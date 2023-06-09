Advanced search
    7864   JP3813800004

FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(7864)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:53:25 2023-06-08 pm EDT
1518.00 JPY   +0.80%
12:05aFuji Seal International : Notice of Acquisition of Shares by a Subsidiary of the Company
PU
06/05Fuji Seal International : Convocation Notice of the 65th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/23Fuji Seal International : Flash Report for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (based on Japan GAAP) (on a consolidated basis)
PU
Fuji Seal International : Notice of Acquisition of Shares by a Subsidiary of the Company

06/09/2023 | 12:05am EDT
(Translation)

June 9, 2023

To whom it may concern,

Company Name

FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Representative

Shigeko Okazaki, Representative Executive Officer,

President, and CEO

(Code: 7864, Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact

Akikazu Yada,

Executive Officer in charge of finance, CFO

(TEL 06-6350-1080)

Notice of Acquisition of Shares by a Subsidiary of the Company

Fuji Seal, Inc., a subsidiary of FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC., has signed a share transfer agreement to acquire all shares of Toride Pharma K.K. and TAT Toride Asset Trading Co., Ltd. on June 1, 2023, as follows:

1. Reason for the Acquisition of Shares

The Fuji Seal Group's (hereinafter, the "Group") global strategy for sustainable growth by (1) steadily strengthening the four existing businesses, (2) expanding product markets and target areas, and (3) creating new business models that will lead to the next generation.

Toride Pharma K.K. and TAT Toride Asset Trading Co., Ltd. are engaged in contract packaging of pharmaceutical products, a business the Group aims to expand in the future.

The addition of the two companies to the Group will accelerate the "expansion of the pharmaceutical business," which is a key point of our sustainable growth strategy under "(2) expanding product markets and target areas," and will further promote the creation of new value to our customers.

2. Overview of Toride Pharma K.K. (as of May 31, 2023)

(1)

Company Name

Toride Pharma K.K.

(2)

Location

5662 Kobunma, Toride City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

(3)

Business Activities

Contract manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical

testing and packaging services

(4)

Capital

10 million yen

(5)

Date of

January 15, 2007

Establishment

3. Overview of TAT Toride Asset Trading Co., Ltd. (as of May 31, 2023)

(1)

Company Name

TAT Toride Asset Trading Co., Ltd.

(2)

Location

5662 Kobunma, Toride City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

(3)

Business Activities

Lease of plant and equipment to Toride Pharma K.K.

(4)

Capital

10 million yen

(5)

Date of

July 22, 2014

Establishment

End

Disclaimer

Fuji Seal International Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 04:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
