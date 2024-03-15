Vol. 23 Fuji Seal Group Solar panels begin operation at the Tsukuba Plant

The Fuji Seal Group aims to reduce GHG emissions in response to the issue of climate change, which is one of our key challenges. To promote the use of renewable energy, we began operating self-consumption model of solar power panels at our Tsukuba Plant in Ibaraki Prefecture in January 2024. The self- consumption model is a model in which the company purchases, installs, and operates its own solar power generation equipment. While maintenance costs are incurred, the electricity generated in-house can be used freely.

By installing solar power panel with total area of 1,289 m2, is expected to generate 326 MWh of renewable energy and reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 150 t-CO2 per year.

The "Internal Carbon Pricing" (hereafter referred to as "ICP") was incorporated into the investment decision-making process for the investment in solar power panels at the Tsukuba Plant. The Fuji Seal Group also sets an internal carbon price for capital investment that affects CO2 emissions, thereby evaluating the effect of CO2 reduction and considering it as an investment effect.