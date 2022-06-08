Fujifilm : Acquires European Inkjet System Integrator UNIGRAPHICA to Expand Inkjet Integration Business Globally (Fujifilm)

TOKYO, June 8, 2022 - FUJIFILM Corporation (President and CEO, Representative Director: Teiichi Goto) announces that it has signed the agreement to acquire UNIGRAPHICA AG (head office in Ruggell, Principality of Liechtenstein, hereafter Unigraphica). Unigraphica is a system integrator operating for over 37 years based in Liechtenstein with expertise in providing customized inkjet printing systems. The company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujifilm and will be named FUJIFILM UNIGRAPHICA AG from July 1st, following the closure of the deal which is expected to take place later this month.

The acquisition brings expansion of FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solution business to Europe, which works across various industries to supply solutions for high-volume production processes through integrated inkjet printing systems. Fujifilm's inkjet system technologies and products together with Unigraphica's experience and integration capabilities will provide customers with industry leading solutions and support.

The FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solution business began as a provider of custom inkjet systems for brands in North America, and has been expanding into additional markets and regions such as commercial imprinting and brand owners in Europe and Japan. Clients are those who benefit from fully integrated, reliable, single-pass inkjet built to industrial standards. This includes production-ready multi-color print systems fully integrated into production processes.

"We are thrilled to have the knowledge, expertise, and strong reputation of Joseph Schweiger and the entire Unigraphica team joining us," said Greg Balch, who is responsible for the entire FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions business in North America and Europe. "I am confident that this addition will support and accelerate our business expansion."

"Through this acquisition, Unigraphica's services will be strengthened with Fujifilm's portfolio of inkjet printing technology," said Joseph Schweiger, CEO, UNIGRAPHICA AG. "We are excited about the additional resources and the access to new inkjet printing solutions that Unigraphica can provide to customers by joining the Fujifilm group."