Fuji Seal International : Group Environment report Vol.23
March 15, 2024 at 01:41 am EDT
Vol. 23
Fuji Seal Group
Solar panels begin operation
at the Tsukuba Plant
The Fuji Seal Group aims to reduce GHG emissions in response to the issue of climate change, which is one of our key challenges. To promote the use of renewable energy, we began operating self-consumption model of solar power panels at our Tsukuba Plant in Ibaraki Prefecture in January 2024. The self- consumption model is a model in which the company purchases, installs, and operates its own solar power generation equipment. While maintenance costs are incurred, the electricity generated in-house can be used freely.
By installing solar power panel with total area of 1,289 m2, is expected to generate 326 MWh of renewable energy and reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 150 t-CO2 per year.
The "Internal Carbon Pricing" (hereafter referred to as "ICP") was incorporated into the investment decision-making process for the investment in solar power panels at the Tsukuba Plant. The Fuji Seal Group also sets an internal carbon price for capital investment that affects CO2 emissions, thereby evaluating the effect of CO2 reduction and considering it as an investment effect.
【Philosophy of the investment effect using ICP】
Add on CO2
reduction
Investment
effect
Concept of CO2 reduction effect
effect by ICP
Investment Investment
effect effect
CO2 reduction
×
Internal carbon
amount
（Ton）
price
CO2 reduction effect converted into a price
Before
After
ICP implementation
ICP implementation
The Fuji Seal Group will continue to promote the use of renewable energy throughout the group and implement initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. By contributing to the realization of a sustainable society, we aim to continuously enhance our corporate value.
FUJI SEAL INTERNATIONAL, INC. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the planning, proposing, developing, manufacturing and sales of packaging systems centered on shrink sleeve labels, self-adhesive labels (pressure sensitive labels) and spouted pouches. The Company operates in five segments: Japan segment, the Americas segment, Europe segment, PAGO segment and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) segment. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of packaging products, packaging machinery and related machinery as well as providing maintenance services. The Company's products are used in food, beverages, dairy, home and personal care and pharmaceutical products, etc.