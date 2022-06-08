Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4901   JP3814000000

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(4901)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/08 12:05:00 am EDT
7544.00 JPY   +4.59%
Fujifilm : Acquires European Inkjet System Integrator UNIGRAPHICA to Expand Inkjet Integration Business Globally (Fujifilm)

06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
TOKYO, June 8, 2022 - FUJIFILM Corporation (President and CEO, Representative Director: Teiichi Goto) announces that it has signed the agreement to acquire UNIGRAPHICA AG (head office in Ruggell, Principality of Liechtenstein, hereafter Unigraphica). Unigraphica is a system integrator operating for over 37 years based in Liechtenstein with expertise in providing customized inkjet printing systems. The company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujifilm and will be named FUJIFILM UNIGRAPHICA AG from July 1st, following the closure of the deal which is expected to take place later this month.

The acquisition brings expansion of FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solution business to Europe, which works across various industries to supply solutions for high-volume production processes through integrated inkjet printing systems. Fujifilm's inkjet system technologies and products together with Unigraphica's experience and integration capabilities will provide customers with industry leading solutions and support.

The FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solution business began as a provider of custom inkjet systems for brands in North America, and has been expanding into additional markets and regions such as commercial imprinting and brand owners in Europe and Japan. Clients are those who benefit from fully integrated, reliable, single-pass inkjet built to industrial standards. This includes production-ready multi-color print systems fully integrated into production processes.

"We are thrilled to have the knowledge, expertise, and strong reputation of Joseph Schweiger and the entire Unigraphica team joining us," said Greg Balch, who is responsible for the entire FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions business in North America and Europe. "I am confident that this addition will support and accelerate our business expansion."

"Through this acquisition, Unigraphica's services will be strengthened with Fujifilm's portfolio of inkjet printing technology," said Joseph Schweiger, CEO, UNIGRAPHICA AG. "We are excited about the additional resources and the access to new inkjet printing solutions that Unigraphica can provide to customers by joining the Fujifilm group."

Disclaimer

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 514 B 18 975 M 18 975 M
Net income 2022 187 B 1 409 M 1 409 M
Net Debt 2022 136 B 1 030 M 1 030 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 2 891 B 21 817 M 21 817 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 73 275
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7 213,00 JPY
Average target price 9 730,77 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teiichi Goto President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenji Sukeno Chairman
Takashi Iwasaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Tatsuo Kawada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-17.03%21 533
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-16.95%203 845
MEDTRONIC PLC-6.75%127 073
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.94%73 752
HOYA CORPORATION-20.98%37 301
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.45%36 506