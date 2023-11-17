UNITED STATES

Appointment of New Directors and Officer

Effective November 16, 2023, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Company") appointed Mr. Guo Fan as director and joint chief executive officer of the Company, and Mr. Zhiyong Gong as independent director of the Company.

Mr. Guo Fan, aged 45, has over 20 years of experience in business investment and transactions. Formerly, he was chief executive officer of Pay88, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed developer of internet-based money transfer services between the United States and China. Mr. Fan has co-founded and managed Fluency Capital Co. LLC, a private fund headquartered in New Hampshire, United States, specializing in investments in high tech businesses. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Hospitality Management from NHTI - Concord's Community College.

Mr. Fan shall receive a total annual salary in the amount of US$200,000, in the form of cash and equity bonus at the sole discretion of the Board. The employment with Mr. Fan has a term of three years and is subject to renewal upon mutual agreement.

Mr. Zhiyong Gong, aged 41, has over 20 years of experience in business consulting and training, with a particular focus on marketing. Since 2016, he has worked as managing partner and senior business consultant at Guangzhou Zida Investment Consulting Co. Limited. From 2009 to 2016, he was partner and senior business consultant at Zhengji Human Resource Co. Limited. He has hosted more than 1,500 consulting and training sessions, and accumulated over 3,000 enterprise clients for his services. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Nankai University.

Mr. Gong shall receive a total annual salary in the amount of US$20,000, in the form of cash and equity bonus at the sole discretion of the Board. The employment with Mr. Gong has a term of one year and is subject to renewal upon mutual agreement.

There are no family relationships between Mr. Fan or Mr. Gong and any director or other executive officer of the Company. There are no transactions between Mr. Fan or Mr. Gong or any member of his immediate families and the Company or any of its subsidiaries that would be reportable as a related party transaction under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, there is no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Fan or Mr. Gong and any other persons or entities pursuant to which Mr. Fan or Mr. Gong were appointed to their respective positions at the Company.

