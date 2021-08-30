Log in
    BHAT   KYG1329V1068

FUJIAN BLUE HAT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(BHAT)
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology : Blue Hat Investor Presentation

08/30/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
Nasdaq: BHAT

Investor Presentation August 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management team of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat"), and on information currently available to such management team. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Blue Hat's and its subsidiaries' and affiliates' control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding future events, future financial performance, business strategy and plans, and objectives of Blue Hat for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Although Blue Hat does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, Blue Hat cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Blue Hat and Blue Hat's industry to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Blue Hat undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform the statements to actual results or changed expectations except as required by applicable law.

This presentation contains industry, statistical and market data from Blue Hat's internal estimates and research as well as from third party publications, surveys and reports. Although Blue Hat has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications, surveys and reports, Blue Hat believes the publications, surveys and reports are generally reliable, although such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and imprecision. In addition, the industry in which Blue Hat operates is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of important factors. As a result, these and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by Blue Hat and third parties.

This presentation uses Blue Hat's trademarks. This presentation also includes trademarks, logos, trade names and service marks that are the property of others. Trademarks, logos, trade names and service marks referred to in this presentation may appear without the ® and symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate that Blue Hat will not assert its rights, or that the applicable owner will not assert its rights, to the fullest extent under applicable law. The trademarks, logos, trade names and service marks appearing in this presentation belong to their respective owners and do not provide or imply any endorsement, sponsorship or affiliation.

Blue Hat Overview

Blue Hat is a holding company focused on businesses including internet data center ("IDC"), augmented reality ("AR") toys and educational products, and mobile games in China. Blue Hat is a

leading provider in data-centric software and IT service, AR education, interactive toys and games, as well as self-developed mobile games.

Blue Hat At-A-Glance

Ticker

Nasdaq: BHAT

IPO

July 2019

Fiscal Year

December 31

Auditor

Audit Alliance LLP

Recent Stock Price

$0.64 (as of 8/26/2021)

Market Capitalization

$34.1 million (as of 8/26/2021)

Shares Outstanding / Float

53.4 million / 30.7 million

Headquarters

Xiamen, China

(between Shanghai and Shenzhen in southern

China)

Employees

110

Blue Hat's Evolution

2010

2011-15

2016-18

2019

2020

2021

Foundation

Development

New Growth

IPO

Facing COVID

Established "Blue

Cooperate with toy

First augmented reality

Listed on Nasdaq

While revenues were

Hat (Xiamen)

retailer Toys R Us

product launched ("AR

under symbol "BHAT"

impacted in 1st Half

Cultural

Launched the star

Speed")

Capital intended for

of 2020, Company

Communication

product "Super Special

First offline interactive

M&A and strategic

remained profitable

Co., Ltd." in

Bow"

experience store

growth

due to growing

Xiamen

opened

education line of

The world's first

business along with

physical electronic

pricing elasticity

board game platform

"Qi Platform"

Post-Pandemic

Business Catalysts

Grow new IDC business

through partnerships

Launched new AR+ series

curriculum and urban partnerships with five different cities in China, BHAT to implement its AR+ courses to ~150 total schools

Expansion of mobile games business after closing Csfctech acquisition in Q1 2021

Investment Thesis

Strengthening

Financials Supported

by New Business

Opportunities

Growing, Diverse End

Markets in a

Recovering Post-COVID

Environment

A Leading Market

Position and New

Partnerships

Acceleration of Blue Hat sales growth due to development of various businesses - IDC, AR education and mobile games

  • 343% YoY increase in total revenues to $9.9 million, 62% YoY increase in net income to $1.2 million in Q1 2021
  • 27% YoY growth in total revenues to $30.2 million in 2020

Post-pandemic recovery presents visible growth opportunities in each of Blue Hat's businesses

  • Blue Hat is prepared to capitalize on increasing emphasis placed on tech, data storage, distance learning and mobile, which have come to the forefront during the pandemic

Launched new IDC business in August 2020

  • A leading data-centric software and IT service provider with blue-chip clients in various industries (tech, ecommerce, logistics, etc.)
  • Established partnerships with industry giants China Mobile and Kingsoft Cloud

Expansion of mobile games business in January 2021

  • Fuzhou Csfctech Co., Ltd. ("Csfctech") portfolio includes 100+ games available on various platforms with huge markets in Asia and Africa

Internet Data Center (IDC)

AR Education

Mobile Games

Toys and Games



Disclaimer

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 17:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,2 M - -
Net income 2020 8,28 M - -
Net cash 2020 9,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,5 M 35,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 55,7%
