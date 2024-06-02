This Notice is an excerpt translation of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated Notice and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities Code No. 7864 (Date of issuance) June 3, 2024 (Commencement date of measures for providing information in electronic format) May 27, 2024

Shigeko Okazaki, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

4-1-9, Miyahara, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka

Convocation Notice of the 66th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To our shareholders, thank you for your support.

You are cordially invited to attend the 66th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as follows.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures to provide information contained in "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders," etc. (the items subject to measures for providing information in electronic format) in electronic format, and has posted this information on the Company's website on the Internet. Please access the Company's website below to review the information.

Company's websitehttps://www.fujiseal.com/en/

In addition to the Company's website above, the Company has also posted the items subject to measures for providing information in electronic format on the following website, so please access the website to review the information.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights by electronic voting (Internet) or by mail (voting form). Please exercise your vote by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, after examining the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Thank you.

1. Date and Time

11:00 a.m. on June 20, 2024 (Thursday)

(Reception will open from 10:30 a.m.)

2. Venue

2F "Oak," HOTEL VISCHIO AMAGASAKI

1-4-1, Shioe, Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture

This is a different venue from the previous General Meeting of Shareholders. Upon

arrival, please follow the directions to the General Meeting of Shareholders (Please

refer to Japanese convocation notice) and take care to avoid making a mistake.

3. Agenda

Matters to be Reported

1. Report on the Business Report and the consolidated financial statements for the

66th business year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and report on the audit results

of the Business Report and consolidated financial statements by the outside

accounting auditor and the Audit Committee

2. Report on the non-consolidated financial statements for the 66th business year

(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be Resolved

Proposal Election of six directors

4. Matters

(1) When exercising voting rights in writing (by mail), if neither approval nor

Concerning

disapproval of a proposal is indicated on the voting form, it shall be deemed a vote

Exercise of Voting

of approval.

Rights

(2) If a shareholder exercises the voting rights more than once, the last vote made shall

be taken as the validly exercised vote.

(3) If a shareholder exercises the voting rights via both the Internet and in writing (by

mail), the vote via the Internet shall be taken as the validly exercised vote,

regardless of the time of arrival.

  • In accordance with laws and regulations and Article 14 Paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, certain items subject to measures for providing information in electronic format, specifically the "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets," "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements," "Non-Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets," and "Notes to the Non- Consolidated Financial Statements," are not included in the paper-based documents to be mailed. As a result, consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements included in the documents constitute only part of the audited consolidated financial statements and non-consolidated financial statements in preparing the accounting audit report and audit report by the outside accounting auditor and the Audit Committee.
  • Any amendments to the items subject to measures for providing information in electronic format will be posted on the aforementioned Company website and the website for general meeting of shareholders materials with a notice to that effect displaying the items before and after the revision.
  • When attending the meeting, please submit the voting form at the reception desk.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and Reference Information

Proposal: Election of six directors

All six (6) directors' terms of office will expire at the end of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company requests the election of six (6) directors based on the decision of the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee has selected appropriate candidates for directors making reference to the Selection Criteria for Directors (please refer to page 8).

The Director candidates are as follows:

Candidate

Name

Candidate

Present position and

Attendance at Board of

No.

characteristics

responsibilities

Directors meetings

Hiroumi

Reelection

9 out of 9 meetings

1

Outside

Outside Director

Shioji (male)

(100%)

Independent

Tatsundo

Reelection

9 out of 9 meetings

2

Outside

Outside Director

Maki (male)

(100%)

Independent

Yuichi Seki

Reelection

9 out of 9 meetings

3

Outside

Outside Director

(male)

(100%)

Independent

Shigeko

Director, Representative

9 out of 9 meetings

4

Okazaki

Reelection

Executive Officer,

(100%)

(female)

President and CEO

Yoichi

Director, Executive Officer in

8 out of 8 meetings

5

Okazaki

Reelection

charge of machinery and

(100%)

(male)

Europe operations

6

Akikazu Yada

Reelection

Director, Executive Officer in

8 out of 8 meetings

(male)

charge of finance, CFO

(100%)

Note: Directors Yoichi Okazaki and Akikazu Yada have attended all Board of Directors meetings held subsequent to their election at the 65th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2023.

Skills required for the Board of Directors and reasons therein

The Company's Board of Directors shall comprise members deemed suitable in light of a skill matrix to take into account the skills and experience required of Directors as well as diversity from the perspective of the Company's nine materiality issues, which are directly linked to its corporate vision "Our Value to People and the Planet" tied to contributing to a sustainable society.

Number of

Skill

Reason for selection

applicable

directors

Corporate

Directors with experience and a track record in management are required

6

management

to establish and implement growth strategies and realize the Group's

vision "Our Value to People and the Planet" amid a dramatically changing

business environment as a leading packaging company.

Sustainability and

Directors with knowledge about decarbonization, eco-design, diversity,

2

environmental

and work-life balance as well as the ability to promote initiatives in those

management

areas are required to be a company that contributes to realizing a

sustainable society by solving ESG issues with packaging.

Marketing

Keeping an ear to customers and the market, understanding the essence of

6

their needs, and growing together with them is key to sustainable growth

in the packaging market. Directors with such experience are required.

Manufacturing and

Directors with experience promoting various innovations, solid

3

development

knowledge in the fields of technology, quality, and the environment, and

respective experience in strategic planning are required to develop and

bring to market eco-friendly products to realize a circular society.

Global business

Directors with business management experience overseas and ample

5

knowledge and experience regarding things like business conditions,

lifestyles, and culture overseas to respond to local needs are required to

accelerate global expansion and strengthen profitability.

Human resource

A human resource strategy capable of maximizing the potential of every

6

development

employee as they adapt to change and grow is needed to achieve

sustainable growth. Directors with solid knowledge in the field of human

resource development, including promoting diversity, and respective

understanding and experience in strategic planning are required.

Financial strategy

Directors with solid knowledge in the fields of finance and accounting and

5

respective experience in strategic planning are required to build a strong

financial base, promote growth investments (including M&A) targeting

sustainable enhancement of corporate value, and strengthen shareholder

returns.

Compliance,

Establishment of an appropriate governance system is the foundation for

6

governance, and

sustainable enhancement of corporate value needed by society. Directors

risk management

with solid knowledge in the fields of corporate governance, risk

management, compliance, and respective experience in strategic planning

are also required to enhance the effectiveness of management supervision

by the Board of Directors.

Digital

Directors capable of driving change leveraging data and digital technology

2

transformation

are needed to create exciting new value and maintain and strengthen

(DX) promotion

competitiveness in the market.

Name, date of birth

Brief personal history, title, responsibilities and

status of important concurrent positions

1

Career, Positions and Responsibilities

Hiroumi Shioji

April 1987

Registered as a lawyer

(Born January 28, 1957)

April 1991

Established Shioji Law Office

Male

Director of Shioji Law Office

June 2015

Director of the Company (current)

Reelection

January 2022

Representative Partner of Shioji Law Office, LPC (current)

Outside

Independent

Reasons for Nomination as Outside Director and Overview of Expected Roles

Mr. Shioji appropriately performs his role in supervising executive functions,

Attendance at Board of

leveraging the abundant insight in general corporate legal affairs he has gained

through office management and his work as a lawyer to provide useful suggestions

Directors meetings

and opinions regarding the Company's overall management. He also has experience

(9/9) (100%)

as an external director (member of an audit and supervisory committee) at another

publicly listed company. The Company requests his reelection as an outside director

with the expectation that he will continue to provide appropriate advice regarding

the Company's overall management from an independent standpoint and contribute

to strengthening corporate governance.

In the event that Mr. Shioji is selected, it is expected that he will be involved with

decisions regarding selection of candidates and compensation, etc. for Group

executives as a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and

Compensation Committee from an objective and neutral perspective.

Expected Key Skills and Experience

Corporate management, sustainability and environmental management, human

resource development, compliance, governance, and risk management

Number of Years since Appointment as an Outside Director

9 years

Significant Concurrent Posts

Representative Partner of Shioji Law Office, LPC

External Director of TACHIBANA ELETECH CO., LTD.

(member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)

Number of the Company's Shares Owned

2,404 shares

2

Career, Positions and Responsibilities

Tatsundo Maki

April 1997

Joined Asahi Audit Corp. (currently KPMG AZSA LLC)

(Born September 14,

April 2000

Registered as a certified public accountant

April 2009

Representative Partner of SCS Global LLC (current)

1972)

June 2017

Director of the Company (current)

Male

Reelection

Reasons for Nomination as Outside Director and Overview of Expected Roles

Mr. Maki appropriately performs his role in supervising executive functions,

Outside

leveraging the abundant experience and broad insight in accounting and taxation

Independent

that he has gained as a certified public accountant to provide useful suggestions and

opinions regarding the Company's overall management, particularly on business

Attendance at Board of

expansion in Asia and governance of overseas Group companies. The Company

Directors meetings

requests his reelection as an outside director with the expectation that he will

(9/9) (100%)

continue to provide appropriate advice regarding the Company's overall

management from an independent standpoint based on his expert perspective and

contribute to strengthening corporate governance.

In the event that Mr. Maki is selected, it is expected that he will be involved with

decisions regarding selection of candidates and compensation, etc. for Group

executives as a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and

Compensation Committee from an objective and neutral perspective.

Expected Key Skills and Experience

Corporate management, global business, financial strategy, compliance,

governance, and risk management

Name, date of birth

Brief personal history, title, responsibilities and

status of important concurrent positions

Number of Years since Appointment as an Outside Director

7 years

Significant Concurrent Posts

Representative Partner of SCS Global LLC

Director of SCS Global Consulting KK

Number of the Company's Shares Owned

- shares

3

Career, Positions and Responsibilities

Yuichi Seki

April 1978

Joined Kobe Steel, Ltd.

(Born June 28, 1953)

June 2011

Senior Managing Director and General Manager of Technical

Development Group of Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Male

June 2012

Representative Director, Executive Vice President of OSAKA

Reelection

Titanium technologies Co.,Ltd.

June 2014

Representative Director, President of OSAKA Titanium

Outside

technologies Co., Ltd.

Independent

June 2019

Director of the Company (current)

June 2021

Corporate auditor of Fuji Seal, Inc. (current)

Attendance at Board of

Directors meetings

Reasons for Nomination as Outside Director and Overview of Expected Roles

(9/9) (100%)

Mr. Seki appropriately performs his role in supervising executive functions,

leveraging his broad insight as a supervisor of safety, disaster preparedness and

manufacturing primarily in the fields of manufacturing and development to provide

useful suggestions and opinions regarding the Company's overall management.

He also has experience as the manager of a publicly listed company. The

Company requests his reelection as an outside director with the expectation that he

will continue to provide appropriate advice regarding the Company's overall

management from an independent standpoint and contribute to strengthening

corporate governance.

In the event that Mr. Seki is selected, it is expected that he will be involved with

decisions regarding selection of candidates and compensation, etc. for Group

executives as a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and

Compensation Committee from an objective and neutral perspective.

Expected Key Skills and Experience

Corporate management, manufacturing and development, human resource

development, compliance, governance, and risk management

Number of Years since Appointment as an Outside Director

5 years

Significant Concurrent Posts

Corporate auditor of Fuji Seal, Inc.

Number of the Company's Shares Owned

- shares

4

Career, Positions and Responsibilities

Shigeko Okazaki

August 1990

Joined the Company

(Born April 5, 1957)

December 1999 General Manager, Corporate Planning Department of the

Company

Female

January 2001

General Manager, Corporate Planning Center of the Company

Reelection

June 2002

Director of the Company

June 2004

Director, Executive Officer of the Company

Attendance at Board of

March 2007

Representative Director and President of

Fuji Seal Europe S.A.S.

Directors meetings

March 2008

Director, Representative Executive Officer, President of the

(9/9) (100%)

Company

June 2020

Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO

of the Company

June 2021

Director, Representative Executive Officer, Chairperson and

CEO of the Company

Name, date of birth

Brief personal history, title, responsibilities and

status of important concurrent positions

March 2023

Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO

of the Company (current)

Reasons for Nomination as Director

Ms. Okazaki leverages her abundant experience and broad insight in management

overall, including management strategies, as the manager of the Group in working

to effectively strengthen the decision-making and supervisory capabilities of the

Board of Directors.

The Company requests her reelection as a director with the expectation that she

will continue to appropriately supervise overall Group management and contribute

to sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value, with the knowledge and

capabilities required of a director of the Company gained through her experience as

a manager of the Company.

Expected Key Skills and Experience

Corporate management, marketing, human resource development, digital

transformation (DX) promotion

Significant Concurrent Posts

Representative Director and President of Soho KK

Number of the Company's Shares Owned

240,720 shares

5

Career, Positions and Responsibilities

Yoichi Okazaki

October 2012

Joined the Company

(Born July 26, 1982)

January 2017

General Manager in charge of machinery of Pago

Etikettiersysteme GmbH (currently Fuji Seal Germany GmbH)

Male

February 2019 Representative Director and President of Fuji Seal Germany

Reelection

GmbH

January 2020

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department of the

Attendance at Board of

Company

February 2022

General Manager, Machinery Division of Fuji Seal, Inc.

Directors meetings

June 2022

Executive Officer of the Company

(8/8) (100%)

December 2022

Executive Officer of the Company (In charge of machinery and

Europe operations) (current)

Representative Director and President of Fuji Seal B.V.

(current)

June 2023

Director of the Company (current)

Reasons for Nomination as Director

Mr. Okazaki incorporates his experience in developing Company-wide strategies

and innovation promotion into discussions of the Board of Directors to appropriately

supervise overall Group management and effectively strengthen the decision-

making and supervisory capabilities of the Board of Directors.

The Company requests his reelection as a director with the expectation that he

will continue to appropriately supervise overall Group management and contribute

to sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value with the knowledge and

capabilities required of a director of the Company gained through his experience as

a business and regional manager.

Expected Key Skills and Experience

Corporate management, sustainability and environmental management,

manufacturing and development, global business

Significant Concurrent Posts

Representative Director and President of Fuji Seal B.V.

Number of the Company's Shares Owned

841,522 shares

Name, date of birth

Brief personal history, title, responsibilities and

status of important concurrent positions

6

Career, Positions and Responsibilities

Akikazu Yada

July 2018

Joined American Fuji Seal, Inc.

(Born March 25, 1963)

Representative Director and President of American Fuji Seal,

Inc.

Male

Representative Director and President of American Fuji

Reelection

Technical Services, Inc.

Representative Director and President of Fuji Seal Packaging de

Attendance at Board of

Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

June 2019

Executive Officer of the Company

Directors meetings

December 2022

Executive Officer of the Company in charge of finance, CFO

(8/8) (100%)

(current)

June 2023

Director of the Company (current)

June 2024

Representative Director and President of Fuji Seal Packaging

(Thailand) Co., Ltd. (current)

Reasons for Nomination as Director

Mr. Yada leverages his experience as a financial affairs and overseas regional

manager of the Group, in addition to abundant insight in marketing, to contribute to

the enhancement of the Company's corporate value.

The Company requests his reelection as a director with the expectation that he

will appropriately supervise overall Group management and contribute to

sustainable growth and enhancement of corporate value with the knowledge and

capabilities required of a director of the Company gained through his experience as

a financial affairs and regional manager.

Expected Key Skills and Experience

Corporate management, marketing, financial strategy, digital transformation (DX)

promotion

Significant Concurrent Posts

Representative Director and President of Fuji Seal Packaging (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Number of the Company's Shares Owned

5,050 shares

Notes:

  1. No special interest exists between the candidates and the Company.
  2. Selection Criteria for Directors

In the selection process for directors, the Company's Nomination Committee selects candidates based on the following Selection Criteria for Directors:

Field

Criteria

Basic

Practices the corporate philosophy

Proactive participation

Awareness of change

Formulation of strategy

Articulates vision

Develops and decides on strategies

Ability to set goals

Implementation of priorities

Ability to implement and execute

Ability to solve problems

Sensitivity to risk

Leadership

Leadership

Sensitivity to change

Ambition

Personal character

Reputation inside the company

Reputation outside the company

Earns trust

Experience and knowledge

Track record of developing new fields

Performance history

Expert knowledge, experience

3. Hiroumi Shioji, Tatsundo Maki and Yuichi Seki are candidates for outside directors as provided in Article 2, Paragraph 3, item 7 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act. Directors Hiroumi Shioji, Tatsundo Maki, and Yuichi Seki have been designated as independent directors as stipulated in the Securities Listing Regulations of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and the Company has submitted notification of this to the exchange. If their reelection is approved, the Company intends to continue to deem them to be independent corporate officers.

  1. The Company has concluded liability limitation agreements to limit the liability of Hiroumi Shioji, Tatsundo Maki and Yuichi Seki to the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425 Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan. If their reelection is approved, the Company plans to continue the same liability limitation agreements with them again.
  2. The Company has entered into a limitation of liability agreement with an insurance company which designates all directors, executive officers and those in managerial positions at the Company and all its subsidiaries as insured persons. Under this agreement, the insured person shall be charged compensation resulting from actions (including failure to act) based on the status of company executive, and shall compensate for damages incurred and legal fees, etc. As a measure to ensure the appropriateness of execution of duties by the insured person, damages to the executive who committed a criminal act such as bribery or intentionally violated a law will be exempt from the target of compensation. The Company will pay all insurance payments for this liability agreement.
    When each candidate is selected and appointed, each candidate will be included as an insured person under the limitation of liability agreement. In addition, the Company plans to renew the agreement during the term with similar terms.
  3. The Company's Nomination Committee deems the outside director candidates to be sufficiently independent for outside directors. They meet the criteria for outside directors stipulated in the Companies Act, as well as the Criteria for Independence of Outside Directors in the Selection Criteria for Directors determined by the Company's Nomination Committee.

Reference: Criteria for Independence of Outside Directors

As a criteria for independence of outside directors, the Selection Criteria for Directors stipulates that none of the following cases may apply to outside directors.

The Company has established independence standards for outside directors as shown below, and deems outside directors (including candidates) to which none of the items apply to have independence from the Company.

In these independence standards, a person performing an executive role refers to an executive director, executive officer, operating officer, or person in an equivalent role at the Company or its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter, "the Fuji Seal Group").

  1. A person who is currently performing an executive role in the Fuji Seal Group, or has performed an executive role in the Fuji Seal Group in the past, even if it was only one time
  2. A person whose spouse or relative within the second degree has been a director, executive officer, corporate auditor, or member of corporate management within the past five years
  3. A person currently performing an executive role at an important business partner whose transactions accounted for 2% or more of the consolidated net sales over the past three consecutive years of the Fuji Seal Group and/or the corporate group to which the outside director belongs
  4. A person who receives a significant amount*1 of compensation, aside from executive compensation, from the Fuji Seal Group as a provider of specialist services (consultant, lawyer, accountant, tax accountant, attorney, judicial scrivener, etc.)
  5. A person participating in a mutual dispatch of outside directors with another company*2

Notes:

  1. A significant amount means ¥10 million or more per year on average over the past three years for an outside director in the case of an individual, or over 2% of its consolidated net sales in the case of an organization, such as a specified corporation or association.
  2. A mutual dispatch of outside directors is when a person performing an executive role in the Fuji Seal Group is an outside director or an outside auditor of another company, and a person performing an executive role at that other company is an outside director at the Company.

Business Report

(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

1. Status of the Group

  1. Status of operations during the fiscal year under review
  1. Business conditions and results

The Fuji Seal Group has embraced the mission statement of "Each day with renewed commitment we create new value through packaging." Guided by this mission, the Group seeks to increase its corporate value by growing together with its customers, business partners and employees.

With "Our Value to People and the Planet" as our basic management policy, we strive to continue being the No. 1 global packaging company together with all our stakeholders including customers, employees, business partners, shareholders, and society.

As a result of our efforts, during the fiscal year under review, net sales at Fuji Seal International, Inc. came to ¥196,624 million (up 6.8% year on year), operating income was ¥13,309 million (up 62.4%), ordinary income totaled ¥14,732 million (up 74.8%), and net income attributable to owners of the parent was ¥10,277 million (up 49.6%).

Net sales

Up 6.8%

65th Business Year

66th Business Year

¥184.0 billion

¥196.6 billion

Ordinary income

65th Business Year

Up 74.8%

66th Business Year

¥8.4 billion

¥14.7 billion

Operating income

Up 62.4%

65th Business Year

66th Business Year

¥8.1 billion

¥13.3 billion

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Up 49.6%

65th Business Year

66th Business Year

¥6.8 billion

¥10.2 billion

The following is a breakdown of business performance by segment. [Japan]

Sales of shrink labels increased 4.8% year on year to ¥50,223 million. Sales of self-adhesive labels decreased 8.8% to ¥8,370 million. Sales of soft pouches increased 0.9% to ¥20,565 million. Machinery sales decreased 2.7% to ¥6,648 million. Sales of other products increased 1.7% to ¥13,053 million.

As a result, total sales in Japan increased 1.8% to ¥98,861 million. On the earnings front, operating income increased 15.2% to ¥8,779 million.

[Americas]

Sales of shrink labels increased 13.1% (up 5.8% on a local currency basis) year on year to ¥47,312 million. Sales of self-adhesive labels increased 4.2% (down 2.5% on a local currency basis) to ¥1,865 million. Sales of soft pouches declined 33.3% (down 37.6% on a local currency basis) to ¥245 million. Machinery sales increased 40.7% (up 31.6 % on a local currency basis) to ¥7,331 million. Sales of other products increased 19.3% (up 11.6% on a local currency basis) to ¥1,127 million.

