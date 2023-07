Fujian Star-net Communication Co., LTD. is a China-based company principally engaged in the research and development, production and distribution of communication equipment. The Company's main products consist of network equipment, enterprise level network equipment, communication products, video information equipment and others. The Company's products are applied in the network construction, wireless network, cloud computing, payment, digital entertainment Karaoke, converged communication and other businesses. It distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.