Fujifilm : 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Earnings Presentation

Forward-looking statements, such as those relating to earnings forecasts and other projections contained in this material, are management's current assumptions and beliefs based on currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.

Financial Results for Q1 FY2022 and Business Summary by Operating Segment

Earnings Highlights for Q1 FY2022

Consolidated Performance for Q1 FY2022

Revenue Operating Income Net Income Attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings ￥ 625.9 billion ￥ 49.6 billion ￥ 41.4 billion Change from FY21 (+7.4%) (－12.0%) (－27.8%)

Revenue increased in all segments due to solid sales of medical systems and electronic materials, and the impact of exchange rates.

Operating income fell, hit by lower COVID-19-related demand than in the previous year and the surging costs for materials and energy. Net income attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings decreased due to the absence of valuation gains on marketable and investment securities recorded in the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Operating Income Net Income Attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings Record high ￥ 2,700.0 billion ￥ 195.0 billion ￥ 250.0 billion Change from previous forecast (+50.0 billion) (+5.0 billion) (+3.0 billion)