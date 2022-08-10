Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
7416.00 JPY   -0.76%
02:14aFUJIFILM : 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
08/09Parallel Imports And The Trade Mark Risks In Singapore
AQ
08/03FUJIFILM Sonosite is now the Exclusive Ultrasound Sponsor of The Resuscitative TEE Workshop
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fujifilm : 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Earnings Presentation

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings Presentation

Financial Results for Q1 FY2022

August 10, 2022

Forward-looking statements, such as those relating to earnings forecasts and other projections contained in this material, are management's current assumptions and beliefs based on currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.

Agenda

Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 FY2022

1

2

Earnings Highlights and Key Points for Q1 FY2022

Teiichi Goto, President and CEO, Representative Director, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Financial Results for Q1 FY2022 and Business Summary by Operating Segment

Masayuki Higuchi, CFO, Director and Corporate Vice President, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Financial Forecast for FY2022

3 Masayuki Higuchi, CFO, Director and Corporate Vice President, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

2

Q1 FY2022

Earnings Highlights and Key Points

Earnings Highlights for Q1 FY2022

Consolidated Performance for Q1 FY2022

Revenue

Operating Income

Net Income

Attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings

625.9 billion

49.6 billion

41.4 billion

Change from FY21

(+7.4%)

(12.0%)

(27.8%)

Revenue increased in all segments due to solid sales of medical systems and electronic materials, and the impact of exchange rates.

Operating income fell, hit by lower COVID-19-related demand than in the previous year and the surging costs for materials and energy. Net income attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings decreased due to the absence of valuation gains on marketable and investment securities recorded in the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated Performance for Q1 FY2022

Revenue

Operating Income

Net Income

Attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings

Record high

2,700.0 billion

195.0 billion

250.0 billion

Change from previous forecast

(+50.0 billion)

(+5.0 billion)

(+3.0 billion)

Revenue forecast was revised upward in line with the revision of the foreign exchange rate assumption.

Forecasts for operating income and net income attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings have also been revised upward as higher profit margin

resulting from higher revenue offset the negative impact of surging costs for materials and energy.

Annual dividend is planned to be ¥120 per share, marking the 13th consecutive annual increase.

4

Key Points for Q1 FY2022

Bio CDMO

Large-scale investments totaling approx. ¥200.0 billion will be made in our sites in the U.S. and Europe. Plans are to further accelerate growth of contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals

to achieve a revenue of ¥500.0 billion in FY2030.

28

20kL Bioreactors

Curt.

6

→ FY2026

Expansion

Manufacturing Capacity (total)

Curt.

180kL

→ FY2026

660 kL

Expansion

(unitkL)

658

Manufacturing

67

Capacity

497

3.7X

67

337

67

591

180

430

39

270

141

FY2021

FY2023

FY2025

FY2026

Others (Recombinant proteins (microbial fermentation), gene therapies, vaccines) Antibodies (mammalian cell culture)

Details of capital investments totaling ¥200.0 billion

Denmark Site:

  • Construction of new building
  • 20,000L bioreactors for mammalian cells (8 units)
  • Introduction of purification equipment, etc.

U.S. Site (Texas State):

  • Equipment capable of GMP production through a continuous production system (second site to introduce the equipment following the U.K. site)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:14aFUJIFILM : 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
08/09Parallel Imports And The Trade Mark Risks In Singapore
AQ
08/03FUJIFILM Sonosite is now the Exclusive Ultrasound Sponsor of The Resuscitative TEE Work..
AQ
08/02FUJIFILM Sonosite is now the Exclusive Ultrasound Sponsor of The Resuscitative TEE Wor..
AQ
07/27TIE Kinetix Wins Contract For Automation Platform
MT
07/22NVIDIA -SHIFTING INTO HIGH GEAR : Lunit, Maker of FDA-Cleared AI for Cancer Analysis, Goes..
AQ
07/21Dolphin Unit Closes $8 Million Purchase of High Reserve F&B in Cash-Stock Deal; Dolphin..
MT
07/21FUJIFILM : to launch two new NURA health screening centers focusing on cancer screening in..
PU
07/20Eva Precision Unit to Acquire Fujifilm Business for $9.2 Million; Shares Climb Nearly 4..
MT
07/15UK retailer teams with Fujifilm on greeting card printing kiosk
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 643 B 19 587 M 19 587 M
Net income 2023 198 B 1 469 M 1 469 M
Net cash 2023 43 625 M 323 M 323 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 1,60%
Capitalization 2 995 B 22 193 M 22 193 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 75 474
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7 473,00 JPY
Average target price 9 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teiichi Goto President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayuki Higuchi Executive Officer
Kenji Sukeno Chairman
Takashi Iwasaki Director, VP & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.41%22 193
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-23.33%190 883
MEDTRONIC PLC-10.00%124 341
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.88%73 001
HOYA CORPORATION-15.34%38 786
DEXCOM, INC.-36.59%35 882