
Date for initiation of dividend payments (subject to change): －
Prepared supplementary presentation material on quarterly results: Yes
Held quarterly results briefing: None
* All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
1. Results for the Third Quarter Period (April 1 to December 31, 2022)
(1) Operating results
(¥ million)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
owners of the parent
3rd quarter ended December 31, 2022
¥136,141
6.8%
¥6,196
(34.9)%
¥6,063
(37.4)%
¥3,394
(37.6)%
3rd quarter ended December 31, 2021
127,517
5.3
9,512
(0.9)
9,682
6.7
5,442
(12.5)
Note: Comprehensive income
3rd quarter ended December 31, 2022: ¥14,101 million [122.2%]
3rd quarter ended December 31, 2021: ¥6,347 million [17.0%]
Earnings per share (¥)
Diluted EPS (¥)
3rd quarter ended December 31, 2022
¥61.99
-
3rd quarter ended December 31, 2021
99.36
-
(2) Financial position
(¥ million)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share (¥)
As of December 31, 2022
¥183,461
¥121,707
66.3%
¥2,222.11
As of March 31, 2022
164,646
109,492
66.5
1,999.85
Note: Owners' equity
As of December 31, 2022: ¥121,707 million
As of March 31, 2022: ¥109,492 million
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share (¥)
Quarter-end
Year-end
Annual
1st
2nd
3rd
Year ended March 31, 2022
¥-
¥17.00
¥-
¥18.00
¥35.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
¥17.00
Year ending March 31, 2023 (forecast)
-
18.00
35.00
Note: Revisions to dividend payment forecasts during the reporting quarter: Not applicable
3. Business Performance Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(¥ million)
Net income
Earnings
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
per share (¥)
owners of the parent
Full term
¥182,000 6.9%
¥7,700 (27.2)%
¥7,600 (28.3)%
¥4,100 (33.0)%
¥74.87
Note: Revisions to performance forecasts during the reporting quarter: Yes
For details on the revision of consolidated business performance forecasts, please refer to "Notice of Revisions to FY2022 Earnings Forecasts" announced today (February 9, 2023).
4. Others
Changes in the scope of consolidation
Inclusion: None
Exclusion: None
Significant methods applied for accounting: Not applicable
Changes in significant accounting policies
Changes in accounting policies resulting from revision to accounting standards: Not applicable
Changes to accounting policies other than revisions from the above: Yes
Changes in accounting assessments: Yes
Accounting restatements: Not applicable
Note: For details, please refer to page 13 "2. Consolidated financial statements and notes (4) Notes for quarterly consolidated financial statements, Changes in Accounting Policies."
(4) Number of ordinary shares issued at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2022:
60,161,956 shares
As of March 31, 2022:
60,161,956 shares
Number of shares in treasury at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2022:
5,390,936 shares
As of March 31, 2022:
5,411,891 shares
Average number of shares during the period
3rd quarter ended December 31, 2022: 54,762,684 shares 3rd quarter ended December 31, 2021: 54,769,031 shares
Flash Reports (quarterly financial reports) are not audited by certified public accountants or auditing companies.
The above forecasts are based on data available as of the date of release of this document as well as assumptions based on uncertain factors, which might have a material effect on the Company's performance in the future.
Please refer to page 6 "(3) Information regarding business performance forecasts" under "1. Qualitative information for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 (consolidated basis)" for details.
1. Qualitative information for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 (consolidated basis)
(1) Qualitative information regarding consolidated operating results
For the 3rd quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending March 31, 2023), net sales at Fuji Seal International, Inc. came to ¥136,141 million (up 6.8% year on year), operating income was ¥6,196 million (down 34.9%), and ordinary income totaled ¥6,063 million (down 37.4%). Net income attributable to owners of the parent was ¥3,394 million (down 37.6%).
(¥ million)
3rd quarter ended
3rd quarter ended
Change
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Net sales
127,517
136,141
6.8%
Operating income
9,512
6,196
(34.9)%
Ordinary income
9,682
6,063
(37.4)%
Net income attributable to owners
5,442
3,394
(37.6)%
of the parent
Average exchange rate vs US
108.58
128.30
18.2 %
dollar (yen)
Average exchange rate vs euro
129.87
136.05
4.8%
(yen)
The following is a breakdown of business performance by segment.
(¥ million)
3rd quarter ended
3rd quarter ended
Change
Change in local
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
currency terms
Japan
Shrink label
35,108
36,346
3.5%
-
Self-adhesive label
7,329
7,012
(4.3) %
-
Soft pouch
12,710
15,307
20.4%
-
Machinery
3,988
3,881
(2.7) %
-
Other
9,887
9,638
(2.5) %
-
Total sales
69,025
72,186
4.6%
-
Operating income
6,259
5,764
(7.9) %
-
Americas
Shrink label
25,359
31,113
22.7%
3.8%
Self-adhesive label
876
1,385
58.0%
33.7%
Soft pouch
401
249
(37.8) %
(47.4) %
Machinery
3,762
3,286
(12.7) %
(26.1) %
Other
990
833
(15.9) %
(28.8) %
Total sales
31,390
36,868
17.5%
(0.6) %
Operating income
2,994
1,809
(39.6) %
(48.8) %
Europe
Shrink label
10,079
11,424
13.3%
8.2%
Self-adhesive label
4,977
4,103
(17.5)%
(21.3)%
Soft pouch
114
139
21.6％
16.1%
Machinery
5,725
5,108
(10.8)%
(14.8)%
Total sales
20,896
20,776
(0.6)%
(5.1)%
Operating income
110
(975)
－
－
3rd quarter ended December 31, 2021
3rd quarter ended December 31, 2022
Change
Change in local currency terms
ASEAN
Shrink label
5,417
6,278
15.9%
(1.9)%
Self-adhesive label
134
165
23.1%
4.1%
Soft pouch
5,928
5,950
0.4%
(15.1)%
Machinery
315
230
(27.0)%
(38.2)%
Other
168
205
22.2%
3.4%
Total sales
11,964
12,830
7.2%
(9.2)%
Operating income
218
(57)
－
－
Japan
Sales of shrink labels increased 3.5% year on year to ¥36,346 million. Sales of self-adhesive labels declined 4.3% to ¥7,012 million. Sales of soft pouches increased 20.4% to ¥15,307 million. Machinery sales declined 2.7% to ¥3,881 million. Sales of other products declined 2.5% to ¥9,638 million.
As a result, total sales in Japan came to ¥72,186 million (up 4.6% year on year). On the earnings front, operating income declined 7.9% to ¥5,764 million.
Americas
Sales of shrink labels increased 22.7% (up 3.8% on a local currency basis) year on year to ¥31,113 million. Sales of self-adhesive labels increased 58.0% (up 33.7% on a local currency basis) to ¥1,385 million. Sales of soft pouches declined 37.8% (down 47.4% on a local currency basis) to ¥249 million. Machinery sales declined 12.7% (down 26.1% on a local currency basis) to ¥3,286million. Sales of other products declined 15.9% (down 28.8% on a local currency basis) to ¥833 million.
As a result, total sales in the Americas increased 17.5% (down 0.6% on a local currency basis) to ¥36,868 million. On the earnings front, operating income declined 39.6% (down 48.8% on a local currency basis) to ¥1,809 million.
Europe
Sales of shrink labels increased 13.3% (up 8.2% on a local currency basis) to ¥11,424 million. Sales of self-adhesive labels declined 17.5% (down 21.3% on a local currency basis) to ¥4,103 million. Sales of soft pouches increased 21.6% (up 16.1% on a local currency basis) to ¥139 million. Machinery sales declined 10.8% (down 14.8% on a local currency basis) to ¥5,108 million.
As a result, total sales in Europe declined 0.6% (down 5.1% on a local currency basis) to ¥20,776 million. On the earnings front, an operating loss of ¥975 million was recorded (compared to an operating income of ¥110 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year).
ASEAN
Sales of shrink labels increased 15.9% (down 1.9% on a local currency basis) to ¥6,278 million. Sales of self-adhesive labels increased 23.1% (up 4.1% on a local currency basis) to ¥165 million. Sales of soft pouches increased 0.4% (down 15.1% on a local currency basis) to ¥5,950 million. Machinery sales declined 27.0% (down 38.2% on a local currency basis) to ¥230 million. Sales of other products increased 22.2% (up 3.4% on a local currency basis) to ¥205 million.
As a result, total sales in ASEAN increased 7.2% (down 9.2% on a local currency basis) to ¥12,830 million. On the earnings front, an operating loss of ¥57 million was recorded (compared to an operating income of ¥218 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year).
Qualitative information on financial condition Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets
At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, total assets had increased ¥18,815 million compared with the previous fiscal year-end, to ¥183,461 million.
The main factors were a ¥8,600 million increase in notes and accounts receivable (including electronically recorded monetary claims), a ¥8,409 million increase in inventories, a ¥6,813 million increase in tangible fixed assets and a ¥5,606 million decrease in cash and deposits.
Total liabilities were up ¥6,600 million compared to the previous fiscal year-end to ¥61,754 million. This was mainly due to a ¥3,937 million increase in notes and accounts payable (including electronically recorded monetary obligations).
Total net assets were up ¥12,214 million compared to the previous fiscal year-end to ¥121,707 million. This mainly reflected a ¥1,478 million increase in retained earnings and ¥10,410 million increase in foreign currency translation adjustments.
Cash Flows
Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 was ¥2,925million (compared with net cash of ¥10,216 million provided in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year). The main items increasing cash were the posting of income before income taxes of ¥5,483 million and depreciation and amortization of ¥5,765 million, along with a ¥2,946 million increase in notes and accounts payable, while the main items decreasing cash were a ¥5,062 million increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade, a ¥5,880 million increase in inventories, and ¥2,924 million in income taxes paid.
Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥8,309 million (compared with net cash of ¥7,931 million used in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year). This was due primarily to ¥8,378 million in cash used for the purchase of tangible fixed assets.
Net cash used in financing activities was ¥5,163 million (compared with net cash of ¥6,833 million used in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year). This was due mainly to a repayment of borrowings of ¥3,032 million, and cash dividends paid of ¥1,916 million.
As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased ¥8,310 million from the previous fiscal year-end to ¥15,794 million.
