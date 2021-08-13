Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FUJIFILM : 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Presentation

08/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings of Q1 FY2021

August 13, 2021

Forward-looking statements, such as those relating to earnings forecasts and other projections contained in this material, are managementʼs current assumptions and beliefs based on currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.

Highlights of Performance for Q1 FY2021

Consolidated Performance for Q1 FY2021(Billions of yen)

Actual

Change

Change

from FY20 Q1

from FY19 Q1

Revenue

582.7

+27.7%

+8.8

Operating Income

56.3

2.8 times

+51.7%

Net Income

Record

57.3

2.1 times

3.9 times

Attributable to

high

FUJIFILM Holdings

  • Revenue and profits increased in all business segments. Steady recovery from the previous fiscal year when performance was affected by COVID-19.
  • Highest ever Q1 net income attributable to FUJIFILM holdings. In addition to favorable performance, major contribution was from valuation gains on marketable and investment securities resulting from the IPO of an advanced medical company in which we had invested.

■ Full-year Forecast for FY2021

(Billions of yen)

Previous

Current

Change

forecast

forecast

Revenue

2,440.0

2,500.0

+60.0

Operating Income

180.0

200.0

+20.0

Net Income

Attributable to130.0 160.0 +30.0

FUJIFILM Holdings

Full-year forecast has been revised upward reflecting strong Q1 performance.

1

Key Points of Performance for Q1 FY2021

Bio CDMO Business

Manufacturing capacity expansion plan*

•Decided to make large-scale capital

investment in the U.S. and Europe sites

Investment of approx. ¥90.0 billion;

operations planned to start in H2 2023

•Drug substance manufacturing capacity for

recombinant vaccines will be doubled in the

U.S. to meet the growing demand for

COVID-19 vaccines.

•In addition to expanded manufacturing

capacity, we will capitalize on industryʼs top-

class productivity to meet the growing

demand for biopharmaceuticals and

contribute to steady supply of high quality

*Manufacturing capacity at fiscal year-end

Denmark site20 x 6 units Operation to start in fall 2023

337

67

(Unit: )

180

39

270

141

U.S. site20 x 8 units Operation to start in spring

4972025

67

430

drugs.

FY21FY23FY25

Make aggressive capital investment to achieve FY2024 revenue target of ¥200.0 billion and CAGR of 20% in and after FY2025.

Key Points of Performance for Q1 FY2021

Life Sciences Business (Regenerative Medicine)

  • Century Therapeutics, Inc., which U.S. subsidiary FCDI invested in and established with the aim of developing next-generation cancer immunotherapeutic drugs using allogeneic iPS cells, made IPO on the U.S. NASDAQ market. As a result, valuation gains on marketable and investment securities of ¥17.6 billion were recorded.
  • A strategic R&D alliance agreement* was reached with BlueRock Therapeutics LP, a subsidiary of Germany- based Bayer AG, regarding iPS cell therapies for ocular diseases. An upfront payment of US$30 million has been received and up to US$40 million funding for R&D and part of investigational agent manufacturing is planned to be received for the development of the three retinal disease therapy programs.

iPS cell related

technology,

manufacturing

facilities, human

resources etc.

Strengthen alliance with partner companies

Joint R&D

Supply therapeutic iPS cells

iPS cell-related patent licensing

Contract process development / manufacturing of regenerative medicine products (CDMO)

Development / sales milestone and royalty payments

Pharmaceutic al companies Bio ventures

Strengthen alliance with partner companies and promote industrialization of cell therapy in the regenerative medicine field by leveraging our iPS cell technology and manufacturing facilities

*Tri-party agreement between FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. (FCDI), Opsis Therapeutics, LLC, (both Fujifilm group companies) and BlueRock Therapeutics LP, which is a subsidiary of major pharmaceutical company Bayer AG

2

Consolidated Performance for Q1 FY2021

(April 2021- June 2021)

(Billions of yen)

Q1

FY2020

FY2021

Change

Impact of

Constant-

exchange rate

currency basis

Revenue

456.3

582.7

126.4

19.7

106.7

100.0%

100.0%

+27.7%

+23.4%

Operating Income

20.4

56.3

35.9

4.0

31.9

4.5%

9.7%

2.8 times

2.6 times

Income before

42.2

77.8

35.6

5.1

30.5

highRecord

Income Taxes

9.2%

13.3%

+84.3%

+72.3%

Net Income Attributable to

27.5

highRecord

57.3

29.8

3.5

26.3

FUJIFILM Holdings

6.0%

9.8%

2.1 times

+95.6%

Net Income Attributable to

¥68.80

¥143.34

¥74.54

Other change factors (YoY):

FUJIFILM Holdings per Share

Impact of raw materials prices on

¥1

operating income: -¥5.3 billion

Exchange US$/

¥108

¥109

Rates

€/¥

¥119

¥132

¥13

Consolidated Revenue and Operating Income by Operating Segment

(Billions of yen)

Revenue

Q1

Change

Constant-currency

FY2020

FY2021

basis

Healthcare

110.2

174.2

64.0

(+58.0%)

58.8

(+53.3%)

Materials

127.4

149.8

22.4

(+17.7%)

17.9

(+14.2%)

Business Innovation

168.9

186.1

17.2

(+10.2%)

11.0

(+6.5%)

Imaging

49.8

72.6

22.8

(+45.6%)

19.0

(+38.0%)

Total

456.3

582.7

126.4

(+27.7%)

106.7

(+23.4%)

Note: After elimination of

intersegment transactions

(Billions of yen)

Q1

Constant-currency

Operating Income

Change

FY2020

FY2021

basis

Healthcare

4.4

20.7

16.3

(4.7 times)

15.5

(4.6 times)

Materials

13.1

21.3

8.2

(+62.9%)

7.6

(+58.4%)

Business Innovation

13.4

14.0

0.6

(+4.5%)

(0.2)

(-1.3%)

Imaging

(3.0)

8.0

11.0

Turned to

9.1

Turned to

the black

the black

Corporate Expenses &

(7.5)

(7.7)

(0.2)

-

(0.1)

-

Eliminations

Total

20.4

56.3

35.9

(2.8 times)

31.9

(2.6 times)

3

Summary by Operating Segment: Healthcare

  • In addition to organic growth in all sub-segments, consolidation of FUJIFILM Healthcare in the medical systems business contributed to a sharp year-over-year increase of 58% in revenue and a 4.7 times increase in operating income.

(Billions of yen)

174.2

Medical systems: Revenue ¥114.2 billion (up 67.1% YoY)

180.0

40.0

• In addition to turning FUJIFILM Healthcare into a consolidated

160.0

subsidiary, the steady demand for ultraportable digital X-ray

35.0

imaging systems and ultrasound diagnostic devices, both useful

140.0

30.0

for pneumonia diagnosis, contributed to a surge in revenue.

Bio CDMO: Revenue ¥33.9 billion (up 72.5% YoY)

120.0

110.2

114.2

25.0

• Favorable performance of contract process development and

100.0

20.0

manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals and manufacture of drug

substances for COVID-19 vaccine candidates at the U.S. site

80.0

68.4

15.0

resulted in a surge in revenue.

60.0

Life sciences*: Revenue ¥26.1 billion (up 17.5% YoY)

20.7

10.0

40.0

19.6

33.9

• In the life sciences business, solid sales of cell culture media for

(11.9%)

20.0

4.4

5.0

biopharmaceutical manufacturing led to a surge in revenue.

22.2

(3.9%)

26.1

• In the consumer healthcare business, favorable sales of

0.0

0.0

Metabarrier EX and other supplements and steady sales of new

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY21

cosmetic products contributed to higher revenue.

Medical systems Bio CDMO

Life sciences

*Life sciences: Disclosure segment consisting of life sciences business

(cells, culture media, reagents), pharmaceutical business, and

Operating income (margin)

consumer healthcare business (cosmetics, supplements)

Summary by Operating Segment: Materials

  • Significant year-over-year increases of 17.7% in revenue and 62.9% in operating income led by steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as growth in the electronic materials business in tandem with the increasing demand for semiconductors.

(Billions of yen)

Electronic materials: Revenue ¥33.7 billion (up 16.1% YoY)

Revenue rose on favorable sales of wide ranging products,

160.0

149.8

40.0

including CMP slurries and polyimide, reflecting a rise in

semiconductor demand.

140.0

127.4

33.7

35.0

Display materials: Revenue ¥24.8 billion (up 19.6% YoY)

120.0

30.0

Revenue rose on strong sales of various high-functioning film,

29.0

driven by the steady demand for smartphones as well as a rise

100.0

24.8

25.0

in demand for monitors, tablets and TVs amid the COVID-19

20.7

pandemic.

80.0

23.8

20.0

Other high-functioning materials*: Revenue ¥23.8 billion

60.0

20.7

15.0

(up15.6% YoY)

In the recording media business, revenue increased due to a

40.0

67.5

21.3

10.0

gradual recovery in demand for tapes, which had fallen amid

57.0

13.1

(14.2%)

the COVID-19 pandemic.

20.0

5.0

Graphic communication: Revenue ¥67.5 billion (up 18.5% YoY)

(10.3%)

Revenue rose as active implementation of online negotiations

0.0

0.0

led to higher sales.

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY21

In the inkjet business, revenue increased on steady sales of

industrial inkjet printheads, reflecting the growing demand in

Electronic materials

Display materials Other high-functioning materials

the ceramics markets in China and Europe.

Graphic communication

Operating income (margin)

*Other high-functioning materials: Disclosure segment consisting of

industrial products business, fine chemicals business, and recording

media business.

4

Summary by Operating Segment: Business

Innovation

  • Revenue and operating income increased 10.2% and 4.5% year-over- year respectively as the business recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Started to launch new products under the FUJIFILM brand. We will further accelerate global expansion including new OEM supplies.

(Billions of yen)

Office solutions: Revenue ¥127.6 billion (up 9.5% YoY)

200.0

186.1

40.0

In the office products field, unit sales increased year-over-year

180.0

168.9

35.0

in Japan, China, and the Asia-Pacific region,and also for exports

to Europe and the U.S. After-sales revenue also rose sharply,

160.0

30.0

driven by the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

140.0

For global expansion under the FUJIFILM brand, new models of

120.0

127.6

25.0

Apeos series, digital color multifunction devices / printers with a

116.4

20.0

totally new design and stronger security features, were

100.0

released in April 2021.

80.0

15.0

Business solutions: Revenue ¥58.5 billion (up 11.5% YoY)

60.0

10.0

40.0

Revenue climbed due to acquisition of system orders from

13.4

58.5 14.0(7.5%)5.0

domestic municipalities and a sales increase in the BPO

20.0

52.5

(7.9%)

(Business Process Outsourcing) business mainly overseas.

0.0

0.0

Of total revenue, the "industrial solution field" centering on the

Q1 FY20

Q1 FY21

BPO business that offers document digitalization accounts for

60%, and "DX solution field" centering on IT outsourcing that

provides IT infrastructure for the SMB market accounts for

Office solutions

Business

(OperOperating Margin)

40%. Aim to accelerate growth by strengthening both fields

solutions

income

further.

(margin)

Summary by Operating Segment: Imaging

  • Performance recovered sharply as revenue surged 45.6% YoY and operating income returned to the black year-over-year, due to strong sales of instant photo systems.

72.6

49.8

44.9

27.8

22.027.7 8.0

(11.0%)

Q1 FY20

-3.0

Q1 FY21

(-6.0%)

Operating income (margin)

Consumer imaging: Revenue ¥44.9 billion (up 61.0% YoY)

  • In addition to the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, revenues soared year-over-year on solid sales of instant photo systems and dry minilabs / materials for retailers in the U.S.
  • As an entry model of instant photo systems, the instax mini 40 compatible with mini format film was released in April 2021. It was rated highly in the market for its classic camera design that never goes out of style, and achieved firm sales in Japan and overseas.

Professional imaging: Revenue ¥27.7 billion (up 26.1% YoY)

  • FUJIFILM GFX100S, a mirrorless digital camera which has gained a high reputation worldwide for its superior image quality using a large format sensor despite its compact body, increased its user base and continued to boost sales.
  • Revenue climbed as sales of broadcast and cinema lenses, which had been hit by a drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began to pick up. Sales in the monitoring / measurement field, including long-range surveillance cameras and machine vision lenses, also fared well.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:11aFUJIFILM : 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
08/05FUJIFILM : Presents Comprehensive Synapse Enterprise Imaging Portfolio at the 20..
AQ
07/28FUJIFILM : Together for the First Time, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. an..
AQ
07/28FUJIFILM : Business Innovation Launches New Brand for Production Printers (FUJIF..
PU
07/26FUJIFILM : US Radiology Specialists Selects Fujifilm's Synapse Enterprise Inform..
AQ
07/19Charter Hall Long Wale Reit Enters into A Lease for Building C, 56 Edmondston..
CI
07/14FUJIFILM : Launches Virtual Hospital to Showcase that it's Comprehensive Healthc..
AQ
07/12FUJIFILM : finds new niches, record profits amid pandemic
AQ
07/09New Fujifilm CEO focuses on drug ingredients unit after Avigan stumbles
RE
07/01FUJIFILM : closing South Carolina plants; 400 to lose jobs
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 457 B 22 252 M 22 252 M
Net income 2022 148 B 1 343 M 1 343 M
Net Debt 2022 232 B 2 104 M 2 104 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 3 176 B 28 780 M 28 759 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 73 275
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7 943,00 JPY
Average target price 8 471,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teiichi Goto President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenji Sukeno Chairman
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Tatsuo Kawada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION46.06%28 780
ABBOTT LABORATORIES12.17%215 326
MEDTRONIC PLC8.86%169 386
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.65%69 115
HOYA CORPORATION20.99%56 964
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.31.79%54 343