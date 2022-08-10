Fujifilm : 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Earnings Presentation
Financial Results for Q1 FY2022
August 10, 2022
Forward-looking statements, such as those relating to earnings forecasts and other projections contained in this material, are management's current assumptions and beliefs based on currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.
Agenda
Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 FY2022
Earnings Highlights and Key Points for Q1 FY2022
Teiichi Goto, President and CEO, Representative Director, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Financial Results for Q1 FY2022 and Business Summary by Operating Segment
Masayuki Higuchi, CFO, Director and Corporate Vice President, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Financial Forecast for FY2022
3 Masayuki Higuchi, CFO, Director and Corporate Vice President, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Q1 FY2022
Earnings Highlights and Key Points
Earnings Highlights for Q1 FY2022
Consolidated Performance for Q1 FY2022
Revenue
Operating Income
Net Income
Attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings
￥625.9 billion
￥49.6 billion
￥41.4 billion
Change from FY21
(+7.4%)
(－12.0%)
(－27.8%)
Revenue increased in all segments due to solid sales of medical systems and electronic materials, and the impact of exchange rates.
Operating income fell, hit by lower COVID-19-related demand than in the previous year and the surging costs for materials and energy. Net income attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings decreased due to the absence of valuation gains on marketable and investment securities recorded in the previous fiscal year.
Consolidated Performance for Q1 FY2022
Revenue
Operating Income
Net Income
Attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings
Record high
￥2,700.0 billion
￥195.0 billion
￥250.0 billion
Change from previous forecast
(+50.0 billion)
(+5.0 billion)
(+3.0 billion)
Revenue forecast was revised upward in line with the revision of the foreign exchange rate assumption.
Forecasts for operating income and net income attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings have also been revised upward as higher profit margin
resulting from higher revenue offset the negative impact of surging costs for materials and energy.
Annual dividend is planned to be ¥120 per share, marking the 13th consecutive annual increase.
Key Points for Q1 FY2022
Bio CDMO
Large-scale investments totaling approx. ¥200.0 billion will be made in our sites in the U.S. and Europe. Plans are to further accelerate growth of contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals
