Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FUJIFILM : Transfer of FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical's Radiopharmaceutical Business to PeptiDream (Fujifilm)

09/02/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, September 2, 2021 - FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Teiichi Goto) has announced the transfer of the radiopharmaceutical business of FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. (FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical), a consolidated subsidiary of Fujifilm, to PeptiDream Inc. (PeptiDream). Fujifilm has entered into a share transfer agreement with PeptiDream today, under which all outstanding shares of the newly established company (the new radiopharmaceutical company), to which FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical's radiopharmaceutical business is succeeded, will be transferred to PeptiDream.
Based on this agreement, Fujifilm will receive a lump sum of 30.5 billion yen*1 and potential contingent payments based on the progress of the succeeded business by PeptiDream. The transfer date is scheduled for March 2022.

Under its medium-term management plan 'VISION2023', Fujifilm is accelerating business growth in healthcare, identifying it as one of its key business fields. Fujifilm is currently expanding its healthcare business in two areas, Medical Systems business that handles medical devices and medical IT, and Life Sciences business that handles Bio CDMO, drug discovery support, and pharmaceutical products.

While optimizing the business portfolio in the Life Sciences business field, Fujifilm has decided that it would be best to transfer FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical's radiopharmaceutical business to PeptiDream for further expansion and growth of such business, which is expected to have synergistic effects on drug discovery in combination with radiopharmaceutical products and PeptiDream's proprietary peptide drug discovery development technology. FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical's radiopharmaceutical business will be succeeded to the new radiopharmaceutical company established by Fujifilm through absorption-type company split, and all outstanding shares of the new radiopharmaceutical company will be transferred to PeptiDream.

FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical will continue to promote ongoing development of new drugs, and expand the contract manufacturing of antibacterial agents such as penicillin. In addition, FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical is promoting contract manufacturing business by leveraging its manufacturing facilities and infrastructure newly established last year for a formulation using lipid nanoparticles*2 (lipid nanoparticle formulation), which is a type of Drug Delivery System (DDS) technology*3. FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical will also contribute to the enhancement of the vaccine production system promoted by the Japanese Government through proactively undertaking process development and manufacturing contracts for mRNA vaccines*4, including candidates for the next-generation of new COVID-19 vaccines, which the company has already received contracts. Furthermore, the company will seek further growth by expanding the contracted area to the field of next-generation pharmaceuticals such as nucleic acid pharmaceuticals*5.
Fujifilm will amass its cutting-edge technologies, products and services to provide extensive solutions, thereby contributing to resolving social issues including unmet medical needs and facilitating further development of the healthcare industry.

  • *1 Subject to adjustments depending on the balances of cash, deposits and borrowings at the time of closing and the changes in working capital and etc.
  • *2 A nanoparticle that is composed by using, as a primary ingredient, phospholipid, etc., an organic component of cell membranes and biomembranes.
  • *3 A technology to deliver the necessary amount of drugs to the necessary sites at the necessary timing.
  • *4 Vaccine that produces viral proteins in the body and produces antibodies against them by administering mRNA, which is information on viral proteins.
  • *5 Drug that uses nucleic acids that control genetic information, such as DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid), as active ingredients.

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:32aFUJIFILM : Transfer of FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical's Radiopharmaceutical Business t..
PU
08/31FUJIFILM : Launch of Therapeutic Radiopharmaceutical Product, Lutathera® Injecti..
PU
08/24FUJIFILM : Business Innovation Asia Pacific Brings Affordable Web-to-Print Solut..
PU
08/24FUJIFILM : Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. Awarded Sole Source Contract for Digital..
AQ
08/18Nikkei snaps 4-day losing streak, but Delta worries persist
RE
08/17Japanese shares bounce back as defensive stocks gain
RE
08/16NIKKEI 225 : Down 1.62% on Pandemic, Stronger Yen
MT
08/16Japanese shares drop on economic worries, stronger yen
RE
08/16NIKKEI 225 : Japanese Shares End 1.6% Lower on Possible Extension of COVID State..
MT
08/15Japanese shares fall as Delta fears, stronger yen weigh
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 494 B 22 665 M 22 665 M
Net income 2022 166 B 1 507 M 1 507 M
Net Debt 2022 210 B 1 912 M 1 912 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 3 669 B 33 338 M 33 345 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 73 275
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9 176,00 JPY
Average target price 9 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teiichi Goto President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenji Sukeno Chairman
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Tatsuo Kawada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION68.74%33 338
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.36%224 031
MEDTRONIC PLC14.54%179 487
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.90%72 286
HOYA CORPORATION26.73%59 640
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.34.50%56 019