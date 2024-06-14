Fujifilm : Announces Completion of a New Factory for Advanced Semiconductor Materials in Korea (Fujifilm)
TOKYO, June 14, 2024 - FUJIFILM Corporation today announced the successful completion of a new factory for advanced semiconductor materials in Pyeongtaek City, Korea. The new factory, constructed by FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Korea Co., Ltd. (Head office in Cheonan City, Korea), will produce COLOR MOSAIC™, color filter materials for image sensors. The new factory is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of December 2024.
Image sensors are semiconductors that convert light into electrical signals for visual display and are used in digital cameras, smartphones and other electronic devices. The image sensor market is expected to grow at an annual rate of approximately 7%*1 as applications expand into autonomous driving, security equipment such as surveillance cameras, and AR/VR equipment.
Fujifilm currently produces color filter materials for image sensors in Shizuoka, Japan as well as in Hsinchu of Taiwan. The company is also moving forward with installing color filter materials production equipment at its site in Kumamoto, Japan, further expanding its production base. Furthermore, Fujifilm is expanding its color filter materials lineup by accelerating the development of WAVE CONTROL MOSAIC™*2 that targets a wider range of wavelengths beyond the visible light range, leveraging its advanced functional molecular technology and nano-dispersion technology.
Fujifilm has constructed a new factory in Pyeongtaek City, Korea, where companies and suppliers with advanced technologies are concentrated, to expand production capacity and local production of COLOR MOSAIC™. The new factory will be equipped with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and quality evaluation equipment. The production and quality assurance structure will be at the same level as the existing Shizuoka site, Hsinchu site as well as the Kumamoto site which is scheduled to start operations in the spring of 2025, ensuring business continuity planning (BCP) to provide greater stability in product supply. Fujifilm will further strengthen its stable supply and continue to fulfill its supply responsibility as a leading manufacturer of color filter materials. In the future, the company will also seek to produce other advanced semiconductor materials at the new factory to accelerate the timely market introduction of new products that meet customer needs.
* COLOR MOSAIC is a registered trademark or trademark of FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.
WAVE CONTROL MOSAIC is a registered trademark or trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation.
*1 According to "1st half 2023 CCD/CMOS Area Image Sensor Market Analysis" by the market research company, Techno Systems Research
*2 General term referring to a group of functional materials for controlling electromagnetic light waves in a broad range of wavelengths, including photosensitive color materials for manufacturing color filters for image sensors such as CMOS sensors, used in digital cameras and smartphones
