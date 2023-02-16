Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fuji Seal International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7864   JP3813800004

FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(7864)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-16 am EST
1615.00 JPY   +0.75%
03:19aFuji Seal International : Flash Report for the Third Quarter Period Ended December 31, 2022 (based on Japan GAAP) (on a consolidated basis)
PU
02/09Fuji Seal International : FY2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Supplementary Briefing Materials
PU
2022Fuji Seal International : Received "A-“ Score in CDP Climate Change Survey
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji Seal International : Flash Report for the Third Quarter Period Ended December 31, 2022 (based on Japan GAAP) (on a consolidated basis)

02/16/2023 | 03:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Flash Report for the Third Quarter Period Ended December 31, 2022

(based on Japan GAAP) (on a consolidated basis)

February 9, 2023

Name of the listed company: Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Code No.: 7864 Stock exchange: Tokyo

URL: http://www.fujiseal.com

Representative: Masayuki Shirokawa, President and COO

Contact: Shojiro Ueda, IR Manager

TEL 06-6350-1080

Scheduled date for submission of Quarterly Report: February 10, 2023

Date for initiation of dividend payments (subject to change):

Prepared supplementary presentation material on quarterly results: Yes

Held quarterly results briefing: None

* All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

1. Results for the Third Quarter Period (April 1 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Operating results

(¥ million)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

owners of the parent

3rd quarter ended December 31, 2022

¥136,141

6.8%

¥6,196

(34.9)%

¥6,063

(37.4)%

¥3,394

(37.6)%

3rd quarter ended December 31, 2021

127,517

5.3

9,512

(0.9)

9,682

6.7

5,442

(12.5)

Note: Comprehensive income

3rd quarter ended December 31, 2022: ¥14,101 million [122.2%]

3rd quarter ended December 31, 2021: ¥6,347 million [17.0%]

Earnings per share (¥)

Diluted EPS (¥)

3rd quarter ended December 31, 2022

¥61.99

-

3rd quarter ended December 31, 2021

99.36

-

(2) Financial position

(¥ million)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share (¥)

As of December 31, 2022

¥183,461

¥121,707

66.3%

¥2,222.11

As of March 31, 2022

164,646

109,492

66.5

1,999.85

Note: Owners' equity

As of December 31, 2022: ¥121,707 million

As of March 31, 2022: ¥109,492 million

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share (¥)

Quarter-end

Year-end

Annual

1st

2nd

3rd

Year ended March 31, 2022

¥-

¥17.00

¥-

¥18.00

¥35.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

¥17.00

Year ending March 31, 2023 (forecast)

-

18.00

35.00

Note: Revisions to dividend payment forecasts during the reporting quarter: Not applicable

3. Business Performance Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023

(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(¥ million)

Net income

Earnings

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share (¥)

owners of the parent

Full term

¥182,000 6.9%

¥7,700 (27.2)%

¥7,600 (28.3)%

¥4,100 (33.0)%

¥74.87

Note: Revisions to performance forecasts during the reporting quarter: Yes

For details on the revision of consolidated business performance forecasts, please refer to "Notice of Revisions to FY2022 Earnings Forecasts" announced today (February 9, 2023).

- 1 -

  1. 4. Others

  2. Changes in the scope of consolidation

Inclusion: None

Exclusion: None

  1. Significant methods applied for accounting: Not applicable
  2. Changes in significant accounting policies

Changes in accounting policies resulting from revision to accounting standards: Not applicable

Changes to accounting policies other than revisions from the above: Yes

Changes in accounting assessments: Yes

Accounting restatements: Not applicable

Note: For details, please refer to page 13 "2. Consolidated financial statements and notes (4) Notes for quarterly consolidated financial statements, Changes in Accounting Policies."

(4) Number of ordinary shares issued at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2022:

60,161,956 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

60,161,956 shares

Number of shares in treasury at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2022:

5,390,936 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

5,411,891 shares

Average number of shares during the period

3rd quarter ended December 31, 2022: 54,762,684 shares 3rd quarter ended December 31, 2021: 54,769,031 shares

  • Flash Reports (quarterly financial reports) are not audited by certified public accountants or auditing companies.
  • The above forecasts are based on data available as of the date of release of this document as well as assumptions based on uncertain factors, which might have a material effect on the Company's performance in the future.
    Please refer to page 6 "(3) Information regarding business performance forecasts" under "1. Qualitative information for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 (consolidated basis)" for details.

- 2 -

1. Qualitative information for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 (consolidated basis)

(1) Qualitative information regarding consolidated operating results

For the 3rd quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending March 31, 2023), net sales at Fuji Seal International, Inc. came to ¥136,141 million (up 6.8% year on year), operating income was ¥6,196 million (down 34.9%), and ordinary income totaled ¥6,063 million (down 37.4%). Net income attributable to owners of the parent was ¥3,394 million (down 37.6%).

(¥ million)

3rd quarter ended

3rd quarter ended

Change

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net sales

127,517

136,141

6.8%

Operating income

9,512

6,196

(34.9)%

Ordinary income

9,682

6,063

(37.4)%

Net income attributable to owners

5,442

3,394

(37.6)%

of the parent

Average exchange rate vs US

108.58

128.30

18.2 %

dollar (yen)

Average exchange rate vs euro

129.87

136.05

4.8%

(yen)

The following is a breakdown of business performance by segment.

(¥ million)

3rd quarter ended

3rd quarter ended

Change

Change in local

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

currency terms

Japan

Shrink label

35,108

36,346

3.5%

-

Self-adhesive label

7,329

7,012

(4.3) %

-

Soft pouch

12,710

15,307

20.4%

-

Machinery

3,988

3,881

(2.7) %

-

Other

9,887

9,638

(2.5) %

-

Total sales

69,025

72,186

4.6%

-

Operating income

6,259

5,764

(7.9) %

-

Americas

Shrink label

25,359

31,113

22.7%

3.8%

Self-adhesive label

876

1,385

58.0%

33.7%

Soft pouch

401

249

(37.8) %

(47.4) %

Machinery

3,762

3,286

(12.7) %

(26.1) %

Other

990

833

(15.9) %

(28.8) %

Total sales

31,390

36,868

17.5%

(0.6) %

Operating income

2,994

1,809

(39.6) %

(48.8) %

Europe

Shrink label

10,079

11,424

13.3%

8.2%

Self-adhesive label

4,977

4,103

(17.5)%

(21.3)%

Soft pouch

114

139

21.6

16.1%

Machinery

5,725

5,108

(10.8)%

(14.8)%

Total sales

20,896

20,776

(0.6)%

(5.1)%

Operating income

110

(975)

- 3 -

3rd quarter ended December 31, 2021

3rd quarter ended December 31, 2022

Change

Change in local currency terms

ASEAN

Shrink label

5,417

6,278

15.9%

(1.9)%

Self-adhesive label

134

165

23.1%

4.1%

Soft pouch

5,928

5,950

0.4%

(15.1)%

Machinery

315

230

(27.0)%

(38.2)%

Other

168

205

22.2%

3.4%

Total sales

11,964

12,830

7.2%

(9.2)%

Operating income

218

(57)

Japan

Sales of shrink labels increased 3.5% year on year to ¥36,346 million. Sales of self-adhesive labels declined 4.3% to ¥7,012 million. Sales of soft pouches increased 20.4% to ¥15,307 million. Machinery sales declined 2.7% to ¥3,881 million. Sales of other products declined 2.5% to ¥9,638 million.

As a result, total sales in Japan came to ¥72,186 million (up 4.6% year on year). On the earnings front, operating income declined 7.9% to ¥5,764 million.

Americas

Sales of shrink labels increased 22.7% (up 3.8% on a local currency basis) year on year to ¥31,113 million. Sales of self-adhesive labels increased 58.0% (up 33.7% on a local currency basis) to ¥1,385 million. Sales of soft pouches declined 37.8% (down 47.4% on a local currency basis) to ¥249 million. Machinery sales declined 12.7% (down 26.1% on a local currency basis) to ¥3,286million. Sales of other products declined 15.9% (down 28.8% on a local currency basis) to ¥833 million.

As a result, total sales in the Americas increased 17.5% (down 0.6% on a local currency basis) to ¥36,868 million. On the earnings front, operating income declined 39.6% (down 48.8% on a local currency basis) to ¥1,809 million.

Europe

Sales of shrink labels increased 13.3% (up 8.2% on a local currency basis) to ¥11,424 million. Sales of self-adhesive labels declined 17.5% (down 21.3% on a local currency basis) to ¥4,103 million. Sales of soft pouches increased 21.6% (up 16.1% on a local currency basis) to ¥139 million. Machinery sales declined 10.8% (down 14.8% on a local currency basis) to ¥5,108 million.

As a result, total sales in Europe declined 0.6% (down 5.1% on a local currency basis) to ¥20,776 million. On the earnings front, an operating loss of ¥975 million was recorded (compared to an operating income of ¥110 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year).

- 4 -

ASEAN

Sales of shrink labels increased 15.9% (down 1.9% on a local currency basis) to ¥6,278 million. Sales of self-adhesive labels increased 23.1% (up 4.1% on a local currency basis) to ¥165 million. Sales of soft pouches increased 0.4% (down 15.1% on a local currency basis) to ¥5,950 million. Machinery sales declined 27.0% (down 38.2% on a local currency basis) to ¥230 million. Sales of other products increased 22.2% (up 3.4% on a local currency basis) to ¥205 million.

As a result, total sales in ASEAN increased 7.2% (down 9.2% on a local currency basis) to ¥12,830 million. On the earnings front, an operating loss of ¥57 million was recorded (compared to an operating income of ¥218 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year).

  1. Qualitative information on financial condition Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, total assets had increased ¥18,815 million compared with the previous fiscal year-end, to ¥183,461 million.

The main factors were a ¥8,600 million increase in notes and accounts receivable (including electronically recorded monetary claims), a ¥8,409 million increase in inventories, a ¥6,813 million increase in tangible fixed assets and a ¥5,606 million decrease in cash and deposits.

Total liabilities were up ¥6,600 million compared to the previous fiscal year-end to ¥61,754 million. This was mainly due to a ¥3,937 million increase in notes and accounts payable (including electronically recorded monetary obligations).

Total net assets were up ¥12,214 million compared to the previous fiscal year-end to ¥121,707 million. This mainly reflected a ¥1,478 million increase in retained earnings and ¥10,410 million increase in foreign currency translation adjustments.

Cash Flows

Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 was ¥2,925million (compared with net cash of ¥10,216 million provided in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year). The main items increasing cash were the posting of income before income taxes of ¥5,483 million and depreciation and amortization of ¥5,765 million, along with a ¥2,946 million increase in notes and accounts payable, while the main items decreasing cash were a ¥5,062 million increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade, a ¥5,880 million increase in inventories, and ¥2,924 million in income taxes paid.

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥8,309 million (compared with net cash of ¥7,931 million used in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year). This was due primarily to ¥8,378 million in cash used for the purchase of tangible fixed assets.

Net cash used in financing activities was ¥5,163 million (compared with net cash of ¥6,833 million used in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year). This was due mainly to a repayment of borrowings of ¥3,032 million, and cash dividends paid of ¥1,916 million.

As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased ¥8,310 million from the previous fiscal year-end to ¥15,794 million.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fuji Seal International Inc. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
03:19aFuji Seal International : Flash Report for the Third Quarter Period Ended December 31, 202..
PU
02/09Fuji Seal International : FY2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Supplementary Briefing Ma..
PU
2022Fuji Seal International : Received "A-“ Score in CDP Climate Change Survey
PU
2022Fuji Seal International : Flash Report for the Second Quarter Period Ended September 30, 2..
PU
2022Fuji Seal International : FY2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Supplementary Briefing M..
PU
2022Fuji Seal International : Group Environmental_report Vol.19
PU
2022Fuji Seal International : Group Receives "Gold" Rating in EcoVadis Sustainability Survey
PU
2022Fuji Seal International : GroupEnvironmental_reportVol.18
PU
2022Fuji Seal International : Group Integrated report 2022
PU
2022Fuji Seal International : Integrated report 2022［pdf：3.98mb］
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 182 B 1 355 M 1 355 M
Net income 2023 4 100 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 87 798 M 654 M 654 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 5 892
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fuji Seal International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 603,00 JPY
Average target price 1 643,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigeko Okazaki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masayuki Shirokawa President, COO & Representative Director
Akikazu Yada CFO, Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Hiroumi Shioji Independent Outside Director
Tatsundo Maki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.09%654
BALL CORPORATION15.33%18 515
AMCOR PLC-3.36%16 804
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION1.79%15 030
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.7.82%10 518
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.8.28%8 263