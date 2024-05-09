TOKYO, May 9, 2024 - FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation announced today financial results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, revenue increased by 3.6% year-over-year to JPY2,960.9 billion, mainly due to strong sales in the Medical Systems and Imaging businesses and the impact of exchange rates. Thanks to revenue growth and the impact of exchange rates, operating income amounted to JPY276.7 billion, an increase of 1.3% year-over-year. Net income attributable to FUJIFILM Holdings increased by 11.0% year-over-year to JPY243.5 billion due to higher operating income and valuation gains on marketable and investment securities.

"We are proud to have achieved remarkable milestones in the last fiscal year, with our highest ever sales, operating income, and net income. Our positive results demonstrate our growing earning power," says Teiichi Goto, president and chief executive officer, representative director, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. "In line with our new medium-term management plan VISION2030, we will strengthen Fujifilm Group's corporate value by prioritizing profitability and capital efficiency in our management approach. Also, as expressed in our Group Purpose "Giving our world more smiles," we aim to be a company that brings smiles to the faces of our various stakeholders by reinvesting the value we generate back into society."

As stated in the new medium-term management plan "VISION2030" announced on April 17, 2024, the company target is to achieve record-high sales of JPY3,100 billion, and record-high operating income of JPY300 billion for fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. It also plans to invest JPY757 billion in growth, mainly in Bio-CDMO and Semiconductor Materials, which is higher than the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.