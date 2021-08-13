FUJIFILM : 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Presentation
08/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Earnings of Q1 FY2021
August 13, 2021
Forward-looking statements, such as those relating to earnings forecasts and other projections contained in this material, are managementʼs current assumptions and beliefs based on currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.
Highlights of Performance for Q1 FY2021
Consolidated Performance for Q1 FY2021(Billions of yen)
Actual
Change
Change
from FY20 Q1
from FY19 Q1
Revenue
582.7
+27.7%
+8.8％
Operating Income
56.3
2.8 times
+51.7%
Net Income
Record
57.3
2.1 times
3.9 times
Attributable to
high
FUJIFILM Holdings
Revenue and profits increased in all business segments. Steady recovery from the previous fiscal year when performance was affected by COVID-19.
Highest ever Q1 net income attributable to FUJIFILM holdings. In addition to favorable performance, major contribution was from valuation gains on marketable and investment securities resulting from the IPO of an advanced medical company in which we had invested.
■ Full-year Forecast for FY2021
(Billions of yen)
Previous
Current
Change
forecast
forecast
Revenue
2,440.0
2,500.0
+60.0
Operating Income
180.0
200.0
+20.0
Net Income
Attributable to130.0 160.0 +30.0
FUJIFILM Holdings
Full-year forecast has been revised upward reflecting strong Q1 performance.
1
Key Points of Performance for Q1 FY2021
Bio CDMO Business
Manufacturing capacity expansion plan*
•Decided to make large-scale capital
investment in the U.S. and Europe sites
Investment of approx. ¥90.0 billion;
operations planned to start in H2 2023
•Drug substance manufacturing capacity for
recombinant vaccines will be doubled in the
U.S. to meet the growing demand for
COVID-19 vaccines.
•In addition to expanded manufacturing
capacity, we will capitalize on industryʼs top-
class productivity to meet the growing
demand for biopharmaceuticals and
contribute to steady supply of high quality
*Manufacturing capacity at fiscal year-end
■Denmark site20㎘ x 6 units Operation to start in fall 2023
337
67
(Unit: ㎘)
180
39
270
141
■U.S. site20㎘ x 8 units Operation to start in spring
4972025
67
430
drugs.
FY21FY23FY25
Make aggressive capital investment to achieve FY2024 revenue target of ¥200.0 billion and CAGR of 20% in and after FY2025.
Key Points of Performance for Q1 FY2021
Life Sciences Business (Regenerative Medicine)
Century Therapeutics, Inc., which U.S. subsidiary FCDI invested in and established with the aim of developing next-generation cancer immunotherapeutic drugs using allogeneic iPS cells, made IPO on the U.S. NASDAQ market. As a result, valuation gains on marketable and investment securities of ¥17.6 billion were recorded.
A strategic R&D alliance agreement* was reached with BlueRock Therapeutics LP, a subsidiary of Germany- based Bayer AG, regarding iPS cell therapies for ocular diseases. An upfront payment of US$30 million has been received and up to US$40 million funding for R&D and part of investigational agent manufacturing is planned to be received for the development of the three retinal disease therapy programs.
iPS cell related
technology,
manufacturing
facilities, human
resources etc.
Strengthen alliance with partner companies
・Joint R&D
・Supply therapeutic iPS cells
・iPS cell-related patent licensing
・Contract process development / manufacturing of regenerative medicine products (CDMO)
・Development / sales milestone and royalty payments
Pharmaceutic al companies Bio ventures
Strengthen alliance with partner companies and promote industrialization of cell therapy in the regenerative medicine field by leveraging our iPS cell technology and manufacturing facilities
*Tri-party agreement between FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. (FCDI), Opsis Therapeutics, LLC, (both Fujifilm group companies) and BlueRock Therapeutics LP, which is a subsidiary of major pharmaceutical company Bayer AG
2
Consolidated Performance for Q1 FY2021
(April 2021- June 2021)
(Billions of yen)
Q1
FY2020
FY2021
Change
Impact of
Constant-
exchange rate
currency basis
Revenue
456.3
582.7
126.4
19.7
106.7
100.0%
100.0%
+27.7%
+23.4%
Operating Income
20.4
56.3
35.9
4.0
31.9
4.5%
9.7%
2.8 times
2.6 times
Income before
42.2
77.8
35.6
5.1
30.5
highRecord
Income Taxes
9.2%
13.3%
+84.3%
+72.3%
Net Income Attributable to
27.5
highRecord
57.3
29.8
3.5
26.3
FUJIFILM Holdings
6.0%
9.8%
2.1 times
+95.6%
Net Income Attributable to
¥68.80
¥143.34
¥74.54
Other change factors (YoY):
FUJIFILM Holdings per Share
Impact of raw materials prices on
¥1
operating income: -¥5.3 billion
Exchange US$/￥
¥108
¥109
Rates
€/¥
¥119
¥132
¥13
Consolidated Revenue and Operating Income by Operating Segment
(Billions of yen)
Revenue
Q1
Change
Constant-currency
FY2020
FY2021
basis
Healthcare
110.2
174.2
64.0
(+58.0%)
58.8
(+53.3%)
Materials
127.4
149.8
22.4
(+17.7%)
17.9
(+14.2%)
Business Innovation
168.9
186.1
17.2
(+10.2%)
11.0
(+6.5%)
Imaging
49.8
72.6
22.8
(+45.6%)
19.0
(+38.0%)
Total
456.3
582.7
126.4
(+27.7%)
106.7
(+23.4%)
Note: After elimination of
intersegment transactions
(Billions of yen)
Q1
Constant-currency
Operating Income
Change
FY2020
FY2021
basis
Healthcare
4.4
20.7
16.3
(4.7 times)
15.5
(4.6 times)
Materials
13.1
21.3
8.2
(+62.9%)
7.6
(+58.4%)
Business Innovation
13.4
14.0
0.6
(+4.5%)
(0.2)
(-1.3%)
Imaging
(3.0)
8.0
11.0
Turned to
9.1
Turned to
the black
the black
Corporate Expenses &
(7.5)
(7.7)
(0.2)
-
(0.1)
-
Eliminations
Total
20.4
56.3
35.9
(2.8 times)
31.9
(2.6 times)
3
Summary by Operating Segment: Healthcare
In addition to organic growth in all sub-segments, consolidation of FUJIFILM Healthcare in the medical systems business contributed to a sharp year-over-year increase of 58% in revenue and a 4.7 times increase in operating income.
(Billions of yen)
174.2
Medical systems: Revenue ¥114.2 billion (up 67.1% YoY)
180.0
40.0
• In addition to turning FUJIFILM Healthcare into a consolidated
160.0
subsidiary, the steady demand for ultraportable digital X-ray
35.0
imaging systems and ultrasound diagnostic devices, both useful
140.0
30.0
for pneumonia diagnosis, contributed to a surge in revenue.
Bio CDMO: Revenue ¥33.9 billion (up 72.5% YoY)
120.0
110.2
114.2
25.0
• Favorable performance of contract process development and
100.0
20.0
manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals and manufacture of drug
substances for COVID-19 vaccine candidates at the U.S. site
80.0
68.4
15.0
resulted in a surge in revenue.
60.0
Life sciences*: Revenue ¥26.1 billion (up 17.5% YoY)
20.7
10.0
40.0
19.6
33.9
• In the life sciences business, solid sales of cell culture media for
(11.9%)
20.0
4.4
5.0
biopharmaceutical manufacturing led to a surge in revenue.
22.2
(3.9%)
26.1
• In the consumer healthcare business, favorable sales of
0.0
0.0
Metabarrier EX and other supplements and steady sales of new
Q1 FY20
Q1 FY21
cosmetic products contributed to higher revenue.
Medical systems Bio CDMO
Life sciences
*Life sciences: Disclosure segment consisting of life sciences business
(cells, culture media, reagents), pharmaceutical business, and
Operating income (margin)
consumer healthcare business (cosmetics, supplements)
Summary by Operating Segment: Materials
Significant year-over-year increases of 17.7% in revenue and 62.9% in operating income led by steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as growth in the electronic materials business in tandem with the increasing demand for semiconductors.
In addition to the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, revenues soared year-over-year on solid sales of instant photo systems and dry minilabs / materials for retailers in the U.S.
As an entry model of instant photo systems, theinstax mini 40 compatible with mini format film was released in April 2021. It was rated highly in the market for its classic camera design that never goes out of style, and achieved firm sales in Japan and overseas.
Professional imaging: Revenue ¥27.7 billion (up 26.1% YoY)
FUJIFILM GFX100S, a mirrorless digital camera which has gained a high reputation worldwide for its superior image quality using a large format sensor despite its compact body, increased its user base and continued to boost sales.
Revenue climbed as sales of broadcast and cinema lenses, which had been hit by a drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began to pick up. Sales in the monitoring / measurement field, including long-range surveillance cameras and machine vision lenses, also fared well.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:07 UTC.