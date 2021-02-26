Fujian : Profit Warning

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

閩港控股有限公司

FUJIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00181)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Fujian Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 and information currently available, it is expected that for the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group will record a consolidated profit of approximately HK$2,000,000, as compared with the consolidated profit of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 of approximately HK$9,462,000.

Such decrease in consolidated profit was mainly attributable to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the financial year of 2020, resulting in the suppressed demand and a sharp decline in the number of tourists for the Group's hotel in Mainland China, which negatively affected the financial performance of the hotel operating businesses of the Group.

In addition to the foregoing, the Group is performing assessment and valuation against its relevant assets and it may record impairment losses for the year ended 31 December

2020, subject to final results of such assessment and valuation being made available to the Group.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the management of the Company and the Board based on the Company's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the year ended 31

December 2020 and figures and information available as at the date of this announcement and is not based on any figures or information which has been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors or the audit committee of the Board. Finalised annual results of the Group and other details will be disclosed in the 2020 annual results announcement to be published by the Company at or before the end of March 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

26 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, including three executive directors, namely Mr. Chen Yangbiao, Ms. Chen Danyun and Mr. Chen Yang, three non-executive directors, namely Mr. Feng Qiang, Mr. Wang Ruilian and Ms. Weng Weijian and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Lam Kwong Siu, Mr. Ng Man Kung and Ms. Liu Mei Ling Rhoda.

