Fujifilm : Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-19

TOKYO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp
said on Wednesday its Avigan drug reduced viral loads and
symptoms of COVID-19 patients, paving the way for regulatory
approval in Japan after months of delays.
The Phase 3 clinical study of 156 patients showed that those
treated with Avigan improved after 11.9 days, versus 14.7 days
for a placebo group. Results of the study, conducted by
subsidiary Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, were statistically
significant, the company said in a release.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had touted
Avigan's potential as Japan's contribution to a global race for
coronavirus treatments, aiming for domestic approval in May.
The government called on Fujifilm to triple national
stockpiles of Avigan, approved in 2014 as an emergency flu
treatment, and pledged to donate it to countries on request.
Fujifilm shares jumped 4.5% in Tokyo versus a 0.4% drop in
the broader market.
