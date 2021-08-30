Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology : Blue Hat Investor Presentation
08/30/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
Nasdaq: BHAT
Investor Presentation August 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management team of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat"), and on information currently available to such management team. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Blue Hat's and its subsidiaries' and affiliates' control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding future events, future financial performance, business strategy and plans, and objectives of Blue Hat for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Although Blue Hat does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, Blue Hat cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Blue Hat and Blue Hat's industry to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Blue Hat undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform the statements to actual results or changed expectations except as required by applicable law.
This presentation contains industry, statistical and market data from Blue Hat's internal estimates and research as well as from third party publications, surveys and reports. Although Blue Hat has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications, surveys and reports, Blue Hat believes the publications, surveys and reports are generally reliable, although such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and imprecision. In addition, the industry in which Blue Hat operates is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of important factors. As a result, these and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by Blue Hat and third parties.
This presentation uses Blue Hat's trademarks. This presentation also includes trademarks, logos, trade names and service marks that are the property of others. Trademarks, logos, trade names and service marks referred to in this presentation may appear without the ® and ™ symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate that Blue Hat will not assert its rights, or that the applicable owner will not assert its rights, to the fullest extent under applicable law. The trademarks, logos, trade names and service marks appearing in this presentation belong to their respective owners and do not provide or imply any endorsement, sponsorship or affiliation.
2
Blue Hat Overview
Blue Hat is a holding company focused on businesses including internet data center ("IDC"), augmented reality ("AR") toys and educational products, and mobile games in China. Blue Hat is a
leading provider in data-centric software and IT service, AR education, interactive toys and games, as well as self-developed mobile games.
Blue Hat At-A-Glance
Ticker
Nasdaq: BHAT
IPO
July 2019
Fiscal Year
December 31
Auditor
Audit Alliance LLP
Recent Stock Price
$0.64 (as of 8/26/2021)
Market Capitalization
$34.1 million (as of 8/26/2021)
Shares Outstanding / Float
53.4 million / 30.7 million
Headquarters
Xiamen, China
(between Shanghai and Shenzhen in southern
China)
Employees
110
3
Blue Hat's Evolution
2010
2011-15
2016-18
2019
2020
2021
Foundation
Development
New Growth
IPO
Facing COVID
Established "Blue
Cooperate with toy
First augmented reality
Listed on Nasdaq
While revenues were
Hat (Xiamen)
retailer Toys R Us
product launched ("AR
under symbol "BHAT"
impacted in 1st Half
Cultural
Launched the star
Speed")
Capital intended for
of 2020, Company
Communication
product "Super Special
First offline interactive
M&A and strategic
remained profitable
Co., Ltd." in
Bow"
experience store
growth
due to growing
Xiamen
opened
education line of
The world's first
business along with
physical electronic
pricing elasticity
board game platform
"Qi Platform"
Post-Pandemic
Business Catalysts
Grow new IDC business
through partnerships
Launched new AR+ series
curriculum and urban partnerships with five different cities in China, BHAT to implement its AR+ courses to ~150 total schools
Expansion of mobile games business after closing Csfctech acquisition in Q1 2021
4
Investment Thesis
Strengthening
Financials Supported
by New Business
Opportunities
Growing, Diverse End
Markets in a
Recovering Post-COVID
Environment
A Leading Market
Position and New
Partnerships
Acceleration of Blue Hat sales growth due to development of various businesses - IDC, AR education and mobile games
343% YoY increase in total revenues to $9.9 million, 62% YoY increase in net income to $1.2 million in Q1 2021
27% YoY growth in total revenues to $30.2 million in 2020
Post-pandemic recovery presents visible growth opportunities in each of Blue Hat's businesses
Blue Hat is prepared to capitalize on increasing emphasis placed on tech, data storage, distance learning and mobile, which have come to the forefront during the pandemic
Launched new IDC business in August 2020
A leading data-centric software and IT service provider with blue-chip clients in various industries (tech, ecommerce, logistics, etc.)
Established partnerships with industry giants China Mobile and Kingsoft Cloud
Expansion of mobile games business in January 2021
Fuzhou Csfctech Co., Ltd. ("Csfctech") portfolio includes 100+ games available on various platforms with huge markets in Asia and Africa
Internet Data Center (IDC)
AR Education
Mobile Games
Toys and Games
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 17:21:05 UTC.