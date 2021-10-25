Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
FUJIFILM : signed open letter to the G20 leaders calling for greater climate ambition

10/25/2021 | 12:44am EDT
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, as a company with business operations spanning multiple countries, recognizes the importance of right policy decisions to drive resolution of material issues such as climate change and supports the open letter to the G20 leaders participating in the G20 Summit to be held on October 30 and 31, 2021.

The initiative to publish the letter is led by the We Mean Business Coalition in partnership with the UN Global Compact, of which FUJIFILM Holdings has been a signatory member.

The letter signed by over 600 businesses and organizations urges the governments across the G20 nations to strengthen their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in order to realize the reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions; at least halving by 2030 and achieving net-zero no later than 2050. The initiative aims to accelerate the momentum toward de-carbonization ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in November.

The Fujifilm Group remains committed to addressing climate change with ambition, while contributing to realizing a sustainable society based on the Sustainable Value Plan 2030 (SVP2030), our long-term CSR plan targeting at FY2030.

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 04:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 498 B 21 972 M 21 972 M
Net income 2022 174 B 1 533 M 1 533 M
Net Debt 2022 228 B 2 009 M 2 009 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 3 540 B 31 127 M 31 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 73 275
Free-Float 73,9%
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8 853,00 JPY
Average target price 10 128,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teiichi Goto President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenji Sukeno Chairman
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Tatsuo Kawada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION62.80%31 127
ABBOTT LABORATORIES15.74%224 651
MEDTRONIC PLC5.08%165 656
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.25%70 962
HOYA CORPORATION21.65%56 316
DEXCOM, INC.53.24%54 815