Fuji Seal International : Notice of Acquisition of Shares by a Subsidiary of the Company

(Translation)

June 9, 2023 To whom it may concern, Company Name FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC. Representative Shigeko Okazaki, Representative Executive Officer, President, and CEO (Code: 7864, Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact Akikazu Yada, Executive Officer in charge of finance, CFO (TEL 06-6350-1080)

Notice of Acquisition of Shares by a Subsidiary of the Company

Fuji Seal, Inc., a subsidiary of FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC., has signed a share transfer agreement to acquire all shares of Toride Pharma K.K. and TAT Toride Asset Trading Co., Ltd. on June 1, 2023, as follows:

1. Reason for the Acquisition of Shares

The Fuji Seal Group's (hereinafter, the "Group") global strategy for sustainable growth by (1) steadily strengthening the four existing businesses, (2) expanding product markets and target areas, and (3) creating new business models that will lead to the next generation.

Toride Pharma K.K. and TAT Toride Asset Trading Co., Ltd. are engaged in contract packaging of pharmaceutical products, a business the Group aims to expand in the future.

The addition of the two companies to the Group will accelerate the "expansion of the pharmaceutical business," which is a key point of our sustainable growth strategy under "(2) expanding product markets and target areas," and will further promote the creation of new value to our customers.

2. Overview of Toride Pharma K.K. (as of May 31, 2023)