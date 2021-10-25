FUJIFILM : signed open letter to the G20 leaders calling for greater climate ambition

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, as a company with business operations spanning multiple countries, recognizes the importance of right policy decisions to drive resolution of material issues such as climate change and supports the open letter to the G20 leaders participating in the G20 Summit to be held on October 30 and 31, 2021.

The initiative to publish the letter is led by the We Mean Business Coalition in partnership with the UN Global Compact, of which FUJIFILM Holdings has been a signatory member.

The letter signed by over 600 businesses and organizations urges the governments across the G20 nations to strengthen their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in order to realize the reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions; at least halving by 2030 and achieving net-zero no later than 2050. The initiative aims to accelerate the momentum toward de-carbonization ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in November.

The Fujifilm Group remains committed to addressing climate change with ambition, while contributing to realizing a sustainable society based on the Sustainable Value Plan 2030 (SVP2030), our long-term CSR plan targeting at FY2030.