Fuji Seal International : Notice of Acquisition of Shares by a Subsidiary of the Company

(Code: 7864, Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact
Akikazu Yada,
Executive Officer in charge of finance, CFO
(TEL 06-6350-1080)
Notice of Acquisition of Shares by a Subsidiary of the Company
Fuji Seal, Inc., a subsidiary of FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC., has signed a share transfer agreement to acquire all shares of Toride Pharma K.K. and TAT Toride Asset Trading Co., Ltd. on June 1, 2023, as follows:
1. Reason for the Acquisition of Shares
The Fuji Seal Group's (hereinafter, the "Group") global strategy for sustainable growth by (1) steadily strengthening the four existing businesses, (2) expanding product markets and target areas, and (3) creating new business models that will lead to the next generation.
Toride Pharma K.K. and TAT Toride Asset Trading Co., Ltd. are engaged in contract packaging of pharmaceutical products, a business the Group aims to expand in the future.
The addition of the two companies to the Group will accelerate the "expansion of the pharmaceutical business," which is a key point of our sustainable growth strategy under "(2) expanding product markets and target areas," and will further promote the creation of new value to our customers.
2. Overview of Toride Pharma K.K. (as of May 31, 2023)
(1)
Company Name
Toride Pharma K.K.
(2)
Location
5662 Kobunma, Toride City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan
(3)
Business Activities
Contract manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical
testing and packaging services
(4)
Capital
10 million yen
(5)
Date of
January 15, 2007
Establishment
3. Overview of TAT Toride Asset Trading Co., Ltd. (as of May 31, 2023)
(1)
Company Name
TAT Toride Asset Trading Co., Ltd.
(2)
Location
5662 Kobunma, Toride City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan
(3)
Business Activities
Lease of plant and equipment to Toride Pharma K.K.
Fuji Seal International Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 04:04:07 UTC.